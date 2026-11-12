When Is Garrett Wilson Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Garrett Wilson coming back? Will Garrett Wilson play again this season? Read about Garrett Wilson's return date and injury updates for 2026.
There was hope that 2026 would finally be the year veteran wide receiver Garrett Wilson takes the next step and becomes the WR1 his talent suggests he could be. The Jets entered the season with an upgraded quarterback room (Geno Smith) and a new offensive coordinator (Frank Reich).
Instead, it’s been another frustrating season where fantasy managers have been forced to watch Wilson produce high-end weeks while navigating duds and mediocre performances. Those frustrations likely culminated in a missed game in Week 9 due to the concussion protocol.
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Garrett Wilson Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Garrett Wilson was having one of his better games of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, catching six of 12 targets for 83 yards. Unfortunately, Wilson took a big hit from safety Jeremy Chinn on the second-to-last play of the game and suffered a concussion.
Wilson was unable to clear concussion protocol before Week 9’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and was promptly ruled out. Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters he was hopeful that Wilson would be able to play in Week 10, a sentiment that was backed up by a limited practice participation on Wednesday.
Given that he has already returned to practice, he is on track to suit up in Week 10.
Analysis: Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
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— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 11, 2026
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy managers bought back into the Garrett Wilson experience in 2026 under the belief that his inability to truly break out at this point in his career was due to the quality of his offensive environment and a string of bad to terrible quarterback play.
Wilson has flashed the talent to be a WR1 in the NFL despite bad quarterbacks. Over his first three seasons, he averaged 156.3 targets, 93 receptions, 1,083 receiving yards, and 4.7 touchdowns per season. However, the lack of receptions and touchdowns kept Wilson from ever averaging more than 15.0 fantasy points per game or finishing above WR18 in PPR scoring formats.
Injuries cut Wilson’s 2025 season short, where he once again produced 14.2 fantasy points, which would have helped him finish as the WR15 if it held up for the full season.
The target quality for Wilson has been better this season, but he’s struggled to command the same target share as previous years thanks to an influx of pass-catching competition and a quarterback who is capable of spreading the ball to numerous players.
Over Wilson’s first four seasons, he averaged 9.1 targets per game. That number is down to 7.8 in 2026. Wilson has been efficient as ever (12.3 yards per reception), but the lack of volume and the depth of the targets (10.4, highest since his rookie season) have led to inconsistent weekly production. He is once again averaging 14.2 PPR points per game and is currently the WR18 in PPR.
There have still been occasional flashes of brilliance. Wilson finished as the WR3 in Week 3 (26.7 points) and the WR7 in Week 5 (23.4). He has three games with double-digit targets and has gone over 100 receiving yards twice.
What a play by Garrett Wilson for the touchdown!
@CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6mepGsdHbd
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Wilson is still far outpacing the rest of the team’s pass-catching weapons in targets (63), but there are five other players on the team who have between 24 and 34 targets. Seven different players have caught a touchdown this season, which also limits Wilson’s ability to have explosive scoring weeks.
There is no question that Wilson is a weekly top-24 option in fantasy again this season. However, the team has a number of other weapons like Adonai Mitchell or 2026 first-round picks Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq that are also capable of earning targets. He will need to get hot touchdown luck to finally climb into the top 12 WRs on a weekly basis.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell:
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