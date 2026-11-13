Will Brandon Aiyuk play this season? Is Brandon Aiyuk playing in 2026? Read about Brandon Aiyuk's fantasy football outlook for 2026.
The Brandon Aiyuk saga has seen many twists and turns over the last two seasons. However, it may finally be coming to a close. Fantasy managers drafted Aiyuk the last two years, hoping he'd return from his knee injury and contribute to their rosters. Unfortunately, his conduct (and a stalemate with the 49ers) has essentially kept him off the field.
The veteran wide receiver was recently reinstated by the NFL, so we are finally getting movement on his football future. That said, he still has hurdles to clear before he can return to the field.
What is going on with Brandon Aiyuk? Is he a player we can use in fantasy? Let’s dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Brandon Aiyuk Injury Update For Fantasy Football
It’s been a long time since we have seen Brandon Aiyuk on an NFL field. Aiyuk’s last game was on October 20, 2024 (Week 7 of the 2024 season), a game where he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus 25 snaps into a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It had been a tumultuous season going into that game. Aiyuk held out during training camp, trying to secure either a trade or a major extension. Ultimately, he and the 49ers were able to agree on a four-year, $120 million deal to keep him in San Francisco (after giving him the option to be traded to Pittsburgh or New England).
However, his early season production (47 targets, 25 receptions, and 374 yards in seven games) was far from what he was paid to produce.
Go up and get it, Aiyuk!
📺: #AZvsSF on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/fDMJQJO4EG
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
It looked like Aiyuk was going to return in 2025, but he was ultimately shut down by the 49ers and had his guaranteed money voided by the team for not working with the team’s training staff. In turn, Aiyuk vowed that he would never play for the 49ers again and demanded a trade or release from the team.
At this point, we have not seen Aiyuk on a football field in over two years and have no idea where his health and conditioning are. However, it seems like he is getting closer and closer to a return to football.
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Outlook
The 49ers have been able to keep Aiyuk on the did not report list, which means he has not counted against their salary cap to this point. However, Aiyuk was recently reinstated to play by the NFL with a two-week roster exemption. The 49ers have stated that Aiyuk still owes them $13 million in signing bonus money, which they will certainly use as a reason to wait two additional weeks before granting him his release.
Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that there are teams interested in Aiyuk’s services once he’s granted his release. That would put his potential release and signing somewhere around Week 12 (assuming the 49ers don’t get their $13 million and release him sooner).
Analysis: 49ers Address Brandon Aiyuk Repayment Dispute
https://t.co/se0teDlti2
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 12, 2026
There are certainly teams that could use a wide receiver right now, but it’s impossible to think that the current version of Brandon Aiyuk will be able to contribute much in 2026. He hasn’t played football in two seasons and is coming off a significant injury. Presumably, he will need time to learn a new playbook and build rapport with a quarterback while getting into game shape.
It’s far more realistic that a team will bring Aiyuk in as a practice squad player to see where the health of his knee and his demeanor are going forward. If he looks good (and doesn’t make waves), Aiyuk and that team can explore a contract in 2027 so he can contribute.
If you are in a dynasty league or keeper league that has deep benches and allows you to keep free agents in the later rounds, Aiyuk is worth a flier. However, redraft managers might be better off letting somebody else pick him up and burn a roster spot for the rest of this season.
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