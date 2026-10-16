The top Week 6 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 6 is just a few days away, so it's almost time for managers to set their final fantasy lineups. While many are focused on the skill positions, one way to gain an edge in your matchup is to stream a defense with a top matchup.
In this piece, we spotlight some under-the-radar defense/special teams units with prime Week 6 matchups that could be difference-makers.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 6 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
28% Rostered
The Indianapolis Colts have not been among the sport's top defensive units in the past month but have a prime matchup to bounce back in Week 6. Entering Sunday, the Colts have allowed 27.6 points per game and struggled to defend both the pass and run, giving up 254 passing yards and 130.2 rushing yards per game.
However, this weekend, they will face one of the worst offensive units in the game, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are the only team in the NFL to average below 14.0 PPG (11.6), which sets up Indianapolis for a productive effort. Much of the struggle has come from QB Cam Ward.
Ward has averaged just 179.2 passing yards per game and posted a low 3:3 TD:INT through the air, and added just two rushing scores with his legs. Additionally, Ward has been sacked 10 times, which should provide the Colts a safe floor with solid upside.
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles
5% Rostered
Currently, the Carolina Panthers have a great matchup against the Eagles, but that could change greatly depending on the status of their two top skill-position players. As of writing, both Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are in danger of sitting out another week.
The Eagles are already set to be without QB Jalen Hurts, which should still give the Panthers a plus matchup.
Like the Colts, the Panthers have not been the most dominant defense unit, but their matchup this week is among the best on the slate. Entering Week 6, the Panthers have allowed 27.3 PPG, but the Eagles offense has struggled mightily lately, especially without their top RB and WR. Last weekend in London, the Eagles scored just 17 points and allowed a sack.
With the many injuries to the Eagles roster, the Panthers have legit top-10 upside this weekend.
New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
8% Rostered
The Giants are coming off a handful of modest showings but are a sneaky play for deeper-league managers. Last weekend, the Giants allowed 27 points to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders but forced five sacks, which gave them a solid output. The week prior, they surrendered 24 points to the Cardinals, but added two sacks.
Abdul Carter highlights v. Commanders
1 Sack 5 Pressures 1 FF 5 Tackles
He's currently 17th in total Sacks/Hits/pressures & 16th in Pass Rush Win Rate. 2nd in the NFL in Pass Rush WIn Rate on True Pass Sets (1 on 1 blocks) https://t.co/f1W9gtlQsJ
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 12, 2026
This weekend, they will face the New Orleans Saints, who are coming off their worst offensive output of the campaign. While they faced a tough Minnesota Vikings defense, Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards and two interceptions.
Managers should expect Shough to return to form, but this team has allowed 13 sacks this season, tying them for the ninth-most in football. If the Giants' defensive line maintains this level of play, they could have a strong outing and more upside if Shough continues to slump.
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
32% Rostered
The Chicago Bears began the season with a poor defensive effort, allowing 37 points to the Panthers. However, from Weeks 2 through 4, Chicago was quietly one of the game's top units, allowing no more than 13 points in any contest and holding opponents to single digits in two of those games.
While they took a step back in Week 5, allowing 31 points to the Green Bay Packers, they are a sneaky option in Week 6. On Sunday, they face the Atlanta Falcons, who will likely see Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) return to the field but are coming off a contest in which they allowed three sacks.
Even though their matchup on paper will be tough against a Penix-led team, the Bears showed little upside earlier this month, something few defensive units have shown on the waiver wire.
Week 6 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LAC
|2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@TB
|3
|New England Patriots
|NYJ
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CLE
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|@DEN
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|ARI
|7
|Denver Broncos
|SEA
|8
|New York Giants
|NO
|9
|Houston Texans
|@JAX
|10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|HOU
|11
|Chicago Bears
|@ATL
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|@NYG
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|TEN
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|WAS
|15
|Carolina Panthers
|@PHI
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|@LV
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|BAL
|18
|Atlanta Falcons
|CHI
|19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CAR
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|BUF
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|@IND
|22
|New York Jets
|@NE
|23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|PIT
|24
|Green Bay Packers
|DAL
|25
|Dallas Cowboys
|@GB
|26
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@KC
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|@LAR
|28
|Washington Commanders
|@SF
Read more defense news and updates for Week 6
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Week 6 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
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Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for defenses like the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Jets:
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