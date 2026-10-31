NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Martinsville-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, the Xfinity 500.
Just like in the spring race here, it was Denny Hamlin who was fastest in qualifying this weekend at Martinsville. That's his second straight pole at this track as he searches for his seventh win here on Sunday.
Hamlin edged out his teammate, Ty Gibbs, in qualifying, with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano rounding out the top five. Carson Hocevar was the slowest Chase car in qualifying, ending up just 25th on the chart after wheel hopping in a corner.
2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Denny Hamlin
|19.226
|98.492
|2.
|Ty Gibbs
|19.275
|98.241
|3.
|Kyle Larson
|19.300
|98.114
|4.
|Austin Cindric
|19.325
|97.987
|5.
|Joey Logano
|19.330
|97.962
|6.
|Ryan Preece
|19.343
|97.896
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|19.354
|97.840
|8.
|William Byron
|19.368
|97.770
|9.
|Chase Elliott
|19.379
|97.714
|10.
|Josh Berry
|19.380
|97.709
|11.
|Chase Briscoe
|19.382
|97.699
|12.
|Tyler Reddick
|19.394
|97.638
|13.
|Ryan Blaney
|19.414
|97.538
|14.
|Christopher Bell
|19.416
|97.528
|15.
|Bubba Wallace
|19.433
|97.442
|16.
|Ross Chastain
|19.443
|97.392
|17.
|Austin Hill
|19.449
|97.362
|18.
|Chris Buescher
|19.457
|97.322
|19.
|Connor Zilisch
|19.490
|97.158
|20.
|Austin Dillon
|19.495
|97.133
|21.
|Cole Custer
|19.506
|97.078
|22.
|Todd Gilliland
|19.508
|97.068
|23.
|Brad Keselowski
|19.523
|96.993
|24.
|Daniel Suarez
|19.537
|96.924
|25.
|Carson Hocevar
|19.540
|96.909
|26.
|Michael McDowell
|19.552
|96.849
|27.
|Riley Herbst
|19.555
|96.835
|28.
|Ty Dillon
|19.559
|96.815
|29.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|19.584
|96.691
|30.
|Erik Jones
|19.588
|96.671
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|19.620
|96.514
|32.
|AJ Allmendinger
|19.624
|96.494
|33.
|Zane Smith
|19.643
|96.401
|34.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|19.703
|96.107
|35.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|19.726
|95.995
|36.
|Josh Bilicki
|20.004
|94.661
|37.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
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