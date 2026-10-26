October 26, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 26, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

The first full week of the NBA is in the books, and we've already had a bevy of injuries to significant players. If you drafted them, I hope you hit the waivers hard this week if you're in season-long play. My RotoBaller staff dynasty league has already hit the ground running and is looking super competitive.

Today's slate features a full array of games, and some relevant injury news which we'll be discussing at length in the RotoBaller Discord later. Also, since this is my day for this article, I'll put out a shameless plug. In case you missed it, I was recently a Jeopardy contestant! My episode airs TONIGHT, so check your local listings and tune in to cheer me on!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 10/26/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

NBA DFS Core Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG - OKC

DraftKings: $9,800

FanDuel: $10,100

Oklahoma City was decimated by injuries last game, headlined by a potentially season-threatening one to Jalen Williams. You have to feel for the guy at this point, as he just can't seem to avoid these major setbacks. We press on, however, as DFS players. Williams' injury opens up major usage for the rest of the Thunder, and Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams are also on injury watch as they both left last game as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back to his old tricks, averaging 27.7 PPG on a 31.7% usage rate (tenth in the NBA), and he's under $10k to start the young season. OKC (last in pace) should get a significant boost against the Suns (12th), and Phoenix has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to opposing point guards. With all the values on this slate already, it's possible to fit SGA into your cash lineup with the guy below...

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF - MIA

DraftKings: $9,900

FanDuel: $11,200

Miami made the biggest waves in the offseason, trading for all-world big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. It hasn't yet translated to wins (as Miami is 0-3), but the offense is predictably running through Giannis. He's averaging 28.3 PPG and 8.1 RPG on a massive 36.6% usage rate (tied for second in the NBA with Anthony Edwards), and this is a team desperate for a win.

The matchup is pristine tonight, and it was known that we'd be attacking the Dallas Mavericks from all angles. Dallas is currently 26th in rebounding rate, and have allowed the fourth-highest at-rim frequency. They do not have anyone remotely capable of slowing Giannis down, and this may be the only time he's ever under $10k. Take advantage, and try to pair him with SGA if possible.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,300 DK/$9,100 FD), Anthony Davis, WAS ($8,700 DK/$10,300 FD)

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Jay Huff, C - IND

DraftKings: $3,500

FanDuel: $3,600

Ivica Zubac left his last game on crutches, and looks more doubtful than questionable to play today. This opens up a good deal of value for the Pacers' frontcourt, and the Bucks' interior defense is a completely different animal this year without Giannis. Milwaukee ranks third in pace, 26th in defensive efficiency, and has given up the third-highest FG% at the rim.

Jay Huff was the primary beneficiary of the injured Zubac last game, posting 28 DK points in 21 minutes. He figures to start in the event Zubac sits, and Huff averaged over a fantasy point per minute last season. He tied for second in blocks per game last season (1.9), and his FanDuel projection is enhanced by his defensive stat floor. His price tag does wonders for building out your cash lineups tonight.

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

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