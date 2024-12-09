Jordan Romano Agrees With Phillies On One-Year Deal
2 days agoFree-agent right-hander Jordan Romano (elbow) agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday for above his projected salary arbitration number of $7.75 million, according to a source. The deal is pending a physical, which is more important after he was limited to only 15 appearances in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays due to a right-elbow injury that required surgery. The 31-year-old right-hander became a free agent when Toronto non-tendered him in November, but Romano quickly finds a new landing spot in the National League and could certainly bounce-back as a high-leverage fantasy arm with one of the best teams in baseball next season if he's past his elbow issues. From 2021 to 2023 with the Jays, Romano was one of the most dominant closers in baseball with a 2.37 ERA, 30.3% strikeout rate and 95 saves. If healthy, he should be Philly's primary ninth-inning guy in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
