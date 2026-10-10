6 Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys: Players to Trade For in Week 5 (2026)

Bruno's six dynasty fantasy football buys for Week 5 of 2026. Find trade targets including Drake Maye, Garrett Wilson, Omarion Hampton, and Rashee Rice.
Four games can change the way dynasty managers look at a player in a hurry. Sometimes they should. Roles disappear, injuries pile up, and what looked like a stable situation in August can look completely different by October.
Drake Maye's rebound in Buffalo hasn't erased his September slide in value. Garrett Wilson still has a central role despite the Jets' struggles, and the Chargers' rough start has lowered the prices of Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey.
I'm using KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s Superflex, half-PPR rankings to frame the prices for these six buys. A contender has more reason to consider A.J. Brown, while the younger players offer more room to wait. Use our dynasty trade calculator to help build an offer.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
KTC Ranking: 25th (QB7)
That Week 4 trip to Buffalo arrived at just the right time for Drake Maye.
The first three games were rough.
Maye opened 2026 with only one touchdown pass against six interceptions, a jarring start after throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions last season.
Then he went into Buffalo and looked much more like himself. Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 29-26 win, while adding 54 yards on eight carries.
He did throw another interception, but the overall performance was a welcome change.
.@DrakeMaye2 puts it in there 🎯
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/S2Ph9nvKJE
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2026
The rushing matters here. Maye has 136 yards on the ground through four games, giving him another way to create fantasy points even when the passing numbers aren't there.
KTC still has Maye at QB7, and he's been one of the site's five biggest value fallers over the past 30 days. That is the part I want to attack.
He's 24, coming off a legitimate breakout season, and one ugly September has opened a buying window that didn't exist a month ago.
I wouldn't dismiss the seven interceptions. Maye has made some poor decisions, and opposing defenses haven't made life easy on him. Those problems deserve attention.
Still, we're talking about a quarterback who was among the NFL's best in 2025 and offers considerably more rushing upside than most established pocket passers.
One bad month shouldn't undo all of that.
A manager who acquired Maye at his peak dynasty value may be frustrated enough to entertain a deal. I'd find out.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- James Cook (RB7)
- Patrick Mahomes (QB8)
- Tetairoa McMillan (WR10)
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
KTC Ranking: 30th (WR13)
Garrett Wilson's Week 4 line was the kind that can annoy a dynasty manager at exactly the right time.
Three catches for 27 yards is not what anyone wanted against Chicago. It also came after Wilson had posted 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against Detroit one week earlier.
Garrett Wilson are you SERIOUS 🤯
📺: #NYJvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/No3NoPPVW7
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2026
Zoom out, and the workload still looks encouraging. Wilson has 24 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns through four games.
He's seen 31 targets, with his involvement remaining consistent even when the Jets' passing offense struggles to move the ball.
That makes WR13 an interesting price for me.
Wilson spent his first three NFL seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards despite dealing with instability at quarterback.
He played only seven games in 2025, but he's back to being the centerpiece of New York's receiving corps.
Geno Smith hasn't solved all the Jets' offensive problems, and the team's Week 4 performance was particularly ugly.
The Bears held New York to just 119 passing yards, with Wilson accounting for nearly a quarter of that production despite his disappointing afternoon.
There are younger wideouts with cleaner situations ranked ahead of him, and that's fair.
What I don't want to do is let a frustrating Jets offense push a 26-year-old receiver with Wilson's history of earning targets too far down my dynasty board.
He doesn't need elite quarterback play to produce. We've seen that plenty of times already.
If the Wilson manager in your league is getting tired of the Jets experience, I'd be looking to take advantage.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- George Pickens (WR14)
- Parker Washington (WR15)
- Mid 2027 First-Round Pick
Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
KTC Ranking: 48th (RB13)
The Chargers are 0-4, and almost nothing about their offense has looked comfortable.
That is why Omarion Hampton interests me.
Hampton has carried 59 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns through four games. He's also lost two fumbles, and the receiving work has been light with only four catches for 29 yards.
There are legitimate reasons his value has slipped.
The workload is harder for me to ignore.
Hampton already has a 23-carry game and another with 15 attempts, and he's averaging 4.0 yards per carry behind an offense that has struggled to stay on schedule.
He scored again in Week 4 despite getting only nine carries against Seattle.
The lack of receiving production deserves some scrutiny, particularly in leagues that reward catches.
Hampton had 32 receptions in only nine games as a rookie last season, though, so there's evidence he can contribute in that area when the opportunities are there.
KTC lists Hampton among its five biggest fallers over the past 30 days. He's now RB13, a notable drop for a 23-year-old back who entered the season with considerable expectations.
Los Angeles has other problems worth watching. Injuries along the offensive line have added to an already difficult start, and Justin Herbert hasn't been able to consistently lift the offense.
Those concerns could keep Hampton's fantasy production uneven for a while. I'm willing to live with that in dynasty.
I'd rather buy while the Chargers look broken than wait for the offense to stabilize and pay more later.
Hampton's age and demonstrated ability to handle a meaningful workload are enough to keep me interested at this price.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Dak Prescott (QB15)
- Tee Higgins (WR20)
- Late 2027 First-Round Pick
Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
KTC Ranking: 60th (WR23)
Yes, another Charger. The market has punished this offense enough that I'm willing to go back twice.
Ladd McConkey has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown through four games.
That total didn't move in Week 4 because he aggravated the foot injury he carried into Seattle and left after 24 offensive snaps without a catch.
The injury has become a bigger concern this week. McConkey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against Denver uncertain.
That's not something I'm looking to brush aside. McConkey has dealt with both rib and foot problems this season, and the Chargers haven't exactly provided a stable environment for fantasy production.
But I'm also not forgetting what he looked like as a rookie.
McConkey caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
His numbers fell to 66 receptions for 789 yards and six scores last season, which was disappointing, but he still showed enough to remain an important part of Los Angeles' passing game.
Now he's WR23 on KTC.
The concerns extend beyond health. McConkey has seen only 17 targets in four appearances this season, so he'll need more consistent involvement when he returns.
Still, he's 24, and the combination of declining production, injuries, and four Chargers losses has created an opportunity to acquire him at a much lower price than he commanded after his rookie breakout.
I wouldn't be making a desperate offer here. The foot injury could keep him out, and the offensive situation may take time to improve.
But if his manager has grown tired of the injuries and disappointing box scores, McConkey is worth checking on.
There's still a talented young receiver here, even if the last several weeks haven't made that particularly easy to see.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Christian Watson (WR22)
- Derrick Henry (RB15)
- Late 2027 First-Round Pick
Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
KTC Ranking: 74th (WR29)
Rashee Rice has become the kind of dynasty asset some managers simply get tired of holding.
That can create a buying opportunity.
Rice caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown over Kansas City's first three games. The usage was trending in the right direction, too.
He caught seven passes for 88 yards against Miami in Week 3 before a hamstring injury knocked him out early against Las Vegas.
He didn't return against the Raiders, and although initial reports have suggested the injury isn't particularly serious, there isn't a confirmed return date.
Kansas City's Week 5 bye gives Rice additional recovery time. That's encouraging, but it doesn't make him a completely safe acquisition.
Health has been a recurring problem for Rice, who appeared in only four games in 2024 and eight last season.
Dynasty managers have spent a lot of time waiting for him to get back on the field.
At some point, that frustration starts showing up in trade negotiations.
Rice is WR29 on KTC at 26 years old.
He has a history of earning targets from Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City's receiving situation remains unsettled after Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 4.
There's opportunity here if Rice can get healthy and stay there.
I'm not paying for a guaranteed WR1. We've seen enough interruptions to know better than that.
But WR29 is a much easier price to stomach for a player who has already demonstrated he can be productive in this offense.
If another injury is enough to convince his current manager to move on, I'd be interested in having that conversation.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Tucker Kraft (TE7)
- D'Andre Swift (RB20)
- Early 2029 First-Round Pick
A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots
KTC Ranking: 82nd (WR32)
A.J. Brown is not a buy for every dynasty roster.
For a contender, though, WR32 is difficult for me to ignore.
Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in New England's season opener and landed on injured reserve after catching three passes for 26 yards.
He'll miss at least four games, with Week 6 against the Jets representing his earliest opportunity to return.
That game isn't until October 18, and eligibility doesn't guarantee he'll be ready. There's still some uncertainty to navigate.
The injury and his age have taken a toll on his dynasty value.
Brown is now WR32 on KTC, a considerable discount for a player who has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers over the past several seasons.
He topped 1,000 yards in each of the previous four years, including 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns with Philadelphia in 2025.
The Patriots acquired him to strengthen Drake Maye's receiving corps, but the two have barely had an opportunity to work together in meaningful games.
Brown's absence has coincided with Maye's difficult start, although the young quarterback looked much more comfortable during New England's Week 4 win over Buffalo.
I'm interested in seeing what that pairing looks like once Brown is healthy.
The age concern is legitimate. Brown is 29, and his long-term dynasty value is unlikely to recover the way it might for a receiver several years younger.
A rebuilding roster has little reason to absorb that risk.
A contender is different.
If I can turn a younger asset I don't completely trust or a future pick into Brown at WR32 prices, I'm willing to accept some short-term uncertainty for the chance to add an established receiver later this season.
There's a difference between buying a player for the next five years and buying someone who could help win a championship over the next two. Brown belongs in that second category.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Jadarian Price (RB24)
- Jameson Williams (WR33)
- Late 2028 First-Round Pick
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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