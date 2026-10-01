October 1, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

We're 3-for-3 in cash games this season, RotoBallers. Every one of my final cash lineups has not only cashed decisively in the double-ups and head-to-heads, but also crossed the money line in GPPs. We're finding a solid combination of floor and ceiling right now, with a good handle on ownership trends as well. I don't anticipate an 18-week winning streak for the year, but that's definitely the goal and we're riding high right now.

You'll also see my rankings article come out every Friday afternoon, which will feature highlights from my rankings that will be up on the site. This is on the heels of my No. 3 overall ranking last year on FantasyPros, so we'll try to keep that success going this year. I'll also be in our RotoBaller Discord channel all morning on Sundays.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Christian McCaffrey, RB - SF ($7,700 DK/$8,800 FD)

It's refreshing not to have to think of new things to write about Jahmyr Gibbs in this spot, as I was running out of superlatives for the guy. With Gibbs off the main slate, we turn our attention to a new top option in Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers star RB had some concerning usage in the first two weeks as Kaelon Black at into his carries, but that all went out the window in Week 3.

CMC had 116 total yards with a TD on 19 touches and an 83% snap share in Week 3 against Arizona en route to an RB6 finish. If he's once again being given McCaffrey-like volume on the ground and through the air, he's priced WAY too cheaply and has overall WR1 upside for the week.

Denver has gotten utterly cooked by opposing RBs so far this season, allowing 191 total yards and two TDs to Kenneth Walker III in Week 1 and 158 total yards to Kyren Williams in Week 3. Take advantage of CMC's price tag on a slate that doesn't have Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson to compete with.

Honorable mentions: Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Parker Washington

DFS Cash Game Values

Jeremiyah Love, RB - ARI ($5,800 DK/$6,600 FD)

Speaking of bellcow workloads, last week all Jeremiyah Love truthers were gifted what they were hoping for all season. Love was everything last Sunday, logging 21 carries and catching all five targets on a 64% snap share. Tyler Allgeier only had six touches, so the separation of the two seems to be official.

Right now the Giants' defensive ranking against RBs is middling (14th) but they've allowed 5.1 YPC which sets up Love for success if he gets the volume. If he's getting that many looks in the passing game, he's game script independent in a contest that's tough to predict.

Love is still priced like an RB in a timeshare, so this is a value you should jump on in your cash contests and the price tag doesn't match the floor/ceiling combo.



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