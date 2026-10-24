John's best fantasy football tight end streamers and TE rankings for Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10 in 2026. NFL tight end streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Streaming tight ends is simply a part of the game for many fantasy football managers. Aside from a very select handful of players, the position is rife with inconsistency and simply bad fantasy scoring.
You can get an edge if you look to matchups to give you an idea of which players might be good starters in which weeks. The NFL is all about individual player matchups.
Teams that have linebackers that struggle to keep up with tight ends often provide excellent spot starters. So let's break down the best TE streamers for the next four weeks in fantasy football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
TE Strength of Schedule: Weeks 7-10
This piece focuses on tight end streamers that have favorable matchups at some point in the next four weeks. For now, Week 7 is the most important to focus on, as you simply want to win your next matchup.
You shouldn't stash a player that has good matchups in subsequent weeks if the cost is that you don't have one that has a soft matchup in Week 7 on your roster. The first few names we dive into will have easier matchups in the immediate future, with other considerations for Week 8 and beyond.
- “Temporary” Streamer: TE facing a weak defense in Week 7
- “Part-Time” Streamer: TE with multiple soft matchups in the next four weeks
- “Recruit” Streamer: TE with a favorable upcoming schedule that makes him ideal to stash
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: TE who theoretically seems viable for fantasy, but can be ignored
Week 7 TE Streamers
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
- Over-Under: 42.5
- Line: SEA -3
If you're a betting person, this one just feels like free money, as the Chiefs should dominate the Seahawks. But Seahawks tight end AJ Barner should have a nice game against one of the weakest defenses in the NFL at slowing down tight ends.
The Chiefs have been a much better team this season when compared to last, but their Achilles' heel has been their linebacker group. Opposing tight ends have averaged 20 PPR fantasy points per game this year, which ranks third-highest in the NFL.
Bo Nix and Evan Engram answer back!
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/XqBqVgUH5C
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
Maybe getting rid of their best two cornerbacks, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, wasn't such a great idea. Seattle's offense hasn't been very consistent, but you have to think starting QB Sam Darnold will chuck it Barner's way early and often.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Yahoo Rostership: 18%
- Over-Under: 39.5
- Line: NYJ -4.5
Week 7 is a perfect game for the Jets to get back on track after their quite bumpy season so far. The Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and their offense has struggled to move the ball. Their defense has also been miserable against TEs.
Allowing 19.8 points per game to the position isn't a great start. Sadiq is coming off two poor games in a row, though both of those were against tougher defenses, to be fair to him. The last time he had a good game, it was against a defense that struggled against tight ends.
Kenyon Sadiq's FIRST career TD 👏
@NYJvsDET on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Hi0wg1aL4R
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
This week he gets another one. That game didn't feature wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who had an excellent return game in Week 6, but there should be plenty of passing to go around against such a weak defense.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Yahoo Rostership: 1%
- Over-Under: 43.5
- Line: DEN -3.5
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been perhaps the most disappointing fantasy football bust of the season. He was once an easy top-10 fantasy quarterback thanks to his rushing upside and the effectiveness of his offense. This season, he's hardly been startable outside of 2QB leagues.
But the tight end Engram has had some solid efforts, and gets a soft matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next. They round out the bottom-5 of worst defenses at stopping fantasy scoring from opposing tight ends this season.
ABSURD grab by Evan Engram 😳 https://t.co/U8vQqZoDGF
— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 20, 2026
Though Engram isn't a great blocker, he still has utility as a pass-catcher. And the rest of the Broncos' receivers have been struggling -- WR Courtland Sutton has regressed massively, WR Pat Bryant (ankle) is on injured reserve, and free agent signing Jaylen Waddle has performed poorly.
Surprisingly, Engram ranks higher in PPR fantasy points scored at his position than any of Denver's wide receivers do at their position. That's a shocking outcome considering preseason expectations.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (Temporary Streamer)
- Week 7 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Yahoo Rostership: 48%
- Over-Under: 44.5
- Line: PIT -3
Freiermuth just barely makes the cut here at 48 percent rostered, but it's a good thing he does. His Week 6 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely led many fantasy managers to drop him.
But he put up 21.5 PPR points against the Indianapolis Colts in the game before that and 10.7 in Week 4, and had three touchdowns in those contests. Tight ends tend to be streaky with their production, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 7.
Rodgers to Freiermuth for 6️⃣
ATLvsPIT on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/vyGw4vIdUa
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The Steelers passing offense has improved this season under the tutelage of new head coach Mike McCarthy. And Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing like one of the better signal-callers in the NFL, despite being 42 years old.
The Saints defense has been getting demolished on all fronts this season and is one of the worst overall units in the NFL. They're more porous against the run than the pass, but they have a good offense, which has forced opponents to throw heavily against them this season.
If things go according to plan for the Saints O, and they often have, as they have one of the best offenses in the NFL this year, Pittsburgh won't be able to build an early lead and grind the clock down with an avalanche of run plays.
Darnell Washington knocked over LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, pointed to laugh at him, and then celebrated with Pat Freiermuth after he scored.
Some real Gronk stuff (and I mean that in the best way possible). #Steelers https://t.co/1wJeuSNncL
— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 12, 2026
Freiermuth should be rostered in most leagues, and he's an excellent starter this week.
Recruit TE Streamers for Week 8
In case you're looking toward Week 8 already, here are two tight end options you can go with. Both have easy matchups and aren't heavily rostered in Yahoo leagues.
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (47% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets (18% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 8 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
You'll notice that Sadiq is on here yet again. He has a very soft schedule for the next two weeks and can be streamed accordingly. And Hockenson faces the worst defense in the NFL. He should shine in Week 8.
Fool’s Gold TE Streamer to Avoid
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 7 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Yahoo Rostership: 16%
Mayer may seem like a good streamer alongside Raiders TE Brock Bowers, but the Rams have been a very tough defense, allowing the second-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Their defense has stepped up markedly since last season.
It's likely that Vegas focuses on getting the ball to Bowers, who's one of the best overall pass-catchers in the NFL and should have no issues getting open against even the toughest of NFL defenses. Mayer will be needed as a blocker, but that doesn't help in fantasy football.
TE Streaming Action Plan
- Week 7: Stream Pat Freiermuth versus the New Orleans Saints
- Week 8: Stream T.J. Hockenson versus the Detroit Lions
- Week 9: Stream Greg Dulcich versus the Detroit Lions
- Week 10: Stream Darren Waller versus the New Orleans Saints
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!