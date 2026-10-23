October 23, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 23, 2026). ZT's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

The NBA continues its opening week with 12 games on Friday, including a Milwaukee matinee to tip things off at 4:00 p.m. ET. FanDuel has all 11 games after that early tip-off on its main slate, while DraftKings splits the slate into a six-game main slate at 7:00 p.m. ET and a five-game night slate tipping at 9:30 p.m. ET. Since both slates have hefty prize pools, we'll consider players from both as we look at the 22 teams taking the floor in one of the evening matchups.

With 22 teams to consider, lots of options are available, and at this point in the season, we have far fewer injuries to monitor. This early in the season, we're looking at very small sample sizes, but the pricing remains fairly soft, allowing more stars to be squished into one lineup because of all the value.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 10/23/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

NBA DFS Core Plays

Immanuel Quickley, TOR - PG

DraftKings: $6.2K

FanDuel: $6.4K

In the early wave of games, Quickley stands out as a great anchor for lineups at only a little over $6K as the Raptors visit the Wizards in Washington. The Wizards have been one of the best point guard matchups to attack over the last several years, and they gave up a big game to Tyler Herro even in their season-opening win.

Quickley has proven he can put up big numbers when he's healthy, and he looks ready for a huge season at the helm of the improved Raptors' offense. He had 44.3 FanDuel points and 44.5 DraftKings points in his first game of the season, contributing 23 points and seven assists to his team's win over the Bulls.

Immanuel Quickley tonight 23 points

4 rebounds

7 assists

4-9 3P

+38 Call 5️⃣ https://t.co/ctuJ8l460T — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) October 22, 2026

With such a favorable matchup, he's an affordable way to start a balanced attack from the early slate, or he can slide in alongside the pay-up stars you decide to build around. From the early wave, my top elite plays to pair with IQ are Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10.2K DK, $11.3K FD) or Paolo Banchero ($9K DK, $8.8K FD).

Ty Jerome, MEM - PG/SG on DK, SG on FD

DraftKings: $7.7K

FanDuel: $7.5K

I usually lean into power forwards or centers as the centerpiece of my lineup, but with the current salaries, it's another point guard who has my attention as the core play in the late wave. Jerome had one of the best performances of the early season in his first game of the year.

He dropped 45 points against the Jazz and added excellent non-scoring numbers to finish with 66.75 DraftKings points and 64.4 FanDuel points.

TY JEROME WENT OFF IN MEMPHIS' WIN! 45 PTS (CAREER-HIGH)

7 REB

6 AST

5 3PM MOST POINTS BY A GRIZZLIES PLAYER IN A SEASON OPENER 🤯 https://t.co/jugQasfscR — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2026

The 29-year-old was impressive last season in Memphis, when he was available but was limited to 15 games. Health has long been a major obstacle for Jerome throughout his career, but he has stepped up when he has been given the opportunity.

The Grizzlies look ready to let him run the show this year, and while he is unlikely to be quite as impressive as he was in Game 1, he does still bring an elite ceiling and plenty of multi-category upside as he faces one of his former teams in Golden State on Friday night in the later wave.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, PG ($11.1K DK, $11.8K FD), Victor Wembanyama ($10.6K DK, $11.6K FD)

NBA DFS Value Plays

Naji Marshall - SF

DraftKings: $4.5K

FanDuel: $4.9K

With so many options across both slates, it's hard to narrow it down to just one value play from each wave. In the early games, though, Marshall continues to be a recurring character in my lineups since he is very reliable but also offers a great ceiling.

Marshall had 16 points, six assists, two rebounds, and one steal in his 29 minutes in the opener against the Rockets, producing 29.5 DraftKings points and 28.4 FanDuel points. He played 29 minutes off the bench for Dallas in the opener and should continue to get enough run to be an excellent fantasy value option in that supporting role.

On Friday night, the Mavs are on the road in what should be an up-tempo contest in Indianapolis, and Marshall brings both a high ceiling and a high floor in that contest.

Isaiah Jackson - PF/C (C only on DK)

DraftKings: $4.9K

FanDuel: $4.4K

In the later wave, Jackson is a strong option in the frontcourt as the Clippers and Lakers clash in Los Angeles. He only played 15 minutes in the season opener, even though he won the starting job in training camp. He made the most of his limited time, though, producing 13 points, five rebounds, and one steal for 21 FanDuel points and 20.75 DraftKings points.

While he didn't go off in the opener, his per-minute production continues to be elite, and he has the potential to deliver solid stat lines as long as he continues to get enough work in the Clippers' rotation. Brook Lopez had a big game off the bench against the Kings, but I still think Jackson is the better value play on Friday and the better option long-term for the Clippers and fantasy teams.

Also consider: Moussa Diabate, CHA - C on DK, PF on FD ($5.2K DK, $5.8K FD) early, GG Jackson - PF/C on DK, PF on FD ($3.6K DK, $3.9K FD) late

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

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