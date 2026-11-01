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NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the Xfinity 500 (2026)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

The end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is near. After the completion of Talladega Superspeedway, only two races remain for the year, with Martinsville Speedway being up next. Martinsville is a 0.526-mile short oval track that is shaped similarly to a paper clip, and the surface of the track is a mix of asphalt and concrete. It is one of NASCAR's oldest and shortest tracks with a history of close-contact racing all around the track. Drivers often consider it a "rhythm race track" where they have to feel out their driving line on the track, which can also make it one of the more challenging courses on the NASCAR schedule. This is especially the case when there is traffic that drivers have to maneuver around.

For those playing DFS at Martinsville, the core strategy to consider is all about finding the right dominators for lineups. The lap count for this week's race is 500 laps, which is one of the highest of all tracks. Martinsville is a track where a driver who often makes it to the front can maintain a lead for a while. This favors drivers who start closer to the front to gain points from leading laps and scoring fastest laps. Passing is also a huge challenge at Martinsville, where drivers often struggle to gain Place Differential without a clear speed advantage, others having trouble with traffic, or through pit stops. Keep this in mind while creating lineups for this week's race at Martinsville. Driver picks and projections for this week are based on data from pre-race events as well as past track results at Martinsville, other similar tracks, and overall performance based on the 2026 season up to this point.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the Xfinity 500 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 11/1/2026 at 2:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

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DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

Our NASCAR Premium Package also comes with exclusive access to Jordan McAbee's DFS/betting picks, projections, and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Jordan's betting track record: 100+ units of profit since 2023, 25% yearly average profit since 2018.

Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

 

Denny Hamlin

Starts 1st - DK: $12K, FD: $14K

What is also important to keep in mind this week is the championship narrative. After winning last week at Talladega, Kyle Larson now holds  a 73-point gap ahead of second in the standings, which is Denny Hamlin. With only two races left in the year, it is make-or-break time for Hamlin's title hopes this season, but it just so happens to be that Martinsville is one of Hamlin's best tracks.

In 41 Cup starts at Martinsville, Hamlin has six wins, 28 top-10 finishes, 3,014 laps led (most of active drivers), and an average finish of 10.2. The No. 11 Toyota driver ended up in the top five in six of the last eight Martinsville races, including a second-place finish earlier this year after leading 292 laps.

In practice, Hamlin displayed top-10 speeds in the 10-30 consecutive lap average categories, including fifth in 30 consecutive lap averages. With the No. 11 Toyota driver starting at the front, he is in prime position to be a top dominator from the green flag. Fantasy players should anchor lineups around Hamlin at one of his best race tracks, especially with the title on the line this week.

 

Christopher Bell

Starts 14th - DK: $10K, FD: $11.5K


Speaking of drivers who still have an outside chance of competing for the championship, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, is not out of the title fight yet as well. Bell is exactly one point behind Hamlin and is third in the Championship standings. Although his track record at Martinsville is not as great as Hamlin's, he is still a strong performer at the Virginia short track.

In 14 Cup starts at Martinsville, Bell has one win, six top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.2. He has also finished seventh or better in each of the last three Cup races at the site, including a runner-up finish in March 2025. Bell also placed sixth or better in four of the last six Cup races this season.

Bell was one of the fastest overall drivers in practice for this week's race. He displayed top-5 speeds in the 10-25 consecutive lap average categories, including second in both 15 and 20 consecutive lap averages. Unlike most top-priced drivers, Bell has some solid upside as he starts outside of the top 10. Bell's practice speeds, upside, and recent track history make him one to consider for all DFS formats this week.

 

Chase Elliott

Starts 9th - DK: $9K, FD: $10.5K

Although Chase Elliott is no longer mathematically eligible to compete for the championship title this year, he is a driver who fantasy players should not overlook this week. Martinsville has been one of Elliott's best tracks in recent years, especially as evidenced by being the track's most recent winner.

In 22 total Cup starts at Martinsville, Elliott has two wins, 15 top-10 finishes, 1,359 laps led (second-most of active drivers in the field this week), and an average finish of 10.8. The No. 9 Chevrolet driver placed fourth or better in the last five Martinsville Cup races and only has one finish outside of the top 10 since 2022 at the site.

Elliott showed plenty of speed on longer green flag runs during practice. He displayed top-10 speeds in the 20-30 consecutive lap average categories, including fourth in 30 consecutive lap averages. The track history and overall practice speeds make Elliott a driver who should be considered for all DFS formats.

 

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Josh Berry

Starts 10th - DK: $8.7K, FD: $8.5K

One driver who often runs well at Martinsville is Josh Berry. It should not be a surprise considering that Berry's racing background is rooted in short track racing. Short tracks are also where Berry has run best this season, with four top-10 finishes at the track type this season, including a finish of 10th in the Spring race at Martinsville back in March.

In five Cup starts at Martinsville, Berry has two top-10 finishes with an overall average finish of 18.6. Berry's last two Cup races at Martinsville resulted in 10th-place finishes. The No. 21 Ford driver also continues to score quality finishes, with 10 finishes of 12th or better in the last 13 Cup events this season.

Berry also showed plenty of speed in pre-race events, as he ranked fifth in 10 consecutive lap averages, seventh in 15 consecutive lap averages, ninth in 25 consecutive lap averages, and 10th in 30 consecutive lap averages. Although Berry doesn't offer as much upside as some drivers, he posted better speeds than most for his salary range. Berry's equipment and recent Martinsville results make him a top-10 threat this week.

 

Ross Chastain

Starts 16th - DK: $7.1K, FD: $8K

It's been a couple of years since Ross Chastain made his historical "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville back in 2022. Despite the move being banned later, Martinsville continues to be a track where Chastain generally has some solid runs and decent finishes. DraftKings especially has his salary set to what feels like an undervalued amount this week.

Through 15 starts in his Cup career at Martinsville, Chastain has eight top-15 finishes and an overall average finish of 16.6. Since 2022, Chastain has never finished a Martinsville race worse than 16th and also has five top-10 finishes in that span. Chastain also led laps in the last two Martinsville races and matched his best career finish in this week's event one year ago (fourth).

In practice for this week's race, Chastain was fastest in 10 and 15 consecutive lap averages, while ranking third in 20, 25, and 30 consecutive lap averages. For his salary, upside, and track history at Martinsville, Chastain is a great driver to recommend for DFS this week.

 

Todd Gilliland

Starts 22nd - DK: $5.7K, FD: $5.8K

Generally, when considering value drivers for DFS at Martinsville, look for drivers who don't start too far back. It is easy for drivers to fall off the lead lap at this track, especially on a longer green flag run. The only drivers worth starting farther back are those who have proven they can move through the field or show plenty of speed in pre-race events. Todd Gilliland is a value driver who checks all these boxes this week.

In nine Cup starts at Martinsville, Gilliland has five top-20 finishes and an average finish of 17.7. The No. 34 Ford driver from Front Row Motorsports has six finishes with positive PD scored in his Cup career at Martinsville and five finishes of 13th or better in the last eight races at the site.

For this week's practice at Martinsville, Gilliland ranked ninth in 10 consecutive lap averages, sixth in 15 consecutive lap averages, and fifth in 20 consecutive lap averages. Considering his past track history, equipment, and upside, Gilliland is a driver who can save plenty of cap flexibility and even compete for a top-15 finish.

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