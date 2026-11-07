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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Homestead (2026)

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Chase Briscoe - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Toyotas were the class of the field in this session, as Chase Briscoe won the pole, followed by Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick. A Chevrolet (Kyle Larson) and a Ford (Austin Cindric) rounded out the top five.

One incident to note during this session involved Brad Keselowski, who qualified 40th out of 40 cars. He spun during his lap and ruined his time, so that is the reason for that. The No. 6 Ford hit the inside wall after the spin but the damage was minimal.

 

2026 Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Chase Briscoe 32.396 166.687
2. Denny Hamlin 32.413 166.600
3. Tyler Reddick 32.437 166.477
4. Kyle Larson 32.463 166.343
5. Austin Cindric 32.526 166.021
6. Christopher Bell 32.556 165.868
7. Chase Elliott 32.603 165.629
8. William Byron 32.610 165.593
9. Ryan Blaney 32.650 165.391
10. Daniel Suarez 32.667 165.304
11. Austin Hill 32.667 165.304
12. Michael McDowell 32.711 165.082
13. Alex Bowman 32.724 165.017
14. Josh Berry 32.746 164.906
15. Ross Chastain 32.758 164.845
16. Corey Heim 32.763 164.820
17. Chris Buescher 32.770 164.785
18. Bubba Wallace 32.771 164.780
19. Joey Logano 32.773 164.770
20. Ty Gibbs 32.786 164.704
21. Austin Dillon 32.806 164.604
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 32.816 164.554
23. Connor Zilisch 32.821 164.529
24. Erik Jones 32.840 164.434
25. Todd Gilliland 32.863 164.319
26. Justin Haley 32.877 164.249
27. Zane Smith 32.877 164.249
28. Cole Custer 32.887 164.199
29. AJ Allmendinger 32.904 164.114
30. Riley Herbst 32.979 163.741
31. Ty Dillon 33.086 163.211
32. Ryan Preece 33.087 163.206
33. Noah Gragson 33.090 163.191
34. Shane Van Gisbergen 33.097 163.157
35. Cody Ware 33.198 162.660
36. John Hunter Nemechek 33.199 162.656
37. Casey Mears 33.422 161.570
38. JJ Yeley 33.674 160.361
39. Chad Finchum 34.382 157.059
40. Brad Keselowski 35.589 151.732

 

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