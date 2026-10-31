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NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Martinsville-2 (2026)

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Ryan Preece - NASCAR DFS Lineup Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Preece was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Xfinity 500 on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Ross Chastain - Early in the session, Chastain seemed to lose power coming off of one of the turns. He caused a bit of a pile-up, and Cody Ware's car got enough damage that they weren't able to qualify. Chastain limped the No. 1 Chevrolet to pit road, and eventually got back on track, with the issue seemingly fixed. The TV broadcast noted that the throttle wasn't responding.

Riley Herbst - After his hard wreck at Talladega last weekend, Riley Herbst's wrist is hurting quite a bit. He ran a bunch of laps in practice (113) and will try to race the full event on Sunday, but Harrison Burton is on standby to get in the No. 35 Toyota if Herbst is hurting too much during the race.

Kyle Larson - The No. 5 Chevrolet wasn't very good during the practice session. In addition to just being 29th-fastest on the speed chart, Larson also came over the radio to say "it sucks." After practice, he did note during an interview that the car got better as the session went on and the team adjusted on it.

 

2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran
Behind Leader
1. Ryan Preece 19.600 96.612 3 100 ---.---
2. Josh Berry 19.679 96.224 53 107 -0.079
3. Todd Gilliland 19.740 95.927 6 78 -0.140
4. Ty Gibbs 19.746 95.898 46 109 -0.146
5. Ross Chastain 19.755 95.854 7 99 -0.155
6. Denny Hamlin 19.766 95.801 6 104 -0.166
7. Carson Hocevar 19.775 95.757 54 99 -0.175
8. Chase Elliott 19.789 95.690 11 109 -0.189
9. Michael McDowell 19.799 95.641 62 103 -0.199
10. Christopher Bell 19.802 95.627 50 105 -0.202
11. Austin Dillon 19.824 95.521 4 101 -0.224
12. Ryan Blaney 19.824 95.521 8 96 -0.224
13. Joey Logano 19.825 95.516 51 88 -0.225
14. Chris Buescher 19.829 95.497 5 95 -0.229
15. John Hunter Nemechek 19.846 95.415 46 96 -0.246
16. Erik Jones 19.847 95.410 44 82 -0.247
17. Austin Hill 19.849 95.400 47 97 -0.249
18. Connor Zilisch 19.873 95.285 43 89 -0.273
19. Chase Briscoe 19.874 95.280 63 120 -0.274
20. Cole Custer 19.884 95.232 32 59 -0.284
21. Daniel Suarez 19.890 95.204 49 90 -0.290
22. William Byron 19.918 95.070 53 97 -0.318
23. Ty Dillon 19.931 95.008 6 94 -0.331
24. Bubba Wallace 19.934 94.994 45 93 -0.334
25. Shane Van Gisbergen 19.953 94.903 54 109 -0.353
26. Austin Cindric 19.960 94.870 37 94 -0.360
27. Riley Herbst 19.965 94.846 4 113 -0.365
28. AJ Allmendinger 19.968 94.832 7 75 -0.368
29. Kyle Larson 19.970 94.822 10 88 -0.370
30. Tyler Reddick 19.977 94.789 42 81 -0.377
31. Alex Bowman 19.986 94.746 11 88 -0.386
32. Brad Keselowski 19.998 94.690 61 107 -0.398
33. Zane Smith 20.004 94.661 50 101 -0.404
34. Cody Ware 20.019 94.590 13 17 -0.419
35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20.022 94.576 41 88 -0.422
36. Noah Gragson 20.076 94.322 50 95 -0.476
37. Josh Bilicki 20.603 91.909 10 50 -1.003

 

2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Ross Chastain 43 52 95.278
2. Carson Hocevar 53 62 95.243
3. Christopher Bell 44 53 95.209
4. Ty Gibbs 46 55 95.068
5. Josh Berry 50 59 94.973
6. Austin Hill 43 52 94.921
7. Denny Hamlin 3 12 94.782
8. Chase Briscoe 62 71 94.729
9. Todd Gilliland 4 13 94.711
10. Ryan Blaney 5 14 94.622
11. Michael McDowell 4 13 94.593
12. John Hunter Nemechek 4 13 94.586
13. Austin Dillon 49 58 94.565
14. Cole Custer 31 40 94.557
15. William Byron 50 59 94.517
16. Joey Logano 3 12 94.482
17. Chase Elliott 9 18 94.465
18. Austin Cindric 30 39 94.415
19. Shane Van Gisbergen 52 61 94.391
20. Daniel Suarez 3 12 94.383
21. Chris Buescher 3 12 94.355
22. Ty Dillon 2 11 94.332
23. Connor Zilisch 41 50 94.292
24. AJ Allmendinger 3 12 94.289
25. Bubba Wallace 43 52 94.269
26. Ryan Preece 7 16 94.229
27. Tyler Reddick 39 48 94.196
28. Brad Keselowski 58 67 94.142
29. Riley Herbst 49 58 94.122
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 37 46 94.099
31. Zane Smith 56 65 94.094
32. Alex Bowman 47 56 94.066
33. Noah Gragson 49 58 93.941
34. Kyle Larson 58 67 93.913
35. Erik Jones 42 51 93.722

 

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