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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Monday, 10/26/26)

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA DFS, Fantasy Basketball

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 26, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

The first full week of the NBA is in the books, and we've already had a bevy of injuries to significant players. If you drafted them, I hope you hit the waivers hard this week if you're in season-long play. My RotoBaller staff dynasty league has already hit the ground running and is looking super competitive.

Today's slate features a full array of games, and some relevant injury news which we'll be discussing at length in the RotoBaller Discord later. Also, since this is my day for this article, I'll put out a shameless plug. In case you missed it, I was recently a Jeopardy contestant! My episode airs TONIGHT, so check your local listings and tune in to cheer me on!

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Monday, 10/26/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG - OKC

  • DraftKings: $9,800 
  • FanDuel: $10,100 

Oklahoma City was decimated by injuries last game, headlined by a potentially season-threatening one to Jalen Williams. You have to feel for the guy at this point, as he just can't seem to avoid these major setbacks. We press on, however, as DFS players. Williams' injury opens up major usage for the rest of the Thunder, and Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams are also on injury watch as they both left last game as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back to his old tricks, averaging 27.7 PPG on a 31.7% usage rate (tenth in the NBA), and he's under $10k to start the young season. OKC (last in pace) should get a significant boost against the Suns (12th), and Phoenix has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to opposing point guards. With all the values on this slate already, it's possible to fit SGA into your cash lineup with the guy below...

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF - MIA

  • DraftKings: $9,900  
  • FanDuel: $11,200 

Miami made the biggest waves in the offseason, trading for all-world big man Giannis Antetokounmpo. It hasn't yet translated to wins (as Miami is 0-3), but the offense is predictably running through Giannis. He's averaging 28.3 PPG and 8.1 RPG on a massive 36.6% usage rate (tied for second in the NBA with Anthony Edwards), and this is a team desperate for a win.

The matchup is pristine tonight, and it was known that we'd be attacking the Dallas Mavericks from all angles. Dallas is currently 26th in rebounding rate, and have allowed the fourth-highest at-rim frequency. They do not have anyone remotely capable of slowing Giannis down, and this may be the only time he's ever under $10k. Take advantage, and try to pair him with SGA if possible.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,300 DK/$9,100 FD), Anthony Davis, WAS ($8,700 DK/$10,300 FD)

 

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

Jay Huff, C - IND

  • DraftKings: $3,500
  • FanDuel: $3,600

Ivica Zubac left his last game on crutches, and looks more doubtful than questionable to play today. This opens up a good deal of value for the Pacers' frontcourt, and the Bucks' interior defense is a completely different animal this year without Giannis. Milwaukee ranks third in pace, 26th in defensive efficiency, and has given up the third-highest FG% at the rim.

Jay Huff was the primary beneficiary of the injured Zubac last game, posting 28 DK points in 21 minutes. He figures to start in the event Zubac sits, and Huff averaged over a fantasy point per minute last season. He tied for second in blocks per game last season (1.9), and his FanDuel projection is enhanced by his defensive stat floor. His price tag does wonders for building out your cash lineups tonight.

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NHL

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Considering Naming Fernando Mendoza the Starter
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Brandon Williams

Expected to Play Through Back Soreness
Gui Santos

Questionable Monday in Denver
Alpha Diallo

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Cameron Johnson

Doubtful Monday Against Warriors
Naji Marshall

Ruled Out Monday with Illness
Patrick Mahomes

Held in Check on SNF
Emanuel Wilson

Rebounds in Primetime
Kenneth Walker

Stymied in Homecoming
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rips Chiefs' D for Another Superb Performance
Jordan Watkins

Steps Into a Larger Role on Sunday Afternoon
Brock Purdy

Picked Off Twice in Rare Dud Performance
Christian McCaffrey

Rushing Volume Hindered by Brief Exit
Bryce Young

Three Turnovers Headline an Ugly Divisional Loss
Blake Corum

Sees a Season High in Touches
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sets New Career High in Week 7
Trey McBride

Continues to Ascend, Records Season-High 111 Yards, TD
Jahmyr Gibbs

Avoids Injury Late in Week 7 Win Over Packers
RJ Harvey

Leads Broncos in Receiving Yards in Week 7
Tyler Allgeier

Plays Second Fiddle in Loss to Broncos
AJ Dybantsa

Out Again Monday
Puka Nacua

Not Slowed by Calf Injury, Scores a TD in Week 7 Win
Jalen Suggs

Helped to Locker Room with Right-Knee Injury
Jonathan Taylor

Stays Hot as his Future Remains Uncertain
Isaiah Joe

Exits Sunday's Game with Hip Injury
Jalen Williams

Leaves on Stretcher Sunday
Omar Cooper Jr.

has Another Monster Game in Week 7
Jaylin Williams

Exits Sunday with Wrist Injury
Cason Wallace

Exits in First Quarter Sunday
Ivica Zubac

Unlikely to Play Monday
Tyrese Haliburton

Plans to Play Monday in Milwaukee
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Questionable Against Miami
Cedric Coward

Good to Go Versus Sacramento
Ivica Zubac

Exits Early Against Nets With Sprained Ankle
Jalen Duren

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Keegan Murray

Out Against Grizzlies
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Day'Ron Sharpe

Tossed in Fourth Quarter
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Igor Chernyshov

Out Week-to-Week
Nicolas Roy

Doubtful for Sunday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Sunday
Sam Steel

Out Sunday
Victor Hedman

Listed as Day-to-Day
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
John Gibson

Facing the Flames Saturday
Devon Levi

to Miss Several Weeks
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
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