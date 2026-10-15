Is Breece Hall the Starting Running Back for the Jets When He Returns? Week 6 Update

Will Breece Hall start for the New York Jets when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Breece Hall return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Breece Hall's absence has given the New York Jets a longer look at Braelon Allen as their featured runner.
Against Cleveland in Week 5, Allen turned 24 carries into 116 yards and a touchdown, providing nearly all of the team's rushing production in a 17-12 victory.
For fantasy managers waiting on Hall, that brings up an uncomfortable question. Is New York simply leaning on its backup until Hall recovers, or has Allen done enough to change the backfield? There's good reason to expect Hall to reclaim the lead role, although the exact division of carries deserves watching.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Breece Hall Start For The New York Jets When He Returns?
Hall injured his right quadriceps during the fourth quarter of New York's September 27 loss to Detroit. He finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and three receptions for 23 yards before leaving.
He has since missed games against Chicago and Cleveland.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn continued to describe Hall as week-to-week on October 14. Hall was also a nonparticipant on the team's estimated Wednesday injury report ahead of its trip to New England.
The Jets held a walkthrough instead of a full practice, so the DNP designation reflects what his participation would have been.
Hall has not been officially ruled out for Week 6, but a third consecutive absence is possible.
The team has not given him a target date to return, and managers shouldn't treat a particular upcoming game as a certainty until his practice status improves.
Once healthy, Hall is expected to remain New York's lead running back. The Jets signed him to a multiyear extension in May after he rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025.
He entered this season ahead of Allen and Isaiah Davis, and his early snap shares showed that the team's plans were more than offseason talk.
Hall played 58% of the offensive snaps in the opener against Tennessee and 65% against Green Bay in Week 2. Allen logged 40% and 31% in those games, respectively.
Hall's workload wasn't quite exclusive, but he was clearly the primary option before the quadriceps injury.
Allen has been productive enough to keep the coaching staff thinking about its options. He took all 14 Jets running back carries against Chicago, gaining 59 yards, and caught two passes for eight yards.
Against Cleveland, he delivered the decisive 22-yard touchdown run and played 60 of New York's 70 offensive snaps. Davis played 10.
Braelon Allen gives the @nyjets the lead!
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There was evidence of a secondary role for Allen even before Hall got hurt.
Allen scored a rushing touchdown against Green Bay in Week 2, when Hall was available, and his physical running style gives the Jets a different option around the goal line.
That doesn't mean Allen has won the starting job. His biggest workloads have come specifically because Hall couldn't play.
A committee with a more substantial role for Allen is possible, but no team announcement supports a permanent switch at the top of the depth chart.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Hall recorded 51 carries for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in his first three games, adding 10 catches for 102 yards.
His rushing efficiency hasn't been impressive, but the receiving production remains relevant in PPR formats. By comparison, Allen caught just one of four targets for no gain in his 24-carry performance against Cleveland.
Their fantasy profiles are not interchangeable simply because Allen is handling more touches right now.
3rd and BREECE HALL 🔥
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Fantasy managers should continue holding Hall rather than assuming Allen's Week 5 breakout cost him his job. Allen can help lineups now and remains a strong handcuff afterward.
What matters next is Hall's return to practice, followed by any indication of whether the Jets plan to ease him back into action. When active, Hall should provide high-end RB2 upside but could occasionally see his workload capped by the emerging Allen.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Braelon Allen, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Davis. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Braelon Allen, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Davis compared to others:
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