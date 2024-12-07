Jake Elliott A Top Fantasy Option Against Carolina
4 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has emerged as a potential must-start fantasy option heading into Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. Elliott ranks 20th among kickers in fantasy points this season, but he has played well lately, going 4-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points over his last two games. In addition to his latest accuracy, Elliott gets a very favorable Week 14 matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2024. Carolina has surrendered an average of 2.9 extra points and 2.2 field goals per game, and those numbers could jump even higher after this week's contest against a strong Eagles offense. Scoring opportunities will be plentiful for Elliott on Sunday. He's a top option ahead of this week's fantasy football matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
