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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 7 - Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Pitts Sr., more

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Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 7 of 2026. Given these Week 7 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Week 7 is here, folks! We saw a battle between two of the NFL's biggest rising stars on Thursday Night Football, as Caleb Williams and Drake Maye both had outstanding performances. It was Williams who came out on top in the end, moving the Bears to a 5-2 record.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was a return to normalcy for this series, but as always, there was one massive exception. Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, and Jake Ferguson all had terrible outings; Ferguson wasn't even the highest-scoring TE on his own team! Emeka Egbuka had a good fantasy game but a very poor football game, recording just 3.0 yards per target. The big exception was Trevor Lawrence, who had an outstanding game against the now-inexplicably terrible Texans defense, but he failed to improve his poor record against Houston. Let's ride this wave and go for some big wins this week!

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Patrick Mahomes, QB, at Seattle Seahawks

It's time for one of the most anticipated games of the season!

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have gotten off to a very slow 3-3 start, while the "dynasty of old" Kansas City Chiefs have started the season undefeated, just one win away from matching their 2025 win total.

However, most of their problems can be attributed to their offense, and the "Dark Side" defense is still dominant.

They rank first in the fewest passing yards allowed, and second in the fewest net passing yards allowed. Opposing QBs have averaged a disgustingly low 4.3 net yards per attempt so far against Seattle.

Their rushing defense, while still top-10 in the league, is a few levels behind. The rejuvenated Chiefs can take advantage of that by feeding Kenneth Walker III against his former team.

On Friday, ESPN's Nate Taylor and Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks "decision-makers had reservations about [Walker's] availability," and were "only willing to go as high as roughly $10 million per season to re-sign him in March."

Such a report coming back mere days before the game is sure to fire Walker up, and the Chiefs could be even more reliant on him than they have been in previous weeks.

With Seattle's elite passing defense and Walker's quest for revenge, the legendary Mahomes could be in for a pedestrian performance this week.

 

Xavier Worthy, WR, at Seattle Seahawks

Sticking with the Chiefs, I was one of the last Xavier Worthy believers heading into this season, but I was forced to hop off the sinking ship following just 63 yards in his first three games. However, it seems like Worthy might be turning a corner.

After Rashee Rice went down early against the Raiders in Week 4, Worthy has put up back-to-back 70-yard games, doing so for the first time in his NFL career. Worthy's fantasy owners finally have some hope for the first time in a long time.

But for all the reasons mentioned in the Mahomes section, Worthy's pending breakout might hit a major roadblock this week. The Seahawks have allowed just 23.4 PPR points per game to fantasy WRs, the third-lowest mark in the league.

They've also allowed the third-fewest PPR points to opposing TEs, but I trust Travis Kelce to be the top option in Kansas City's passing game (which I predict to struggle regardless) over Worthy.

 

Baker Mayfield, QB, at Carolina Panthers

I have made my stance on Baker Mayfield clear in the past: I wouldn't have anyone else as the quarterback of my football team despite his drawbacks. I even once compared someone I love to Mayfield for that same reason!

Sure, other QBs might be better at protecting the football, and he has plenty of frustrating flaws, but there's a certain electricity in the air when Mayfield plays.

Unfortunately, this electricity has been harder to notice than ever this season. Mayfield was poor in the first three weeks before dislocating his right thumb.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels tried his best, even beating the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football thanks to an elite Bucky Irving performance. But his limitations were clear, and they were brutally exposed in the second half of the Buccaneers/Steelers game.

With the Bucs at 1-5, Mayfield is rushing back to try his best to "save the season."

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Mayfield will wear a "Frankensteined" glove on his throwing hand made by a Tampa Bay Rays home clubhouse attendant who took a receiver’s glove and ripped off the thumb.

I don't know about you, but that does not instill confidence in me, especially with the news that the Bucs' WR1, Egbuka, was ruled out for the game.

Carolina's defense has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and they are without their star CB duo, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

However, Mayfield won't have an easy time with his injury and without his top weapon. He's also generally poor in revenge games, with plenty of stinkers against the Rams, Browns, and Panthers on his resume.

 

Alvin Kamara, RB, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Saints were the perfect fit to be the first-ever team to play in France, and they'll take on the Steelers at the Stade de France this week.

Alvin Kamara has experienced a mini-renaissance so far this season, and he'll be one of the most recognizable stars for the French audience in that game.

Kamara has put up 133 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage in his last three games, finishing as the PPR RB17 during that span. However, the Steelers' defense is coming alive at just the right time, and they've been especially good at stopping running backs.

Since Week 4, no running back has rushed for over 55 yards against them, which is quite impressive as they've played the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Irving. Kamara will always have upside in PPR leagues, but he'll be a risky start this week.

 

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, vs. San Francisco 49ers

We're rounding off this NFC South trio with Kyle Pitts. The 2025 PPR TE2 had an extremely slow start to the season due to the Falcons' QB injuries, catching just two passes for 20 yards in the first three weeks of the year.

However, Pitts has come alive with Michael Penix Jr. under center in the last three weeks, finishing as the PPR TE3 during that span. Despite his resurgence, he'll have a hard time against arguably the most in-form team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends so far this season, and the last time a tight end found the endzone against them in the regular season was Colston Loveland in Week 17 of 2025.

This will be Pitts' hardest matchup of the season yet, especially as they'll face former head coach and current 49ers DC Raheem Morris, a man familiar with Pitts' and Penix's every move.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, Baker Mayfield, Alvin Kamara, Kyle Pitts Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, Baker Mayfield, Alvin Kamara, Kyle Pitts Sr.:

Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner McKee
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalon Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Payne Durham
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Houston Texans
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Will Kacmarek
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cleveland Browns
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Xavier Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Denver Broncos
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Myles Price
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jake Briningstool
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deuce Vaughn
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New York Jets
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Erick All Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carolina Panthers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Patrick Ricard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tennessee Titans
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Conklin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New Orleans Saints
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Adam Prentice
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Wright
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Johnny Mundt
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New England Patriots
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chicago Bears
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ian Thomas
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
New York Giants
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Turner
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan James
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malachi Corley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Ogletree
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Oscar Delp
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Miami Dolphins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cade Stover
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brandon Johnson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Mitchell Evans
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Detroit Lions
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Zavier Scott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Green Bay Packers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Nikko Remigio
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Will Reichard
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Elijah Higgins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Spencer Shrader
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Wayne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Eric Saubert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Barion Brown
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Evan McPherson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dareke Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jake Bates
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Luke Farrell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Loop
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Nate Adkins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chris Boswell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Adam Trautman
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jason Myers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tay Martin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trey Smack
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matt Gay
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tai Felton
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Benson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cairo Santos
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Andrew Armstrong
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Harrison Butker
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dominic Zvada
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Demond Claiborne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Carlson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Etienne
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Nick Folk
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Charlie Woerner
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Andy Borregales
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Xavier Worthy
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendre Miller
Xavier Worthy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rome Odunze
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alvin Kamara
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colston Loveland
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Worthy
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Braelon Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bam Knight
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Roschon Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tony Pollard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ted Hurst
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Germie Bernard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cam Skattebo
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dameon Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colby Parkinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Breece Hall
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darren Waller
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chase Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Xavier Worthy
vs
Sam Laporta
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Xavier Worthy
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
Luther Burden III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cade Otton
Xavier Worthy
vs
DK Metcalf
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brandin Cooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darnell Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kalif Raymond
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Warren
Xavier Worthy
vs
Savion Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Woody Marks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Watkins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Trey McBride
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malachi Fields
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bucky Irving
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devin Singletary
Xavier Worthy
vs
Saquon Barkley
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
AJ Barner
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Kirk
Xavier Worthy
vs
D'Andre Swift
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyjae Spears
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Drake London
Xavier Worthy
vs
Evan Engram
Xavier Worthy
vs
Nico Collins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jahan Dotson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brock Bowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cooper Kupp
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tez Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Javonte Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
Gunnar Helm
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Holani
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Royals
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Nailor
Xavier Worthy
vs
Efton Chism III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jauan Jennings
Xavier Worthy
vs
Troy Franklin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Xavier Worthy
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cody White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jacob Cowing
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zachariah Branch
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Bell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bryce Lance
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Brooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darnell Mooney
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tank Dell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cyrus Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Colbie Young
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tory Horton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Darius Cooper
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Whittington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bo Melton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Calvin Ridley
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devontez Walker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Charlie Jones
Xavier Worthy
vs
John Metchie III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Isaiah Bond
Xavier Worthy
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tim Patrick
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jahdae Walker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Xavier Worthy
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Velus Jones Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zavion Thomas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kameron Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brandon Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Reggie Virgil
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chimere Dike
Xavier Worthy
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tutu Atwell
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tanner McKee
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
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Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalon Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Huntley
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jameis Winston
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Houston Texans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield
vs
Payne Durham
Baker Mayfield
vs
Denver Broncos
Baker Mayfield
vs
Will Kacmarek
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Baker Mayfield
vs
Xavier Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Myles Price
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Jets
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jake Briningstool
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deuce Vaughn
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tennessee Titans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Erick All Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
New Orleans Saints
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Ricard
Baker Mayfield
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Conklin
Baker Mayfield
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Adam Prentice
Baker Mayfield
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Baker Mayfield
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Baker Mayfield
vs
New England Patriots
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Wright
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chicago Bears
Baker Mayfield
vs
Johnny Mundt
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Giants
Baker Mayfield
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ian Thomas
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Turner
Baker Mayfield
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan James
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Baker Mayfield
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Baker Mayfield
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Baker Mayfield
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malachi Corley
Baker Mayfield
vs
Miami Dolphins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drew Ogletree
Baker Mayfield
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Baker Mayfield
vs
Oscar Delp
Baker Mayfield
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cade Stover
Baker Mayfield
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brandon Johnson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Detroit Lions
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Green Bay Packers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Mitchell Evans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Will Reichard
Baker Mayfield
vs
Zavier Scott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Spencer Shrader
Baker Mayfield
vs
Nikko Remigio
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Baker Mayfield
vs
Elijah Higgins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Wayne
Baker Mayfield
vs
Evan McPherson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Eric Saubert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jake Bates
Baker Mayfield
vs
Barion Brown
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Loop
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dareke Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chris Boswell
Baker Mayfield
vs
Luke Farrell
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jason Myers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Nate Adkins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trey Smack
Baker Mayfield
vs
Adam Trautman
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matt Gay
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tay Martin
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Baker Mayfield
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Baker Mayfield
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Baker Mayfield
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cairo Santos
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tai Felton
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Benson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Harrison Butker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dominic Zvada
Baker Mayfield
vs
Andrew Armstrong
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Carlson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Baker Mayfield
vs
Nick Folk
Baker Mayfield
vs
Demond Claiborne
Baker Mayfield
vs
Andy Borregales
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Etienne
Baker Mayfield
vs
Wil Lutz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ted Hurst
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
Savion Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Watkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devonta Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tee Higgins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian Kirk
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Pickens
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Evan Engram
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahan Dotson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trey McBride
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cooper Kupp
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tez Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Gunnar Helm
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Raridon
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Royals
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Olave
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Nailor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Drake London
Alvin Kamara
vs
Efton Chism III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Nico Collins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonah Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Corey Kiner
Alvin Kamara
vs
CJ Donaldson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sean Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Laube
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sione Vaki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Alvin Kamara
vs
Audric Estime
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Luepke
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Dillon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Julius Chestnut
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Herbert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rasheen Ali
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trevor Etienne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zavier Scott
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan James
Alvin Kamara
vs
Adam Prentice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Patrick Ricard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deuce Vaughn
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Bam Knight
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Savion Williams
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Holani
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Fant
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Will Mallory
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Austin Hooper
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Drew Sample
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Davis Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Roush
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Charlie Woerner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Adam Trautman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Nate Adkins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Luke Farrell
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Eric Saubert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Elijah Higgins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mitchell Evans
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Stover
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oscar Delp
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Drew Ogletree
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ian Thomas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Johnny Mundt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Wright
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Conklin
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Erick All Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Briningstool
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Will Kacmarek
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Payne Durham

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Kyren Williams

is Hopeful to Get More Involved in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Quinshon Judkins

Has Good Matchup In Week 7 Return
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

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Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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