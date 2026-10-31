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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Martinsville-2 (2026)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, the Xfinity 500.

Just like in the spring race here, it was Denny Hamlin who was fastest in qualifying this weekend at Martinsville. That's his second straight pole at this track as he searches for his seventh win here on Sunday.

Hamlin edged out his teammate, Ty Gibbs, in qualifying, with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano rounding out the top five. Carson Hocevar was the slowest Chase car in qualifying, ending up just 25th on the chart after wheel hopping in a corner.

 

2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Denny Hamlin 19.226 98.492
2. Ty Gibbs 19.275 98.241
3. Kyle Larson 19.300 98.114
4. Austin Cindric 19.325 97.987
5. Joey Logano 19.330 97.962
6. Ryan Preece 19.343 97.896
7. Alex Bowman 19.354 97.840
8. William Byron 19.368 97.770
9. Chase Elliott 19.379 97.714
10. Josh Berry 19.380 97.709
11. Chase Briscoe 19.382 97.699
12. Tyler Reddick 19.394 97.638
13. Ryan Blaney 19.414 97.538
14. Christopher Bell 19.416 97.528
15. Bubba Wallace 19.433 97.442
16. Ross Chastain 19.443 97.392
17. Austin Hill 19.449 97.362
18. Chris Buescher 19.457 97.322
19. Connor Zilisch 19.490 97.158
20. Austin Dillon 19.495 97.133
21. Cole Custer 19.506 97.078
22. Todd Gilliland 19.508 97.068
23. Brad Keselowski 19.523 96.993
24. Daniel Suarez 19.537 96.924
25. Carson Hocevar 19.540 96.909
26. Michael McDowell 19.552 96.849
27. Riley Herbst 19.555 96.835
28. Ty Dillon 19.559 96.815
29. Shane Van Gisbergen 19.584 96.691
30. Erik Jones 19.588 96.671
31. Noah Gragson 19.620 96.514
32. AJ Allmendinger 19.624 96.494
33. Zane Smith 19.643 96.401
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19.703 96.107
35. John Hunter Nemechek 19.726 95.995
36. Josh Bilicki 20.004 94.661
37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000

 

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