NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the South Point 400 (2026)

October 4, 2026

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

The fourth race of The 2026 Chase in the NASCAR Cup Series was completed at Kansas Speedway last week. It ended with Kyle Larson obtaining his second victory of the year in dominating fashion, leading a new track record 235 of 267 total laps. He now leads the points standings heading into the fifth race of The Chase at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week for the South Point 400. Las Vegas is another 1.5-mile Intermediate Tri-oval track like Kansas, but it has different degrees of banking. The turns at Las Vegas are at 20 degrees of banking and nine degrees in both the front and backstretch. This week's race will be the second time the Cup Series visits this track for this season.

As one of the 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals with the current car, Las Vegas will offer some passing opportunities for drivers. This track also lets one take advantage of clean air up front and lead for a while. Overall, Vegas is the kind of track where, for DFS, a well-balanced lineup is key for success. This means that there should be one to two dominators, some driver picks who may obtain Place Differential points, and others who can finish with a quality finish based on their salary expectations. Practice and qualifying were held this week, so data is available to help determine which drivers stand out, unlike most of the past few weeks when rain kept pre-race activities from happening. This week's driver picks were based on a mix of pre-race data and past results from both this year and Vegas in prior years.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the South Point 400 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 10/4/2026 at 5:30 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

Our NASCAR Premium Package also comes with exclusive access to Jordan McAbee's DFS/betting picks, projections, and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Jordan's betting track record: 100+ units of profit since 2023, 25% yearly average profit since 2018.

Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

Kyle Larson

Starts 6th - DK: $11.5K, FD: $13.5K

Kyle Larson on what it will take as far as holding off Denny Hamlin in the run to the title (I know others are in contention but I specifically was curious on how he viewed Hamlin's stregnths). @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/5Ggnff7D0v — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 4, 2026

Is Larson finally back to being the top favorite to win the title? If it is just based on his numbers in The Chase, he has one of the best arguments to be made, as he has been a top-5 finisher in the last four races, with two of those being wins. It also helps that Las Vegas happens to be one of his best tracks, especially when comparing his numbers to the rest of the field.

In 20 Cup starts at Vegas, Larson has three victories, 15 top-10 finishes, 881 laps led (most of active drivers), and an average finish of 8.9 (also best of active drivers). Larson has led laps in each of the last seven Vegas races and finished no worse than 11th in that span. The average finish of 4.7 for Larson in the last seven Vegas races is also the best of all drivers.

In practice, Larson had the fastest 10 consecutive lap average. Although he does not start on the front row, Larson has the longer-run speed in order to be a favorite to win in this week's race. Fantasy players should rely on Larson as one of the primary anchor drivers to build around.

Denny Hamlin

Starts 1st - DK: $11K, FD: $14K

Outside of Homestead, Las Vegas may be the best 1.5-mile Intermediate track based on history for Denny Hamlin. Keep in mind that Hamlin has been the most consistent finisher at 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals this season, finishing in the top five in every single race at the track type. Hamlin has one victory at this track type this year, and it came at Vegas early in the season.

In 29 total Cup starts at Vegas, Hamlin has three victories, 16 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.0. Hamlin won the last two Cup events at Vegas and also led 134 laps in the previous race at the site earlier this year. Five of the last six Vegas races also resulted in top-10 finishes for the driver of the No. 11 Toyota.

Last week, Kyle Larson said maybe he wouldn't have been so dominant if the metric hadn't helped him start on the front row. Denny Hamlin starts on the pole today, so does he feel it will be the same where he will dominate or will there be different factors here at Las Vegas? https://t.co/svG4VCoFHe — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 4, 2026

In practice, Hamlin ranked 13th in 10 consecutive lap averages, eighth in 15 consecutive lap averages, and fifth in 20 consecutive lap averages. While his practice speeds were not the fastest, Hamlin starts at the front with potential to lead laps early, and his overall performance at 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals this season still makes him a driver who should not be underestimated to compete for the win.

Joey Logano

Starts 23rd - DK: $9.5K, FD: $9.5K

One of the best-performing drivers throughout The Chase so far this season has been Joey Logano. In the first four Chase races, Logano has three top-10 finishes and a win at Bristol. Before having a tire go down in the closing laps and placing 20th, Logano was on track to finish 12th in last week's race at Kansas, which would've continued a run of solid consistency.

This issue with just three laps to go cost @joeylogano some valuable points. https://t.co/wKuwfbXHxa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2026

Las Vegas is one of Logano's better 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks through his career. In 26 starts at the site, Logano has four wins, 15 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 9.8. The No. 22 Ford driver placed in the top 15 in each of the last six Las Vegas races, including two top-10s in the last two Fall races at the site.

The No. 22 knows how to deliver when it matters most. 🏁 Joey Logano looks to do it again in Las Vegas! 🎰 https://t.co/kSbnzaGFgh — NASCAR on USA (@NASCARonUSA) October 2, 2026

In practice for this week's race, Logano ranked 16th in 10 consecutive lap averages. Considering how well Logano has been running overall in The Chase and his past Vegas history, he is likely to gain positions and compete for a top-10 finish. This makes him one of the better overall DFS options for all formats, especially on FanDuel where his roster takes up less salary cap space.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium DFS NASCAR subscription? Like what you read today? You can show your support for Sean -- save 30% with code NEW when purchasing any NASCAR Premium Pass. Gain exclusive access to all of our expert Premium NASCAR articles, DFS tools, and Lineup Optimizer! Be sure to check out screenshots of NASCAR DFS winners and testimonials from RotoBaller readers and writers who have been winning using RotoBaller's Premium tools.

Chase Elliott

Starts 13th - DK: $8.5K, FD: $8.5K

Hendrick Motorsports made a statement in last week's race at Kansas, finishing with three of the organization's four cars in the top 10. Alex Bowman, the lone driver from the team not to place in the top 10, did score high Place Differential last week, going from 33rd to 18th. Chase Elliott could see an even better finish than last week as the Cup Series heads to a more favorable track based on his history.

In 18 Cup starts at Las Vegas, Elliott has seven top-10 finishes and an overall average finish of 18.0. The No. 9 Chevrolet driver also placed 12th or better in three of his last five Vegas Cup appearances, which includes a runner-up finish in the March race at the site.

DENNY HAMLIN OUTRUNS CHASE ELLIOTT TO WIN IN LAS VEGAS! https://t.co/G4v2itJn2K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 15, 2026

Elliott ranked 10th in 10 consecutive lap averages in practice for Sunday's race. Compared to most drivers around his salary range, he has higher upside with equipment capable of placing in the top 10. Fantasy players should not overlook Elliott as a driver option for all DFS formats.

Austin Cindric

Starts 7th - DK: $7.9K, FD: $8.2K

Austin Cindric has quietly been one of the more solid drivers at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season. At this track type this year, Cindric has four top-15 finishes in six races. This includes a runner-up finish in last week's race at Kansas, where he also ran inside the top five through most of that race.

“I would’ve loved a shot to do a slider for the win, I felt my car had it in it” Austin Cindric brings home a P2 finish and explains why he thought he could’ve pulled off the win at Kansas Speedway #NASCAR https://t.co/o7ocwFGZkq — Braking Bob (@BrakingBob) September 27, 2026

In nine Cup starts at Las Vegas, Cindric has five top-20 finishes, including each of the last three races. Two of those finishes in that span were 11th or better. He also earned positive PD in his last two Vegas Cup starts.

Cindric ranked 12th in 10 consecutive lap averages in practice for this week's race. Although he does not have much upside compared to other drivers around his salary range, he has driven well enough on 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks to warrant consideration for DFS this week. This is especially the case in tournament lineups, where his rostership is likely to be lower than most in his salary range.

Erik Jones

Starts 21st - DK: $6.3K, FD: $6K

🗣️ "I feel like I'm in a spot over there where I'm valued and wanted as a driver." 🖊️ @Erik_Jones is excited to continue his journey with @LEGACYMotorClub after signing his contract extension. More → https://t.co/WGRTG5gnEd https://t.co/bfzHGmGKs2 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 30, 2026

Erik Jones is one of the best value options to consider for this week's Cup race at Las Vegas and is coming off a recent contract extension. The No. 43 Toyota driver from Legacy Motor Club has been solid at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, scoring top-20s in almost every single race at the track type, including a finish of 16th last week at Kansas.

In 18 Cup starts at Las Vegas, Jones has 10 top-20 finishes and an average finish of 20.3. Jones also has five top-20 finishes in the last eight Vegas Cup races, including the last two at the site. He also scored positive PD in five of the last eight Vegas Cup events.

Jones ranked 19th in 10 consecutive lap averages in practice for Sunday's Cup race. Considering how well he has run at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, he is a great DFS option for all formats with potential upside to place in the top 15.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More NASCAR Analysis and Picks NASCAR DFS Picks: South Point 400 (2026) NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium) NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium) NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup