6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6 Fantasy Football (2026)

John breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
As we transition from the start of the 2026 NFL season to midseason, the waiver wire has been heating up with more interesting names.
There are enough players that appear to have serious upside that it's difficult to decide which deserve space on your fantasy football benches.
And there are even players that should be grabbed and thrust into starting lineups as soon as possible. So let's dive into six waiver wire targets for Week 6 of 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 6 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
With a multitude of injuries at the WR position for the Steelers, it makes sense to get one of their best pass-catchers on waivers and start him in upcoming games. Steelers WR2 Michael Pittman (foot) is on injured reserve, and their slot receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is out for Week 6.
The Steelers' pass-catching room is running thin thanks to those ailments, and now Freiermuth appears to be the second priority in the passing game after WR1 DK Metcalf. The tight end had five catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5.
J.J. Watt and Jim Nantz shared what Mike McCarthy has been saying about Pat Freiermuth in production meetings.
"Mike McCarthy said he sees Pro Bowls in Pat Freiermuth's future."
Turned in the third multi-TD performance of his career in Week 5. #Steelers https://t.co/i0tGxI6nbp
— Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) October 12, 2026
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite his age, has been productive enough in head coach Mike McCarthy's offense to support multiple viable fantasy pass-catchers. And there's a lower barrier of scoring for a tight end to be start-worthy in fantasy football.
Through five games, Freiermuth already has four receiving touchdowns. He's emerging as the team's best red zone weapon. He's a must-add in all formats and is a startable TE in Week 6.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Speaking of the Steelers, it's a classic case of ageism that Rodgers isn't on more fantasy football rosters. He's scored between 22 and 24 fantasy points in each of his last three games as the Steelers offense is hitting its stride after a slow start to the season.
It makes sense for a new head coach to need a bit of time to install his offense and get it firing on all cylinders. And despite injuries at the WR position, Rodgers continues to thrive. He's thrown three touchdown passes in each of his last three games.
Aaron Rodgers showing off the elusiveness
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bUqpkTsr6H
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
He's still mobile, as though he's 42 years old, he was a fantastic rusher at his position in his prime. And he's still throwing accurate passes in what he's said will be his last season in the NFL. The Steelers have some hope, at last.
McCarthy's offense was great in Dallas, and it's excellent with his new team, too. It's hard not to be excited about a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing 6.8 yards per pass attempt this year.
I thought that the broadcast of the Buccaneers' "defense" against the Deshaun Watson Browns was bad.
The All-22 is far, far worse. You can't expect to be taken seriously as a defense when you allow stuff ike this to happen. https://t.co/nRLBktfxnS
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 21, 2026
Adonai Mitchell, WR, New York Jets
In many leagues, you could probably wait another week before picking up Mitchell (finger), who's set to miss Week 6 with his finger injury. But he could return to action in Week 7 and should immediately resume his role as the clear WR2 for the Jets.
Not only that, but he surprisingly had more work with the Jets and was a closer competitor with WR1 Garrett Wilson than you would have thought. Mitchell racked up 123 receiving yards in the first two games before his injury, just under Wilson's 136.
still thinking about this whip route from Adonai Mitchell vs. L'Jarius Sneed https://t.co/SaJJEHPwjM
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) October 14, 2024
Mitchell is a speedster with a surprising amount of route-running prowess. He's just struggled greatly at the catch point and made a few key gaffes that cost him his job with the Indianapolis Colts. That said, he's a threat in the passing game with his separation abilities.
He's put many routes like the one above on tape, and his change-of-direction and twitchiness make him a handful for opposing defensive backs. He's probably also not seeing the best of opponents' defensive pass coverage, considering how awesome Wilson is.
Jets quarterback Geno Smith is still a productive passer, and the team doesn't have any other legitimately good pass-catchers, so Mitchell is a WR3/flex with upside when healthy, and shouldn't be on waivers in so many leagues.
Jameis Winston, QB, New York Giants
Once upon a time, long, long ago, Winston was one of the most productive passing quarterbacks in the NFL. Or maybe that was during the past two weeks, in which he threw for 250 and 326 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns per contest.
The Giants quietly have an excellent receiving corps, with wide receiver Malik Nabers playing great football and tight end Isaiah Likely in the midst of a breakout season. Rookie wideout Malachi Fields also seems poised for a breakout and has made some jaw-dropping plays.
Underrated snag by Malachi Fields here https://t.co/NYdZCpgO7r
— Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) October 5, 2026
Winston is not shy about launching passes deep downfield, even if it results in interceptions from time to time. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in his last two games and is likely locked in as the starter for the rest of the season unless the Giants decide to tank.
He's a must-add even in 1QB fantasy football leagues, where he has clear top-10 upside at the position, even if he occasionally puts up stinkers.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Obviously, he's 33 years old and past his prime as a player. But Higbee is genuinely one of the best tight ends in fantasy football as long as he's the starter for the Los Angeles Rams. And he is, for at least two more weeks, while TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) remains on injured reserve.
Ferguson is eligible to return in Week 8, at which point he could take over the TE1 job from Higbee. But until then, we could see the veteran have more big games, like he did in Week 5, when he caught five of his six targets for 83 yards. It was his third game in a row with double-digit PPR fantasy points.
Tyler Higbee in the last 3 weeks:
23 targets (5th)
18 receptions (T-5th)
212 yards (3rd)
+0.65 EPA/target (6th)
He's played 44% of his snaps in the slot or out wide.
amongst eligible TEs https://t.co/F1ifjIAxtP
— Josh (@JoshiosTweets) October 13, 2026
He deserves credit for his continued production, and the combination of having Sean McVay as his head coach and offensive genius and Matthew Stafford as his quarterback is absolutely lethal for fantasy football. The Rams are one of the best offenses ever for pass-catchers in fantasy.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
We may see Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and even head coach Jim Harbaugh, fired for things like this, but Vidal may genuinely be overtaking Hampton as the RB1 for the Chargers, at least on a temporary basis.
Hampton has been one of the most disappointing players in fantasy football this season, as he's been mostly irrelevant and struggled to put anything consistent together. He has three games through five weeks with single-digit PPR fantasy points scored.
KIMANI VIDAL OMG 42 YARDER https://t.co/yMneCOVRyO
— wok (@wokdior) October 11, 2026
We should have listened to a certain bald-headed fantasy analyst when he smartly diagnosed a huge issue with Hampton in fantasy before the season -- that he's not a good fit for McDaniel's zone-heavy rushing scheme.
McDaniel refuses to adapt, the Chargers are 0-5, some firings are probably coming up... but until then, Vidal has legitimate fantasy upside and is worth stashing and even starting in deeper leagues.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Pat Freiermuth, Kimani Vidal, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Higbee, Adonai Mitchell, Jameis Winston. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Pat Freiermuth, Kimani Vidal, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Higbee, Adonai Mitchell, Jameis Winston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Pat Freiermuth, Kimani Vidal, Aaron Rodgers, Tyler Higbee, Adonai Mitchell, Jameis Winston:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!