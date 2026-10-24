Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 7 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Jaylen Waddle, Germie Bernard, George Pickens, and others.
We have officially reached the midpoint of the 2026 fantasy football regular season, and the wide receiver market is growing thin. Bye weeks for four teams, along with injuries to key receivers across the league, will force fantasy managers to dig deep once again.
Last week, we had some great Start Em’ predictions, with Jalen Coker and Germie Bernard stepping up big time. However, bust candidates Emeka Egbuka and Stefon Diggs snuck into the end zone, saving their fantasy days.
As we look to conquer Week 7, here are three receivers to start and three to bench this week:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
It’s been an extremely disappointing start to the 2026 season for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The offseason acquisition has caught 22 of 38 targets for 228 yards and one touchdown in six games, averaging 7.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Many, including me, predicted Waddle would be a league-winner in 2026, but the inefficient passing attack led by Bo Nix has been the main factor in his lackluster start. Nix is tied for last among starting quarterbacks in yards per attempt (5.6) and air yards per attempt (2.9), and fourth-to-last in passing yards per game (175).
To be fair to Nix and the Broncos, they’ve faced a gauntlet of defenses to start the season, including Seattle, Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Rams, all of whom rank in the top four in passing yards allowed.
The only game in which the Broncos faced a below-average pass defense came against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Nix threw for 288 yards, and Waddle had eight receptions for 138 yards. Now they face the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Jaylen Waddle gets his first big play as a Bronco! 🐧
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FAioYbx0Fs
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
After all the negative noise surrounding the Broncos' play calling and Nix’s ability to push the ball down the field, they’re going to try to shut down that narrative against a struggling Cardinals defense. Fantasy managers should start Waddle in Week 7, as he’s due for a bounce back after his brutal schedule.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
After injuries to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room, rookie Germie Bernard is back on the Start Em’ list. Over the past two weeks, Bernard has hauled in 17 of 21 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown, starting alongside D.K. Metcalf.
With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on injured reserve, Bernard has played 91% of snaps, run 82% of routes, and posted a 26% target share.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/As1KkSab2G
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
His connection with Aaron Rodgers is notable. After their Week 6 win, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback said, “You need to ease expectations, but there comes a time when the confidence starts to match the potential. And I think we're reaching that time with Germie.”
He faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has struggled against the pass, allowing the seventh-most passing yards. The Saints have allowed nearly every number-one receiver they’ve faced in 2026 to have big games, and they just allowed J.J. McCarthy to throw for over 250 yards in the fourth quarter alone.
The breakout is here for the rookie receiver, and his elite target share and connection with Rodgers make him a certified starting option in fantasy this week.
Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. should have a bounce-back game in Week 7 after a slow start. In six games, Godwin has caught 23 of 29 targets for 216 yards and no touchdowns, averaging fewer than six half-PPR fantasy points per game for the first time since his rookie season.
Chris Godwin on his limited role in Bucs’ 1-5 start: “It’s definitely been interesting, different than anything I’ve been through in my career … I’m trying to stick to the process and make sure I’m where I need to be.”
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 21, 2026
The Buccaneers should have starting quarterback Baker Mayfield back in the lineup after missing three games with a thumb injury. Not only is Mayfield back, but top receiver Egbuka has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion.
Godwin is likely to be the top option in the passing game for a team that needs a victory over the divisional rival, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have lost starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to injured reserve, and without them, the Panthers have allowed big games to Jameson Williams and DeVonta Smith in consecutive weeks.
There’s a possibility that Godwin’s fantasy production doesn’t improve in Week 7, and that young playmakers like Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson fill in for Egbuka. However, Godwin offers a very high floor as the expected lead receiver upon Mayfield’s return.
Week 7 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Many fantasy managers will be forced to start Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, but he carries significant risk in Week 7. In six games, Pickens has caught 33 of 52 targets for 428 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Cowboys WR George Pickens on what he can do to be more involved in the offense:
“Well, I’m doing what they tell me to do. So, do what they tell me to do.”
On Schottenheimer saying he needs to block better:
“I feel like if you narrow the comments down, you’re talking about the team. Most definitely, I feel like as a team, just keep improving.”
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 23, 2026
After a breakout 2025 season, his first in Dallas, Pickens has regressed and may not return to his former self amid the Cowboys' offensive struggles. Dallas has combined for just 29 points over the last two weeks and has turned the ball over five times in that span.
As bad as Dallas’ offense has been recently, Pickens has looked worse. He has three drops and ranks 66th in target separation and 74th in separation against man coverage. Pickens is being used as a primary deep route runner this season, and given the attention he’s receiving from defenses after his 1,300-yard season in 2025, he’ll remain a risky option.
He faces Quinyon Mitchell and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Despite the Eagles allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, Mitchell has been elite, locking down Terry McLaurin, Carnell Tate, and Davante Adams so far this season.
Pickens is still a top 20-25 option at wide receiver this week, but his struggles and the Cowboys' inability to produce on offense make him very risky in Week 7.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
After the trade of former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., many expected wide receiver Michael Wilson to play a prominent role in the Cardinals’ offense. However, it’s been the opposite. Over the past two weeks, Wilson has hauled in eight of 14 targets for 62 yards.
#Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett on teams double-teaming both Trey McBride and Michael Wilson:
“That was pretty unique. The closest thing I ever saw was vs. the Ravens with Davante Adams, and I think there were, like, two to three guys on him the whole time. We just have to keep scheming it, keep teaching guys even how to get open versus double coverage—all kinds of stuff. But yeah, it was fascinating.”
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2026
In new head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense, Wilson has a motion rate of 6.6%, ranking 91st in the NFL, and his slot alignment rate has fallen from 30% in 2025 to 15% in 2026. His yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points have dropped significantly this season, and he now faces a difficult matchup in Week 7.
Wilson will face the Denver Broncos' defense, which has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. With Pat Surtain practicing all week ahead of their matchup, Wilson may face a difficult test against one of the league's best.
Despite Harrison’s departure, Wilson’s production hasn’t met expectations, and his struggles may continue against Denver, with or without their star cornerback.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
For the first time this season, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is on the Sit Em’ list after multiple appearances on the other side. In six games, Downs has caught 24 of 42 targets for 289 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 6.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Despite Alec Pierce’s Week 2 injury, Downs has surpassed 50 receiving yards and five catches only once over the past four weeks without Pierce. While veteran wideout Keenan Allen has affected Downs’ production this season, the main reason for his regression is Daniel Jones and his recent struggles.
Over the last three games, Jones has completed under 55% of his passes, thrown one touchdown and three interceptions, and made 23 poor throws (second-most in the NFL).
Cor'Dale Flott gets the @Titans' 2nd INT of the game!
TENvsIND on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3MY2SGycGh
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Now they face the Minnesota Vikings' defense, which has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has blitzed on 65.6% of defensive snaps this season and has the top-ranked pressure rate at 36.7%.
It’s not looking good for the Colts this week against the NFL’s best defense, and fantasy managers should steer clear of any playmaker other than Jonathan Taylor.
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