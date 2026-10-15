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Is Breece Hall the Starting Running Back for the Jets When He Returns? Week 6 Update

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Will Breece Hall start for the New York Jets when he returns? Bruno Mulé breaks down the Breece Hall return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Breece Hall Start For The New York Jets When He Returns?
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Breece Hall's absence has given the New York Jets a longer look at Braelon Allen as their featured runner.

Against Cleveland in Week 5, Allen turned 24 carries into 116 yards and a touchdown, providing nearly all of the team's rushing production in a 17-12 victory.

For fantasy managers waiting on Hall, that brings up an uncomfortable question. Is New York simply leaning on its backup until Hall recovers, or has Allen done enough to change the backfield? There's good reason to expect Hall to reclaim the lead role, although the exact division of carries deserves watching.

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Will Breece Hall Start For The New York Jets When He Returns?

Hall injured his right quadriceps during the fourth quarter of New York's September 27 loss to Detroit. He finished with 13 carries for 32 yards and three receptions for 23 yards before leaving.

He has since missed games against Chicago and Cleveland.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn continued to describe Hall as week-to-week on October 14. Hall was also a nonparticipant on the team's estimated Wednesday injury report ahead of its trip to New England.

The Jets held a walkthrough instead of a full practice, so the DNP designation reflects what his participation would have been.

Hall has not been officially ruled out for Week 6, but a third consecutive absence is possible.

The team has not given him a target date to return, and managers shouldn't treat a particular upcoming game as a certainty until his practice status improves.

Once healthy, Hall is expected to remain New York's lead running back. The Jets signed him to a multiyear extension in May after he rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025.

He entered this season ahead of Allen and Isaiah Davis, and his early snap shares showed that the team's plans were more than offseason talk.

Hall played 58% of the offensive snaps in the opener against Tennessee and 65% against Green Bay in Week 2. Allen logged 40% and 31% in those games, respectively.

Hall's workload wasn't quite exclusive, but he was clearly the primary option before the quadriceps injury.

Allen has been productive enough to keep the coaching staff thinking about its options. He took all 14 Jets running back carries against Chicago, gaining 59 yards, and caught two passes for eight yards.

Against Cleveland, he delivered the decisive 22-yard touchdown run and played 60 of New York's 70 offensive snaps. Davis played 10.

There was evidence of a secondary role for Allen even before Hall got hurt.

Allen scored a rushing touchdown against Green Bay in Week 2, when Hall was available, and his physical running style gives the Jets a different option around the goal line.

That doesn't mean Allen has won the starting job. His biggest workloads have come specifically because Hall couldn't play.

A committee with a more substantial role for Allen is possible, but no team announcement supports a permanent switch at the top of the depth chart.

 

Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook

Hall recorded 51 carries for 163 rushing yards and one touchdown in his first three games, adding 10 catches for 102 yards.

His rushing efficiency hasn't been impressive, but the receiving production remains relevant in PPR formats. By comparison, Allen caught just one of four targets for no gain in his 24-carry performance against Cleveland.

Their fantasy profiles are not interchangeable simply because Allen is handling more touches right now.

Fantasy managers should continue holding Hall rather than assuming Allen's Week 5 breakout cost him his job. Allen can help lineups now and remains a strong handcuff afterward.

What matters next is Hall's return to practice, followed by any indication of whether the Jets plan to ease him back into action. When active, Hall should provide high-end RB2 upside but could occasionally see his workload capped by the emerging Allen.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Braelon Allen, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Davis. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Braelon Allen, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Davis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Braelon Allen, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Davis compared to others:

Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Davante Adams
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Travis Kelce
Braelon Allen
vs
Brock Bowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Braelon Allen
vs
Dallas Goedert
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Drake London
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jake Ferguson
Braelon Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
AJ Barner
Braelon Allen
vs
Cade Otton
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Brandin Cooks
Braelon Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
George Holani
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Ty Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sean Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Braelon Allen
vs
CJ Donaldson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Goodson
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Badie
Braelon Allen
vs
Dylan Laube
Braelon Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Dillon
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Luepke
Braelon Allen
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan James
Braelon Allen
vs
Julius Chestnut
Braelon Allen
vs
Alec Ingold
Braelon Allen
vs
Brashard Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Audric Estime
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalel Mullings
Braelon Allen
vs
Patrick Ricard
Braelon Allen
vs
Rasheen Ali
Braelon Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Braelon Allen
vs
Adam Prentice
Braelon Allen
vs
Carson Steele
Braelon Allen
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Braelon Allen
vs
Zavier Scott
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Garrett Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cody White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Garrett Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Skyy Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Garrett Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devontez Walker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tim Patrick
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bo Melton
Garrett Wilson
vs
John Metchie III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandon Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bryce Lance
Garrett Wilson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chimere Dike
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dyami Brown
Isaiah Davis
vs
Travis Hunter
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jahdae Walker
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Isaiah Davis
vs
Johnny Mundt
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ben Sinnott
Isaiah Davis
vs
Zach Ertz
Isaiah Davis
vs
Malachi Corley
Isaiah Davis
vs
Cyrus Allen
Isaiah Davis
vs
Hunter Luepke
Isaiah Davis
vs
Derius Davis
Isaiah Davis
vs
Hayden Rucci
Isaiah Davis
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Isaiah Davis
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Isaiah Davis
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Isaiah Davis
vs
Zavion Thomas
Isaiah Davis
vs
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Isaiah Davis
vs
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Isaiah Davis
vs
Ian Thomas
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jordan James
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jackson Hawes
Isaiah Davis
vs
Julius Chestnut
Isaiah Davis
vs
Josh Cuevas
Isaiah Davis
vs
Greg Dortch
Isaiah Davis
vs
Cade Stover
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jake Briningstool
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jordan Watkins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Alec Ingold
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tanner Koziol
Isaiah Davis
vs
Savion Williams
Isaiah Davis
vs
Chimere Dike
Isaiah Davis
vs
Dareke Young
Isaiah Davis
vs
Oscar Delp
Isaiah Davis
vs
Deion Burks
Isaiah Davis
vs
A.J. Dillon
Isaiah Davis
vs
Barion Brown
Isaiah Davis
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tutu Atwell
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ray Davis
Isaiah Davis
vs
Drew Ogletree
Isaiah Davis
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Brashard Smith
Isaiah Davis
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kameron Johnson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Skyler Bell
Isaiah Davis
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Isaiah Davis
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Isaiah Davis
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Isaiah Davis
vs
Audric Estime
Isaiah Davis
vs
Corey Kiner
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Isaiah Davis
vs
Adam Trautman
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kalel Mullings
Isaiah Davis
vs
Dylan Laube
Isaiah Davis
vs
Charlie Woerner
Isaiah Davis
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Isaiah Davis
vs
Nikko Remigio
Isaiah Davis
vs
Davis Allen
Isaiah Davis
vs
Patrick Ricard
Isaiah Davis
vs
Nate Adkins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jelani Woods
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bryce Lance
Isaiah Davis
vs
Rasheen Ali
Isaiah Davis
vs
Mitchell Evans
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bam Knight
Isaiah Davis
vs
Elijah Higgins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Adam Prentice
Isaiah Davis
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Isaiah Davis
vs
Elijah Moore
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tory Horton
Isaiah Davis
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyler Badie
Isaiah Davis
vs
Carson Steele
Isaiah Davis
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Isaiah Davis
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Isaiah Davis
vs
Charlie Jones
Isaiah Davis
vs
Seth McGowan
Isaiah Davis
vs
Payne Durham
Isaiah Davis
vs
John Bates
Isaiah Davis
vs
Zavier Scott
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tez Johnson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Anthony Gould
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Isaiah Davis
vs
Josh Allen
Isaiah Davis
vs
Luke Farrell
Isaiah Davis
vs
Brock Purdy
Isaiah Davis
vs
Zachariah Branch
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jordan Love
Isaiah Davis
vs
Calvin Ridley
Isaiah Davis
vs
Drake Maye
Isaiah Davis
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Isaiah Davis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyler Goodson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Isaiah Davis
vs
Brandon Smith
Isaiah Davis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Isaiah Davis
vs
John Metchie III
Isaiah Davis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Isaiah Davis
vs
Sam Roush
Isaiah Davis
vs
Dak Prescott
Isaiah Davis
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Isaiah Davis
vs
Caleb Williams
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bo Melton
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bryce Young
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tommy Tremble
Isaiah Davis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Isaiah Davis
vs
Reggie Virgil
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tim Patrick
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyler Shough
Isaiah Davis
vs
Matthew Hibner
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jalen Hurts
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bijan Robinson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Isaiah Davis
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kyren Williams
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jaylen Warren
Isaiah Davis
vs
Derrick Henry
Isaiah Davis
vs
Javonte Williams
Isaiah Davis
vs
James Cook III
Isaiah Davis
vs
D'Andre Swift
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Isaiah Davis
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bucky Irving
Isaiah Davis
vs
Cam Skattebo
Isaiah Davis
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Isaiah Davis
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isaiah Davis
vs
Saquon Barkley
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tony Pollard
Isaiah Davis
vs
Woody Marks
Isaiah Davis
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Isaiah Davis
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kendre Miller
Isaiah Davis
vs
Omarion Hampton
Isaiah Davis
vs
RJ Harvey
Isaiah Davis
vs
Alvin Kamara
Isaiah Davis
vs
Blake Corum
Isaiah Davis
vs
Dameon Pierce
Isaiah Davis
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Isaiah Davis
vs
Najee Harris
Isaiah Davis
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isaiah Davis
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Davis
vs
Rachaad White
Isaiah Davis
vs
Rico Dowdle
Isaiah Davis
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Justice Hill
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kimani Vidal
Isaiah Davis
vs
Emmett Johnson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
George Holani
Isaiah Davis
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isaiah Davis
vs
Kaelon Black
Isaiah Davis
vs
Austin Ekeler
Isaiah Davis
vs
Ty Johnson
Isaiah Davis
vs
Roschon Johnson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Lamar Jackson

Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
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Nazem Kadri

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Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

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Oskar Bäck

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Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

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Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

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Bradley Beal

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Rasmus Ristolainen

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Mike Matheson

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Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
D'Andre Swift

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CeeDee Lamb

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Lamar Jackson

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Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Practicing on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

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DeVonta Smith

Not Spotted at Wednesday's Practice
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

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Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

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Jalon Daniels

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Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

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James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

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Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

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Dylan Cardwell

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Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Mike Matheson

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Shohei Ohtani

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Mikel Brown Jr.

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Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Sonny Gray

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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Shane McClanahan

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