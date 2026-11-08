NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship (2026)

November 8, 2026

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

After 35 points-paying races, the 2026 season has finally built up to this final race of the year. It's time for the finale in the Cup Series, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship taking place at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be the first time that the Cup Series will have its final race of the year taking place at Homestead since 2019, which also was the year Kyle Busch (RIP) claimed the last of his two Cup Series championships. The 1.5-mile Intermediate oval track with progressive banking in South Florida is known for multiple racing grooves, especially with drivers often choosing to run all the way up against the wall for the fastest possible route around the track.

Before diving into DFS, remember that although the championship is heavily weighted toward one driver right now, there are still title implications that can come into play, especially early in this race. Kyle Larson just needs to finish 28th or better in order to claim the championship, no matter how well Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin perform. As far as DFS is concerned, however, Homestead is a track where having a balanced lineup of dominators, mixed with some Place Differential upside picks, is key to success. It is easier than at most tracks for drivers to make moves for position at Homestead with the current car. However, drivers who are at the front with a clean air advantage can run at their best level of performance, favoring drivers who do start and race towards the front of the pack. Driver picks and projections for this week are based on data from pre-race events as well as past track results at Homestead, other similar tracks, and overall performance based on the 2026 season up to this point.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 11/8/2026 at 3:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

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Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

Kyle Larson

Starts 4th - DK: $11.5K, FD: $13K

Larson has the championship all but locked up at this point in the season, so he will probably see this race as another one to trophy hunt. Considering how well Larson runs at this track, though, that is a dangerous proposition for the competition to consider. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver also loves Homestead and describes it as one of his favorite tracks to run, and he's often competitive for the win there.

Kyle Larson on how loose his team is heading into the championship race. @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/AbN9QQlTFb — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 7, 2026

In 12 Cup starts at Homestead, Larson has two wins, six top-5 finishes, an average finish of 12.0 with 645 laps led (most of active drivers). Larson is the most recent winner at Homestead and led at least once in each of the past five races at the site. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver has been on an incredible run during this year's Chase, finishing in the top 10 in eight of the past nine races with six top-5s and three wins.

KYLE LARSON WINS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY! #NASCAR https://t.co/0nbQAKluJc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 23, 2025

During practice for this week's race, Larson ranked 11th in 10 consecutive lap averages and 10th in 15 consecutive lap averages. Despite his practice speeds being outside the top five fastest, Larson's overall track history makes him hard to ignore for this week's race. Expect the Hendrick Motorsports driver to compete for the win at one of his best statistical tracks.

Tyler Reddick

Starts 3rd - DK: $10.7K, FD: $13K

Another driver who loves running races at Homestead is Tyler Reddick. Reddick is another driver who likes to run up against the wall and make moves for position. The No. 45 Toyota driver has also been one of the most successful drivers in the field to race at Homestead at the Cup level and has the stats to prove it.

INSANITY!! 😱😱😱 TYLER REDDICK WINS AT HOMESTEAD! #NASCARPLAYOFFS https://t.co/YX631hRiS8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 27, 2024

In six Cup starts at Homestead, Reddick has one win and five finishes of eighth or better. Reddick's only finish outside of the top 10 was due to an accident he was involved in, despite running inside the top 10 during the race. At 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks this season, Reddick has five top-10 finishes, including a win at Kansas.

Reddick displayed top-5 speeds in most categories in practice, including 10-30 consecutive lap averages. He ranked as high as second in 30 consecutive lap averages. For those who don't want to spend up for Larson or Denny Hamlin, Reddick is a great alternative who is just as likely to compete for the win this week and is a core driver to build around for DFS.

Chase Briscoe

Starts 1st - DK: $9.9K, FD: $11.5K

For those looking for an appropriate pivot option from those at the top of the field in terms of salary, consider Chase Briscoe. He is just a bit cheaper in salary, but still has just as great a chance to lead laps and win. Historically, he hasn't been as great as Larson or Reddick at Homestead, but to be fair, he's only had one start with his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing, which has historically performed well there.

Through five starts at Homestead, Briscoe only has one top-5 finish. However, it was his last race at the site and the only one with JGR, where he placed fourth. Briscoe scored positive or neutral PD four times in his Cup career at Homestead and has been the driver to beat at 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals lately. The No. 19 Toyota driver has won three of the last four races at the track type this season.

He's locked in and ready to close out the season with a win. https://t.co/w4bZJrFTnQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 7, 2026

In practice for this week's race, Briscoe ranked among the top five fastest in most categories, including 10-20 consecutive lap averages. Briscoe ranked as high as second in 10-15 consecutive lap averages. Fantasy players should not overlook Briscoe for DFS this week, especially with how well he has run on 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks.

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Corey Heim

Starts 16th - DK: $8.3K, FD: $8K

Corey Heim is back in this week's race as a part-time driver once again in the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Heim pulled double duty this weekend as he also participated in the Truck Series race at Homestead, where he started third, won the first two stages, and led 45 laps before finishing in sixth.

This will be Heim's first Cup start at Homestead. In 12 Cup races this season, Heim has two wins, four top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.0. Five of Heim's Cup races this season have been on 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks. At that track type, Heim has four finishes with positive PD scored and three top-15 finishes.

IT'S HEIM TIME AT INDY. Corey Heim WINS the 2026 Brickyard 400! 🏁 https://t.co/o52USJ7PMz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 26, 2026

In practice for Sunday's Cup race, Heim ranked 16th in 10 consecutive lap averages, seventh in 15 consecutive lap averages, and 10th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Heim has top-10 upside for this week's race, and considering his equipment as well as the fact that he already had laps on track this weekend, Heim is a driver who should be heavily considered for all DFS formats.

Ryan Preece

Starts 32nd - DK: $7.7K, FD: $6.8K

RFK Racing's Ryan Preece is a driver who should not be overlooked for this week's race at Homestead. The No. 60 Ford driver has been one of the more consistent finishers with upside at 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks this season whenever he has not been involved in an accident or had car problems. At this track type this year, Preece has five top-15 finishes with positive PD scored three times.

In seven Cup starts at Homestead, Preece has three finishes of 13th or better, all of which were obtained in his last three races at the site. Preece has five finishes with positive PD in his Cup career at Homestead and, notably, has qualified far outside of the top 10 in all but one of his starts at the site.

On longer green flag runs in practice, Preece showed decent speed as he ranked 16th in 20 consecutive lap averages, eighth in 25 consecutive lap averages, and sixth in 30 consecutive lap averages. Considering his high upside, fantasy players should consider Preece a great DFS option who can gain plenty of positions.

A.J. Allmendinger

Starts 29th - DK: $6.6K, FD: $5.8K

One of the top standout drivers among the value tier for this week's race is A.J. Allmendinger. The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has been one of the most capable and consistent performers at Homestead throughout his career, especially in recent races at the site.

In 14 Cup races completed at Homestead, Allmendinger has seven top-10 finishes and an average finish of 14.4. The "Dinger" has finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Homestead races, which were all with his current team. He also finished with positive or neutral PD in 12 of his 14 starts at Homestead.

Through practice for this week's race, Allmendinger ranked ninth in 10 consecutive lap averages and 11th in 15 consecutive lap averages. Those who are looking to save on salary for DFS, high upside, and with an established track record of favorable finishes should look towards putting Allmendinger in rosters for this week's race.

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