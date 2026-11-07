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NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Homestead (2026)

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Chase Briscoe - NASCAR DFS Lineup Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Chase Briscoe was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday evening in preparation for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday afternoon.

The 40-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Tyler Reddick - During practice, Reddick said he has the best car he's ever had at Homestead...and then he wrecked it. Zane Smith was super slow on pit road in front of Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota plowed into the back of the No. 38 Ford. Reddick said his car was destroyed. No word yet on a backup car.

Kyle Larson - The likely 2026 Cup Series Champion didn't hold back in practice at Homestead this weekend, as Larson tested the limits of his No. 5 Chevrolet and got into the wall a few times. This only caused some cosmetic damage, nothing crazy.

Justin Haley - Due to his on-track antics at Martinsville last weekend, Carson Hocevar was suspended for this race by his team. Justin Haley will be piloting the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports this weekend at Homestead.

 

2026 Championship Race at Homestead Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader
1. Chase Briscoe 32.680 165.239 14 54 ---.---
2. Austin Cindric 32.753 164.870 1 46 -0.073
3. Denny Hamlin 32.790 164.684 1 55 -0.110
4. Christopher Bell 32.797 164.649 43 63 -0.117
5. Ryan Blaney 32.818 164.544 33 65 -0.138
6. Daniel Suarez 32.827 164.499 1 59 -0.147
7. Ty Gibbs 32.860 164.334 27 67 -0.180
8. Joey Logano 32.911 164.079 1 49 -0.231
9. Michael McDowell 32.922 164.024 1 46 -0.242
10. Kyle Larson 32.948 163.895 18 44 -0.268
11. Bubba Wallace 32.953 163.870 22 42 -0.273
12. William Byron 32.963 163.820 1 44 -0.283
13. Ross Chastain 32.984 163.716 1 49 -0.304
14. Corey Heim 33.004 163.617 26 49 -0.324
15. AJ Allmendinger 33.033 163.473 28 49 -0.353
16. Ryan Preece 33.057 163.354 1 57 -0.377
17. John Hunter Nemechek 33.060 163.339 1 44 -0.380
18. Zane Smith 33.060 163.339 20 54 -0.380
19. Chase Elliott 33.078 163.250 50 58 -0.398
20. Tyler Reddick 33.080 163.241 1 69 -0.400
21. Josh Berry 33.132 162.984 26 41 -0.452
22. Alex Bowman 33.139 162.950 17 47 -0.459
23. Austin Dillon 33.148 162.906 1 60 -0.468
24. Noah Gragson 33.192 162.690 23 52 -0.512
25. Brad Keselowski 33.213 162.587 1 46 -0.533
26. Chris Buescher 33.214 162.582 2 53 -0.534
27. Erik Jones 33.254 162.386 30 36 -0.574
28. Riley Herbst 33.273 162.294 22 53 -0.593
29. Todd Gilliland 33.274 162.289 1 58 -0.594
30. Cole Custer 33.281 162.255 14 48 -0.601
31. Justin Haley 33.303 162.148 22 48 -0.623
32. Ty Dillon 33.345 161.943 25 46 -0.665
33. Connor Zilisch 33.381 161.769 24 50 -0.701
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 33.406 161.648 43 57 -0.726
35. Cody Ware 33.423 161.565 1 41 -0.743
36. Shane Van Gisbergen 33.448 161.445 38 53 -0.768
37. Austin Hill 33.544 160.983 1 33 -0.864
38. Casey Mears 34.019 158.735 2 23 -1.339
39. JJ Yeley 34.189 157.946 4 21 -1.509
40. Chad Finchum 34.396 156.995 21 23 -1.716

 

2026 Championship Race at Homestead 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Ryan Blaney 1 10 161.376
2. Chase Briscoe 31 40 161.322
3. Christopher Bell 26 35 161.300
4. Ty Gibbs 27 36 161.255
5. Tyler Reddick 1 10 161.222
6. Austin Cindric 1 10 161.096
7. Denny Hamlin 1 10 160.931
8. Joey Logano 1 10 160.766
9. AJ Allmendinger 27 36 160.512
10. Alex Bowman 29 38 160.447
11. Daniel Suarez 28 37 160.373
12. Kyle Larson 1 10 160.371
13. Zane Smith 20 29 160.295
14. Austin Dillon 46 55 160.258
15. Brad Keselowski 23 32 160.244
16. Corey Heim 25 34 160.221
17. Ross Chastain 17 26 160.197
18. Chris Buescher 12 21 160.177
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 22 31 160.163
20. Michael McDowell 17 26 159.974
21. William Byron 21 30 159.885
22. Justin Haley 22 31 159.845
23. Noah Gragson 22 31 159.784
24. Chase Elliott 1 10 159.680
25. Bubba Wallace 22 31 159.620
26. Josh Berry 26 35 159.596
27. Todd Gilliland 30 39 159.515
28. Riley Herbst 22 31 159.401
29. Shane Van Gisbergen 38 47 159.305
30. Ryan Preece 34 43 159.203
31. Austin Hill 1 10 159.174
32. Cole Custer 14 23 158.974
33. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 158.811
34. Connor Zilisch 24 33 158.746
35. Ty Dillon 25 34 158.635
36. Cody Ware 1 10 157.070
37. JJ Yeley 1 10 155.780

 

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