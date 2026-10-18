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Texans vs. Jaguars Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: London International Game - Woody Marks, Brenton Strange, Jakobi Meyers, C.J. Stroud, more

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Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for Jaguars vs. Texans in the London International Game in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and London starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans Start/Sit Matchups
Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL will take another trip to London Sunday morning. To kick off Sunday's Week 6 slate, we will see a divisional game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars will enter this game relatively healthy, but the Texans have some question marks as Woody Marks is set to take on RB1 duties with David Montgomery on the shelf, and they'll look to work newly acquired WR Marvin Harrison Jr. into the passing game.

We will bring you International Game analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, October 11, 9:30 AM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

    • David Montgomery (groin) - out

 

Matchups We Love:

WR Parker Washington 

After a big Week 5 performance in which he finished as the overall WR3, Washington could have another great fantasy day in Week 6. The Houston Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot WRs. That makes Washington a must-start WR2 this weekend.

 

Matchups We Hate:

RB Woody Marks 

David Montgomery will miss the next few weeks with a groin injury. That will make Woody Marks the lead back for the Texans offense moving forward. However, Marks will be a riskier RB2 play this week in a tough matchup. The Jaguars have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points and fewest rushing yards per game to opposing RBs. Start with caution in Week 6.

RB Bhayshul Tuten 

Bhayshul Tuten has been a consistent RB2 option for fantasy managers to begin the season. He has scored above 11 PPR fantasy points in four straight games and is coming off a season-high 22 carries with a 68% snap share. While Tuten will be a low-end RB2 this week, expectations should be tempered in this matchup. Houston has allowed just one RB to score above 12 PPR fantasy points this season.

TE Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange has been more involved in the passing game over the past two weeks. He caught seven passes for 95 yards against the Bengals in Week 4 and seven passes for 68 yards against the Eagles in Week 5. For this week, though, Strange will be hard to trust as a TE1. The Texans have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and haven't given up a touchdown to the TE position this year.

TE Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz should only be started in desperate situations on Sunday. He has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in three straight games and hasn't seen more than four targets in a game since Week 2. To make matters worse for Schultz, the Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points, fourth-fewest receptions, and fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing TEs.

 

Other Matchups:

QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has been a better-than-expected fantasy option this season. He has scored above 20 fantasy points in back-to-back games and now gets his college teammate (Marvin Harrison Jr.) in this offense. Stroud will be a low-end QB1 in 16+ team leagues this week against a Jaguars defense that just let Joe Burrow throw for 428 yards two weeks ago.

QB Trevor Lawrence

On paper, this might look like a tough matchup for Trevor Lawrence. But the Texans have allowed a top-12 fantasy QB in two of five games this season and have given up the seventh-most passing yards. That's enough reason to roll with Lawrence in most one-quarterback leagues. The Jaguars signal-caller has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in three of five games.

WR Jakobi Meyers 

Jakobi Meyers hasn't been heavily involved in Jacksonville's passing attack since his solid Week 3 performance. Meyers caught just three passes for 33 yards in Week 4 and two passes for 37 yards in Week 5. Unfortunately, it's too hard to trust him in Week 6. He should be matched up against Derek Stingley Jr. for part of the game, and his 13% target share for the season makes him a WR4.

Texans WRs 

The only WR that fantasy managers should be starting for this Texans offense is Nico Collins. Collins is the clear WR1 in this offense and has seen at least seven targets in every game this season. He will come in as a solid WR1 play against the Jaguars this week. As for Harrison, he shouldn't be started in any league. He will be limited in his first game since being traded.

 

Houston Texans Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Nico Collins Start 117.4 WR HOU JAX
Ka'imi Fairbairn Start 110.3 K HOU JAX
Woody Marks Start 105.2 RB HOU JAX
Dalton Schultz Risky Start 103.7 TE HOU JAX
C.J. Stroud Risky Start 103.6 QB HOU JAX
Houston Texans Risky Start 102.1 DEF HOU JAX
Marvin Harrison Jr. Sit 101.8 WR HOU JAX
Foster Moreau Sit 101.6 TE HOU JAX
Xavier Hutchinson Sit 101.1 WR HOU JAX
Jaylin Noel Sit 100.7 WR HOU JAX
Kayshon Boutte Sit 100.3 WR HOU JAX
Marlin Klein Sit 98.2 TE HOU JAX
Brevin Jordan Sit 98 TE HOU JAX
Cade Stover Sit 97 TE HOU JAX
Davis Mills Sit 92.8 QB HOU JAX
Dare Ogunbowale Sit 88.8 RB HOU JAX

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Trevor Lawrence Start 114.4 QB JAX HOU
Parker Washington Start 111.9 WR JAX HOU
Bhayshul Tuten Start 110.6 RB JAX HOU
Brenton Strange Start 106.5 TE JAX HOU
Cam Little Start 104.4 K JAX HOU
Jakobi Meyers Risky Start 103 WR JAX HOU
Brian Thomas Jr. Sit 101.1 WR JAX HOU
Jacksonville Jaguars Sit 100.3 DEF JAX HOU
Josh Cameron Sit 100.3 WR JAX HOU
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Sit 97.8 RB JAX HOU
Nate Boerkircher Sit 96.6 TE JAX HOU
Ameer Abdullah Sit 95.6 RB JAX HOU
Travis Hunter Sit 94.1 WR JAX HOU
Quintin Morris Sit 93.9 TE JAX HOU
LeQuint Allen Jr. Sit 92.5 RB JAX HOU
Quinn Ewers Sit 92.2 QB JAX HOU
CJ Williams Sit 91.5 WR JAX HOU
Tanner Koziol Sit 91.5 TE JAX HOU

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Downs
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
DJ Moore
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tony Pollard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Germie Bernard
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kendre Miller
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colston Loveland
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Evans
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Matthew Golden
Brenton Strange
vs
Tony Pollard
Brenton Strange
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Dameon Pierce
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brenton Strange
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brenton Strange
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Brenton Strange
vs
Germie Bernard
Brenton Strange
vs
Mark Andrews
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Alvin Kamara
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Rome Odunze
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brenton Strange
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry

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