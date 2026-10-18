Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Jaguars vs. Texans in the London International Game in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.
The NFL will take another trip to London Sunday morning. To kick off Sunday's Week 6 slate, we will see a divisional game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars will enter this game relatively healthy, but the Texans have some question marks as Woody Marks is set to take on RB1 duties with David Montgomery on the shelf, and they'll look to work newly acquired WR Marvin Harrison Jr. into the passing game.
We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, October 11, 9:30 AM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
-
- David Montgomery (groin) - out
Matchups We Love:
After a big Week 5 performance in which he finished as the overall WR3, Washington could have another great fantasy day in Week 6. The Houston Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot WRs. That makes Washington a must-start WR2 this weekend.
PARKER WASHINGTON, WOW.
JAGS TAKE THE LEAD.
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ubE4xivDcD
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
RB Woody Marks
David Montgomery will miss the next few weeks with a groin injury. That will make Woody Marks the lead back for the Texans offense moving forward. However, Marks will be a riskier RB2 play this week in a tough matchup. The Jaguars have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and fewest rushing yards per game to opposing RBs. Start with caution in Week 6.
Bhayshul Tuten has been a consistent RB2 option for fantasy managers to begin the season. He has scored above 11 PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is coming off a season-high 22 carries with a 68% snap share. While Tuten will be a low-end RB2 this week, expectations should be tempered in this matchup. Houston has allowed just one RB to score above 12 PPR fantasy points this season.
Brenton Strange has been more involved in the passing game over the past two weeks. He caught seven passes for 95 yards against the Bengals in Week 4 and seven passes for 68 yards against the Eagles in Week 5. For this week, though, Strange will be hard to trust as a TE1. The Texans have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and haven't given up a touchdown to the TE position this year.
Dalton Schultz should only be started in desperate situations on Sunday. He has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in three straight games and hasn't seen more than four targets in a game since Week 2. To make matters worse for Schultz, the Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest receptions, and fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs.
Other Matchups:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been a better-than-expected fantasy option this season. He has scored above 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games and now gets his college teammate (Marvin Harrison Jr.) in this offense. Stroud will be a low-end QB1 in 16+ team leagues this week against a Jaguars defense that just let Joe Burrow throw for 428 yards two weeks ago.
On paper, this might look like a tough matchup for Trevor Lawrence. But the Texans have allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in two of five games this season and have given up the seventh-most passing yards. That's enough reason to roll with Lawrence in most one-quarterback leagues. The Jaguars signal-caller has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in three of five games.
Jakobi Meyers hasn't been heavily involved in Jacksonville's passing attack since his solid Week 3 performance. Meyers caught just three passes for 33 yards in Week 4 and two passes for 37 yards in Week 5. Unfortunately, it's too hard to trust him in Week 6. He should be matched up against Derek Stingley Jr. for part of the game, and his 13% target share for the season makes him a WR4.
Texans WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers should be starting for this Texans offense is Nico Collins. Collins is the clear WR1 in this offense and has seen at least seven targets in every game this season. He will come in as a solid WR1 play against the Jaguars this week. As for Harrison, he shouldn't be started in any league. He will be limited in his first game since being traded.
Houston Texans Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Nico Collins
|Start
|117.4
|WR
|HOU
|JAX
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Start
|110.3
|K
|HOU
|JAX
|Woody Marks
|Start
|105.2
|RB
|HOU
|JAX
|Dalton Schultz
|Risky Start
|103.7
|TE
|HOU
|JAX
|C.J. Stroud
|Risky Start
|103.6
|QB
|HOU
|JAX
|Houston Texans
|Risky Start
|102.1
|DEF
|HOU
|JAX
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|HOU
|JAX
|Foster Moreau
|Sit
|101.6
|TE
|HOU
|JAX
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|HOU
|JAX
|Jaylin Noel
|Sit
|100.7
|WR
|HOU
|JAX
|Kayshon Boutte
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|HOU
|JAX
|Marlin Klein
|Sit
|98.2
|TE
|HOU
|JAX
|Brevin Jordan
|Sit
|98
|TE
|HOU
|JAX
|Cade Stover
|Sit
|97
|TE
|HOU
|JAX
|Davis Mills
|Sit
|92.8
|QB
|HOU
|JAX
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Sit
|88.8
|RB
|HOU
|JAX
Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Trevor Lawrence
|Start
|114.4
|QB
|JAX
|HOU
|Parker Washington
|Start
|111.9
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Start
|110.6
|RB
|JAX
|HOU
|Brenton Strange
|Start
|106.5
|TE
|JAX
|HOU
|Cam Little
|Start
|104.4
|K
|JAX
|HOU
|Jakobi Meyers
|Risky Start
|103
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Sit
|100.3
|DEF
|JAX
|HOU
|Josh Cameron
|Sit
|100.3
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Sit
|97.8
|RB
|JAX
|HOU
|Nate Boerkircher
|Sit
|96.6
|TE
|JAX
|HOU
|Ameer Abdullah
|Sit
|95.6
|RB
|JAX
|HOU
|Travis Hunter
|Sit
|94.1
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Quintin Morris
|Sit
|93.9
|TE
|JAX
|HOU
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|Sit
|92.5
|RB
|JAX
|HOU
|Quinn Ewers
|Sit
|92.2
|QB
|JAX
|HOU
|CJ Williams
|Sit
|91.5
|WR
|JAX
|HOU
|Tanner Koziol
|Sit
|91.5
|TE
|JAX
|HOU
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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