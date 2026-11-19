Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt start for the Washington Commanders when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Jacory Croskey-Merritt return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 11.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is the best bet to lead the Washington Commanders in carries once he is back at full strength. That was his job before the injury. Rachaad White spent more time on the field against the New York Giants, but Croskey-Merritt led Washington's running backs in carries.
Washington opened Croskey-Merritt's practice window Tuesday. He aggravated the groin injury against the Giants in Week 5, was listed as a nonparticipant in practice through Saturday the following week, and was eventually ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 19.
He is still awaiting activation Wednesday ahead of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington's first scheduled practice of the week is Thursday.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt Start For The Washington Commanders When He Returns?
Croskey-Merritt carried 67 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances. White had 29 carries over that stretch. Against the Giants, Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards and broke a 33-yard touchdown on one of his 22 snaps. White saw 37 snaps and gained 18 yards on the ground. The carry gap tells you more about the job Croskey-Merritt might reclaim than the difference in snaps does.
The Giants game improved his efficiency, but Washington was already making him its main runner. He got 19 carries against the Seattle Seahawks despite gaining only 36 yards. He took 16 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener. He averaged 2.8 yards per carry through Week 4 and still had double-digit carries in four of his first five games.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt scores on a 33-yard run against the New York Giants.
— @Commanders October 11, 2026
White took 36 carries in the four games Croskey-Merritt has missed, with 11 each in wins over the Eagles and Giants. He also caught four passes and scored as a receiver against San Francisco. White caught all 10 of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Washington's first five games. Croskey-Merritt caught five passes over that span. Washington was already using White as a receiver when both backs were healthy.
Austin Ekeler has taken 25 carries in the three games since Washington's bye. He caught two passes against the Los Angeles Rams and all four targets against the Giants. White and Ekeler also split 20 carries in the Giants rematch. Washington can assign early downs to Croskey-Merritt without taking away the snaps in which White and Ekeler have been getting targets.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels took 11 of Washington's 33 rushing attempts in that rematch. White took half of the 22 that went to the running backs and finished with 47 rushing yards. Even if Croskey-Merritt steps into that share right away, Daniels and the other backs can leave him short of the carry volume he had against Seattle.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook
Add Croskey-Merritt in 10- and 12-team leagues if you have room for him. Cincinnati is allowing 5.0 yards per carry through Week 10. That makes him a standard or half-PPR flex in deeper leagues if Washington activates him and signals a regular workload.
The Monday kickoff makes White useful for managers who roster both backs and need an alternative. He finished with 52 scrimmage yards in the Giants rematch and scored on the ground against Philadelphia. If a healthy Sunday flex with an established workload is available, start him and keep the Washington backs on your bench until the rotation is clearer.
Rachaad with the exclamation point ❗️
📺 #PHIvsWAS NBC https://t.co/E0cSXR9rlX
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2026
The Week 11 matchup gives Croskey-Merritt a chance to make 11 carries count. For the stretch run, White's 11 carries, with Daniels also running 11 times, is a better starting point for a projection than Croskey-Merritt's 19 carries against Seattle. For regular RB2 use in full PPR, he'd need either more of the carries than White got in the rematch or some of the receiving volume White and Ekeler combined for during his absence.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Seth McGowan, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Kenneth Gainwell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Seth McGowan, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Kenneth Gainwell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Seth McGowan, Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Kenneth Gainwell compared to others:
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