Ashton Jeanty a Risky Low-End RB2 in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 5:56 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is having a challenging season, and he won't get any relief in Week 10 against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense. The 22-year-old continues to mix short-pass duties with the run game, but has disappointed fantasy managers overall as his efficiency declines and he loses some of his workload to Mike Washington Jr. In Week 9, Jeanty had six carries for 25 yards and caught five of seven targets for negative ground in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He and the Raiders now face Seattle's top-ranked defense that has allowed just 21.7 yards per running back per game through Week 9. Jeanty's contributions to the passing game will also be stymied, especially since Fernando Mendoza is making his first career start. Not to mention that Mendoza is younger than Kirk Cousins and may opt to run the ball himself. Jeanty is a risky low-end RB2 for a difficult Week 10 matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
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Ja'Marr Chase Should Scorch Steelers Secondary In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home this Sunday night. After a relatively slow start to the season, Chase has turned it up to 11 in his last two games. After catching 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in Week 8, the superstar receiver followed it up with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown last week. Chase has been one of the most productive wide receivers since he entered the league and he was bound to start reeling off week-winning performances. The Steelers feature a solid secondary, but not one strong enough to contain Chase by any means. The Pittsburgh pass rush may be able to get to quarterback Joe Burrow in this game, but as long as he stays upright, he should be throwing the ball downfield to his favorite target Ja'Marr Chase. Chase is ranked WR3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him one of the top options at receiver this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Fernando Mendoza a Superflex Option in Week 10 Start
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 5:54 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be tested in his first career start in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. There is plenty of excitement for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and first overall draft pick to get his first NFL start after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline. However, Mendoza has played in just one game this season, completing six of eight pass attempts for 48 yards with no touchdowns. He now faces the top-ranked defense in the league, which has held opposing quarterbacks to 155.1 passing yards per game. The Seahawks have also allowed just nine touchdowns in the air through Week 9, holding two of their last three opponents (the Chiefs and the Cardinals) without a passing touchdown. Mendoza may have a lot going for him in Klint Kubiak's system, but fantasy managers shouldn't rush to start him in standard leagues until he gets more games under his belt. He is a solid deep-league stash and a viable superflex in 2-QB formats, but still a risky asset given his limited track record.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Joe Burrow Ready To Take On AFC North Rivals In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:54 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home this Sunday night. Burrow and the Bengals have been on quite the heater over the past month, rattling off four straight wins and scoring over 30 points in every game. The superstar quarterback has been especially hot as he's thrown 16 touchdowns and passed for 1,215 yards in that span, averaging four passing touchdowns and over 303 passing yards a game. Burrow will now face a tough Steelers defense as the teams battle it out for first place in the AFC North division. The Pittsburgh defense features a fierce pass rush and a solid secondary, but Burrow has been playing too well to even think about sitting him this week. Burrow is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him a must-start option at the position this Sunday night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Harrison Butker May Not Be A Viable Option In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:50 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 10. Butker's struggles continued in last week's win as he missed his only field goal attempt. The Chiefs kicker has now missed seven of his 19 field goal attempts, bringing his field goal percentage down to a career-low 63.2%, which ranks 36th in the league. The only positive of note is that Butker nailed all five of his extra-point attempts, but he's consistently leaving points off the board for Kansas City. While the Chiefs are projected to be road favorites with a high-scoring total, it is nearly impossible to trust Butker in fantasy lineups right now. Butker is ranked K18 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him a low-end option for deep leagues.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Sam Darnold Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues to Progress in Recovery
How are Sam Darnold and Leonard Williams progressing through their injuries?— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 13, 2026
"I see Sam progressing with his rehab and the guys are saying he's doing a great job. We'll take it a day and a week at a time." pic.twitter.com/0OUZja4Egq
Nov 13, 2026, 5:49 PM ET
Mike Evans Ruled Out for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) has officially been ruled out for the Week 10 contest on Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Matt Lively of CBS Sports. Evans will miss a third straight game due to a right-Achilles injury that he picked up in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The good news for the 49ers and fantasy managers is that head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer is "real close" to returning and likely would have played this week if it were a playoff contest. The 49ers will also be getting veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) back for the first time since Week 5, and they added Keenan Allen in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, so there is less urgency to rush Evans back before he is fully healed. The six-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will certainly have more competition for targets in the team's passing game when he returns, possibly in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he should still be heavily targeted as one of quarterback Brock Purdy's favorite weapons. Evans has more injury risk than ever as he nears the end of his career, but he has been solid when active in his first year in the Bay Area, catching 27 of 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Lively
Jaylen Wright Off the Injury Report, Chris Bell Listed as Doubtful
Dolphins game statuses on injury report fall in line with what Hafley said earlier: Brewer and Wayne OUT, Chris Bell doubtful.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 13, 2026
Colts have already ruled out six players. Former UM TE Will Mallory popped up on their injury report. Arden Key also questionable. pic.twitter.com/Nzo1jncyAg
Nov 13, 2026, 5:48 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs Defense Should Have Success Against Falcons
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:48 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 10. The Chiefs are coming off a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets last week. In Week 9, the Kansas City defense sacked quarterback Geno Smith five times and recovered a fumble while allowing just 229 total yards of offense. The Chiefs should be able to find similar success against the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix on the road this week. Penix completed one touchdown pass and has thrown five interceptions across his last two games. Mansoor Delane may also be returning from a shoulder injury this week to help the team's secondary. The Chiefs defense is set up nicely to continue being fantasy relevant. The Kansas City defense is ranked eighth in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Emmett Johnson Could Be A Workhorse In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:46 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could take on a much larger role this Sunday as the team heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Johnson rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets last week. The rookie has had at least six opportunities and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks and those opportunities could go up this week. Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker arrived at the practice facility on Friday complaining of groin tightness and did not practice. While the move could be precautionary, Johnson could end up being the lead back this weekend if Walker is unable to go. As of Friday, Walker is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. The rookie has been electric in his limited opportunities this season, especially as a pass catcher, and he could have the opportunity to go off against a soft Falcons rush defense. Johnson is among the league leaders in forced missed tackles on a per-touch basis, a trait that he excelled at in college at Nebraska. If Walker is ruled out this Sunday, Johnson should be considered an absolute must-start and would likely rank as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.--Joshua Costello
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
George Pickens Off the Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 5:42 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and has been removed from the final Week 10 injury report on Friday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Pickens will play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He was limited in all three practices last week before being held out of Sunday's Week 9 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and he was limited in the first two practices this week. With the news, fantasy managers should be putting the 25-year-old back in their starting lineups this weekend against San Fran. Pickens' return will be a boost for quarterback Dak Prescott and a downgrade for Ryan Flournoy, who had a disappointing showing against the Colts last weekend. Pickens has not been as dynamic or explosive so far in his second year in Dallas in 2026, but he still has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns on 62 targets and could be in for a big game in his return to the lineup in Week 10. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 21 fantasy receiver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Josh Downs Could Have Limited Work In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs will face the Atlanta Falcons on the road in his Chiefs debut this week. Downs was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday and will now get to play with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Downs caught three passes for 24 yards on six targets in his last game for the Colts. It remains to be seen how much he will play after just joining the Chiefs earlier this week, but he could have a few plays schemed up for him. The matchup this week could also be an issue because the Falcons defense has been tough against wide receivers this season. Given his likely limited usage and bad matchup, Downs could be a player to avoid in his first game with a new team. Downs is ranked WR41 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a flex option for those dealing with bye weeks.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Could See Reduced Role In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 10. Worthy had a decent performance last week, catching six passes for 48 yards in the dominant 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Worthy led the team in receptions and finished second in targets, tied with Travis Kelce. Despite the encouraging performance, Worthy could be in for a decrease in usage with the addition of wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline. Downs is one of the NFL's best separators in man coverage, making him a valuable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With Rashee Rice routinely leading the team in targets and Kelce not far behind, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the target tree shakes out with Downs. With running back Kenneth Walker also getting multiple targets a game, there may be too many mouths to feed for Worthy to be a dependable fantasy asset. On top of the target competition, the Falcons defense has typically been a tough matchup for wide receivers. Worthy simply has multiple things working against him this week. Worthy is ranked WR58 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Should Continue Being Heavily Targeted At Atlanta
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:24 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice led the team in targets and finished second on the team in receiving yards in last week's 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Since returning from injury, Rice has been the featured target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and that should continue to be the case despite dealing with a knee issue. Rice was listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury this week but it did not prevent him from logging full practices all week. After a third full practice on Friday, he does not have an injury designation ahead of the weekend. Rice should be fully prepared to take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road this Sunday. The Falcons defense has been a tough matchup for wide receivers and soft on running backs, making them more of a run funnel this season. The loss of safety Jessie Bates should open things up in the Atlanta secondary, but the best way to attack the defense will likely still be on the ground. Given the matchup and recent addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline, Rice could be in for a lesser performance this Sunday. Rice is ranked WR16 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 option this week, but he may have limited upside.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Ready To Take On Atlanta
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the team's passing attack this season and he should continue to be this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce was listed on the Chiefs' injury report this week as he's still tending to his ankle injury, but he practiced fully all week and does not have a designation ahead of the game. The veteran tight end reeled off another solid performance in last week's 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Kelce caught four passes for 72 yards to lead the team in receiving yards and finish second in targets. Kelce should once again be one of the team's top targets even with the addition of wide receiver Josh Downs at the trade deadline. The 37-year-old has years of chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he will no doubt be the one Mahomes looks for when he needs to convert a crucial third down. Kelce is ranked TE6 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week. The Falcons are an average matchup for tight ends this season, so Kelce should not be affected by any matchup issues this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Kenneth Walker Should Rip Off Another Strong Performance If Healthy
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:19 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker popped up on the injury report Friday with groin tightness and did not practice. The late-week addition now puts his Week 10 status in question. It should be noted that the issue was listed as groin tightness and not a true injury, so the move could be precautionary. Walker rushed 18 times for 102 yards and a score in the 35-12 win over the New York Jets last week. The dynamic back also caught four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. After two lackluster performances against strong defenses in Week 8 and 9, Walker reminded fantasy managers just how good he is. The explosive back will now get to take on a Falcons defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. The Chiefs are road favorites in this week's contest with a high over/under which bodes well for Walker's chances of scoring and running out the clock in the second half. Walker is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him an absolute must-start back if he's active. Fantasy managers should be optimistic about his value moving forward since he put those mediocre games behind him, but if he's unable to go, rookie Emmett Johnson should step into the RB1 role.--Joshua Costello
Source: Adam Schefter - Twitter
Justin Jefferson's Week 10 Outlook Boosted By QB Who Can Complete Passes
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 5:16 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings put out the bat signal for quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, and with the possible exception of wide receiver Justin Jefferson himself, nobody is happier about that more than fantasy managers who roster Jefferson ahead of a Week 10 game at Green Bay. The Vikings' offensive ineptitude reached comedic stages in last week's loss to Buffalo, though the All-Pro receiver has a new lease on this season thanks to Cousins, who will start right away after arriving via trade on Tuesday. Jefferson averaged 7.5 catches and more than 108 receiving yards playing with the veteran quarterback in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, which included leading the NFL in catches and yards in 2022. Cousins' presence should completely revive the team's mid-range and play-action passing attack, where Jefferson has historically done his best work. Against a Packers defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR receivers and 27th in yards after catch, the superstar could be due for a few big plays on Sunday. He's RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver this week and should be started in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Falcons
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 5:15 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was listed on the injury report with the knee and elbow injuries, but he practiced fully all week and he's ready to go this weekend. The elbow injury looked scary when it happened last week, but the Chiefs QB appears to have put it behind him ahead of the weekend. Mahomes is coming off a 35-12 win over the New York Jets where he passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The touchdowns have been coming in bunches lately for the veteran quarterback and he will look to keep that momentum rolling as the Chiefs travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. The Atlanta defense is not considered tough on quarterbacks so Mahomes should not be hindered at all in this matchup. This Sunday's matchup has a high over/under with Kansas City considered slight road favorites so this could be a game where Mahomes lights up the box score. Mahomes is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him worth starting this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to start Mahomes in what should be a favorable matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) Good to Go for Week 10
#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is good to go with no injury designation.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
Potential For Kirk Cousins In Vikings Reunion
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 13, 2026, 5:07 PM ETQuarterback Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota not only brought new life to the Vikings, but it also created some additional fantasy potential for Cousins ahead of a Week 10 game at Green Bay. Following a trade from Las Vegas, the veteran quarterback steps into a different situation, albeit one in which he is already familiar with his top three pass catchers, both offensive tackles, and his head coach. Cousins threw for a career high in yards while playing in Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell's system in 2022, and nobody has completed more passes to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson than Cousins. Returning to an offense with some high-end wide receiver talent should give the 38-year-old QB some steady fantasy appeal, including this week against a solid Packers defense that ranks eighth against fantasy quarterbacks. As RotoBaller's No. 14 quarterback this week, Cousins is a surefire Superflex option and even a possible starter in one-QB formats despite the challenging matchup.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Savion Williams Carries Limited Fantasy Appeal Into Week 10
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 5:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota after being limited in practice throughout the week. Williams caught three of four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over New England, adding 13 rushing yards on three carries. He continues to see occasional opportunities as both a receiver and runner, but his overall involvement remains limited. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have emerged as Green Bay's primary receiving options, combining for 335 yards against the Patriots. Minnesota has been one of the tougher matchups for opposing wide receivers this season, making Williams' limited opportunities even more concerning. RotoBaller ranks him WR57 for Week 10, leaving him as a bench option in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller