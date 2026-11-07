NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Homestead (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening in preparation for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday afternoon.
The 40-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Tyler Reddick - During practice, Reddick said he has the best car he's ever had at Homestead...and then he wrecked it. Zane Smith was super slow on pit road in front of Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota plowed into the back of the No. 38 Ford. Reddick said his car was destroyed. No word yet on a backup car.
Kyle Larson - The likely 2026 Cup Series Champion didn't hold back in practice at Homestead this weekend, as Larson tested the limits of his No. 5 Chevrolet and got into the wall a few times. This only caused some cosmetic damage, nothing crazy.
Justin Haley - Due to his on-track antics at Martinsville last weekend, Carson Hocevar was suspended for this race by his team. Justin Haley will be piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports this weekend at Homestead.
2026 Championship Race at Homestead Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Chase Briscoe
|32.680
|165.239
|14
|54
|---.---
|2.
|Austin Cindric
|32.753
|164.870
|1
|46
|-0.073
|3.
|Denny Hamlin
|32.790
|164.684
|1
|55
|-0.110
|4.
|Christopher Bell
|32.797
|164.649
|43
|63
|-0.117
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|32.818
|164.544
|33
|65
|-0.138
|6.
|Daniel Suarez
|32.827
|164.499
|1
|59
|-0.147
|7.
|Ty Gibbs
|32.860
|164.334
|27
|67
|-0.180
|8.
|Joey Logano
|32.911
|164.079
|1
|49
|-0.231
|9.
|Michael McDowell
|32.922
|164.024
|1
|46
|-0.242
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|32.948
|163.895
|18
|44
|-0.268
|11.
|Bubba Wallace
|32.953
|163.870
|22
|42
|-0.273
|12.
|William Byron
|32.963
|163.820
|1
|44
|-0.283
|13.
|Ross Chastain
|32.984
|163.716
|1
|49
|-0.304
|14.
|Corey Heim
|33.004
|163.617
|26
|49
|-0.324
|15.
|AJ Allmendinger
|33.033
|163.473
|28
|49
|-0.353
|16.
|Ryan Preece
|33.057
|163.354
|1
|57
|-0.377
|17.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|33.060
|163.339
|1
|44
|-0.380
|18.
|Zane Smith
|33.060
|163.339
|20
|54
|-0.380
|19.
|Chase Elliott
|33.078
|163.250
|50
|58
|-0.398
|20.
|Tyler Reddick
|33.080
|163.241
|1
|69
|-0.400
|21.
|Josh Berry
|33.132
|162.984
|26
|41
|-0.452
|22.
|Alex Bowman
|33.139
|162.950
|17
|47
|-0.459
|23.
|Austin Dillon
|33.148
|162.906
|1
|60
|-0.468
|24.
|Noah Gragson
|33.192
|162.690
|23
|52
|-0.512
|25.
|Brad Keselowski
|33.213
|162.587
|1
|46
|-0.533
|26.
|Chris Buescher
|33.214
|162.582
|2
|53
|-0.534
|27.
|Erik Jones
|33.254
|162.386
|30
|36
|-0.574
|28.
|Riley Herbst
|33.273
|162.294
|22
|53
|-0.593
|29.
|Todd Gilliland
|33.274
|162.289
|1
|58
|-0.594
|30.
|Cole Custer
|33.281
|162.255
|14
|48
|-0.601
|31.
|Justin Haley
|33.303
|162.148
|22
|48
|-0.623
|32.
|Ty Dillon
|33.345
|161.943
|25
|46
|-0.665
|33.
|Connor Zilisch
|33.381
|161.769
|24
|50
|-0.701
|34.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|33.406
|161.648
|43
|57
|-0.726
|35.
|Cody Ware
|33.423
|161.565
|1
|41
|-0.743
|36.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|33.448
|161.445
|38
|53
|-0.768
|37.
|Austin Hill
|33.544
|160.983
|1
|33
|-0.864
|38.
|Casey Mears
|34.019
|158.735
|2
|23
|-1.339
|39.
|JJ Yeley
|34.189
|157.946
|4
|21
|-1.509
|40.
|Chad Finchum
|34.396
|156.995
|21
|23
|-1.716
2026 Championship Race at Homestead 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|10
|161.376
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|31
|40
|161.322
|3.
|Christopher Bell
|26
|35
|161.300
|4.
|Ty Gibbs
|27
|36
|161.255
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|10
|161.222
|6.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|10
|161.096
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|10
|160.931
|8.
|Joey Logano
|1
|10
|160.766
|9.
|AJ Allmendinger
|27
|36
|160.512
|10.
|Alex Bowman
|29
|38
|160.447
|11.
|Daniel Suarez
|28
|37
|160.373
|12.
|Kyle Larson
|1
|10
|160.371
|13.
|Zane Smith
|20
|29
|160.295
|14.
|Austin Dillon
|46
|55
|160.258
|15.
|Brad Keselowski
|23
|32
|160.244
|16.
|Corey Heim
|25
|34
|160.221
|17.
|Ross Chastain
|17
|26
|160.197
|18.
|Chris Buescher
|12
|21
|160.177
|19.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|22
|31
|160.163
|20.
|Michael McDowell
|17
|26
|159.974
|21.
|William Byron
|21
|30
|159.885
|22.
|Justin Haley
|22
|31
|159.845
|23.
|Noah Gragson
|22
|31
|159.784
|24.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|10
|159.680
|25.
|Bubba Wallace
|22
|31
|159.620
|26.
|Josh Berry
|26
|35
|159.596
|27.
|Todd Gilliland
|30
|39
|159.515
|28.
|Riley Herbst
|22
|31
|159.401
|29.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|38
|47
|159.305
|30.
|Ryan Preece
|34
|43
|159.203
|31.
|Austin Hill
|1
|10
|159.174
|32.
|Cole Custer
|14
|23
|158.974
|33.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|1
|10
|158.811
|34.
|Connor Zilisch
|24
|33
|158.746
|35.
|Ty Dillon
|25
|34
|158.635
|36.
|Cody Ware
|1
|10
|157.070
|37.
|JJ Yeley
|1
|10
|155.780
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