NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Martinsville-2 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Preece was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Xfinity 500 on Sunday afternoon.
The 37-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Ross Chastain - Early in the session, Chastain seemed to lose power coming off of one of the turns. He caused a bit of a pile-up, and Cody Ware's car got enough damage that they weren't able to qualify. Chastain limped the No. 1 Chevrolet to pit road, and eventually got back on track, with the issue seemingly fixed. The TV broadcast noted that the throttle wasn't responding.
Riley Herbst - After his hard wreck at Talladega last weekend, Riley Herbst's wrist is hurting quite a bit. He ran a bunch of laps in practice (113) and will try to race the full event on Sunday, but Harrison Burton is on standby to get in the No. 35 Toyota if Herbst is hurting too much during the race.
Kyle Larson - The No. 5 Chevrolet wasn't very good during the practice session. In addition to just being 29th-fastest on the speed chart, Larson also came over the radio to say "it sucks." After practice, he did note during an interview that the car got better as the session went on and the team adjusted on it.
2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|
Behind Leader
|1.
|Ryan Preece
|19.600
|96.612
|3
|100
|---.---
|2.
|Josh Berry
|19.679
|96.224
|53
|107
|-0.079
|3.
|Todd Gilliland
|19.740
|95.927
|6
|78
|-0.140
|4.
|Ty Gibbs
|19.746
|95.898
|46
|109
|-0.146
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|19.755
|95.854
|7
|99
|-0.155
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|19.766
|95.801
|6
|104
|-0.166
|7.
|Carson Hocevar
|19.775
|95.757
|54
|99
|-0.175
|8.
|Chase Elliott
|19.789
|95.690
|11
|109
|-0.189
|9.
|Michael McDowell
|19.799
|95.641
|62
|103
|-0.199
|10.
|Christopher Bell
|19.802
|95.627
|50
|105
|-0.202
|11.
|Austin Dillon
|19.824
|95.521
|4
|101
|-0.224
|12.
|Ryan Blaney
|19.824
|95.521
|8
|96
|-0.224
|13.
|Joey Logano
|19.825
|95.516
|51
|88
|-0.225
|14.
|Chris Buescher
|19.829
|95.497
|5
|95
|-0.229
|15.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|19.846
|95.415
|46
|96
|-0.246
|16.
|Erik Jones
|19.847
|95.410
|44
|82
|-0.247
|17.
|Austin Hill
|19.849
|95.400
|47
|97
|-0.249
|18.
|Connor Zilisch
|19.873
|95.285
|43
|89
|-0.273
|19.
|Chase Briscoe
|19.874
|95.280
|63
|120
|-0.274
|20.
|Cole Custer
|19.884
|95.232
|32
|59
|-0.284
|21.
|Daniel Suarez
|19.890
|95.204
|49
|90
|-0.290
|22.
|William Byron
|19.918
|95.070
|53
|97
|-0.318
|23.
|Ty Dillon
|19.931
|95.008
|6
|94
|-0.331
|24.
|Bubba Wallace
|19.934
|94.994
|45
|93
|-0.334
|25.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|19.953
|94.903
|54
|109
|-0.353
|26.
|Austin Cindric
|19.960
|94.870
|37
|94
|-0.360
|27.
|Riley Herbst
|19.965
|94.846
|4
|113
|-0.365
|28.
|AJ Allmendinger
|19.968
|94.832
|7
|75
|-0.368
|29.
|Kyle Larson
|19.970
|94.822
|10
|88
|-0.370
|30.
|Tyler Reddick
|19.977
|94.789
|42
|81
|-0.377
|31.
|Alex Bowman
|19.986
|94.746
|11
|88
|-0.386
|32.
|Brad Keselowski
|19.998
|94.690
|61
|107
|-0.398
|33.
|Zane Smith
|20.004
|94.661
|50
|101
|-0.404
|34.
|Cody Ware
|20.019
|94.590
|13
|17
|-0.419
|35.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|20.022
|94.576
|41
|88
|-0.422
|36.
|Noah Gragson
|20.076
|94.322
|50
|95
|-0.476
|37.
|Josh Bilicki
|20.603
|91.909
|10
|50
|-1.003
2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Ross Chastain
|43
|52
|95.278
|2.
|Carson Hocevar
|53
|62
|95.243
|3.
|Christopher Bell
|44
|53
|95.209
|4.
|Ty Gibbs
|46
|55
|95.068
|5.
|Josh Berry
|50
|59
|94.973
|6.
|Austin Hill
|43
|52
|94.921
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|12
|94.782
|8.
|Chase Briscoe
|62
|71
|94.729
|9.
|Todd Gilliland
|4
|13
|94.711
|10.
|Ryan Blaney
|5
|14
|94.622
|11.
|Michael McDowell
|4
|13
|94.593
|12.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|13
|94.586
|13.
|Austin Dillon
|49
|58
|94.565
|14.
|Cole Custer
|31
|40
|94.557
|15.
|William Byron
|50
|59
|94.517
|16.
|Joey Logano
|3
|12
|94.482
|17.
|Chase Elliott
|9
|18
|94.465
|18.
|Austin Cindric
|30
|39
|94.415
|19.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|52
|61
|94.391
|20.
|Daniel Suarez
|3
|12
|94.383
|21.
|Chris Buescher
|3
|12
|94.355
|22.
|Ty Dillon
|2
|11
|94.332
|23.
|Connor Zilisch
|41
|50
|94.292
|24.
|AJ Allmendinger
|3
|12
|94.289
|25.
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|52
|94.269
|26.
|Ryan Preece
|7
|16
|94.229
|27.
|Tyler Reddick
|39
|48
|94.196
|28.
|Brad Keselowski
|58
|67
|94.142
|29.
|Riley Herbst
|49
|58
|94.122
|30.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|37
|46
|94.099
|31.
|Zane Smith
|56
|65
|94.094
|32.
|Alex Bowman
|47
|56
|94.066
|33.
|Noah Gragson
|49
|58
|93.941
|34.
|Kyle Larson
|58
|67
|93.913
|35.
|Erik Jones
|42
|51
|93.722
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