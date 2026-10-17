Bruno's Week 6 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Braelon Allen, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cam Skattebo, and more.
Four teams are on bye in Week 6, and the running back options are getting thinner. Some fantasy managers are dealing with injured starters, while others are trying to decide whether last week's production is worth trusting again. There are several backs with appealing matchups this weekend, but the number of touches they are actually receiving matters considerably more than the opponent alone.
This week's start recommendations include two players whose workloads could benefit from injuries elsewhere in their backfields. The third has been disappointing recently, but his matchup provides a legitimate opportunity to reverse that trend. All three carry some risk, although their current circumstances make them worthwhile starters in most 12-team leagues.
The sit candidates present different concerns. One has lost playing time despite entering the season as his team's primary rushing option. Another is dealing with an injury ahead of Monday Night Football, while the last is coming off a productive fantasy performance that might be difficult to repeat with his current workload.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Braelon Allen - New York Jets at New England Patriots
Braelon Allen has handled 38 carries over the last two games, and there is little reason to expect the Jets to move away from him this weekend.
Allen was outstanding against Cleveland in Week 5, rushing for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts.
He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Braelon Allen gives the @nyjets the lead!
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It was his second consecutive game handling the majority of New York's rushing work.
He also carried 14 times for 59 yards against Chicago in Week 4, and his snap share has remained above 85% in both games.
Breece Hall has officially been ruled out against New England with a quadriceps injury. That leaves Allen positioned to handle another substantial workload, particularly on early downs and near the goal line.
The Patriots present a difficult matchup. They have allowed just 90.8 rushing yards per game this season, the sixth-fewest in the league.
Allen also has limited involvement in the passing game, catching seven passes for only 19 yards through five appearances.
Those are legitimate concerns, especially for fantasy managers in PPR leagues. However, Allen's rushing opportunities have increased considerably since Hall went down.
Nick Mariano's October 17 PPR rankings for RotoBaller have Allen at RB18 for Week 6, and I am comfortable starting him in that range.
New England might prevent another 100-yard afternoon, but Allen has received enough work recently to remain a viable RB2 without needing an unusually efficient performance.
His workload is far more dependable than those of several other running backs being considered for fantasy lineups this weekend.
Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Rhamondre Stevenson has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he could find himself handling an even larger workload against the Jets.
Stevenson rushed 13 times for 64 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas last Sunday. He also caught three passes for 21 yards in New England's 45-17 victory.
TreVeyon Henderson suffered a reported high-ankle sprain against Las Vegas and did not return.
Although he has been limited in practice throughout the week and is officially questionable for Sunday, he has reportedly been expected to miss multiple games.
His absence would leave Stevenson positioned for additional work, with Corey Kiner moving into a larger supporting role.
Stevenson has 227 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 attempts through five games. He has also contributed 15 receptions for 111 yards, giving him a useful receiving component in PPR formats.
His recent performances have been particularly encouraging. Over the last two weeks, he has combined for 111 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and six receptions for another 48 yards.
The Jets have allowed 118 rushing yards per game this season, and Stevenson should have opportunities to take advantage of that matchup.
There is some uncertainty surrounding New England's offensive line, with left tackle Will Campbell questionable because of a knee injury. Henderson's final availability could also affect how the Patriots distribute their touches.
Neither concern is enough to keep Stevenson out of my lineup.
RotoBaller has him ranked RB15 for Week 6, making him a strong RB2 option.
He has already been producing with Henderson involved, and a larger workload would give him an opportunity to deliver one of his better fantasy performances of the season.
Cam Skattebo - New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
Cam Skattebo has produced three single-digit PPR performances through five games. His workload has remained reasonably steady, but the rushing production has not been what fantasy managers expected.
That could change against New Orleans.
The Saints have allowed a league-high 133.4 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season.
Their defense has struggled to prevent productive rushing performances, giving Skattebo one of his most favorable opportunities of the year.
Skattebo has 294 rushing yards on 81 carries through five games, averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt.
He has scored only one touchdown and has not exceeded 60 rushing yards since his 81-yard performance in the season opener.
There was some improvement against Washington last Sunday. He rushed 13 times for 59 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and added two receptions for 12 yards.
Unfortunately, he also lost a fumble in overtime, contributing to the Giants' inability to secure a victory.
Ball security has become something to watch. Skattebo has fumbled four times this season, although only one has been lost.
Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. also remain involved in New York's backfield, creating competition for opportunities.
Skattebo has played approximately 65% of the Giants' offensive snaps this season, but that workload could shrink. John Harbaugh acknowledged this week that the fumbling issues have reached the point where adjustments are needed.
Harris and Tracy could take on more work against the Saints.
The matchup makes a substantial difference this week.
New Orleans has consistently allowed opposing running backs to find room on the ground, and Skattebo should be able to improve upon his recent rushing efficiency if the Giants continue giving him opportunities.
RotoBaller ranks him RB14 for Week 6. I would still use him as an RB2 in this matchup, but the possibility of fewer touches makes him a riskier start than that ranking alone suggests.
There is no guarantee that Skattebo suddenly delivers his first 100-yard performance of the season, but this is not the week I would move him to the bench because of his recent fantasy totals.
Week 6 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Omarion Hampton is still receiving carries, but his playing time has fallen considerably. That is becoming a much bigger problem than his disappointing rushing efficiency.
Hampton played 63% of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Week 2. His share has declined in every game since, dropping to 42%, 35%, and finally 30% against Denver last Sunday.
Los Angeles has moved toward a three-running-back rotation, and Hampton no longer has the playing-time advantage he enjoyed earlier in the season.
He carried 14 times for just 33 yards against the Broncos, adding one reception for six yards. Despite leading the Chargers in rushing attempts, he played only 20 offensive snaps.
Kimani Vidal played 28 snaps, while Keaton Mitchell was on the field for 23.
Vidal also delivered a 42-yard touchdown run, finishing with 57 rushing yards on eight carries. His efficiency has given Los Angeles another reason to keep him involved.
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Hampton has rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 73 attempts this season. He has also caught only five passes for 35 yards, providing little protection against disappointing rushing performances in PPR leagues.
The situation along the offensive line makes his outlook even more difficult.
Starting right tackle Joe Alt has been ruled out with a neck injury, while guard Kayode Awosika will also miss Sunday's matchup because of a fibula injury.
Los Angeles has already struggled offensively, losing all five games this season.
Kansas City is undefeated and presents another difficult challenge for a Chargers offense searching for consistency.
RotoBaller ranks Hampton RB28 for Week 6, and that feels appropriate given his shrinking role.
I would not drop Hampton. There is still enough talent and potential opportunity to justify keeping him rostered.
However, there is a considerable difference between holding a young running back with upside and trusting him in a starting lineup.
Until Hampton begins reclaiming playing time from Vidal and Mitchell, I would leave him on the bench in most 12-team leagues.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt finally delivered a strong fantasy performance last Sunday, but his availability has become the biggest concern heading into Week 6.
He rushed 11 times for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
The 33-yard touchdown run was his longest play of the season and helped Washington finish with a 27-27 tie.
It was an encouraging performance following two particularly inefficient outings. Croskey-Merritt rushed for just 36 yards on 19 attempts against Seattle in Week 3 and managed 15 yards on nine carries against Indianapolis the following week.
Unfortunately, his latest performance was followed by an injury concern.
Croskey-Merritt is dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.
Washington does not play until Monday night, leaving fantasy managers with a difficult decision if his availability remains uncertain when Sunday's games begin.
If Croskey-Merritt remains questionable when Sunday's games begin, managers could find themselves without a suitable replacement if he is eventually ruled out.
Washington also has other running backs who could absorb additional work. Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) were both limited in Friday's practice, while Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) participated fully.
Even if Croskey-Merritt is cleared, San Francisco presents a difficult matchup.
The 49ers enter Week 6 undefeated, and Washington's offensive line struggled against the Giants last Sunday.
Jayden Daniels also remains heavily involved in the rushing attack, having produced 103 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Week 5.
Croskey-Merritt's receiving production provides limited protection against another difficult rushing performance. He has just five receptions for 40 yards through five games and was not targeted against New York.
RotoBaller ranks him RB22 for Week 6, so this is a more aggressive sit recommendation than the rankings alone would suggest.
His recent rushing performance gives him legitimate RB2 potential if healthy.
However, the combination of injury uncertainty, a difficult opponent, and Monday night scheduling makes me reluctant to trust him over a healthy alternative with a dependable workload.
I would rather make that decision before Sunday's games begin than risk being left without a replacement Monday night.
Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Blake Corum delivered a productive fantasy performance against Buffalo on Monday night, but the way he accumulated those points is worth examining before starting him again.
Corum rushed five times for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss. He also caught three passes for 53 yards, giving fantasy managers one of his better performances of the season.
The touchdown and receiving production were encouraging. The rushing workload was not.
Corum has now received no more than six carries in any of his last three games. During that stretch, he has totaled 48 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
It is a considerable reduction from his early-season usage. Corum handled 22 carries for 133 yards across the first two games, briefly suggesting that Los Angeles might continue moving toward a more balanced backfield.
Kyren Williams has since taken firm control of the workload.
Williams has played approximately 70% of the Rams' offensive snaps this season, compared with 27% for Corum. He continues to dominate the most valuable backfield opportunities, particularly near the goal line and in passing situations.
That does not mean Corum is incapable of producing. His performance against Buffalo demonstrated that he can contribute even without a substantial number of rushing attempts.
The difficulty is expecting those scoring opportunities to remain available every week.
Arizona has struggled against the run this season, making Sunday's matchup appealing on paper. Corum could benefit if the Rams establish a lead and decide to involve him more frequently.
That possibility is not enough to make him a dependable fantasy starter.
RotoBaller ranks Corum RB31 this week, and his current workload makes him a risky flex option.
I would keep him rostered as valuable insurance behind Williams, particularly given his demonstrated ability to produce when given opportunities.
For Week 6, though, I would leave Corum on the bench in standard 12-team leagues.
His three receptions and touchdown against Buffalo helped overcome a five-carry workload, but fantasy managers should not count on that combination happening again.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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