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When Is Quinshon Judkins Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Quinshon Judkins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Quinshon Judkins coming back? Will Quinshon Judkins play again this season? Read about Quinshon Judkins's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Quinshon Judkins Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) entered the season as a potential breakout candidate for fantasy football. He was seen as the clear No. 1 workhorse running back for his team.

He had to recover from a serious ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2025 season, though. And that came late in the year, meaning he had less time to work his way back after the surgery he had to correct the issue.

While the Browns offense has been better than expected, Judkins hasn't exactly been a league-winner. But when will he return from his injury, and what's his fantasy football outlook for when he's back?

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Quinshon Judkins Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Judkins is dealing with an aggravation of the devastating ankle injury he suffered last season. In the NFL, it's an unwritten rule that players are expected to return earlier than expected from their injuries, and this often prevents a full recovery.

You don't get far in organized football without playing through injuries that doctors would recommend you never play contact sports through. When tens of millions of dollars are on the line, players play through serious ailments.

Judkins' injury last season ended his rookie campaign, and he required surgery to correct the issue. He returned to practice ahead of Week 1 and was able to play in every game until Week 6, after the Week 5 re-aggravation.

He was questionable for the game before eventually being ruled out, meaning he's likely to return in Week 7.

 

Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Outlook

The Browns offense is better than expected this season. The last few games, though, they've struggled. What seemed like a potential Comeback Player of the Year campaign for quarterback Deshaun Watson gave way to two straight games with under 160 passing yards.

Judkins doesn't have a ton of pass-catching upside to make up for when the offense overall isn't doing well. He needs a lot of volume and a good amount of touchdowns to have high-end fantasy performances. This season, he scored single-digit PPR fantasy points in four of his five games played.

Judkins' skill set is his combination of speed, acceleration, and power. It's good enough for him to have big games when the blocking lets him get past the line of scrimmage and downhill. And he's a solid goal-line and short-yardage back with his power.

Unfortunately, the Browns also drafted RB Dylan Sampson (knee) in the same draft as Judkins. Sampson has been very good as a pass-catcher, and the Browns preferred him to handle the targets last season. He's often in on obvious passing downs to handle check-down passes.

Sampson should return to play soon. He's not ideally suited for a power-back inside runner role, but even in his absence due to a knee injury in the first five games, Judkins' receiving work wasn't enough to make him a fantasy RB1.

When Sampson is back, it's unlikely Judkins keeps being targeted nearly four times per game. Last season, he saw just 36 targets in 15 contests, good for barely over two per outing.

Cleveland's offense just isn't good enough for Judkins to be an RB1 unless he sees a major jump in efficiency. His pass-catching role has even been solid, but his productivity as a receiver pales in comparison to Sampson's.

Judkins is averaging three yards per carry this season. That's not good enough for him to be a fantasy RB1, and could even lead to a reduced workload, though Cleveland doesn't have many other RBs to hand the ball off to right now.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Quinshon Judkins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Quinshon Judkins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime:

Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dameon Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Germie Bernard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Hunter Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keenan Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Roschon Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Holani
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bam Knight
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Najee Harris
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Goodson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jalen Brooks
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Cole Kmet
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Bryce Lance
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tory Horton
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Mason Taylor
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Noah Gray
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Darius Cooper
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tez Johnson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Chris Bell
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Corey Kiner
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Noah Fant
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Savion Williams
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Cody White
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Bo Melton
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Devontez Walker
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Troy Franklin
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Devin Singletary
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kyle Williams
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Charlie Jones
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Najee Harris
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
John Metchie III
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Eli Raridon
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Audric Estime
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Isaiah Bond
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Efton Chism III
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Sione Vaki
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Bam Knight
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Evan Engram
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tim Patrick
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Christian Kirk
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jalen Royals
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Josh Cuevas
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Woody Marks
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Chase Brown
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Blake Corum
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaleel McLaughlin
vs
Alvin Kamara
Audric Estime
vs
John Metchie III
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Badie
Audric Estime
vs
Charlie Jones
Audric Estime
vs
Isaiah Bond
Audric Estime
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Audric Estime
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Audric Estime
vs
Devin Singletary
Audric Estime
vs
Sione Vaki
Audric Estime
vs
Devontez Walker
Audric Estime
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Audric Estime
vs
Greg Dulcich
Audric Estime
vs
Tim Patrick
Audric Estime
vs
Isaiah Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Trevor Etienne
Audric Estime
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Audric Estime
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Audric Estime
vs
Josh Cuevas
Audric Estime
vs
Bo Melton
Audric Estime
vs
Jahdae Walker
Audric Estime
vs
Calvin Ridley
Audric Estime
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Audric Estime
vs
Jaylen Wright
Audric Estime
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Audric Estime
vs
Savion Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Sean Tucker
Audric Estime
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Audric Estime
vs
Jonnu Smith
Audric Estime
vs
Corey Kiner
Audric Estime
vs
Will Mallory
Audric Estime
vs
Jordan Whittington
Audric Estime
vs
Zavion Thomas
Audric Estime
vs
Tommy Tremble
Audric Estime
vs
Austin Hooper
Audric Estime
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Brandon Smith
Audric Estime
vs
Darius Cooper
Audric Estime
vs
Reggie Virgil
Audric Estime
vs
Mason Taylor
Audric Estime
vs
Chimere Dike
Audric Estime
vs
CJ Donaldson
Audric Estime
vs
Hunter Luepke
Audric Estime
vs
Tory Horton
Audric Estime
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Audric Estime
vs
Cyrus Allen
Audric Estime
vs
Foster Moreau
Audric Estime
vs
Seth McGowan
Audric Estime
vs
Tutu Atwell
Audric Estime
vs
Jalen Brooks
Audric Estime
vs
Theo Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Audric Estime
vs
Deion Burks
Audric Estime
vs
Darnell Mooney
Audric Estime
vs
Dylan Laube
Audric Estime
vs
Cole Kmet
Audric Estime
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Audric Estime
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Audric Estime
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Audric Estime
vs
Bryce Lance
Audric Estime
vs
Isaiah Davis
Audric Estime
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Audric Estime
vs
Malik Benson
Audric Estime
vs
Tyler Goodson
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Audric Estime
vs
Noah Gray
Audric Estime
vs
Julius Chestnut
Audric Estime
vs
Tez Johnson
Audric Estime
vs
Jaydon Blue
Audric Estime
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Audric Estime
vs
Brashard Smith
Audric Estime
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Audric Estime
vs
Bijan Robinson
Audric Estime
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Audric Estime
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Audric Estime
vs
Kyren Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Audric Estime
vs
Derrick Henry
Audric Estime
vs
Javonte Williams
Audric Estime
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Audric Estime
vs
Saquon Barkley
Audric Estime
vs
D'Andre Swift
Audric Estime
vs
Bucky Irving
Audric Estime
vs
Josh Jacobs
Audric Estime
vs
Braelon Allen
Audric Estime
vs
Jaylen Warren
Audric Estime
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Audric Estime
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Audric Estime
vs
Woody Marks
Audric Estime
vs
Chase Brown
Audric Estime
vs
Dameon Pierce
Audric Estime
vs
Tony Pollard
Audric Estime
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Audric Estime
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Audric Estime
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Audric Estime
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Audric Estime
vs
Jordan Mason
Audric Estime
vs
Kendre Miller
Audric Estime
vs
Blake Corum
Audric Estime
vs
Samaje Perine
Audric Estime
vs
Alvin Kamara

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Nicolas Claxton Out Another Two Weeks
Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Mike Evans

49ers Optimistic That Mike Evans Will Play on Monday
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
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RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
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