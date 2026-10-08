2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 5 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.
It's time for another week of fantasy football action, and managers who have been relying on Travis Kelce and Bryce Young will have to look elsewhere, as they are out of action this week on byes. To assist your always-challening tight end start-sit calls, we're back with our Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, check out where key TEs such as Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, and Mike Gesicki stand, among others.
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|13
|2
|2
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|22
|3
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|41
|3
|4
|George Kittle
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|47
|3
|6
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|60
|4
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|66
|5
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|72
|5
|9
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|74
|5
|10
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|76
|5
|11
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|79
|5
|12
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|84
|5
|13
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|88
|5
|14
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|89
|6
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|90
|6
|16
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|95
|6
|17
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|104
|6
|18
|AJ Barner
|TE
|105
|6
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|107
|6
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|110
|6
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|113
|6
|22
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|118
|6
|23
|Cade Otton
|TE
|120
|6
|24
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|121
|6
|25
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|133
|7
|26
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|142
|7
|27
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|147
|7
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|157
|7
|29
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|159
|7
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|160
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|165
|7
|32
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|168
|7
|33
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|170
|7
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|173
|7
|35
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|175
|8
|36
|Noah Fant
|TE
|178
|8
|37
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|188
|8
|38
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|191
|8
|39
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|197
|8
|40
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|198
|8
|41
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|202
|8
|42
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|203
|8
|43
|John Bates
|TE
|206
|8
|44
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|211
|8
|45
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|212
|8
|46
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|217
|8
|47
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|221
|8
|48
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|222
|8
|49
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|223
|8
|50
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|228
|8
|51
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|237
|8
|52
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|238
|8
|53
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|241
|8
|54
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|242
|8
|55
|Sam Roush
|TE
|245
|9
|56
|Brock Wright
|TE
|246
|9
|57
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|247
|9
|58
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|249
|9
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|250
|9
|60
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|251
|9
|61
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|252
|9
|62
|Davis Allen
|TE
|254
|9
|63
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|255
|9
|64
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|259
|9
|65
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|261
|9
|66
|Cade Stover
|TE
|264
|10
|67
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|265
|10
|68
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|266
|10
|69
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|272
|10
|70
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|283
|10
|71
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|285
|10
|72
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|287
|10
|73
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|293
|10
|74
|Payne Durham
|TE
|294
|10
|75
|Max Klare
|TE
|298
|10
|76
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|301
Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. As the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, Bowers appears to be less than 100%. It's too early to panic, though. After all, Bowers was limited on Friday last week, and he still managed to play 48 hours later, racking up six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs.
As long as Bowers doesn't take a step backward and miss a practice altogether, we feel pretty good about his chances of playing on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders and fantasy managers will both benefit from his availability, as he has posted a whopping 25 targets, 16 catches, 202 yards, and two touchdowns in two games since returning from his meniscus trim. He is an undisputed high-end TE1 in fantasy football week in and week out.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has been quiet through the first four weeks of the season. Heading into Week 5, Otton has recorded 15 receptions with 157 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He has an increased chance of finding the end zone this Thursday against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense.
A unit that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends through the first four games of the season. Otton hauled in four of his six targets for 37 yards during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should expect Otton to remain in the TE2 range for this upcoming Thursday Night matchup.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is emerging as one of the better buy-low players in all of fantasy football this season. The torn Achilles tendon he suffered last season depressed his draft value markedly, yet he's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in his last three games.
He was limited in Week 1, with just a 46 percent snap share on offense, but those numbers skyrocketed to 85 percent in Week 3 and 91 percent in Week 4. He's now playing without restrictions in an offense that's seen many of its pass-catchers get injured. WRs Ricky Pearsall (knee), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Brandon Aiyuk (did not report) haven't been able to contribute on offense in recent weeks, leaving Kittle and WR Mike Evans (ribs) as the team's top passing game targets.
Kittle's film doesn't show any obvious injury issues, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing incredibly so far, with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. San Francisco's passing offense is humming, and Kittle has the most upside of any TE not named Trey McBride. Buying him now makes sense if you can still get a reasonable price on him in any fantasy league.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Gesicki:
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