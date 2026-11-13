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Is David Montgomery The Starting Running Back For The Houston Texans When He Returns? (Week 10 Update)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery start for the Houston Texans when he returns? Dan Fornek breaks down the David Montgomery return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 10.

The success of the running back position pushed running backs up draft boards in 2026. The volume of running backs in the early rounds made it appealing to try something different and build teams with a zero-RB mindset in 2026.

One popular Zero-RB target was David Montgomery. The veteran running back was coming off his worst season with the Detroit Lions, but found himself with new life (and expanded opportunities) after being traded from the Lions to the Houston Texans this offseason. Unfortunately, he fell well short of those expectations before being injured in Week 5.

Will David Montgomery be the starter for Houston when he returns? Can he be trusted in fantasy lineups? Read below to find out.

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Will David Montgomery Start For The Houston Texans When He Returns?

David Montgomery was a popular running back pick among fantasy managers who wanted to load up on pass catchers in the early rounds as a high-floor RB2 with weekly RB1 upside.

After Week 1, it looked like fantasy managers had hit the jackpot. Montgomery finished as the RB7 in PPR scoring that week (28.9 points), finishing the game with 20 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns and adding three receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Montgomery was never going to score three touchdowns each week, but the fact that he had 23 touches in a game where he played just 49.4% of the offense’s snaps signaled that he could be exactly what fantasy managers hoped when they drafted him based on his workload.

Unfortunately, that reality did not bear out over the last four games. From Weeks 2 to 5, Montgomery averaged just 8.0 carries and 1.0 target per game while averaging a 45.5% snap share. Montgomery scored just 16.6 PPR points during those four games, well below his Week 1 output.

Even worse, he averaged just 2.4 yards per attempt during that time and started to lose opportunities to second-year running back Woody Marks. Montgomery suffered a groin strain in Week 5 and has been sidelined ever since.

During Montgomery’s absence, the Houston offense has further committed to passing the ball. The Texans have the fifth-fewest rushing attempts this season (195) and are averaging the third-fewest yards per carry (3.6) in 2026.

The veteran running back has returned to practice in a limited capacity ahead of Week 10, but there still hasn’t been a clear indication of when he will actually return. He will likely function as the team’s early down running back when he returns, but will lose touches, and most importantly targets, to Marks as long as both backs are healthy.

 

David Montgomery Fantasy Football Outlook

On one hand, we have seen David Montgomery produce a top-10 PPR week at running back this season. That’s more than we can say for a lot of players.

However, there is zero reason to believe that he will get the workload to replicate that performance again this year. Not only have the Texans found a role for Woody Marks, but that role takes away work in the receiving game, which severely limits Montgomery’s ability to produce fantasy points.

In order for Montgomery to hit, he will need to continue to fall into the end zone. That’s hard to do, especially with the passing attack clicking for C.J. Stroud in 2026. There will be weeks where Montgomery scores and finds his way into the top-24 running backs, but unless he sees a dramatic uptick in volume, it will be hard to trust him as more than a bye week, FLEX-level fill-in upon his return.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 10 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like David Montgomery, Woody Marks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 10. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - David Montgomery, Woody Marks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 10 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for David Montgomery, Woody Marks compared to others:

David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Mack Hollins
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
vs
Bam Knight
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Devin Singletary
David Montgomery
vs
Darnell Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Keon Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Konata Mumpfield
David Montgomery
vs
Eli Raridon
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Mayer
David Montgomery
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Laquon Treadwell
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
Demarcus Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
AJ Barner
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Gunnar Helm
David Montgomery
vs
Darren Waller
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Devaughn Vele
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Reggie Virgil
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
David Montgomery
vs
Juwan Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Greg Dulcich
David Montgomery
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tutu Atwell
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Dell
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Keenan Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Watkins
David Montgomery
vs
Khalil Shakir
David Montgomery
vs
Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Ryan Flournoy
David Montgomery
vs
Savion Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Xavier Worthy
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Malachi Fields
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Audric Estime
David Montgomery
vs
Antonio Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Mason Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Pat Freiermuth
David Montgomery
vs
Kayshon Boutte
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
David Montgomery
vs
Colby Parkinson
David Montgomery
vs
Ty Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Gesicki
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Brenton Strange
David Montgomery
vs
Cooper Kupp
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Treylon Burks
David Montgomery
vs
Germie Bernard
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Higbee
David Montgomery
vs
Jahan Dotson
David Montgomery
vs
Chig Okonkwo
David Montgomery
vs
Tommy Tremble
David Montgomery
vs
Demario Douglas
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Rashod Bateman
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Dulin
David Montgomery
vs
Adonai Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Rashid Shaheed
David Montgomery
vs
T.J. Hockenson
David Montgomery
vs
Deion Burks
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Bell
David Montgomery
vs
KC Concepcion
David Montgomery
vs
Noah Gray
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
vs
Elijah Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Corey Kiner
David Montgomery
vs
Efton Chism III
David Montgomery
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Charlie Kolar
David Montgomery
vs
Hunter Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Noah Fant
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Devin DuVernay
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Khalil Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Simi Fehoko
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Hunter
David Montgomery
vs
Zach Charbonnet
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Nailor
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Jerry Jeudy
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Kelce
David Montgomery
vs
Andrei Iosivas
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
Elic Ayomanor
David Montgomery
vs
Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
vs
Theo Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Davis Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Jack Bech
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Tory Horton
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Coker
David Montgomery
vs
Darnell Mooney
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Nate Boerkircher
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Van Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Cameron
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Hooper
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Drew Sample
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Brandin Cooks
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Dawson Knox
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Foster Moreau
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
vs
George Kittle
David Montgomery
vs
Luke Farrell
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Mingo
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
CJ Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Cuevas
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Dohnte Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Lan Larison
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Etienne
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
David Montgomery
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Ray Davis
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani
David Montgomery
vs
Hunter Luepke
David Montgomery
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Giddens
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
David Montgomery
vs
Ameer Abdullah
David Montgomery
vs
Tahj Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Laube
David Montgomery
vs
DeeJay Dallas
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Rasheen Ali
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Carter
David Montgomery
vs
Israel Abanikanda
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Dillon
David Montgomery
vs
Emari Demercado
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Corey Kiner
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Antonio Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Dell
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Addison
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Rashee Rice
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Darren Waller
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Parker Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Darnell Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Mack Hollins
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Eli Raridon
Woody Marks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Mayer
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Woody Marks
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
AJ Barner
Woody Marks
vs
Gunnar Helm
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Reggie Virgil
Woody Marks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Woody Marks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Woody Marks
vs
Tutu Atwell
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Watkins
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Savion Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Malachi Fields
Woody Marks
vs
Audric Estime
Woody Marks
vs
Mason Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Woody Marks
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Woody Marks
vs
Ty Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Brooks
Woody Marks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Woody Marks
vs
Treylon Burks
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jahan Dotson
Woody Marks
vs
Tommy Tremble
Woody Marks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Woody Marks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Woody Marks
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Dulin
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
Deion Burks
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Bell
Woody Marks
vs
Noah Gray
Woody Marks
vs
Elijah Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Efton Chism III
Woody Marks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Charlie Kolar
Woody Marks
vs
Noah Fant
Woody Marks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Devin DuVernay
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Herbert
Woody Marks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Woody Marks
vs
Simi Fehoko
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Hunter
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Woody Marks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Woody Marks
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Woody Marks
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Woody Marks
vs
Sione Vaki
Woody Marks
vs
Lan Larison
Woody Marks
vs
Trevor Etienne
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Woody Marks
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kaytron Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Luepke
Woody Marks
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Giddens
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Woody Marks
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Woody Marks
vs
Tahj Brooks
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Laube
Woody Marks
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Rasheen Ali
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Carter
Woody Marks
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Dillon
Woody Marks
vs
Emari Demercado

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Mike Evans

Does Not Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Thursday
Grant Williams

Set to Make Season Debut
Carnell Tate

Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Jonathon Brooks

Completes Full Practice on Thursday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Set to Suit Up Thursday
LeBron James

Sidelined on Thursday
Bam Knight

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Practice
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
George Pickens

Participating in Practice on Thursday
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Woody Marks

Not Practicing on Thursday
David Montgomery

Back at Practice, Week 10 Status Unclear
Rhamondre Stevenson

Trying to Play in Week 10
Josh Jacobs

to Have Finger Surgery Friday, Timetable Remains Unclear
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk's Repayment Dispute
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
Davante Adams

Rams Optimistic That Davante Adams Will Play in Week 12 vs. Packers
Josh Jacobs

Packers Hope Josh Jacobs Won't Land on Injured Reserve
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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