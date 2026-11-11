When Is De'Zhaun Stribling Coming Back - Week 10 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is De'Zhaun Stribling coming back? Will De'Zhaun Stribling play again this season? Read about De'Zhaun Stribling's return date and injury updates for 2026.
In typical 49ers fashion, the injury bug has struck in 2026, especially at the wide receiver spot. Second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling appeared in just one game before landing on the Injured Reserve list, and fantasy managers have been chomping at the bit for him to return after an offseason of hype.
So, what's the latest on Stribling, and when could we see him return to action and potentially score his first career fantasy points?
We'll dive into his injury update and future fantasy outlook below!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
De'Zhaun Stribling Injury Update for Fantasy Football
After impressing during training camp, Stribling suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. He underwent surgery soon after and remains on the Injured Reserve list heading into Week 10.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team hopes to have him back sometime in December, but considering he recently started walking without crutches and a brace, it will take time for him to ramp back up to full speed.
One notable sight from the 49ers' open locker room today: De'Zhaun Stribling walking around without crutches or any sort of brace/support on his lower leg.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 2, 2026
Unfortunately, it's too early to tell if he'll return in time to make an impact for fantasy managers, but those holding out hope for him should continue to monitor the latest updates provided by the team.
De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlook
If Stribling does return to action before the fantasy football season ends, it could be tough for him to carve out a meaningful role, assuming Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) are also back in action. George Kittle has been healthy all season, and the team just brought in Keenan Allen via trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Add in Christian McCaffrey, and there's a ton of competition for targets.
Stribling suffered a major injury, so there's also no guarantee he'll be back to full speed as a rookie. It could take until the NFL playoffs for him to get right, which obviously does not help fantasy managers. Those headed for the fantasy football playoffs in deep leagues with ample IR spots can continue stashing him, but he's not a priority stash if you need to make room for other additions.
49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling underwent ankle surgery Wednesday, expected to miss 10 weeks, per HC Kyle Shanahan. https://t.co/jhjm4XsshJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2026
Ultimately, his fantasy expectations should be tempered moving forward, especially considering we've never seen him make an impact in a regular-season game to begin with.
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins:
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