NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Homestead (2026)

November 7, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Toyotas were the class of the field in this session, as Chase Briscoe won the pole, followed by Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick. A Chevrolet (Kyle Larson) and a Ford (Austin Cindric) rounded out the top five.

One incident to note during this session involved Brad Keselowski, who qualified 40th out of 40 cars. He spun during his lap and ruined his time, so that is the reason for that. The No. 6 Ford hit the inside wall after the spin but the damage was minimal.

2026 Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Chase Briscoe 32.396 166.687 2. Denny Hamlin 32.413 166.600 3. Tyler Reddick 32.437 166.477 4. Kyle Larson 32.463 166.343 5. Austin Cindric 32.526 166.021 6. Christopher Bell 32.556 165.868 7. Chase Elliott 32.603 165.629 8. William Byron 32.610 165.593 9. Ryan Blaney 32.650 165.391 10. Daniel Suarez 32.667 165.304 11. Austin Hill 32.667 165.304 12. Michael McDowell 32.711 165.082 13. Alex Bowman 32.724 165.017 14. Josh Berry 32.746 164.906 15. Ross Chastain 32.758 164.845 16. Corey Heim 32.763 164.820 17. Chris Buescher 32.770 164.785 18. Bubba Wallace 32.771 164.780 19. Joey Logano 32.773 164.770 20. Ty Gibbs 32.786 164.704 21. Austin Dillon 32.806 164.604 22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 32.816 164.554 23. Connor Zilisch 32.821 164.529 24. Erik Jones 32.840 164.434 25. Todd Gilliland 32.863 164.319 26. Justin Haley 32.877 164.249 27. Zane Smith 32.877 164.249 28. Cole Custer 32.887 164.199 29. AJ Allmendinger 32.904 164.114 30. Riley Herbst 32.979 163.741 31. Ty Dillon 33.086 163.211 32. Ryan Preece 33.087 163.206 33. Noah Gragson 33.090 163.191 34. Shane Van Gisbergen 33.097 163.157 35. Cody Ware 33.198 162.660 36. John Hunter Nemechek 33.199 162.656 37. Casey Mears 33.422 161.570 38. JJ Yeley 33.674 160.361 39. Chad Finchum 34.382 157.059 40. Brad Keselowski 35.589 151.732

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