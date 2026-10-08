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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Dalton Kincaid - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 5 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for another week of fantasy football action, and managers who have been relying on Travis Kelce and Bryce Young will have to look elsewhere, as they are out of action this week on byes. To assist your always-challening tight end start-sit calls, we're back with our Week 5 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, check out where key TEs such as Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, and Mike Gesicki stand, among others.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 13
2 2 Brock Bowers TE 22
3 3 Sam LaPorta TE 41
3 4 George Kittle TE 43
3 5 Isaiah Likely TE 47
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 60
4 7 Dalton Kincaid TE 66
5 8 Tucker Kraft TE 72
5 9 Colston Loveland TE 74
5 10 Juwan Johnson TE 76
5 11 Mark Andrews TE 79
5 12 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 84
5 13 T.J. Hockenson TE 88
5 14 Hunter Henry TE 89
6 15 Tyler Higbee TE 90
6 16 Mike Gesicki TE 95
6 17 Brenton Strange TE 104
6 18 AJ Barner TE 105
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 107
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 110
6 21 Dalton Schultz TE 113
6 22 Kenyon Sadiq TE 118
6 23 Cade Otton TE 120
6 24 Chig Okonkwo TE 121
6 25 Michael Mayer TE 133
7 26 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 142
7 27 Oronde Gadsden II TE 147
7 28 Greg Dulcich TE 157
7 29 Darnell Washington TE 159
7 30 Evan Engram TE 160
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 165
7 32 Colby Parkinson TE 168
7 33 Dawson Knox TE 170
7 34 Cole Kmet TE 173
7 35 Theo Johnson TE 175
8 36 Noah Fant TE 178
8 37 Eli Raridon TE 188
8 38 Matthew Hibner TE 191
8 39 Jonnu Smith TE 197
8 40 Elijah Higgins TE 198
8 41 Foster Moreau TE 202
8 42 Blake Whiteheart TE 203
8 43 John Bates TE 206
8 44 Adam Trautman TE 211
8 45 Nate Adkins TE 212
8 46 Austin Hooper TE 217
8 47 Zach Ertz TE 221
8 48 Daniel Bellinger TE 222
8 49 Gavin Bartholomew TE 223
8 50 Tanner Hudson TE 228
8 51 Luke Farrell TE 237
8 52 Erick All Jr. TE 238
8 53 Will Kacmarek TE 241
8 54 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 242
8 55 Sam Roush TE 245
9 56 Brock Wright TE 246
9 57 Johnny Mundt TE 247
9 58 Elijah Arroyo TE 249
9 59 Oscar Delp TE 250
9 60 Nate Boerkircher TE 251
9 61 Tanner Koziol TE 252
9 62 Davis Allen TE 254
9 63 Jeremy Ruckert TE 255
9 64 Jackson Hawes TE 259
9 65 Mo Alie-Cox TE 261
9 66 Cade Stover TE 264
10 67 Luke Schoonmaker TE 265
10 68 Drew Ogletree TE 266
10 69 Ian Thomas TE 272
10 70 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 283
10 71 Charlie Woerner TE 285
10 72 Tyler Conklin TE 287
10 73 Jelani Woods TE 293
10 74 Payne Durham TE 294
10 75 Max Klare TE 298
10 76 Colson Yankoff TE 301

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. As the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, Bowers appears to be less than 100%. It's too early to panic, though. After all, Bowers was limited on Friday last week, and he still managed to play 48 hours later, racking up six catches for 86 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs.

As long as Bowers doesn't take a step backward and miss a practice altogether, we feel pretty good about his chances of playing on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders and fantasy managers will both benefit from his availability, as he has posted a whopping 25 targets, 16 catches, 202 yards, and two touchdowns in two games since returning from his meniscus trim. He is an undisputed high-end TE1 in fantasy football week in and week out.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has been quiet through the first four weeks of the season. Heading into Week 5, Otton has recorded 15 receptions with 157 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He has an increased chance of finding the end zone this Thursday against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense.

A unit that has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends through the first four games of the season. Otton hauled in four of his six targets for 37 yards during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should expect Otton to remain in the TE2 range for this upcoming Thursday Night matchup.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is emerging as one of the better buy-low players in all of fantasy football this season. The torn Achilles tendon he suffered last season depressed his draft value markedly, yet he's scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in his last three games.

He was limited in Week 1, with just a 46 percent snap share on offense, but those numbers skyrocketed to 85 percent in Week 3 and 91 percent in Week 4. He's now playing without restrictions in an offense that's seen many of its pass-catchers get injured. WRs Ricky Pearsall (knee), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Brandon Aiyuk (did not report) haven't been able to contribute on offense in recent weeks, leaving Kittle and WR Mike Evans (ribs) as the team's top passing game targets.

Kittle's film doesn't show any obvious injury issues, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing incredibly so far, with 11 touchdown passes and just one interception. San Francisco's passing offense is humming, and Kittle has the most upside of any TE not named Trey McBride. Buying him now makes sense if you can still get a reasonable price on him in any fantasy league.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Mark Andrews, Harold Fannin Jr., Tyler Higbee, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Kincaid, Mike Gesicki:

Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mark Andrews
vs
Foster Moreau
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mark Andrews
vs
John Bates
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Noah Fant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Hibner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
John Bates
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Higbee
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyler Warren
Tyler Higbee
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Higbee
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Higbee
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Higbee
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Higbee
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Higbee
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Higbee
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Higbee
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Higbee
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Matthew Hibner
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Higbee
vs
Elijah Higgins
Tyler Higbee
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Higbee
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Tyler Higbee
vs
John Bates
Brenton Strange
vs
AJ Barner
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Cade Otton
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Evan Engram
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Dawson Knox
Brenton Strange
vs
Cole Kmet
Brenton Strange
vs
Theo Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Noah Fant
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
vs
Matthew Hibner
Brenton Strange
vs
Jonnu Smith
Brenton Strange
vs
Elijah Higgins
Brenton Strange
vs
Foster Moreau
Brenton Strange
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Brenton Strange
vs
John Bates
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Evan Engram
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dawson Knox
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cole Kmet
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Theo Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Noah Fant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Eli Raridon
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Matthew Hibner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Elijah Higgins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Foster Moreau
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
John Bates
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dalton Kincaid
vs
John Bates
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dawson Knox
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cole Kmet
Mike Gesicki
vs
Theo Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mike Gesicki
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mike Gesicki
vs
Foster Moreau
Mike Gesicki
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mike Gesicki
vs
John Bates

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Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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