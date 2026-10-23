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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Friday, 10/23/26)

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Immanuel Quickley - NBA DFS Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Injury News

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 23, 2026). ZT's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

In This Article hide
NBA DFS Core Plays
NBA DFS Value Plays
NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

The NBA continues its opening week with 12 games on Friday, including a Milwaukee matinee to tip things off at 4:00 p.m. ET. FanDuel has all 11 games after that early tip-off on its main slate, while DraftKings splits the slate into a six-game main slate at 7:00 p.m. ET and a five-game night slate tipping at 9:30 p.m. ET. Since both slates have hefty prize pools, we'll consider players from both as we look at the 22 teams taking the floor in one of the evening matchups.

With 22 teams to consider, lots of options are available, and at this point in the season, we have far fewer injuries to monitor. This early in the season, we're looking at very small sample sizes, but the pricing remains fairly soft, allowing more stars to be squished into one lineup because of all the value.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 10/23/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

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NBA DFS Core Plays

Immanuel Quickley, TOR - PG

  • DraftKings: $6.2K 
  • FanDuel: $6.4K

In the early wave of games, Quickley stands out as a great anchor for lineups at only a little over $6K as the Raptors visit the Wizards in Washington. The Wizards have been one of the best point guard matchups to attack over the last several years, and they gave up a big game to Tyler Herro even in their season-opening win.

Quickley has proven he can put up big numbers when he's healthy, and he looks ready for a huge season at the helm of the improved Raptors' offense. He had 44.3 FanDuel points and 44.5 DraftKings points in his first game of the season, contributing 23 points and seven assists to his team's win over the Bulls.

With such a favorable matchup, he's an affordable way to start a balanced attack from the early slate, or he can slide in alongside the pay-up stars you decide to build around. From the early wave, my top elite plays to pair with IQ are Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10.2K DK, $11.3K FD) or Paolo Banchero ($9K DK, $8.8K FD).

Ty Jerome, MEM - PG/SG on DK, SG on FD

  • DraftKings: $7.7K 
  • FanDuel: $7.5K

I usually lean into power forwards or centers as the centerpiece of my lineup, but with the current salaries, it's another point guard who has my attention as the core play in the late wave. Jerome had one of the best performances of the early season in his first game of the year.

He dropped 45 points against the Jazz and added excellent non-scoring numbers to finish with 66.75 DraftKings points and 64.4 FanDuel points.

The 29-year-old was impressive last season in Memphis, when he was available but was limited to 15 games. Health has long been a major obstacle for Jerome throughout his career, but he has stepped up when he has been given the opportunity.

The Grizzlies look ready to let him run the show this year, and while he is unlikely to be quite as impressive as he was in Game 1, he does still bring an elite ceiling and plenty of multi-category upside as he faces one of his former teams in Golden State on Friday night in the later wave.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, PG ($11.1K DK, $11.8K FD), Victor Wembanyama ($10.6K DK, $11.6K FD)

 

NBA DFS Value Plays

Naji Marshall - SF

  • DraftKings: $4.5K
  • FanDuel: $4.9K

With so many options across both slates, it's hard to narrow it down to just one value play from each wave. In the early games, though, Marshall continues to be a recurring character in my lineups since he is very reliable but also offers a great ceiling.

Marshall had 16 points, six assists, two rebounds, and one steal in his 29 minutes in the opener against the Rockets, producing 29.5 DraftKings points and 28.4 FanDuel points. He played 29 minutes off the bench for Dallas in the opener and should continue to get enough run to be an excellent fantasy value option in that supporting role.

On Friday night, the Mavs are on the road in what should be an up-tempo contest in Indianapolis, and Marshall brings both a high ceiling and a high floor in that contest.

Isaiah Jackson - PF/C  (C only on DK)

  • DraftKings: $4.9K
  • FanDuel: $4.4K

In the later wave, Jackson is a strong option in the frontcourt as the Clippers and Lakers clash in Los Angeles. He only played 15 minutes in the season opener, even though he won the starting job in training camp. He made the most of his limited time, though, producing 13 points, five rebounds, and one steal for 21 FanDuel points and 20.75 DraftKings points.

While he didn't go off in the opener, his per-minute production continues to be elite, and he has the potential to deliver solid stat lines as long as he continues to get enough work in the Clippers' rotation. Brook Lopez had a big game off the bench against the Kings, but I still think Jackson is the better value play on Friday and the better option long-term for the Clippers and fantasy teams.

Also consider: Moussa Diabate, CHA - C on DK, PF on FD ($5.2K DK, $5.8K FD) early, GG Jackson - PF/C on DK, PF on FD ($3.6K DK, $3.9K FD) late

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

Posts Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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