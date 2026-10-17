Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 6 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Woody Marks and Xavier Worthy.
It's hard to believe it's already Week 6. Time flies when you're having fun, right? With four teams on bye and many noteworthy injuries, there are so many lineup decisions to be made. You're in the right place!
We got back on track in Week 5 after a rough Week 4 showing. Braelon Allen and Emanuel Wilson had big workloads that paid off; however, Jaylen Waddle and Romeo Doubs crushed our souls. Meanwhile, our sit calls looked good despite two injuries to running backs (TreVeyon Henderson and Will Shipley). As such, we'll remove those guys and call it a 66.7% success rate for Week 5.
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 6, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 6 Fantasy Football Starts
Woody Marks - RB, Houston Texans @ JAX
If you roster Marks, you just hit the fantasy jackpot. David Montgomery suffered a groin injury in Week 5 that will force him to miss at least Week 6 and possibly beyond.
Yes, it's a "tough" matchup on paper against the Jaguars, but Marks probably won't be coming off the field much. Once Montgomery left last week's game, Marks handled 100% of the RB opportunities on 85% of the snaps.
We saw him operate as a workhorse last season too when Nick Chubb fell off late. In fact, Marks had 20+ opportunities in four of his last nine games to end the 2025 season. He played an average of 70% of the snaps in eight of those games he started and finished.
Marks will also be heavily utilized in the passing game. Last week, he had the seventh-highest route participation rate (58.3%) among running backs. That turned into four targets in a positive game script. For the season, the Jaguars are allowing the third-most receptions to opposing running backs. Start 'em!
Jalen Coker - WR, Carolina Panthers @ PHI
Coker is back after missing just one game due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 3. He's practicing in full ahead of Week 6 and has been fully cleared for a friendly matchup against the Eagles.
In his first two games this season, Coker bested teammate Tetairoa McMillan in targets per route run (0.26 vs. 0.23), yards per route run (3.00 vs. 2.38), first read target share (29.5% vs. 27.3%), and expected fantasy points per game (16.8 vs. 16.2) (per Fantasy Points Data).
44% of Coker's snaps in those games came from the slot, and no team allows more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers aligned in the slot than Philadelphia. Cokeheads stand up!
Carnell Tate - WR, Tennessee Titans @ IND
Tate was on the injury report last week and put up a dud against the Texans. This week, he's off the injury report as he looks for revenge against a vulnerable Colts defense.
Indianapolis is allowing the fifth-most passing yards this season and just got lit up by Aaron Rodgers. Not that it's indicative of a good game this weekend, but Tate has been better on the road so far this season, averaging 7.5 catches for 101.5 yards on 10.5 targets per game away from Nashville.
The rookie wideout looked impressive in Weeks 3 and 4 before a tough matchup vs. Houston in Week 5 in which he was a little dinged up. Now, he gets a much more favorable matchup at full health. Start 'em.
Tre Tucker - WR, Las Vegas Raiders vs. BUF
We've got a great spot for Tucker at home in Week 6 vs. a Bills defense allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4).
They've also been bleeding fantasy points to wide receivers this season, giving up a league-high 29.9 fantasy points per game to the position.
Tucker has four catches for at least 40 yards in each of his last three games. He's the clear-cut WR1 for this team (outside of Brock Bowers) in a game that features the highest over/under on the Week 6 slate of 53.5. Start 'em.
Bonus starts: Brenton Strange @ JAX, Blake Corum vs. ARI, Ryan Flournoy @ GB, Denzel Boston vs. BAL
Week 6 Fantasy Football Sits
Germie Bernard - WR, Pittsburgh Steelers @ TB
Bernard looked great filling in for Roman Wilson in Week 5, but things could be different for the Steelers' leading target-getter in Week 6.
For starters, the Colts did everything they could to take away DK Metcalf last week. That worked, and thus Bernard became one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.
Bernard earned nine targets last week, but had just a 15% first read target share, per Fantasy Points Data. With Wilson out, he could be a bigger part of the gameplan against the Bucs, but it won't be as easy as it was vs. the Colts.
Tampa Bay is allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts (18.5) and the seventh fewest passing yards per game at home this season (190.7).
Rico Dowdle returns this week, which should lead to a more run-heavy approach from the Steelers, who are 2.5-point road favorites with a game total of just 39.5.
Note: Metcalf (illness) is listed as questionable. If he doesn't suit up, Bernard becomes the de facto WR1 for the Steelers and is no longer a recommended sit.
Dontayvion Wicks - WR, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CAR
Despite a season-high eight targets in Week 5, we're fading Wicks this week. And we're doing so for multiple reasons.
For one, DeVonta Smith is returning. For the first three games of the season, Smith had a 29.5% target share while Wicks stood at just 17%. Per Fantasy Points Data, Wicks averaged just 10.9 expected fantasy points per game in those three games while Smith averaged 16.8.
Dallas Goedert also returned last weekend, and he earned a 22.5% target share right out of the gates.
Combine both Smith and Goedert being back in the lineup with an inexperienced Tanner McKee throwing them all the football and Wicks becomes a fade in Week 6 regardless of opponent.
Xavier Worthy - WR, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
Yes, Rashee Rice is out, but that doesn't make Worthy a must-start by any means, especially now that the Chiefs can run their offense through Kenneth Walker.
Kansas City is more than a touchdown favorite at home coming off their bye against the 0-5 Chargers. I'm a little shocked this line isn't higher (Chiefs -7.5), but nevertheless, expect them to dominate time of possession in this one.
In theory, more time of possession means more opportunities for Worthy, but that's only if he's earning targets at a high level. Last season, he averaged just three catches for 37.2 yards on 5.4 targets per game in five games without Rice.
Everyone's favorite preseason wide receiver, Cyrus Allen, along with Jalen Royals and Travis Kelce, will all still get targets from Patrick Mahomes in this one.
The Chargers are also not getting burned by wide receivers this season. Maybe it's the 0-5 record, but that plays a part in why Worthy is a sit this week. Through five games, they're allowing the third fewest targets per game and fifth fewest air yards per game to opposing wideouts.
Temper expectations despite the mirage of an increased role.
Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PIT
Over the last two weeks with Jalon Daniels under center, Egbuka has been the first read on 32.4% of his targets. He also has over a 40% air yards share (per Fantasy Points Data).
However, that opportunity has turned into an average of just four catches for 25.5 yards on 6.5 targets. And that's come in two extremely favorable matchups against the Packers and Cowboys. Luckily for his fantasy managers, Egbuka found the end zone in Week 5 to salvage his performance.
But things will get tougher in Week 6 against a Steelers team allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Not to mention Daniels is averaging just 168.5 yards on 26 pass attempts in his two starts. Sit 'em!
Bonus sits: Kendrick Bourne @ LAR, Alvin Kamara @ NYG, Omarion Hampton @ KC, Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
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