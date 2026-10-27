October 27, 2026

RotoBaller's NBA power rankings for all 30 teams at the beginning of the season. Where does each NBA team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

With just a few games under our belts, it's hard to truly grasp who's who. But that doesn't mean the week wasn't filled with intrigue. Maybe it was the wrong kind of intrigue if you're a Heat fan. Going 0-3 after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason isn't what they signed up for!

On the flip side, things are looking great in Philadelphia. Their big offseason moves look to be paying off as LeBron James and Jaylen Brown have helped them get to a 3-0 start in the East. And could the Timberwolves be a serious threat in the West this year after landing LaMelo Ball?

We'll tackle all of that in our latest NBA Power Rankings. Keep reading to find out where your favorite team ranks.

No. 30 - Sacramento Kings

If you're looking for something to root for in Sacramento, it's not going to be with the veterans. We're still likely to see them shop Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, though the contracts are going to hold them back. A comeback story with Ben Simmons was cut short in the preseason.

But Darius Acuff Jr. has been a pleasant surprise early. He's shooting a ton out of the gate and put up 33 points against Portland on Friday. The record won't be pretty this year, but if Acuff becomes a dominant scorer, then it could be a good first step in Sacramento's rebuild.

Darius Acuff Jr. has arrived 😤 33 PTS for the rook 🔥 Acuff's 33 points are the most by a rookie so far this season 👀 https://t.co/Kl53eJTJGH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2026

No. 29 - Brooklyn Nets

Unsurprisingly, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle have led the Nets early. You expect that from your two vets. And that's likely all that Brooklyn's really going to need this season, at least in the early months. Porter is playing on an expiring contract and will dominate trade talks again this season. Randle isn't a free agent until the 2028 offseason, but he has a player option next season.

That makes both of their vets the headliners of the team with a limited time span in Brooklyn. Their younger guys will get more development once those two are shipped out, but it's hard to get excited with any of their young talent now with only one other Net outside of MPJ and Randle averaging 10 PPG or more.

No. 28 - New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans started the season 0-3, but maybe it's not as bad as it looks. Two of their three losses have been by three points or less. Their loss against Denver on Saturday was a six-point loss, but it really should have been a win, considering they were up by more than 20 points in the second half.

While expectations aren't exactly high for New Orleans this year, it does have the feel of a make-or-break type of season with their current core. They'll need to turn around this variance sooner rather than later. They faced questions about wanting to rebuild in seasons past due to their health. If they keep losing, or run into more health issues again, they're going to hear the same questions all over again.

No. 27 - Los Angeles Clippers

Early on, the Clippers are trying to show that their offense can at least provide some firepower. They've scored at least 117 in each of their first two games. There are going to be questions about their competitiveness this season, but at least in October they're providing some fireworks.

They've shot 41.7% from three in their first two games. Darius Garland's leading in volume with threes, hitting at a 38.9% clip. After last season's shocking trade, he'll want to prove himself. But whether or not that's going to lead to a surprisingly competitive season in LA is a whole different story.

No. 26 - Memphis Grizzlies

A surprising start to the season has Grizzlies fans a bit excited about basketball again. I mean, how can you not get excited when Ty Jerome starts the season with a 45-point banger? The MVP chants in Memphis may have been a bit ambitious, but that kind of rush out of the gates will get people excited.

TY JEROME IS OFF TO A HOT START 🔥 Wednesday: 45 PTS

Friday: 28 PTS

Tonight: 31 PTS He joins Ja Morant (2x) as the only other player in Grizzlies franchise history to score 100+ PTS through the first three games of the season! https://t.co/F1LkzDjM7Q — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

Meanwhile, rookie Cameron Boozer is looking like a menace on the glass. He's averaging 12.0 RPG in his first two games, along with 5.5 APG. Those are quite the numbers to start the season with. He's an early favorite for Rookie of the Year, but there's still plenty of season to go.

No. 25 - Milwaukee Bucks

I had the Bucks as a potentially sneaky play-in team in the East this season if things went right. If the first three games of the season have anything to say about that, then I'm dead wrong. They've gone 0-3 to start and are posting one of the league's highest defensive ratings. At 119.4, only three teams are playing worse defense.

If they're going to be a play-in team, that has to improve. They have the pieces to get there and may just need time. But then again, does Milwaukee actually want to be somewhat competitive? Or do they view this year as a real opportunity to start the process of a rebuild? It's feeling like the latter here in the early stages of the season.

No. 24 - Chicago Bulls

Right there with the Bucks in defensive rating are the Bulls. They're only slightly better with a 118.2 rating, but it's still a rather inefficient defense. But unlike Milwaukee, the Bulls aren't going to have to entertain the idea of a rebuild with a bunch of moving pieces. They're in the midst of it and get to have fun seeing what they've got in their young guys.

Caleb Wilson is one of their young pieces to get excited about and is leading the team in PPG. He needs to get a bit more efficient with his three-point shot, though. It was not a strength of his at North Carolina, but the Bulls have him averaging 7.7 3PA per game. If he can get anywhere near 35%, he'll be a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year.

No. 23 - Dallas Mavericks

Speaking of Rookie of the Year, Dallas fans are hoping for the best for the health of last year's winner, Cooper Flagg. The 19-year-old suffered a shoulder sprain on Friday after landing hard and will be re-evaluated this week to determine the severity of the injury. It's a bit of a gut punch for Mavs fans, who were simply excited to see how Flagg pairs with veteran Kyrie Irving.

Outside of that injury, it's been a tough schedule for Dallas already. They've gone 1-2 with games against Indiana, Houston, and San Antonio. They've got Miami on tap. And though the Heat haven't exactly started their season with a bang, they still present a tough challenge for Dallas.

No. 22 - Golden State Warriors

You never want to panic too early, but it may be time for Golden State to start preparing for the worst. They're already posting a defensive rating of 122.2, the second-worst in the league. They're 0-3, and Kristaps Porzingis is potentially mulling retirement. That's fueling additional trade rumors for the big man, but nothing's looking set. That's all taking Warriors fans on a ride that feels exclusively downhill.

If these losses keep up, Golden State's going to have to ask some tough questions about a rebuild. And if they do decide that a rebuild is the right direction, that may involve the idea of trading away future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry. He just signed an extension, but him sticking around may not make as much sense if the Warriors can't get back to a competitive level.

No. 21 - Utah Jazz

It hasn't been the best start on offense for the Jazz, but they're likely going to figure it out. There's too much talent on the offensive end not to. They were effective last season and should be this year too, behind Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Keyonte George has continued to be effective, while first-round pick Darryn Peterson is still working things out at this level.

But as it has been with past seasons, the defense is incredibly leaky. It's nearly a lock that their opponent is going to score 120, which is a lot to overcome if your offense is off just a tiny bit. The pieces are there for Utah, and they don't necessarily need to compete this year, but a step towards participation in the play-in would be a great sign for this franchise this season.

No. 20 - Phoenix Suns

The Suns open up the season at 1-1 with very different results in their win and their loss. In their loss, they scored just 83 points against Portland, shooting just a 39.3% eFG%. But in their win, they scored 131 points on a 66.3% eFG%. They have the talent on offense, especially with Booker averaging 33.0 PPG over these first two games.

But there was a common theme in each game: Their opponents were pouring in points. Each game saw Phoenix give up at least 122 points. With their first two opponents being Portland and Golden State, that definitely raises some questions about how bad this defense may be. If they don't tighten up the defense, they'll likely only have a ceiling of play-in participant.

No. 19 - Washington Wizards

Against Milwaukee and Chicago, we've gotten glimpses of just how good the Wizards can be this year with Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the helm. But at the same time, is that just because their opponents were Milwaukee and Chicago? Against Toronto, a team that more people expect to be very competitive in the East this year, they were handled pretty easily.

So there may be some doubt, but it's still early. Washington is mainly going to aim to keep the health of Davis and Young as their top priority. If they stay healthy, and if AJ Dybantsa ends up showing why he was drafted as the top overall pick, then the Wizards may be able to really surprise some people with a potential playoff appearance.

No. 18 - Charlotte Hornets

Admittedly, I thought the Hornets might have a bit of a letdown this season. The departure of LaMelo Ball, after being part of one of the league's best starting five last season, was something I thought would be detrimental. But outside of a flop against Atlanta, they've been a pretty strong team so far.

Naz Reid, who came back to Charlotte in the Ball trade with Minnesota, has been thriving. He's averaging 20.0 PPG in his first three games while shooting 46.2% from three and averaging 8.7 RPG. Not a bad start to the season for the big man! The Hornets still have a long way to go, but it looks like they may be able to repeat last year's successful season.

Naz Reid 23 PTS (9-16 FG, 5-8 3P), 9 REB, 2 BLK vs. Heat 20 PPG/9 RPG on 47% FG/46% 3PT through 3 games https://t.co/C3lioo9cO6 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 25, 2026

No. 17 - Orlando Magic

Safe to say that this season has not started out the way that Orlando wants. After last season's disappointing playoff series loss to the Pistons, they've started the season off on the wrong foot. The defense, which was a calling card in seasons past, has been easier than ever for opponents to cut through.

That's not what Magic fans need. It's now been multiple offseasons where they've made some pretty drastic moves to make a real run in the playoffs. This offseason, it was firing Jamahl Mosley and hiring Sean Sweeney. He needs to get this team's mindset turned around. Luckily, it's just October, but there's certainly more pressure on succeeding this season than there has been in seasons past.

No. 16 - Miami Heat

Miami isn't going to panic yet, but there certainly has to be some level of doubt creeping in the back of their fans' minds about what they expected this season to be. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and giving up the trade package that they did, would be something you'd think would net near-immediate returns. But they've started the season in a very disappointing way.

They're shooting just 30.3% from three in these first three games. While they're a bit more dominant in the interior thanks to Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, there's not much other help from deep. They'll need to figure this piece of things out in order to be able to make a real run in the East this season.

No. 15 - Atlanta Hawks

Consider the Hawks fully moved on from the Trae Young era. They are now defined by Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and their fans are perfectly alright with that. Johnson has started the season averaging a triple-double with 21.7 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 10.0 APG. Alexander-Walker averages 21.0 PPG while shooting 40.7% from three.

Those two are the building blocks of this franchise going forward. They're also getting early support from Aaron Wiggins, who is putting up 17.0 PPG. It may be news to Charles Barkley that Wiggins is in Atlanta now, but the Hawks are happy he's on their side. Atlanta's looking like they're in a good spot to get back to the Eastern Conference playoffs yet again.

No. 14 - Portland Trail Blazers

The main goal for the Blazers this season was going to be showing that their making the playoffs through the play-in wasn't a fluke. That was with the idea that Damian Lillard would be back healthy this season alongside their already strong roster. Then they went out and acquired Ja Morant from Memphis, adding another dimension to their game with two dynamic guards leading the squad.

In their first two games, all looks more than good. The Blazers have put up 124 points and 128 points in each of their first two games. Maybe part of that is who they've played, but it's a great sign that they're already this efficient as a team. They'll get a fun test against the Lakers on Tuesday night and can show just how real they are to a national audience.

No. 13 - Indiana Pacers

The key thing for Pacers fans this early in the season is to see that Tyrese Haliburton is the player he was before that fateful Game 7. Early on, he's looking very much like his old self. He's averaging 20.5 PPG while dishing out 9.5 APG. That's the player that the Pacers need if they want to succeed.

But there are still going to be issues with this squad. Twice now, they've been down pretty big early and have been put in a position to push for a rather large comeback. It worked against New Orleans, but Dallas got the best of them. They'll need to start quicker in order to avoid having to be the Cardiac Kids every game.

No. 12 - Detroit Pistons

Am I underrating the Pistons here? We'll see how the next couple of weeks go, but Detroit has started out the season very strong. They put up 120+ against both Miami and Boston, then took care of the Sixers on the road on Sunday night. I had expected a bit of regression this season, but at least at the start of the season we're not seeing that at all.

Cade Cunningham has continued to excel as Detroit's superstar, putting up eight assists in all three games this season. His excellent facilitating skills help keep the team ball element of the Pistons alive. That makes them a dangerous team to play. If they keep this hot start up, expect them to rise a bit in our next rankings.

Cade Cunningham highlights to bless your timeline https://t.co/SCtvpfdgeE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 26, 2026

No. 11 - Los Angeles Lakers

No LeBron, no problem, it'd seem. The Lakers have gotten off to a quick 3-0 start to the season, showcasing a high-powered offense that's averaging 128 PPG. Sure, their opponents don't look like the strongest teams they'll play this season, but that shouldn't stop their fans from feeling a bit excited about the new era.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Jazz, they had three players averaging at least 24 PPG or more: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. Those are dynamic threats at each level of the court, giving the Lakers advantages regardless of their opponents' defensive strengths. They're set to be a threat in the West. The only question is how far they'll be able to make it.

No. 10 - Cleveland Cavaliers

So this isn't quite the start that the Cavaliers envisioned this season. First, they blew a 20+ point lead against the Sixers in the second half. Then they beat Brooklyn by just four points. It's never a bad thing to get a win, but you can't just be skating by one of the worst teams in the league.

They won't be able to skate by like that this week. They've got tough tests on hand, starting with the Timberwolves on Monday. Donovan Mitchell has started out solid, but the rest of the Cavs are going to need to be at their best. After Minnesota, they've got Washington and Atlanta. You can't sleep on those two teams, especially this season.

No. 9 - Toronto Raptors

Toronto feels like everybody's sleeper team in the East. And based on the early results, we can see why. They handled the Wizards and Bulls handily in their first two games before the Timberwolves brought them back down to reality. But maybe part of that loss is because Kawhi Leonard got some early rest.

Or maybe part of that loss was due to Scottie Barnes going 0-12 from the field. The 25-year-old is such an integral part of this roster's success. He simply can't have a night that bad and expect a win out of it. He knows that, though, and will do his part to ensure that everyone predicting the Raptors to be a sleeper team in the East is right.

No. 8 - Denver Nuggets

In full transparency for these rankings, I'm a Nuggets fan. And consider me a bit concerned so far about how the season has started. I wouldn't have been shocked to hear that the Thunder would beat the Nuggets on Denver's opening night, but I'd be shocked at them only putting up 84 points.

I also wouldn't be shocked to hear that they beat the Pelicans in overtime, but it does concern me that they were down over 20 points in the second half and needed an incredible comeback to even have a chance in overtime. The Nuggets still have championship aspirations, but they need a bit more of a killer mentality. It's still early, but it'd be wise for them to lock in a bit earlier than they traditionally have.

No. 7 - New York Knicks

In any other season, Knicks fans might be a bit more worried about starting the season 0-3. But this is the year after a championship. All is good! At least for now. And "for now" probably will only last for a few more days before things start to get real. So what's been going wrong for the Knicks? It's simply the offense and not being able to hit threes as well as they normally do.

They're also committing turnovers at a pretty high clip. That's never going to be the answer at any point in the season. If they simply protect the ball better and hit a couple more threes, all will be fine in New York. But this week's schedule still has really tough challenges, so it's not going to be the easiest to snap back into shape.

No. 6 - Boston Celtics

It remains to be seen just how well of a fit Paul George will be in the Celtics' system, but if the season opener against Detroit was a preview, then he's going to fit in perfectly. He put up 38 points while going 7-12 from deep. That's an insanely good fit in Boston's traditional offense.

Paul George looked like vintage PG in his Celtics debut. 38 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 7 3PM vs Pistons His 38 points set the franchise record for most ever in a Celtics debut. https://t.co/vUFJjBkFUX — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 20, 2026

But that happened in a loss. In their win against the Knicks, he put up just 15 points. Part of that is because the Celtics do share the ball very well, but it'd be a bit better if PG13 could get a little more going. That only opens things up more for Jayson Tatum. And when both of them are clicking, it's going to be a very hard Celtics team to beat.

No. 5 - Houston Rockets

Rockets fans have to be wondering what last season would have been like had Fred VanVleet simply been healthy. They never got to see how well he and Kevin Durant fit together. As a matter of fact, Rockets fans probably are still wondering what it would have been like to simply have a healthy KD for the playoffs. They're getting a glimpse of things right now.

Houston has started the season 3-0, including a win thanks to a huge Amen Thompson block on Victor Wembanyama in the final seconds. They look like a pretty dominant team that could run the West. But health needs to be on their side for that to happen, especially when factoring in KD and FVV.

No. 4 - Minnesota Timberwolves

We talked about Toronto being a sleeper in the East. You want a team I think is a sleeper to win it all? You're looking at them. Minnesota has started out the season looking like an absolute problem. The addition of LaMelo Ball has them looking like a completely different team. They've won each of their first three games, all by 23 points or more.

OMG MELO https://t.co/IoJe8ch3J6 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 26, 2026

While Ball hasn't had overwhelming numbers, it has opened up the floor for Anthony Edwards. The 25-year-old has put up 25 or more in two of three games, averaging 28.6 PPG. That's helping to make the Timberwolves a real threat not just in the West, but in the entire NBA.

No. 3 - San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs come in at number three, but it doesn't feel like it, thanks to a rough opening schedule. Not many teams are getting multiple wins when the Thunder and Rockets are both within your first three games. But these games could have at least gone a little better.

Victor Wembanyama had his shot blocked at the end of the game against the Rockets, and the Spurs, as a whole, looked underwhelming against the Thunder. There's no real reason to get worried about the Western Conference champs yet, but getting back on the right foot would be a great start to reinstilling confidence in their fanbase.

No. 2- Philadelphia 76ers

Our number two team is the Sixers. Am I getting ahead of myself? Maybe. But I do really like what I'm seeing out of Philadelphia right now. The additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown give Philadelphia a very well-rounded roster. Their only loss has been with Joel Embiid being out due to injury management.

That's understandable for now, especially since it came against the red-hot Detroit Pistons. Otherwise, they've been getting by with a surprisingly strong defense, holding both the Knicks and Cavs to a sub-50 % eFG%. That's a welcome surprise for a team that's going to be a very strong threat this season.

No. 1 - Oklahoma City Thunder

Our top seed at the beginning of the season is the Thunder. That's not a surprise given who they've been these past few seasons. But they may find their road to the playoffs a bit tougher again. Jalen Williams, who had missed most of last season, went down hard on Sunday night with an ankle injury.

He's likely going to be out for an extended period, which is unfortunately nothing new to the Thunder. They went most of last season without Williams. And while they know they can do it, they'd certainly prefer their star 25-year-old be healthy.

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