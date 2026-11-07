NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Homestead (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.
Toyotas were the class of the field in this session, as Chase Briscoe won the pole, followed by Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick. A Chevrolet (Kyle Larson) and a Ford (Austin Cindric) rounded out the top five.
One incident to note during this session involved Brad Keselowski, who qualified 40th out of 40 cars. He spun during his lap and ruined his time, so that is the reason for that. The No. 6 Ford hit the inside wall after the spin but the damage was minimal.
2026 Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Chase Briscoe
|32.396
|166.687
|2.
|Denny Hamlin
|32.413
|166.600
|3.
|Tyler Reddick
|32.437
|166.477
|4.
|Kyle Larson
|32.463
|166.343
|5.
|Austin Cindric
|32.526
|166.021
|6.
|Christopher Bell
|32.556
|165.868
|7.
|Chase Elliott
|32.603
|165.629
|8.
|William Byron
|32.610
|165.593
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|32.650
|165.391
|10.
|Daniel Suarez
|32.667
|165.304
|11.
|Austin Hill
|32.667
|165.304
|12.
|Michael McDowell
|32.711
|165.082
|13.
|Alex Bowman
|32.724
|165.017
|14.
|Josh Berry
|32.746
|164.906
|15.
|Ross Chastain
|32.758
|164.845
|16.
|Corey Heim
|32.763
|164.820
|17.
|Chris Buescher
|32.770
|164.785
|18.
|Bubba Wallace
|32.771
|164.780
|19.
|Joey Logano
|32.773
|164.770
|20.
|Ty Gibbs
|32.786
|164.704
|21.
|Austin Dillon
|32.806
|164.604
|22.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|32.816
|164.554
|23.
|Connor Zilisch
|32.821
|164.529
|24.
|Erik Jones
|32.840
|164.434
|25.
|Todd Gilliland
|32.863
|164.319
|26.
|Justin Haley
|32.877
|164.249
|27.
|Zane Smith
|32.877
|164.249
|28.
|Cole Custer
|32.887
|164.199
|29.
|AJ Allmendinger
|32.904
|164.114
|30.
|Riley Herbst
|32.979
|163.741
|31.
|Ty Dillon
|33.086
|163.211
|32.
|Ryan Preece
|33.087
|163.206
|33.
|Noah Gragson
|33.090
|163.191
|34.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|33.097
|163.157
|35.
|Cody Ware
|33.198
|162.660
|36.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|33.199
|162.656
|37.
|Casey Mears
|33.422
|161.570
|38.
|JJ Yeley
|33.674
|160.361
|39.
|Chad Finchum
|34.382
|157.059
|40.
|Brad Keselowski
|35.589
|151.732
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