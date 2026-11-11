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When Is De'Zhaun Stribling Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? Will De'Zhaun Stribling play again this season? Read about De'Zhaun Stribling's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In typical 49ers fashion, the injury bug has struck in 2026, especially at the wide receiver spot. Second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling appeared in just one game before landing on the Injured Reserve list, and fantasy managers have been chomping at the bit for him to return after an offseason of hype.

So, what's the latest on Stribling, and when could we see him return to action and potentially score his first career fantasy points?

We'll dive into his injury update and future fantasy outlook below!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

De'Zhaun Stribling Injury Update for Fantasy Football

After impressing during training camp, Stribling suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. He underwent surgery soon after and remains on the Injured Reserve list heading into Week 10.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team hopes to have him back sometime in December, but considering he recently started walking without crutches and a brace, it will take time for him to ramp back up to full speed.


Unfortunately, it's too early to tell if he'll return in time to make an impact for fantasy managers, but those holding out hope for him should continue to monitor the latest updates provided by the team.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook

If Stribling does return to action before the fantasy football season ends, it could be tough for him to carve out a meaningful role, assuming Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) are also back in action. George Kittle has been healthy all season, and the team just brought in Keenan Allen via trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Add in Christian McCaffrey, and there's a ton of competition for targets.

Stribling suffered a major injury, so there's also no guarantee he'll be back to full speed as a rookie. It could take until the NFL playoffs for him to get right, which obviously does not help fantasy managers. Those headed for the fantasy football playoffs in deep leagues with ample IR spots can continue stashing him, but he's not a priority stash if you need to make room for other additions.


Ultimately, his fantasy expectations should be tempered moving forward, especially considering we've never seen him make an impact in a regular-season game to begin with.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins:

Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Breece Hall
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Dell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Reggie Virgil
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tutu Atwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Savion Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Keenan Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Dell
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keenan Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keenan Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordan Mason
Keenan Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
Antonio Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keenan Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keenan Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Keenan Allen
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Keenan Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keenan Allen
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keenan Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keenan Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Keenan Allen
vs
Corey Kiner
Keenan Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Keenan Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keenan Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Keenan Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Keenan Allen
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Keenan Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Keenan Allen
vs
Eli Raridon
Keenan Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Keenan Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Keenan Allen
vs
Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keenan Allen
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Nabers
Keenan Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Keenan Allen
vs
Zay Flowers
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
Christian Watson
Keenan Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Keenan Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Keenan Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keenan Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Keenan Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Keenan Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keenan Allen
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keenan Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
vs
Reggie Virgil
Keenan Allen
vs
Tutu Atwell
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Savion Williams
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keenan Allen
vs
Malachi Fields
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demarcus Robinson
vs
AJ Barner
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Justice Hill
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devin Singletary
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Bam Knight
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Seth McGowan
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mack Hollins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Demarcus Robinson
vs
David Montgomery
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Savion Williams
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Audric Estime
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Darnell Washington
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Mason Taylor
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ty Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Brooks
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malik Washington
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Treylon Burks
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Darren Waller
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ashton Dulin
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tre Harris
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Deion Burks
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demarcus Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Drake London
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jameson Williams
Demarcus Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demarcus Robinson
vs
DK Metcalf
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Demarcus Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Watkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Watkins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Savion Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tutu Atwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Watkins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jordan Watkins
vs
Audric Estime
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordan Watkins
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Brooks
Jordan Watkins
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Watkins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Watkins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Treylon Burks
Jordan Watkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Watkins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jordan Watkins
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Watkins
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keon Coleman
Jordan Watkins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jordan Watkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Watkins
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Watkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mack Hollins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Deion Burks
Jordan Watkins
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Watkins
vs
Noah Gray
Jordan Watkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Watkins
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Watkins
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Watkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jordan Watkins
vs
Darnell Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Noah Fant
Jordan Watkins
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordan Watkins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Watkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Devin DuVernay
Jordan Watkins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Watkins
vs
Khalil Herbert
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Watkins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Watkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Watkins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Watkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Watkins
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Watkins
vs
Drake London
Jordan Watkins
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Watkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Watkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Watkins
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Watkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Watkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Watkins
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Watkins
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Watkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Watkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Watkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Watkins
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Watkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Watkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Watkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Watkins
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Watkins
vs
Germie Bernard

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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