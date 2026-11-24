Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 12 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
With six teams on bye last week, the dive into waivers was deeper than usual. Contenders in leagues that start just one DL were looking at adding a DL3 to cover their way, while deeper leagues saw bids on players like Romello Height and Bryce Boetthcher spike, despite neither producing much in their rookie seasons.
This week, you should expect a massive swing back as those six teams return from vacation and NONE will leave us. A lot of good defenders were dumped last week to make room for the "bye-nado", and now those names are going to be hot topics on the waiver wire, with every single team available this week.
To add even more gasoline to the fire, Micah Parsons was just cleared from concussion protocol, which adds another big name to the conversation. In other words, IDP managers in shallow leagues should be prepared to have a lot more big names available to them on waivers than most weeks. That also means that a few more big names may make this list this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Abdul Carter, New York Giants
Rostered in 14.1% of IDP leagues
There are 29 DLs rostered in more leagues than Carter, and for good reason given the fact that he is 67th in fantasy points per game. With that said, he’s regularly made our list of players to watch because his film and advanced metrics always suggested his breakout was coming. He has been top-3 in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate all season, for example.
Abdul Carter just put together some of the best single game pass rush tape you'll ever see.
4 TKL, 2 TFL, 2 SACK, 5 QBH, 12 PRESSURES vs Jaguars.
With Carter playing like this, the Giants have a defense capable of winning the NFC East. https://t.co/HpPRxVN3rS
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 23, 2026
The breakout we hoped would happen may have finally come this week, with Carter collecting between 9-12 quarterback pressures (depending on where you look) and two sacks against a usually stout Jaguars passing attack. In fact, Jacksonville averaged just 3.9 edge pressures off the edge this year and has surrendered the sixth-fewest sacks per game.
With those things in mind, there is real reason to hope Carter is finally past the roadblock that has prevented one of the best pass rushers in the NFL from getting sacks. Carter sits with the best pass rushers in the NFL in nearly every advanced metric this year: Pass Rush Win Rate, total pressures, PFF’s Pass Rush Grade, quarterback hits, and hurries.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Elijah Ponder, New England Patriots
Rostered in 8.6% of IDP leagues
For context on just how good Ponder has been this year, he trails Dallas Turner by just 0.3 fantasy PPG. Despite that narrow gap, Turner is rostered in 5.5 times as many fantasy leagues. While we are not advocating that you drop Ponder for Turner, as Turner has more physical tools on a better unit, it is helpful to see just how close Ponder is to DLs many consider to be elite.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
Mike Green, Baltimore Ravens
Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues
Green is another name that has routinely made this list, as we loved his tape coming out of college and knew he just needed more opportunities to thrive in Baltimore’s scheme. While he is averaging just 4.9 fantasy PPG this season, Green’s usage and production have spiked since the injury to Tavius Robinson.
Since Robinson went down in Week 6, Green’s pass rush opportunities have doubled. Better yet, he is on a 17.5-sack pace (projected across a full season) since then. That is a dominant pace that matches the talent.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Linebackers to Add
CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Rostered in 9.8% of IDP leagues
Allen’s roster rate spiked last week, more than doubling in the same week he made our LB Riser of the Week segment of our IDP Rankings. The two issues are only related in the sense that they show just how dominant Allen has been since taking over for Akheem Davis-Gaither in the starting lineup.
As we noted last week, the Colts presumably had reason for not getting Allen on the field sooner… but those reasons are not evident in the tape or production. The Georgia product is LB1 overall in fantasy points per game, totaling 47 Standard IDP Scoring points during the span. Given he is still just the 41st most rostered LB but our LB7 rest of season, Allen is a buy low.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 4%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 15%
Kendal Daniels, Atlanta Falcons
Rostered in 4.1% of IDP leagues
Daniels was one of the starters whose roster rate dropped due to his bye, making him the 57th most rostered LB in fantasy. However, it is worth remembering that Daniels’ spike dramatically against the 49ers and has stayed at 100% since then. It is also worth remembering he has been LB4 overall in fantasy PPG since he became a full-time starter.
The rookie Kendal Daniels makes the play again!
@AtlantaFalcons force the fumble and recover it to seal the win over San Francisco https://t.co/9o2xsWnT2e
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 4%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%
Josiah Trotter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rostered in 32.1% of IDP leagues
Trotter isn’t exactly a sleeper, but we did warn you that this list could include well-rostered names in a week with a lot of waiver movement projected. Trotter was just the 16th most rostered and 18th most started LB last week, and that was despite a number of big names being on bye or injured.
Trotter is currently LB6 in fantasy PPG amongst healthy options, yet he’s rostered and used at a far lower rate. That usage could dip even further with managers looking to add bigger names off waivers, meaning Trotter could be someone who gets dropped during his bye for a bigger name but lesser contributor who is just coming back from his bye.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Defensive Backs to Add
Deonte Banks, New York Giants
Rostered in 0.2% of IDP leagues
Banks continues to have a breakout season, notching at least one pass breakup in all but one game and registering multiple PDs in half of them. He was already a top-10 defensive back going into this past weekend, then he jumped up to DB 4 overall with 17.5 fantasy points against the Jaguars. Considering he’s DB60 in rostership, there’s a definite gap between usage and value.
Deonte Banks gets a takeaway for the Giants!
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3WUkdaStVg
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Ja’Quan McMillan, Denver Broncos
Rostered in 0.8% of IDP leagues
McMillan has flown under the radar all year, sitting at DB25 in PPG but DB135 in rostership. While McMillan is more big-play-dependent than you’d like from a DB2 or DB3, it is encouraging that he’s produced enough big plays and deflections to stay high in points per game despite playing 10 games this year.
For context, there are seven DBs who rank higher than McMillan in fantasy PPG but whose performances are inflated by limited games played. Players like Kyler Gordon and Corey Thornton rank higher than McMillan, but those rates are based on far fewer games played, allowing a few big plays to inflate their value more than it should.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
Rostered in 4.1% of IDP leagues
Reaves is comfortably settled in the DB5 range, but that is largely due to his lack of big plays. From a consistency standpoint, Reaves is actually one of the more reliable options readily available on waivers. The Commander has seven or more tackles in six games, along with pass deflections in nearly all of the others.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
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