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6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Bruno breaks down his must-add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

If you are replacing a starting running back this weekend, start with Kendre Miller and Samaje Perine. Miller handled 20 carries on Sunday, and Perine matched Chase Brown's touch total in the Cincinnati Bengals' last game before their bye. Both remain available in plenty of leagues, and both of their workloads deserve another look after the first round of waiver claims.

The Los Angeles Rams give you two ways into an offense missing Davante Adams. Tyler Higbee already owns a steady reception role. Konata Mumpfield has a chance to build one. Puka Nacua's calf injury on Thursday makes both players' availability worth checking before you claim.

Four teams are off in Week 7: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders. Kirk Cousins can cover a quarterback opening, and Omar Cooper Jr. is a productive rookie back from injury for receiver-needy managers. If you need immediate RB or flex help, Miller and Cooper are my first two claims.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 7 Waiver Wire Adds

All six players are rostered in 60% or fewer of leagues.

Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints

Rostered: 42%

Miller is one of my two top claims.

His 20 carries against the New York Giants were more than twice Alvin Kamara's seven, and he finished with 70 rushing yards and two catches for no receiving yards in the 34-27 victory.

Next comes the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris while Travis Etienne Jr. remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The trend favors Miller. He had 10 attempts for 30 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, then doubled that rushing workload against the Giants.

Kamara, meanwhile, went from three carries against Minnesota to seven on Sunday.

Kamara is not going away. He caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown against New York, and although a back injury limited him throughout the practice week, he finished Friday without a game designation.

Miller's case rests on his recent carry totals, with Kamara still expected to contribute alongside him.

I would roster Miller in 10- and 12-team leagues and slot him in at RB2 or flex. Pittsburgh has allowed 4.0 yards per carry, so you are buying the workload, not a big-yardage ceiling.

With the Saints on a Week 8 bye, managers needing immediate help should plan on finding another replacement next week.

 

Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostered: 11%

Cincinnati's Week 6 bye paused a meaningful change in its backfield. In the Bengals' last game, Perine carried 14 times for 68 yards and caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown had 13 carries for 39 yards and three receptions for 21 yards. Both backs finished with 16 touches.

That was a big jump for a back who had only three carries in each of the previous two games.

Perine averaged 4.9 yards per rush against the Dolphins to Brown's 3.0, which gives Cincinnati a reason to keep handing him the ball with Brown available.

Zac Taylor praised Perine's ability to finish runs after that win while maintaining confidence in Brown. That is why the move works without a Brown injury: the latest split already supports adding Perine.

I would treat Perine as a PPR flex option and a useful add for Brown's manager. The Bengals return to Baltimore, where the Ravens have held opponents to 3.8 yards per carry.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Rostered: 43%

Cooper is the other claim I would make first. His ankle injury cost him four games after a 30-yard reception in the season opener.

His return against the New England Patriots immediately gave the New York Jets a receiving threat they had been missing: six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 26-19 loss.

The 48-yard touchdown from Geno Smith was the headline, but his other five catches produced 55 yards. Smith also found Cooper for a 14-yard touchdown that offensive pass interference erased.

Cooper led the team in catches and receiving yards.

Adonai Mitchell practiced Friday and was cleared to play. That leaves Cooper competing for targets alongside Mitchell, Garrett Wilson, and Kenyon Sadiq.

I would add Cooper in 12-team leagues and consider him for a WR3 or flex opening against Miami.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 passing touchdowns through five games and 7.8 yards per pass attempt, an appealing matchup to follow his first 100-yard performance.

 

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Rostered: 3%

Mumpfield is the bench add to make before the Rams settle their receiver plans for Sunday.

Nacua left Thursday's practice with a calf injury and was listed as limited, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the injury was believed to be minor, though Nacua's Week 7 availability is still uncertain.

Adams is already expected to miss six to 10 weeks after rupturing his hamstring, which leaves a substantial opening in Los Angeles' receiving corps.

The Rams list Mumpfield with the first unit on their unofficial depth chart. Sean McVay said this week that the team had not explored adding a receiver externally, and Matthew Stafford spoke positively about Mumpfield getting more opportunities.

With Nacua absent against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Mumpfield caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, including three consecutive fourth-quarter completions that gained 21, nine, and 48 yards.

The last one briefly put the Rams ahead.

The rest of his season is thin: eight catches for 127 yards and one touchdown, including two receptions for 15 yards on Sunday.

I would add him in 12-team leagues with three starting receivers and keep him on the bench if Nacua plays. If Nacua is unavailable, Mumpfield becomes a more credible Week 7 flex option against Las Vegas.

 

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Rostered: 36%

Higbee's value runs through catches, not scores. He has caught at least four passes in four straight games, piling up 22 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown, and only one of those four games included a score.

His latest game was the weakest of the four, with four catches for 22 yards and a lost fumble against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that came 62, 67, and 83 receiving yards in consecutive appearances.

For the season, he has 24 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Terrance Ferguson remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are still involved, and Parkinson caught a touchdown on Sunday, so other tight ends will compete for Stafford's throws near the end zone.

Higbee's recent catches keep him appealing in PPR anyway.

If I needed a tight end in a 12-team PPR league, I would add Higbee and start him.

The Las Vegas Raiders have surrendered 13 passing touchdowns through six games and allowed 7.9 yards per attempt, and Adams' absence removes an established scoring target from an offense already giving Higbee regular receiving work.

 

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Rostered: 58%

Cousins has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of six games.

That is enough for me to add and start him in 12-team single-quarterback leagues if I were replacing Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, or Jayden Daniels during their bye week.

He just completed 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Buffalo, and two games earlier he threw for 365 yards and two scores on 52 attempts against Kansas City.

Las Vegas has shown it will give him heavy passing work when games call for it.

Through six outings, Cousins has 1,582 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The one game without multiple touchdown passes came against New England in Week 5, and he still finished with 243 yards and one score.

The Rams have allowed only 1,043 passing yards through six games, so this recommendation runs on Cousins' own production, not the matchup.

Los Angeles is also missing Myles Garrett, while injuries to Poona Ford and Kobie Turner have depleted its defensive front.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Samaje Perine, Omar Cooper Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, and Kirk Cousins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Samaje Perine, Omar Cooper Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee and Kirk Cousins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Samaje Perine, Omar Cooper Jr., Konata Mumpfield, Tyler Higbee, Kirk Cousins:

Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
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KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
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Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
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Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
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Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
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Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
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Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
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Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
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Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
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Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
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Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
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Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
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T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
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Caleb Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
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Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
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Jaylin Noel
Kendre Miller
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Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Konata Mumpfield
Kendre Miller
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Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
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Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
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Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
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James Conner
Kendre Miller
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Dylan Sampson
Kendre Miller
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Devin Singletary
Kendre Miller
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Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
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Jeremy McNichols
Kendre Miller
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Corey Kiner
Samaje Perine
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Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
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Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
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Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
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KC Concepcion
Samaje Perine
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Emanuel Wilson
Samaje Perine
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Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
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Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
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Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
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Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
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Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
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Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
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Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
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Samaje Perine
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Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
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T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
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Caleb Douglas
Samaje Perine
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Malik Washington
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
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Jaylin Noel
Samaje Perine
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Demario Douglas
Samaje Perine
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Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Konata Mumpfield
Samaje Perine
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Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
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Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
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Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
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James Conner
Samaje Perine
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Dylan Sampson
Samaje Perine
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Devin Singletary
Samaje Perine
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Tyjae Spears
Samaje Perine
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Jeremy McNichols
Samaje Perine
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Corey Kiner
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kendre Miller
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Konata Mumpfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Ted Hurst
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Christian Kirk
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Cyrus Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jahan Dotson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Travis Hunter
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jordan Watkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Tez Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
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Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
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Antonio Williams
Konata Mumpfield
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Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
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Makai Lemon
Konata Mumpfield
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Jaylin Noel
Konata Mumpfield
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Ted Hurst
Konata Mumpfield
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Tyler Allgeier
Konata Mumpfield
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Pat Freiermuth
Konata Mumpfield
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Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Christian Kirk
Konata Mumpfield
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Kaelon Black
Konata Mumpfield
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Mike Gesicki
Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Seth McGowan
Konata Mumpfield
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Rico Dowdle
Konata Mumpfield
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Roschon Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
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Mike Washington Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Konata Mumpfield
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Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
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KC Concepcion
Konata Mumpfield
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Devaughn Vele
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Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
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Kendrick Bourne
Konata Mumpfield
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Jahan Dotson
Konata Mumpfield
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Travis Hunter
Konata Mumpfield
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Jordan Watkins
Konata Mumpfield
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Tez Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
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Treylon Burks
Konata Mumpfield
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Jauan Jennings
Tyler Higbee
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Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Higbee
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Higbee
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Higbee
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Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
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Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
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Devaughn Vele
Tyler Higbee
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Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
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KC Concepcion
Tyler Higbee
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Emmett Johnson
Tyler Higbee
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Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
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Jonah Coleman
Tyler Higbee
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Samaje Perine
Tyler Higbee
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T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
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Bam Knight
Tyler Higbee
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Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
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Zach Charbonnet
Tyler Higbee
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Malik Washington
Tyler Higbee
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Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Higbee
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Higbee
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jaylin Noel
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Rachaad White
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Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
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Jordan Mason
Tyler Higbee
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Higbee
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Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Higbee
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
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Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
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Mike Gesicki
Tyler Higbee
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Darnell Washington
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Michael Mayer
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Colby Parkinson
Tyler Higbee
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Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Higbee
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Josh Cuevas
Tyler Higbee
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Will Mallory
Kirk Cousins
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Tyreek Hill
Kirk Cousins
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Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
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Will Mallory
Kirk Cousins
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Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
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Corey Kiner
Kirk Cousins
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Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
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Josh Cuevas
Kirk Cousins
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Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kirk Cousins
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Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
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Tank Dell
Kirk Cousins
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Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
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Jauan Jennings
Kirk Cousins
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Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
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Eli Raridon
Kirk Cousins
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J.J. McCarthy
Kirk Cousins
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Jeremy McNichols
Kirk Cousins
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Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
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Treylon Burks
Kirk Cousins
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Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
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Tez Johnson
Kirk Cousins
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Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
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Tyjae Spears
Kirk Cousins
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Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
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Devin Singletary
Kirk Cousins
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Cleveland Browns
Kirk Cousins
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Dylan Sampson
Kirk Cousins
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New York Jets
Kirk Cousins
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Colby Parkinson

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