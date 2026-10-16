Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 6 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Malik Nabers, Terry McLaurin, MarShawn Lloyd, and more.
We are now more than a month into the 2026 season, and managers are becoming aware of which positions they need to improve in hopes of capturing the championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 6. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 6
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin returned from a hamstring injury to catch all four of his targets for 62 yards and a two-point conversion in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants. McLaurin led the team in receiving yards in his return, but fellow wideout Stefon Diggs was sidelined by a hamstring injury of his own.
It was not an eye-popping return by any means for the 31-year-old Scary Terry, but fantasy managers should be pleased to know that his arrow is pointing back up again now that he is healthy and that quarterback Jayden Daniels has returned from his dislocated left elbow. The Commanders do not have an easy task the next time out on Monday Night Football against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, but McLaurin could easily once again lead the team in receiving if Diggs misses another game.
The two-time Pro Bowler and former third-rounder has 14 catches on 26 targets for 203 yards and a touchdown in his four games played so far in 2026. The biggest reason for McLaurin's uptick in value going into Week 6 is the return of Daniels.
Verdict: Terry McLaurin is a great buy target ahead of Week 6. Most managers may not assess his true value as he has not spent much time with his QB1, Jayden Daniels, this season. When both are on the field together, McLaurin possesses high-end FLEX upside with WR2 upside in favorable matchups.
Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) believes he still has another 20 to 30 percent to reach as he works his way back from last year's torn ACL and meniscus, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That's an encouraging assessment considering the 23-year-old has caught 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over his last two games.
Nabers followed a six-catch, 112-yard performance against Arizona in Week 4 with 11 receptions for 121 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 27-27 tie against Washington. His 20 targets against the Commanders were a career high, demonstrating how heavily quarterback Jameis Winston has leaned on him in the passing game.
Nabers experienced some additional soreness in his surgically repaired knee last week but played through it without an apparent reduction in his workload. After a relatively quiet start to the season, he's beginning to resemble the receiver who caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards as a rookie in 2024. His recent target volume makes him a strong fantasy option heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against New Orleans.
Verdict: Nabers is the buy-high candidate of the week. While he is coming off a strong effort against the Commanders, he has yet to produce as a true WR1 over a longer stretch. This may be the final opportunity to acquire a potential top-10 WR at this cost.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) remains week-to-week, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has missed the last two games with a quad injury and is in danger of missing a third straight contest in Week 6 when the Jets take on the division-rival New England Patriots on the road. In the 25-year-old's absence, Braelon Allen has become an RB2 option for fantasy managers.
Hall is a must-start in all fantasy lineups as the Jets' lead back when he is healthy, but managers might be without him for another week. Keep a close eye on Hall's practice status from Wednesday through Friday.
Coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall opened his fifth NFL season with 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown in his first three games before injuring his quad, adding 10 receptions on 10 targets for 102 yards as a receiver. Hall will likely need to put in a full practice at some point this week to avoid a questionable tag going into Sunday's contest.
Verdict: Hall is a buy target for those with a 4-1 or 5-0 record. Hall may still miss several weeks of action but when he does return, the running back will hold top-15 upside at the position.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Colston Loveland, TE
- Zach Charbonnet, RB
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has become the team's featured player over the last three weeks with Rico Dowdle sidelined with a dislocated toe. Head coach Mike McCarthy called Warren "our featured player" on Monday, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The 27-year-old has really stepped up for Pittsburgh's offense with more touches, going for 490 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the last three games on 61 touches.
McCarthy envisioned more of a 50-50 split with Warren and Dowdle going into the regular season, but Dowdle's toe injury might have McCarthy rethinking his backfield plan for the rest of the season. Dowdle has a shot to return this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, but even if he does, Warren has worked his way into must-start status in all fantasy football leagues.
Going into Week 6, Warren has been a top-10 back with 70 carries for 410 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 receptions for 230 yards and another score through the air. The former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State is easily on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season if he can stay healthy.
Verdict: While Warren has been producing as an RB1, Rico Dowdle is nearing a return, and reports out of Pittsburgh suggest that the coaching staff may still view this backfield as a 1-2 punch. When both are on the field, Warren will see his ceiling significantly capped.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd started the season as the team's first option to replace Josh Jacobs (personal), but he struggled to get much traction and had a key fumble against the Jets. As a result, Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks got more work with Lloyd in a smaller role in Week 2 and Week 3. In Week 4, though, Lloyd played a season-high 55% of snaps, and in Week 5, he played 44% of snaps, posting solid fantasy performances each week.
He had five catches in Week 4 to show his potential as a receiver and converted two short rushing touchdowns in Week 5 to show his potential as the team's preferred short-yardage option. Lloyd is trending back toward a larger role in the timeshare and can be a weekly FLEX play for as long as he stays in that position.
Verdict: Lloyd's value is on the rise but managers should look to pivot off the committee ahead of Week 6. Even though Lloyd was productive in Week 5, managers expecting him to return weekly RB2 upside should temper expectations. He profiles more as a FLEX option with a lower floor if he does not find the back of the end zone.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II dominated offensive snaps played (43) and touches (18) in a 31-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. Gordon rushed 18 times for 88 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game, however. It is clear that the Dolphins see Gordon as their lead tailback with De'Von Achane (knee) on injured reserve and out for the remainder of the season.
Fellow tailback Jaylen Wright (foot) entered Week 5 with a questionable tag due to a foot injury and played just nine offensive snaps. Wright rushed six times for 11 yards (1.8 yards per carry). Perhaps Wright's foot issue is the reason why his touches have been limited, but in the two games that Achane has missed, Gordon has carried the ball 27 times for 188 yards (6.96 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while also recording three receptions for 14 yards.
Gordon has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Wright has accumulated 11 rushes for just 18 total yards (1.64 yards per carry) over the past two weeks. Wright has not recorded a reception or touchdown in 2026. The Dolphins have a bye week in Week 6, but Gordon offers RB2 or flex appeal moving forward.
Verdict: Gordon is on "waive wire hero" trajectory, but managers should look to sell high during his bye week. The Dolphins project to be one of the league's worst offensive units, and Gordon could see his weekly upside significantly capped if he cannot find the back of the end zone.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Ashton Jeanty, LV
- Carnell Tate, TEN
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