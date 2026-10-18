Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 6 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night meeting between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Playing at an extremely high level, the Niners are one of three NFL squads that entered Week 6 undefeated. Conversely, at 1-3-1, the Commanders have faced plenty of adversity to start the season.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Monday, October 19, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Mike Evans - Questionable (Ribs)
- Stefon Diggs - Questionable (Hamstring)
- Deebo Samuel - Out (Hamstring)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Out (Groin)
- Marcus Mariota - Out (MCL)
Matchups We Love
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will be one of the best QB starts of the week. The Commanders rank 31st in fantasy points allowed, 28th in passing yards allowed, 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed, and 24th in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs this season. Considering this defense has allowed a QB to score over 24 fantasy points in four of five games, Purdy is a top QB play.
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans is banged up right now, but assuming he plays, he will be a strong WR1 option on Monday night. Evans is coming off a seven-catch, 113-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Seahawks last week and now gets a Commanders secondary that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs. Make sure to start Evans this week.
George Kittle has a plus matchup against the Commanders this week. Washington has given up the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most receptions, fourth-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. That's great news for Kittle and his 20.6% target share. He's a must-start TE1.
Matchups We Hate
Jayden Daniels dominated in his first game back from his elbow injury, scoring 32.3 PPR fantasy points. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a big-time performance like that again in Week 6. The 49ers have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs this season. That all makes Daniels a riskier QB1 option.
Christian McCaffrey does have a tougher matchup this week. The Commanders have given up the second-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest rush yards, sixth-fewest rush touchdowns, and the seventh-fewest receptions to opposing RBs this season. Still, McCaffrey will be an RB1 start in all formats.
Other Notable Matchups
Commanders RBs
Rachaad White played a team-high 60% of the team's snaps last week, but only totaled 20 yards on eight touches, and could have more opportunities with Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled out. Veteran Austin Ekeler also played 10% of the snaps in that game but should also see a greater role. With Croskey-Merritt unable to play, White will move up to RB2 territory.
Commanders WRs
Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are the only two WRs fantasy managers should even consider starting on this team. McLaurin will be a WR3 against a 49ers defense that ranks around league average in fantasy points allowed to outside WRs, while Diggs will be a riskier flex option since San Francisco has allowed the fewest fantasy points to slot WRs in the first five weeks.
Washington Commanders Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jayden Daniels
|Start
|109.4
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|Terry McLaurin
|Start
|107.9
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Drew Stevens
|Risky Start
|103.9
|K
|WAS
|SF
|Rachaad White
|Risky Start
|103.8
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Stefon Diggs
|Risky Start
|102
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Antonio Williams
|Sit
|101.9
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Austin Ekeler
|Sit
|101.9
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Chig Okonkwo
|Sit
|101.7
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Treylon Burks
|Sit
|99.2
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Dyami Brown
|Sit
|98.6
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Devin Neal
|Sit
|97.2
|RB
|WAS
|SF
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|Sit
|95
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|Marcus Mariota
|Sit
|95
|QB
|WAS
|SF
|John Bates
|Sit
|92.6
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Colson Yankoff
|Sit
|92.5
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Ben Sinnott
|Sit
|91.2
|TE
|WAS
|SF
|Luke McCaffrey
|Sit
|89
|WR
|WAS
|SF
|Washington Commanders
|Sit
|80.4
|DEF
|WAS
|SF
San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Brock Purdy
|Start
|118.4
|QB
|SF
|WAS
|Christian McCaffrey
|Start
|118
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Mike Evans
|Start
|113.2
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|San Francisco 49ers
|Start
|110.9
|DEF
|SF
|WAS
|George Kittle
|Start
|110.1
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Eddy Piñeiro
|Start
|106.8
|K
|SF
|WAS
|Jordan Watkins
|Sit
|101.3
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Kaelon Black
|Sit
|100.8
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Brandin Cooks
|Sit
|98.8
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Jacob Cowing
|Sit
|98
|WR
|SF
|WAS
|Luke Farrell
|Sit
|97.6
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Jordan James
|Sit
|94.8
|RB
|SF
|WAS
|Brayden Willis
|Sit
|93.8
|TE
|SF
|WAS
|Kurtis Rourke
|Sit
|92.3
|QB
|SF
|WAS
|Mac Jones
|Sit
|92.3
|QB
|SF
|WAS
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rachaad White, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!