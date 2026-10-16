👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Best Week 6 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Panthers Defense - Derrick Brown, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

The top Week 6 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 6 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 6 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 6 is just a few days away, so it's almost time for managers to set their final fantasy lineups. While many are focused on the skill positions, one way to gain an edge in your matchup is to stream a defense with a top matchup.

In this piece, we spotlight some under-the-radar defense/special teams units with prime Week 6 matchups that could be difference-makers.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 6 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

28% Rostered

The Indianapolis Colts have not been among the sport's top defensive units in the past month but have a prime matchup to bounce back in Week 6. Entering Sunday, the Colts have allowed 27.6 points per game and struggled to defend both the pass and run, giving up 254 passing yards and 130.2 rushing yards per game.

However, this weekend, they will face one of the worst offensive units in the game, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are the only team in the NFL to average below 14.0 PPG (11.6), which sets up Indianapolis for a productive effort. Much of the struggle has come from QB Cam Ward.

Ward has averaged just 179.2 passing yards per game and posted a low 3:3 TD:INT through the air, and added just two rushing scores with his legs. Additionally, Ward has been sacked 10 times, which should provide the Colts a safe floor with solid upside.

Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles

5% Rostered

Currently, the Carolina Panthers have a great matchup against the Eagles, but that could change greatly depending on the status of their two top skill-position players. As of writing, both Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are in danger of sitting out another week.

The Eagles are already set to be without QB Jalen Hurts, which should still give the Panthers a plus matchup.

Like the Colts, the Panthers have not been the most dominant defense unit, but their matchup this week is among the best on the slate. Entering Week 6, the Panthers have allowed 27.3 PPG, but the Eagles offense has struggled mightily lately, especially without their top RB and WR. Last weekend in London, the Eagles scored just 17 points and allowed a sack.

With the many injuries to the Eagles roster, the Panthers have legit top-10 upside this weekend.

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

8% Rostered

The Giants are coming off a handful of modest showings but are a sneaky play for deeper-league managers. Last weekend, the Giants allowed 27 points to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders but forced five sacks, which gave them a solid output. The week prior, they surrendered 24 points to the Cardinals, but added two sacks.

This weekend, they will face the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off their worst offensive output of the campaign. While they faced a tough Minnesota Vikings defense, Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards and two interceptions.

Managers should expect Shough to return to form, but this team has allowed 13 sacks this season, tying them for the ninth-most in football. If the Giants' defensive line maintains this level of play, they could have a strong outing and more upside if Shough continues to slump.

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons

32% Rostered

The Chicago Bears began the season with a poor defensive effort, allowing 37 points to the Panthers. However, from Weeks 2 through 4, Chicago was quietly one of the game's top units, allowing no more than 13 points in any contest and holding opponents to single digits in two of those games.

While they took a step back in Week 5, allowing 31 points to the Green Bay Packers, they are a sneaky option in Week 6. On Sunday, they face the Atlanta Falcons, who will likely see Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) return to the field but are coming off a contest in which they allowed three sacks.

Even though their matchup on paper will be tough against a Penix-led team, the Bears showed little upside earlier this month, something few defensive units have shown on the waiver wire.

 

Week 6 D/ST Rankings

Rank Team Opponent
1 Kansas City Chiefs LAC
2 Pittsburgh Steelers @TB
3 New England Patriots NYJ
4 Baltimore Ravens @CLE
5 Seattle Seahawks @DEN
6 Los Angeles Rams ARI
7 Denver Broncos SEA
8 New York Giants NO
9 Houston Texans @JAX
10 Jacksonville Jaguars HOU
11 Chicago Bears @ATL
12 New Orleans Saints @NYG
13 Indianapolis Colts TEN
14 San Francisco 49ers WAS
15 Carolina Panthers @PHI
16 Buffalo Bills @LV
17 Cleveland Browns BAL
18 Atlanta Falcons CHI
19 Philadelphia Eagles CAR
20 Las Vegas Raiders BUF
21 Tennessee Titans @IND
22 New York Jets @NE
23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers PIT
24 Green Bay Packers DAL
25 Dallas Cowboys @GB
26 Los Angeles Chargers @KC
27 Arizona Cardinals @LAR
28 Washington Commanders @SF

 

Read more defense news and updates for Week 6

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for defenses like the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets:

Indianapolis Colts
vs
New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Buffalo Bills
Indianapolis Colts
vs
New York Giants
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts
vs
New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
vs
New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tyson Bagent
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Geno Smith
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cam Ward
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tanner McKee
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Spencer Shrader
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Justin Herbert
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tyler Huntley
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Tyler Loop
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Cam Little
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Deshaun Watson
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Jason Myers
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Jalon Daniels
Indianapolis Colts
vs
Oscar Delp
Cleveland Browns
vs
Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
vs
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
vs
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
vs
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
vs
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
vs
Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
vs
Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
vs
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
vs
Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
vs
Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
vs
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cleveland Browns
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cleveland Browns
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tyler Loop
Cleveland Browns
vs
Cam Little
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tyson Bagent
Cleveland Browns
vs
Jason Myers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Geno Smith
Cleveland Browns
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cleveland Browns
vs
Cam Ward
Cleveland Browns
vs
Harrison Butker
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tanner McKee
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tyler Bass
Cleveland Browns
vs
Justin Herbert
Cleveland Browns
vs
Chris Boswell
Cleveland Browns
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Cleveland Browns
vs
Jordan Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New York Jets
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tyler Loop
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cam Little
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Jason Myers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Harrison Butker
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tyler Bass
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Chris Boswell
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cairo Santos
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Trey Smack
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Blake Grupe
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Malachi Corley
New York Jets
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets
vs
Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
vs
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
vs
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
vs
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
vs
Green Bay Packers
New York Jets
vs
Carolina Panthers
New York Jets
vs
Dallas Cowboys
New York Jets
vs
San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets
vs
Arizona Cardinals
New York Jets
vs
Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
vs
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
vs
Washington Commanders
New York Jets
vs
Chicago Bears
New York Jets
vs
Houston Texans
New York Jets
vs
New York Giants
New York Jets
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
vs
Denver Broncos
New York Jets
vs
Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
vs
Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets
vs
Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Jets
vs
New England Patriots
New York Jets
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets
vs
Spencer Shrader
New York Jets
vs
Brandon Aubrey
New York Jets
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
New York Jets
vs
Tyler Loop
New York Jets
vs
Cam Little
New York Jets
vs
Jason Myers
New York Jets
vs
Eddy Pineiro
New York Jets
vs
Harrison Butker
New York Jets
vs
Tyler Bass
New York Jets
vs
Chris Boswell
New York Jets
vs
Cairo Santos
New York Jets
vs
Tyson Bagent
New York Jets
vs
Trey Smack
New York Jets
vs
Geno Smith
New York Jets
vs
Matt Gay
New York Jets
vs
Cam Ward
New York Jets
vs
Jackson Hawes

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Starts/Sits
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Week 6 Best NFL Player Props


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Jaylen Waddle

a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
J.K. Dobbins

Saves Fantasy Day With Short TD
Emanuel Wilson

Inefficient in Loss
Bo Nix

Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Continues Early Dominance
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Thursday
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
DJ Moore

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
DeVonta Smith

Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Officially Misses Another Practice
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Tank Dell

Will Remain on Injured Reserve in Week 6
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
David Montgomery

Officially Out in Week 6
CeeDee Lamb

Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Lamar Jackson

Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Zay Flowers

Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Chris Olave

Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Rico Dowdle

Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Malik Nabers

Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Caleb Williams

' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Starts/Sits
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Week 6 Best NFL Player Props