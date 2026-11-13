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Will Brandon Aiyuk Play this Season? Fantasy Football Outlook (2026)

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Brandon Aiyuk - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News

Will Brandon Aiyuk play this season? Is Brandon Aiyuk playing in 2026? Read about Brandon Aiyuk's fantasy football outlook for 2026.

The Brandon Aiyuk saga has seen many twists and turns over the last two seasons. However, it may finally be coming to a close. Fantasy managers drafted Aiyuk the last two years, hoping he'd return from his knee injury and contribute to their rosters. Unfortunately, his conduct (and a stalemate with the 49ers) has essentially kept him off the field.

The veteran wide receiver was recently reinstated by the NFL, so we are finally getting movement on his football future. That said, he still has hurdles to clear before he can return to the field.

What is going on with Brandon Aiyuk? Is he a player we can use in fantasy? Let’s dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Brandon Aiyuk Injury Update For Fantasy Football

It’s been a long time since we have seen Brandon Aiyuk on an NFL field. Aiyuk’s last game was on October 20, 2024 (Week 7 of the 2024 season), a game where he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus 25 snaps into a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It had been a tumultuous season going into that game. Aiyuk held out during training camp, trying to secure either a trade or a major extension. Ultimately, he and the 49ers were able to agree on a four-year, $120 million deal to keep him in San Francisco (after giving him the option to be traded to Pittsburgh or New England).

However, his early season production (47 targets, 25 receptions,  and 374 yards in seven games) was far from what he was paid to produce.

It looked like Aiyuk was going to return in 2025, but he was ultimately shut down by the 49ers and had his guaranteed money voided by the team for not working with the team’s training staff. In turn, Aiyuk vowed that he would never play for the 49ers again and demanded a trade or release from the team.

At this point, we have not seen Aiyuk on a football field in over two years and have no idea where his health and conditioning are. However, it seems like he is getting closer and closer to a return to football.

 

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Outlook

The 49ers have been able to keep Aiyuk on the did not report list, which means he has not counted against their salary cap to this point. However, Aiyuk was recently reinstated to play by the NFL with a two-week roster exemption. The 49ers have stated that Aiyuk still owes them $13 million in signing bonus money, which they will certainly use as a reason to wait two additional weeks before granting him his release.

Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that there are teams interested in Aiyuk’s services once he’s granted his release. That would put his potential release and signing somewhere around Week 12 (assuming the 49ers don’t get their $13 million and release him sooner).

There are certainly teams that could use a wide receiver right now, but it’s impossible to think that the current version of Brandon Aiyuk will be able to contribute much in 2026. He hasn’t played football in two seasons and is coming off a significant injury. Presumably, he will need time to learn a new playbook and build rapport with a quarterback while getting into game shape.

It’s far more realistic that a team will bring Aiyuk in as a practice squad player to see where the health of his knee and his demeanor are going forward. If he looks good (and doesn’t make waves), Aiyuk and that team can explore a contract in 2027 so he can contribute.

If you are in a dynasty league or keeper league that has deep benches and allows you to keep free agents in the later rounds, Aiyuk is worth a flier. However, redraft managers might be better off letting somebody else pick him up and burn a roster spot for the rest of this season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Kaelon Black. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Kaelon Black:

Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Reggie Virgil
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tutu Atwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Savion Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Eli Raridon
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Reggie Virgil
Keenan Allen
vs
Tutu Atwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Savion Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Josh Downs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mark Andrews
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Addison
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
David Montgomery
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaelon Black
vs
Bam Knight
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
vs
A.J. Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Germie Bernard
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Carnell Tate
Kaelon Black
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaelon Black
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kaelon Black
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kaelon Black
vs
Chase Brown
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
Tony Pollard
Kaelon Black
vs
Breece Hall
Kaelon Black
vs
Blake Corum
Kaelon Black
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaelon Black
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaelon Black
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaelon Black
vs
Rachaad White
Kaelon Black
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kaelon Black
vs
Audric Estime
Kaelon Black
vs
Ty Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Brooks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
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Questionable for Week 10
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Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
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Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
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Questionable for Week 10
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Questionable for Week 10
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Ruled Out Against Jaguars
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"Good to Go" for Week 10
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has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
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Listed as Doubtful for Friday
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Returns to Action Thursday
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Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
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Back in Action Thursday
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Makes Season Debut Thursday
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Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
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Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
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Reaches 200 Career Points
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Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
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Likely Out Thursday
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Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
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Wins AL Cy Young Award
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to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
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Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
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Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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