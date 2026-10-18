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Commanders vs. 49ers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy, Rachaad White, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs, George Kittle and more

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George Kittle - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Targets

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night meeting between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Playing at an extremely high level, the Niners are one of three NFL squads that entered Week 6 undefeated. Conversely, at 1-3-1, the Commanders have faced plenty of adversity to start the season.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, October 19, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy will be one of the best QB starts of the week. The Commanders rank 31st in fantasy points allowed, 28th in passing yards allowed, 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed, and 24th in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs this season. Considering this defense has allowed a QB to score over 24 fantasy points in four of five games, Purdy is a top QB play.

WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans is banged up right now, but assuming he plays, he will be a strong WR1 option on Monday night. Evans is coming off a seven-catch, 113-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Seahawks last week and now gets a Commanders secondary that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs. Make sure to start Evans this week.

TE George Kittle

George Kittle has a plus matchup against the Commanders this week. Washington has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receptions, fourth-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. That's great news for Kittle and his 20.6% target share. He's a must-start TE1.

 

Matchups We Hate

QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels dominated in his first game back from his elbow injury, scoring 32.3 PPR fantasy points. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a big-time performance like that again in Week 6. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That all makes Daniels a riskier QB1 option.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey does have a tougher matchup this week. The Commanders have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest rush yards, sixth-fewest rush touchdowns, and the seventh-fewest receptions to opposing RBs this season. Still, McCaffrey will be an RB1 start in all formats.

 

Other Notable Matchups

Commanders RBs

Rachaad White played a team-high 60% of the team's snaps last week, but only totaled 20 yards on eight touches, and could have more opportunities with Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled out. Veteran Austin Ekeler also played 10% of the snaps in that game but should also see a greater role. With Croskey-Merritt unable to play, White will move up to RB2 territory.

Commanders WRs

Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are the only two WRs fantasy managers should even consider starting on this team. McLaurin will be a WR3 against a 49ers defense that ranks around league average in fantasy points allowed to outside WRs, while Diggs will be a riskier flex option since San Francisco has allowed the fewest fantasy points to slot WRs in the first five weeks.

 

Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jayden Daniels Start 109.4 QB WAS SF
Terry McLaurin Start 107.9 WR WAS SF
Drew Stevens Risky Start 103.9 K WAS SF
Rachaad White Risky Start 103.8 RB WAS SF
Stefon Diggs Risky Start 102 WR WAS SF
Antonio Williams Sit 101.9 WR WAS SF
Austin Ekeler Sit 101.9 RB WAS SF
Chig Okonkwo Sit 101.7 TE WAS SF
Treylon Burks Sit 99.2 WR WAS SF
Dyami Brown Sit 98.6 WR WAS SF
Devin Neal Sit 97.2 RB WAS SF
Athan Kaliakmanis Sit 95 QB WAS SF
Marcus Mariota Sit 95 QB WAS SF
John Bates Sit 92.6 TE WAS SF
Colson Yankoff Sit 92.5 TE WAS SF
Ben Sinnott Sit 91.2 TE WAS SF
Luke McCaffrey Sit 89 WR WAS SF
Washington Commanders Sit 80.4 DEF WAS SF

 

San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Brock Purdy Start 118.4 QB SF WAS
Christian McCaffrey Start 118 RB SF WAS
Mike Evans Start 113.2 WR SF WAS
San Francisco 49ers Start 110.9 DEF SF WAS
George Kittle Start 110.1 TE SF WAS
Eddy Piñeiro Start 106.8 K SF WAS
Jordan Watkins Sit 101.3 WR SF WAS
Kaelon Black Sit 100.8 RB SF WAS
Brandin Cooks Sit 98.8 WR SF WAS
Jacob Cowing Sit 98 WR SF WAS
Luke Farrell Sit 97.6 TE SF WAS
Jordan James Sit 94.8 RB SF WAS
Brayden Willis Sit 93.8 TE SF WAS
Kurtis Rourke Sit 92.3 QB SF WAS
Mac Jones Sit 92.3 QB SF WAS

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Start?
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rachaad White, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Devonta Smith
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Downs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Rome Odunze
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Keenan Allen
Rachaad White
vs
Davante Adams
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Nabers
Rachaad White
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Kendre Miller
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Evans
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Nico Collins
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Najee Harris
Rachaad White
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
George Holani
Rachaad White
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Kaelon Black
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Ty Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Justice Hill
Rachaad White
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
Mark Andrews
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendre Miller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Woody Marks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keon Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Stefon Diggs
vs
Darren Waller
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
AJ Barner
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Nabers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Davante Adams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malachi Fields
Stefon Diggs
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Royals
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Brooks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cyrus Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Travis Kelce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rachaad White
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Coker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Downs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Carnell Tate
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tre Tucker
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Kittle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Germie Bernard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Matthew Golden
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Trey McBride
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brock Bowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keenan Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brenton Strange
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Nabers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dameon Pierce
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
James Cook III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
KC Concepcion
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Keon Coleman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Brandin Cooks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Antonio Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malachi Fields
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Royals
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Makai Lemon
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Brooks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jahan Dotson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cyrus Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Evans
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Royals
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bruce Brown

Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
New York Knicks

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Play Less Against Saints in Week 6
Tyler Shough

Has Been Playing with Two Broken Bones in Left Hand
TreVeyon Henderson

Likely to Play Against Jets in Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Steelers Optimistic Pat Freiermuth Will Play After Late Downgrade
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Suit Up on Sunday in Week 6
Chris Olave

Expected to Play Against Giants in Week 6
Quinshon Judkins

a True Game-Time Decision for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Expected to Return for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Tyler Warren

a Game-Time Decision for Week 6
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Mike Evans

is in Danger of Missing Week 6
Noah Penda

Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Jackson

Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
Ja'Kobi Lane

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve for Week 6 Return
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
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