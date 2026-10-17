Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 6 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Jalen Coker, Germie Bernard, Emeka Egbuka, and others.
Week 6 is approaching, and bye weeks are a major factor. With stars Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Tee Higgins on bye, fantasy managers will have to dig deep in order to win their matchups this week
Last week, everyone we listed, including the starts and the sits, was a bust by any standard. Players like Dontayvion Wicks, Antonio Williams, and Michael Wilson were close to big days, but close doesn’t matter if your team lost the matchup.
As we look to bounce back, here are three receivers to start and three to sit in Week 6.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad/ankle) is off the injury report and will play in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coker missed Week 4's win over the Detroit Lions, but with the bye week the following week, he is ready to go this week.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
In two and a half games this season (left Week 3 early), he has hauled in 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With quarterback Bryce Young finally emerging as one of the NFL's better quarterbacks to start the season, Coker has been a solid option despite splitting the workload with Tetairoa McMillan.
While he faces an Eagles secondary that includes one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell, the Eagles have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Mitchell is also likely to shadow McMillan, leaving Coker to roam against softer spots in the Eagles’ secondary.
Coker has gone under the radar because of his injury and McMillan’s monster game in Week 4, but the third-year receiver will reignite his breakout season in Week 6.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
After multiple injuries to their wide receiver unit, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Germie Bernard is set for a breakout game in Week 6. In five games, Bernard has hauled in 13 of 20 targets for 140 yards and no touchdowns, serving as the team’s WR3 or WR4 this season.
However, injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have promoted Bernard to WR2 in Pittsburgh. Last week, with both receivers injured, Bernard hauled in six of nine targets for 80 yards in the 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Last week a good step in the right direction
#Steelers Aaron Rodgers discussing WR Germie Bernard’s growth https://t.co/yoNA8hlmHI
— 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 14, 2026
In Week 5, he played 93% of snaps, ran 79% of routes, and led the team in targets (nine). Pittman and Wilson are ruled out for the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and D.K. Metcalf (illness) is questionable after missing practice Friday.
Bernard faces a Bucs defense that has already allowed big games to WR2s Jordan Addison, Matthew Golden, and George Pickens. Metcalf’s absence would make Bernard an automatic fantasy starter, but even if he’s active, fantasy managers can rely on the rookie in Week 6.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has quietly had a sneaky productive start to the 2026 season despite the team’s offensive struggles. In five games, Robinson has hauled in 22 of 30 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Wan'Dale Robinson TD vs. his former team 👀
@TENvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/vkE5DwWXOA
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
It’s not 2025 Wan’Dale, who had the first 1,000-yard season of his NFL career, but given how inconceivable the Titans’ offense has looked in five games this season, it’s better than most would’ve imagined. Robinson has played 67% of snaps and 77% of routes, with a 22% target share this season.
He now faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has struggled against slot receivers this season. The Colts have allowed the third most fantasy points to slot receivers this season, and Robinson has played 73% of his snaps in the slot (third in the NFL).
Unfortunately, if Cam Ward continues to struggle, Robinson is unlikely to be a season-long asset for fantasy managers, but in an emergency, he can and should produce against the Colts.
Week 6 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had his first double-digit fantasy point game of the season in Week 5, but he should still remain on the bench this week. Egbuka hauled in six of nine targets for 38 yards and added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Keep in mind, he faced a Cowboys defense that has ranked at the bottom in both 2024 and 2025 and has struggled to stop opposing wide receivers this season. Egbuka’s 38 yards were extremely disappointing given the matchup against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.
Baker Mayfield has been ruled out for Week 6 with his thumb injury, which means we will see undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels once again. Daniels hasn’t eclipsed 200 passing yards yet, and in his starts, the Buccaneers have relied on him and Bucky Irving to carry the offense on the ground.
And here are updated NFL rankings for Bucs offense -- run game is only area they're really doing well in:
25th scoring offense
22nd total offense
7th run
27th pass
30th sack %
27th interception %
16th third down
27th red zone
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 12, 2026
He faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. On top of the difficult matchup, heavy winds are likely to be a factor, which adds another reason the offense will use the run game even more than it has previously.
All signs are pointing in the wrong direction for the second-year receiver, and without Mayfield in the lineup, fantasy managers should steer clear of this Buccaneers’ passing attack.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have been nothing short of embarrassing to start the 2026 season, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been severely affected. Through five games, the Chargers rank 30th in points scored and 23rd in passing yards, and they are 0-5 for the first time since 2003.
McConkey has been limited not only by the offense's lack of production but also by injury, missing time with a foot injury and a chest injury. In four games, he’s hauled in 12 of 17 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
He faces the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. The Chargers are down six offensive linemen this week and are facing a Chiefs team fresh off the bye.
Chargers’ offensive line for the final 11 plays Sunday (2 drives and one play on another)
LT Logan Taylor — sixth-round rookie, first reg season O-line snaps Sunday
LG Jake Slaughter — second-round rookie center, first regular-season snaps at LG
C Jacob Spomer — UDFA all 11 career snaps came on this stretch
RG Cole Strange - Tied w Slaughter for team-high six pressures, per NGS
RT Travis Burke — fourth-round rookie, second career game with offensive-line snaps
Chargers had no other healthy lineman in uniform by this point. Game ended with Taylor getting beat by Uchenna Nwosu
— Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 5, 2026
This has the makings of total domination by Kansas City, and the whole Chargers offense should struggle against them. While McConkey could get manufactured targets to get into rhythm, expect him to struggle again this week.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
There are a few reasons to stay away from Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs, starting with the injury. Diggs was sidelined with a hamstring injury in Week 5 but practiced on Friday at a limited capacity.
This is trending toward a game-time decision for Diggs, which is concerning for fantasy managers who would have to rely on him to play on Monday night.
Commanders WR Stefon Diggs has returned to practice.
He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, but HC Dan Quinn said yesterday he was hopeful he’d be back this week.
#RaiseHail
#HTTC https://t.co/mWHXCV4Pqs
— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) October 16, 2026
Diggs has caught 18 of 31 targets for 170 yards and three touchdowns in four games, but has played 58% of snaps and run 65% of routes, both of which rank outside the top 60 among wideouts. He scored three touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2 with Jayden Daniels but has had only four red-zone targets.
If he plays, he faces a San Francisco 49ers secondary that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They have shut down WR2s this season, including Davante Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Courtland Sutton.
If he’s inactive, have a contingency plan like Williams or one of the 49ers wideouts behind Mike Evans. Even if he’s active, he’s incredibly touchdown-dependent and will likely struggle if he’s unable to find the end zone in Week 6.
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