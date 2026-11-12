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When Is Garrett Wilson Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

When is Garrett Wilson coming back? Will Garrett Wilson play again this season? Read about Garrett Wilson's return date and injury updates for 2026.

There was hope that 2026 would finally be the year veteran wide receiver Garrett Wilson takes the next step and becomes the WR1 his talent suggests he could be. The Jets entered the season with an upgraded quarterback room (Geno Smith) and a new offensive coordinator (Frank Reich).

Instead, it’s been another frustrating season where fantasy managers have been forced to watch Wilson produce high-end weeks while navigating duds and mediocre performances. Those frustrations likely culminated in a missed game in Week 9 due to the concussion protocol.

Is Garrett Wilson healthy? When will he return to the field? Read below to find out.

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Garrett Wilson Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Garrett Wilson was having one of his better games of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, catching six of 12 targets for 83 yards. Unfortunately, Wilson took a big hit from safety Jeremy Chinn on the second-to-last play of the game and suffered a concussion.

Wilson was unable to clear concussion protocol before Week 9’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and was promptly ruled out. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters he was hopeful that Wilson would be able to play in Week 10, a sentiment that was backed up by a limited practice participation on Wednesday.

Given that he has already returned to practice, he is on track to suit up in Week 10.

 

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers bought back into the Garrett Wilson experience in 2026 under the belief that his inability to truly break out at this point in his career was due to the quality of his offensive environment and a string of bad to terrible quarterback play.

Wilson has flashed the talent to be a WR1 in the NFL despite bad quarterbacks. Over his first three seasons, he averaged 156.3 targets, 93 receptions, 1,083 receiving yards, and 4.7 touchdowns per season. However, the lack of receptions and touchdowns kept Wilson from ever averaging more than 15.0 fantasy points per game or finishing above WR18 in PPR scoring formats.

Injuries cut Wilson’s 2025 season short, where he once again produced 14.2 fantasy points, which would have helped him finish as the WR15 if it held up for the full season.

The target quality for Wilson has been better this season, but he’s struggled to command the same target share as previous years thanks to an influx of pass-catching competition and a quarterback who is capable of spreading the ball to numerous players.

Over Wilson’s first four seasons, he averaged 9.1 targets per game. That number is down to 7.8 in 2026. Wilson has been efficient as ever (12.3 yards per reception), but the lack of volume and the depth of the targets (10.4, highest since his rookie season) have led to inconsistent weekly production. He is once again averaging 14.2 PPR points per game and is currently the WR18 in PPR.

There have still been occasional flashes of brilliance. Wilson finished as the WR3 in Week 3 (26.7 points) and the WR7 in Week 5 (23.4). He has three games with double-digit targets and has gone over 100 receiving yards twice.

Wilson is still far outpacing the rest of the team’s pass-catching weapons in targets (63), but there are five other players on the team who have between 24 and 34 targets. Seven different players have caught a touchdown this season, which also limits Wilson’s ability to have explosive scoring weeks.

There is no question that Wilson is a weekly top-24 option in fantasy again this season. However, the team has a number of other weapons like Adonai Mitchell or 2026 first-round picks Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq that are also capable of earning targets. He will need to get hot touchdown luck to finally climb into the top 12 WRs on a weekly basis.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Reggie Virgil
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tutu Atwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Garrett Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Garrett Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tank Dell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mack Hollins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Savion Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Carnell Tate
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demario Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Corey Kiner
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Higbee
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Germie Bernard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DK Metcalf
Adonai Mitchell
vs
A.J. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Skattebo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Mason
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rachaad White
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omarion Hampton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sam Laporta
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Trey McBride
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Kelce
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaiah Likely
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Breece Hall
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Darren Waller
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Nico Collins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Reggie Virgil
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tutu Atwell
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Watkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Savion Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields

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Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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