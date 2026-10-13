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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Emmett Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 6 Waiver Wire Adds
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. In this week's edition, we will look at two running backs who could sit atop their depth charts for upcoming weeks (and potentially longer) and spotlight a rookie wideout with a clear path to taking over his team's No. 2 role.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 6 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 6 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

The priority running back add this week is Woody Marks. With David Montgomery now week-to-week with a high ankle injury, Marks is poised to lead the backfield for at least the next few weeks. Even when Montgomery was on the field, Marks' fantasy value slowly climbed, and the second-year back is primed to hold borderline RB2 upside.

In Weeks 3 and 4, Marks found the end zone in each contest and would eclipse the double-digit PPR mark for the first time in Week 5, after leading the backfield for much of the contest with Montgomery exiting early. Marks logged 15 carries for 62 yards and caught all four targets for 23 yards.

As a rookie, Marks posted a modest 3.6 YPC but was involved in the passing attack. With a clear path to a three-down role, Marks is one of the few waiver-wire pickups with not only long-term upside but also the ability to start immediately.

 

Dameon Pierce, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles running back room suffered another injury as Will Shipley sustained a partial tear of his plantar fascia, which will sideline him for several weeks. While Saquon Barkley (hamstring) hopes to return this weekend, veteran Dameon Pierce stands alone at the top of the backfield for now, making him a top waiver wire target.

In relief of Shipley, Pierce was not very impressive, taking 11 carries for just 14 yards and catching two of five targets for -2 yards. In fact, Pierce's last fantasy-relevant production came in the first two seasons of his NFL career, primarily his debut season, when he ran for 939 yards and two touchdowns.

Even if his floor is low, a starting running back on an NFL team is worth picking up. If Barkley's injury lingers, Pierce could have viable short-term FLEX value.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

The final running back we will spotlight is a top stash option. While Emmett Johnson's short-term value is nowhere near Marks' or Pierce's, he is still worth rostering in all standard leagues. Kenneth Walker III has dominated the snap share in Kansas City, but an injury could let Johnson emerge as a borderline top-15 option at the position.

Through four games (they had a Week 5 bye), Walker has averaged 21.8 attempts and 4.8 targets per game. While he stayed healthy in 2025, Walker appeared in only 11 games in 2024 and missed time early in his career.

While his standalone value is low, Johnson is a high-priority stash worth a bench spot.

 

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The rookie wideout we will spotlight saw his stock soar due to his team context. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on the IR and Roman Wilson (finger) set to miss several weeks, Germie Bernard now sits as the clear No. 2 option on the depth chart alongside DK Metcalf. In Wilson's absence on Sunday, the rookie made an impressive impact, catching six of his nine targets for 80 yards.

While the sample size is small, Bernard immediately showed confidence with Aaron Rodgers and could play a major role in this offense while Pittman and Wilson are on the shelf. He holds immediate plug-and-play FLEX upside in Week 6.

 

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Arizona Cardinals

The other wideout who saw an increase in snaps this past weekend was Kendrick Bourne of the Cardinals. While Bernard benefited from an injury on the roster, Bourne has a path to the No. 2 role with Marvin Harrison Jr. now in Houston. Harrison was inactive this past Sunday (with the trade pending), which allowed Bourne to draw eight targets.

He caught five for 70 yards. This marked the second time this season a quarterback drew eight targets and tallied at least 70 yards. While Michael Wilson is the unquestioned WR1 in the room and TE Trey McBride sees a massive target share, Bourne could still carve out a viable role and earn weekly FLEX consideration, especially if this team finds itself in high-scoring affairs.

 

Brenton Strange, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

This week's tight end to consider targeting is Brenton Strange. As Brian Thomas Jr.'s role continues to decline, Strange's target share keeps increasing. In Sunday's win over the Eagles, Strange drew at least eight targets for the second straight week and caught seven for 68 yards.

This was also the second straight week Strange caught seven or more passes. Before this surge, Strange drew just 3.3 targets per game (Weeks 1 through 3) and caught just 2.3 per game. While his floor is lower, the recent usage uptick is an excellent sign for those needing a potential low-end TE1.

 

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins has been a QB1 for much of the 2026 season. Through Weeks 1 through 4, Cousins averaged 256.5 passing yards per game with an 11:4 TD:INT. However, he took a step back this past Sunday in their loss to the Patriots. Cousins threw just one passing score, for 243 yards with one score, to turn in his worst effort of the campaign.

While many may see this as a reason to cut ties, savvy managers should take advantage of his dropping rostership rate and pick him ahead of potential shootout in Week 6. This coming week, the Raiders will face the Buffalo Bills, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.
Cousins averaged over 23.0 PPR points per game through the first four weeks and should return to that level in a far more favorable matchup.

On Monday, Matthew Stafford threw for 383 yards against the Buffalo secondary.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Emmett Johnson, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Brenton Strange, Kirk Cousins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Emmett Johnson, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Brenton Strange, Kirk Cousins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, Emmett Johnson, Dameon Pierce, Kendrick Bourne, Brenton Strange, Kirk Cousins:

Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Darius Cooper
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
Jaydon Blue
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Darius Cooper
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre' Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Brandin Cooks
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyreek Hill
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Darius Cooper
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Germie Bernard
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darius Cooper
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kimani Vidal
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keon Coleman
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Germie Bernard
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malachi Fields
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Samaje Perine
Brenton Strange
vs
Germie Bernard
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brenton Strange
vs
Keon Coleman
Brenton Strange
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brenton Strange
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brenton Strange
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Dameon Pierce
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Brenton Strange
vs
Darius Cooper
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Brooks
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Treylon Burks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Isaiah Bond
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Eli Raridon
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cody White
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Skyler Bell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyle Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seth McGowan
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Efton Chism III

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