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Key Starters and Tough Calls - Lineup Spotlights for Fantasy Football Week 6 Include Tyler Allgeier, Dameon Pierce, DeVonta Smith

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 6 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who are creating tough lineup decisions because of recent injuries and disappointing performances.

In This Article hide
Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 6
Wide Receivers -- Fantasy Football Week 6
Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Week 6
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Our Key Starters and Tough Calls rundown for Week 6 of the 2026 season helps you make tough lineup decisions forced by injuries and disappointing player production. Scott Engel's Week 6 Lineup Spotlights focuses on players returning from injuries or not producing as hoped.

"The King" gives his takes on players who may be stirring fantasy anxiety. The NFL players included in this Week 6 article are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass

To make the best Week 6 lineup decisions -- consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs - Fantasy Football Week 6

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

He was able to return to practice on Friday and may be able to play against Baltimore in what can be viewed as a statement game for the Browns. Judkins has been dealing with an ankle issue, and the Browns really need him for this game. They also lack an impactful replacement.

My take on players that are activated with no reported snap count is to start them if you normally would. If the team’s medical staff deems the player ready to play with no restrictions, then you should not anxiously reserve him. Don’t create worries where there might be none and lose out on potential quality volume or reps.

Recommendation: Start Judkins if there are no reported limitations.

 

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

With Jeremiyah Love out, Allgeier is set to be the lead RB for Arizona in what appears to be a possibly lopsided matchup against the Rams. Jacoby Brissett ranks top 4 in the NFL in completions and attempts, so if the Cardinals get behind as expected, we should see the customary passing volume.

But this is a divisional matchup, and those types of games can sometimes be closer than projected. If the Cardinals want to stay in the game at all, running the ball becomes essential for clock control and better offensive balance. The Rams defense ranks 26th in the NFL. Allgeier is also capable of catching some passes out of the backfield.

Recommendation: Start Allgeier at an RB2 or flex spot for a potentially adequate amount of touches. I recommend starting him over Woody Marks and Omarion Hampton.

 

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

The only reason you might consider starting Hampton right now is for potential volume, but that is not even guaranteed anymore. Over the past three games, Hampton has seen his snap counts decrease from 42% to 30%. Keaton Mitchell will always get situational work, and Kimani Vidal is cutting into Hampton’s regular workload.

The winless Chargers now face the undefeated Chiefs, and the Los Angeles offensive line is a disaster right now. The only hopes for Hampton might be the angles that this is a divisional game, winless teams can be dangerous, and the Chargers must find ways to get one of their most talented players the ball if they want to be competitive.

Recommendation: I would only play Hampton over other RBs who are not guaranteed any sort of respectable floor in touches. So I am not playing Hampton over Tony Pollard or Blake Corum. I might even start Kendre Miller over him.

Sit Hampton unless you are desperate for a starter that could possibly get a decent amount of playing time. That means only using Hampton over guys like Rico Dowdle or Roschon Johnson.

 

Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

He appears to be set to lead the Eagles in carries this week, but opportunity does not always lead to production. Pierce is the ultimate desperation option for an NFL team when they are dealing with multiple injuries. He has not been productive for fantasy football purposes since 2022.

Last week, Pierce rushed for 1.3 yards per carry on 11 touches, and the Eagles will be starting a backup quarterback this week.

Recommendation: I would even start Hampton over Pierce. Garbage time stats are not even guaranteed as the Eagles face Carolina. Philadelphia might struggle to move the ball even when playing catch-up. I would use Miller and Kaelon Black over Pierce. He is barely a top-30 RB for Week 6.

Desperation Considerations at RB for NFL Week 6: I would not start any of these players over the ones mentioned above. But if you are looking at total bottom-tier type of options, consider Tyrone Tracy Jr. or CJ Donaldson.

Tracy could see some playing time in what may be a higher-scoring game against the Saints. New Orleans allows the most Fantasy Points Per Game to RBs, and Tracy might be used as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Donaldson has played on 42% and 38% of the snaps in the past two games, and could share some carries with Miller, who is the more likely goal-line option.

 

Wide Receivers -- Fantasy Football Week 6

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

He is expected to return from an ankle injury against the Jets in a game that could be pivotal for both teams at this point of the season. He was the Patriots’ biggest offseason acquisition, and while I am no doctor, the team has apparently not rushed him back and would likely not want to risk the health of their top pass-catcher.

Recommendation: If he starts with no reported “pitch count”, Brown is a must-start fantasy option as a back-end WR1.

 

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia’s top WR is not on the injury report, but recently missed time, and the QB situation will cause many fantasy managers to feel uneasy about starting him. But Tanner McKee has to throw the ball to someone, and Smith could be in line for an adequate number of catches. Let’s not assume McKee is going to complete just a handful of passes.

This social media post might be a bit on the optimistic side for McKee, but it reflects that he can be good enough to get the ball to Smith often enough.

Recommendation: Start Smith as a middling fantasy WR2 with no expectations for upside. But I would not start him over WRs such as Denzel Boston, Devaughn Vele (better possible shot of a TD), and Michael Wilson.

 

Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

The promising rookie is set to return from a wrist injury in the featured showdown of the week against the Browns. Lane shined during the preseason, but he still has to prove he can be a productive regular-season player for fantasy football purposes.

The Ravens’ No. 2 WR job is there for the taking, but Lamar Jackson is still out this week.

Recommendation: If you have another satisfactory option at WR or flex, use this week’s game for Lane as a fantasy scouting opportunity. I would only use Lane over other players that have no floor at all for receptions, such as  Dontayvion Wicks or Kyle Williams.

More Week 6 WRs you may be considering: Ladd McConkey will be back, but the Chiefs are No. 1 in FFPG allowed to WRs, so he is not a top 30 WR option this week. Don’t play Marvin Harrison Jr. in his first game with Houston, as his reps and targets will be unpredictable.

With Rashee Rice out, it is conceivable that someone may get targeted often enough by Patrick Mahomes against the Chargers, but Xavier Worthy is totally unreliable, and Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals are unproven. It is possible we might just see a heavy run game from the Chiefs, and none of their WRs can be relied on even as flex options.

But my co-host on RotoBaller Radio on Sundays on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, Anthony Aniano, does back Allen as a deep Week 6 flex option for a team that we share. So I do take his recommendation into account in a league where the free agent list is ultra-thin.

 

Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Week 6

The “start him if he has no limitations” rule also applies to Tyler Warren (groin). Pre-game warmups might determine his availability. If Pat Freiermuth (calf) is out, Darnell Washington becomes a sneaky higher-end fantasy TE2 play. He is a big target who Aaron Rodgers trusts on key passing downs.

Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) looks like he may return, but the production has not been there enough when he is healthy.

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