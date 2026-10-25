NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the YellaWood 500 (2026)

October 25, 2026

Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

Three races are left in The Chase before the champion for the season is crowned, as Tyler Reddick conquered Phoenix Raceway for his sixth victory of the year last week. This week, the Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile oval known as one of NASCAR's three "drafting" tracks. Talladega races are often known for drivers racing in packs at similar speeds, unexpected winners, and a solid chance of larger-scale wrecks that can change the dynamic of any DFS contest in seconds.

After the last drafting track race at Daytona, NASCAR has made further adjustments to the rules package for this week's race by lowering the rear spoilers of all drivers' cars further. This is expected to increase the amount of potential passing and moves that drivers can make while in packs. This is completely different from the last Talladega race earlier in the year, which also had higher horsepower. As a result, this race will be a bit more unpredictable, with some unknown elements at play and no prior practice. For those playing DFS this week, however, the core strategies remain the same: diversify lineups while considering how much Place Differential is worth rostering for each driver. The higher a driver's starting position, the bigger the risk they are for losing points in DFS based on PD. For tournaments, however, picking drivers who start closer to the front in the upper half of the pack is also a way to differentiate from other players and win big. Driver picks and projections for this week are based on data from pre-race events as well as past track results at Talladega, other similar tracks, and overall performance based on the 2026 season up to this point.

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the YellaWood 500 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 10/25/2026 at 2:00 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

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Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

Ryan Blaney

Starts 27th - DK: $11K, FD: $14K

A key to successful race teams at Talladega is how well they can work together and make their way to the front. Perhaps no team has been a better example of this in the Next-Gen Car era than Team Penske, which has led more laps than any other race team since 2023 (288). Ryan Blaney is one of two drivers from that team to win at Talladega in that span, and he's generally a top favorite to win most races there.

In 24 Cup starts at Talladega, Blaney has three wins, eight top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 18.0. Although Blaney has been involved in accidents in three of the last four Cup races at the site, he has consistently been able to find his way to the front. The No. 12 Ford driver led laps in seven of the last nine Talladega races.

RYAN BLANEY BY INCHES. WHAT A FINISH. TALLADEGA, EVERYONE. https://t.co/3HPeOvSm8X — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2023

Blaney has been trending upward in finishes in recent weeks, with a current streak of four consecutive top-5 finishes in the last four Cup events this season, including a runner-up finish last week at Phoenix. It's not often that a Penske driver has this deep of a qualifying position and upside, so Blaney is worth rostering in all DFS formats for this week's race.

Tyler Reddick

Starts 33rd - DK: $10.5K, FD: $10K

Before his win last week at Phoenix, some wondered if Tyler Reddick still had a shot at the championship. It's safe to say that he is now back in the title fight since winning at Phoenix. While most may not be looking forward to racing at Talladega, Reddick perhaps may be one of the few who may be looking forward to it, considering he may be the best driver at drafting tracks in terms of results this season.

.@TylerReddick addresses his experiences impacting the Phoenix dogleg and his confidence at Talladega as a recent standout superspeedway ace. #NASCAR https://t.co/uLTPUMsrZa — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) October 24, 2026

After five previous races at Drafting tracks this season, Reddick has two wins and never finished lower than 14th (Talladega). He also scored four top-10 finishes at drafting tracks this year as well. In 13 Cup starts at Talladega in his career, Reddick has one win and 10 top-20 finishes. Since joining 23XI Racing in 2023, Reddick has also never finished lower than 20th in a Talladega Cup race.

Reddick's starting position makes him one of the safest top-priced options to consider for all DFS formats this week. Due to his upside and overall consistency at drafting tracks, Reddick is sure to be a popular play this week, but is still worth it. Do note that Reddick is especially rosterable in FanDuel more so than DraftKings, with Reddick's FD salary being more of a discount compared to DK.

Carson Hocevar

Starts 26th - DK: $9K, FD: $9K

Sometimes, the drivers who are the most successful at drafting tracks are the ones who embrace its chaos the most. For a driver nicknamed "The Hurricane," Carson Hocevar is one who has embraced Talladega before to success. It should be no surprise, especially when he obtained his first career Cup win at the site earlier this season.

Hocevar on his horse. 🐎 https://t.co/5munaoSStp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 21, 2026

In six Cup starts at Talladega, Hocevar has five finishes of 17th or better with an overall average finish of 13.2. Remarkably, Hocevar has scored positive PD in every single Cup start he made at Talladega so far. He also placed sixth or better in the last three Talladega Cup events.

For the fifth time in his Cup career this week, Hocevar will start outside of the top 25, which provides high upside based on his starting position for PD. Fantasy players should not overlook Hocevar, especially when he has scored three top-5 finishes in five drafting track races this season.

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Bubba Wallace

Starts 25th - DK: $8.3K, FD: $12K

There are a number of pricing differences between both DraftKings and FanDuel this week for several drivers. Bubba Wallace perhaps has one of the biggest price differences between sites this week, as he is much more expensive on FD than DK. Regardless of the site, though, Wallace is a solid DFS choice for this week's race.

“You have to operate 100% every time.” @BubbaWallace was inspired by @JimmieJohnson’s quote on Door Bumper Clear this week. Bubba feels that it is 100% the truth and feels his team has been close to it during this Chase. Says there is no reason over the next three weeks that his team can’t compete for a win. #NASCAR | #Talladega | @MtrsprtsToday — Tim Moore (@IveBeenTimMoore) October 24, 2026

In 17 Cup starts at Talladega, Wallace has one win, four top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 19.6. The No. 23 Toyota driver also placed in the top 10 in three of the last four Talladega races. He also led in six of the last seven Cup events at the site, including each of the last four. Through five drafting track races this season, Wallace has three top-20 finishes and led in four different events.

Wallace has favorable upside for this week's Cup race and starts in the back half of the pack. Fantasy players should look towards using Wallace in their lineups this week, especially as he often makes it to the front as a highly competitive driver at drafting tracks.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Starts 24th - DK: $7.5K, FD: $5.8K

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a driver who should never be fully overlooked when it comes to drafting tracks. All four of Stenhouse's Cup wins in his career have come at drafting tracks. He has also been quietly consistent at all drafting track events this season outside of the two Atlanta races, with three finishes of sixth or better in five overall races at the track type this season.

In 26 Cup races at Talladega, Stenhouse has two wins, 12 top-10 finishes, and an overall average finish of 15.0, which is fourth-best of all drivers entered into the field this week. The No. 47 Chevrolet driver has also finished 12th or better in four of the last five Cup events at Talladega.

RICKY STENHOUSE JR. WINS AT TALLADEGA! 0.006 SECONDS! #NASCAR https://t.co/uRXYhyA1eU — NASCAR on USA (@NASCARonUSA) October 6, 2024

Considering the upside available from his starting position, Stenhouse is a great option to consider for all DFS formats this week. He is especially cheap to add on FanDuel rosters this week and provides some solid cap flexibility in the process.

Todd Gilliland

Starts 35th - DK: $6.9K, FD: $6.8K

There are plenty of value options available for DFS this week that can pay off. Talladega is the kind of track that sometimes rewards fantasy players for taking shots at drivers who normally wouldn't be rostered otherwise most other weeks. Todd Gilliland is a standout from the value range this week, however.

In nine Cup starts at Talladega, Gilliland has seven top-20 finishes and an average finish of 12.9. Out of all drivers in the field this week, Gilliland's average finish is the best of all drivers. Gilliland has also scored positive PD in seven of his nine Cup starts and placed 16th or better in seven of the last eight at Talladega.

Gilliland starts close to the rear of the field and has incredibly high upside for this week's race. The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports driver can easily be rostered into any lineup and help fantasy players increase their chances of success this week in any contest.

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