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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 6 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 6 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 6
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Malik Nabers, Terry McLaurin, MarShawn Lloyd, and more.

We are now more than a month into the 2026 season, and managers are becoming aware of which positions they need to improve in hopes of capturing the championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 6. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 6

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.  

Rank Trade Value Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 93 Bijan Robinson RB
3 92 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 88 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 87 Puka Nacua WR
6 83 Jonathan Taylor RB
7 82 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 80 Ja'Marr Chase WR
9 78 Brock Bowers TE
10 75 Derrick Henry RB
11 72 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
12 70 CeeDee Lamb WR
13 68 Justin Jefferson WR
14 66 James Cook III RB
15 65 Chris Olave WR
16 64 Drake London WR
17 64 Kyren Williams RB
18 63 Trey McBride TE
19 63 Zay Flowers WR
20 60 Nico Collins WR
21 59 Javonte Williams RB
22 57 Josh Allen QB
23 57 Parker Washington WR
24 56 Garrett Wilson WR
25 56 Christian Watson WR
26 55 Jaylen Warren RB
27 55 D'Andre Swift RB
28 53 Davante Adams WR
29 52 George Pickens WR
30 52 Ashton Jeanty RB
31 51 Chuba Hubbard RB
32 50 Tetairoa McMillan WR
33 48 Bhayshul Tuten RB
34 47 Matthew Golden WR
35 47 Mike Evans WR
36 47 Bucky Irving RB
37 46 Malik Nabers WR
38 45 A.J. Brown WR
39 43 Tee Higgins WR
40 43 Saquon Barkley RB
41 42 Chase Brown RB
42 42 DeVonta Smith WR
43 42 Jeremiyah Love RB
44 42 George Kittle TE
45 42 Jameson Williams WR
46 42 Breece Hall RB
47 41 Luther Burden III WR
48 40 Michael Wilson WR
49 39 DJ Moore WR
50 39 Lamar Jackson QB
51 38 Jalen Coker WR
52 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
53 37 Sam LaPorta TE
54 36 Rashee Rice WR
55 36 Tyler Warren TE
56 35 Josh Downs WR
57 34 Brock Purdy QB
58 33 Drake Maye QB
59 32 Joe Burrow QB
60 32 Terry McLaurin WR
61 32 Quinshon Judkins RB
62 32 Cam Skattebo RB
63 31 Isaiah Likely TE
64 30 DK Metcalf WR
65 29 Ladd McConkey WR
66 29 Jaylen Waddle WR
67 29 Dalton Kincaid TE
68 28 Emeka Egbuka WR
69 28 Jayden Daniels QB
70 27 Kyle Monangai RB
71 27 Rome Odunze WR
72 26 Tucker Kraft TE
73 26 Dak Prescott QB
74 26 RJ Harvey RB
75 25 Jordyn Tyson WR
76 25 Trevor Lawrence QB
77 24 Caleb Williams QB
78 24 Denzel Boston WR
79 24 Patrick Mahomes II QB
80 23 Carnell Tate WR
81 23 Woody Marks RB
82 22 Jared Goff QB
83 22 Colston Loveland TE
84 22 Zach Charbonnet RB
85 21 Jordan Love QB
86 21 Travis Kelce TE
87 21 Jakobi Meyers WR
88 21 Ollie Gordon II RB
89 20 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
90 20 Blake Corum RB
91 19 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
92 18 Jordan Mason RB
93 17 Stefon Diggs WR
94 17 Matthew Stafford QB
95 17 Tony Pollard RB
96 16 Braelon Allen RB
97 15 Jalen Hurts QB
98 15 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
99 14 Tyler Shough QB
100 14 Germie Bernard WR
101 14 KC Concepcion WR
102 13 Dallas Goedert TE
103 13 Jordan Addison WR
104 13 Kenyon Sadiq TE
105 13 Bryce Young QB
106 12 Emmett Johnson RB
107 12 Omarion Hampton RB
108 12 Alvin Kamara RB
109 12 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
110 12 TreVeyon Henderson RB
111 11 Josh Jacobs RB
112 11 J.K. Dobbins RB
113 11 MarShawn Lloyd RB
114 11 David Montgomery RB
115 11 Juwan Johnson TE
116 10 Khalil Shakir WR
117 10 Devaughn Vele WR
118 10 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
119 10 Samaje Perine RB
120 9 Romeo Doubs WR
121 9 Makai Lemon WR
122 9 Courtland Sutton WR
123 9 Xavier Worthy WR
124 9 Rico Dowdle RB
125 9 Emanuel Wilson RB
126 9 Dontayvion Wicks WR
127 9 Kaelon Black RB
128 9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
129 8 Tyler Allgeier RB
130 8 Brenton Strange TE
131 8 Keaton Mitchell RB
132 8 Malik Washington WR
133 8 Pat Freiermuth TE
134 8 Tre Tucker WR
135 8 Kirk Cousins QB
136 8 Kyler Murray QB
137 8 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
138 8 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
139 7 Mark Andrews TE
140 7 Quentin Johnston WR
141 7 Kendrick Bourne WR
142 7 Mike Washington Jr. RB
143 7 Ryan Flournoy WR
144 7 C.J. Stroud QB
145 7 Jadarian Price RB
146 7 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
147 7 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
148 7 Dalton Schultz TE
149 6 Kalif Raymond WR
150 6 Tyjae Spears RB
151 6 Chris Bell WR
152 6 Keenan Allen WR
153 6 Caleb Douglas WR
154 6 Hunter Henry TE
155 6 Bo Nix QB
156 6 Dameon Pierce RB
157 6 Kendre Miller RB
158 6 Mike Gesicki TE
159 6 Jonah Coleman RB
160 5 Aaron Rodgers QB
161 5 Adonai Mitchell WR
162 5 Ted Hurst WR
163 5 Antonio Williams WR
164 5 Justin Herbert QB
165 5 Rachaad White RB
166 5 Keon Coleman WR
167 5 Kenneth Gainwell RB
168 4 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
169 4 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
170 4 Jake Ferguson TE
171 4 T.J. Hockenson TE
172 4 Seth McGowan RB
173 4 Tre Harris WR
174 4 Rashod Bateman WR
175 4 Chig Okonkwo TE
176 4 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
177 4 Sam Darnold QB
178 4 Rashid Shaheed WR
179 4 Darren Waller TE
180 4 Oronde Gadsden II TE
181 4 Jaylen Wright RB
182 4 Najee Harris RB
183 4 Michael Mayer TE
184 4 Ray Davis RB
185 3 Daniel Jones QB
186 3 Jacoby Brissett QB
187 3 Alec Pierce WR
188 3 Sean Tucker RB
189 3 Deshaun Watson QB
190 3 Michael Penix Jr. QB
191 3 Jauan Jennings WR
192 3 Malachi Fields WR
193 3 Baker Mayfield QB
194 3 Malik Willis QB
195 3 Tyler Higbee TE
196 3 Terrance Ferguson TE
197 3 Jalen Royals WR
198 3 Tyreek Hill WR
199 3 Sione Vaki RB
200 3 Dylan Sampson RB

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin returned from a hamstring injury to catch all four of his targets for 62 yards and a two-point conversion in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants. McLaurin led the team in receiving yards in his return, but fellow wideout Stefon Diggs was sidelined by a hamstring injury of his own.

It was not an eye-popping return by any means for the 31-year-old Scary Terry, but fantasy managers should be pleased to know that his arrow is pointing back up again now that he is healthy and that quarterback Jayden Daniels has returned from his dislocated left elbow. The Commanders do not have an easy task the next time out on Monday Night Football against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, but McLaurin could easily once again lead the team in receiving if Diggs misses another game.

The two-time Pro Bowler and former third-rounder has 14 catches on 26 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in his four games played so far in 2026. The biggest reason for McLaurin's uptick in value going into Week 6 is the return of Daniels.

Verdict: Terry McLaurin is a great buy target ahead of Week 6. Most managers may not assess his true value as he has not spent much time with his QB1, Jayden Daniels, this season. When both are on the field together, McLaurin possesses high-end FLEX upside with WR2 upside in favorable matchups.

 

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) believes he still has another 20 to 30 percent to reach as he works his way back from last year's torn ACL and meniscus, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That's an encouraging assessment considering the 23-year-old has caught 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over his last two games.

Nabers followed a six-catch, 112-yard performance against Arizona in Week 4 with 11 receptions for 121 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 27-27 tie against Washington. His 20 targets against the Commanders were a career high, demonstrating how heavily quarterback Jameis Winston has leaned on him in the passing game.

Nabers experienced some additional soreness in his surgically repaired knee last week but played through it without an apparent reduction in his workload. After a relatively quiet start to the season, he's beginning to resemble the receiver who caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards as a rookie in 2024. His recent target volume makes him a strong fantasy option heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against New Orleans.

Verdict: Nabers is the buy-high candidate of the week. While he is coming off a strong effort against the Commanders, he has yet to produce as a true WR1 over a longer stretch. This may be the final opportunity to acquire a potential top-10 WR at this cost.

 

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) remains week-to-week, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has missed the last two games with a quad injury and is in danger of missing a third straight contest in Week 6 when the Jets take on the division-rival New England Patriots on the road. In the 25-year-old's absence, Braelon Allen has become an RB2 option for fantasy managers.

Hall is a must-start in all fantasy lineups as the Jets' lead back when he is healthy, but managers might be without him for another week. Keep a close eye on Hall's practice status from Wednesday through Friday.

Coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall opened his fifth NFL season with 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown in his first three games before injuring his quad, adding 10 receptions on 10 targets for 102 yards as a receiver. Hall will likely need to put in a full practice at some point this week to avoid a questionable tag going into Sunday's contest.

Verdict: Hall is a buy target for those with a 4-1 or 5-0 record. Hall may still miss several weeks of action but when he does return, the running back will hold top-15 upside at the position.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Colston Loveland, TE
  • Zach Charbonnet, RB

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has become the team's featured player over the last three weeks with Rico Dowdle sidelined with a dislocated toe. Head coach Mike McCarthy called Warren "our featured player" on Monday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The 27-year-old has really stepped up for Pittsburgh's offense with more touches, going for 490 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last three games on 61 touches.

McCarthy envisioned more of a 50-50 split with Warren and Dowdle going into the regular season, but Dowdle's toe injury might have McCarthy rethinking his backfield plan for the rest of the season. Dowdle has a shot to return this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, but even if he does, Warren has worked his way into must-start status in all fantasy football leagues.

Going into Week 6, Warren has been a top-10 back with 70 carries for 410 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 receptions for 230 yards and another score through the air. The former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State is easily on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season if he can stay healthy.

Verdict: While Warren has been producing as an RB1, Rico Dowdle is nearing a return, and reports out of Pittsburgh suggest that the coaching staff may still view this backfield as a 1-2 punch. When both are on the field, Warren will see his ceiling significantly capped.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3. In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week.

He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a weekly FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.

Verdict: Lloyd's value is on the rise but managers should look to pivot off the committee ahead of Week 6. Even though Lloyd was productive in Week 5, managers expecting him to return weekly RB2 upside should temper expectations. He profiles more as a FLEX option with a lower floor if he does not find the back of the end zone.

 

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II dominated offensive snaps played (43) and touches (18) in a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Gordon rushed 18 times for 88 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game, however. It is clear that the Dolphins see Gordon as their lead tailback with De'Von Achane (knee) on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season.

Fellow tailback Jaylen Wright (foot) entered Week 5 with a questionable tag due to a foot injury and played just nine offensive snaps. Wright rushed six times for 11 yards (1.8 yards per carry). Perhaps Wright's foot issue is the reason why his touches have been limited, but in the two games that Achane has missed, Gordon has carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while also recording three receptions for 14 yards.

Gordon has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Wright has accumulated 11 rushes for just 18 total yards (1.64 yards per carry) over the past two weeks. Wright has not recorded a reception or touchdown in 2026. The Dolphins have a bye week in Week 6, but Gordon offers RB2 or flex appeal moving forward.

Verdict: Gordon is on "waive wire hero" trajectory, but managers should look to sell high during his bye week. The Dolphins project to be one of the league's worst offensive units, and Gordon could see his weekly upside significantly capped if he cannot find the back of the end zone.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Ashton Jeanty, LV
  • Carnell Tate, TEN

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