When Is Breece Hall Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Breece Hall coming back for fantasy football? Will Breece Hall play again this season? Read about Breece Hall's return date and injury updates for 2026.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) missed his third game in a row with a quad injury after falling hard on his thigh while being tackled out of bounds in Week 3.
He hasn't been able to play since then. In his absence, Jets RB Braelon Allen has led the backfield, garnering 25 touches in Week 5 and 19 touches in Week 6. They were pretty efficient outings, too.
Could Hall be fighting for his starting job when he gets back? And what's his return timeline for fantasy football? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Breece Hall Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Hall didn't practice at all ahead of Week 6, and hasn't logged any practices since his injury. It would have been nice to see him return in a limited fashion, but this casts more uncertainty on his status for Week 7.
The update is that there is no update, as they say, since it's just Monday and we won't see any practice reports until Wednesday. His missed practices last week don't disqualify him from playing in Week 7.
Coach Glenn provides an injury update on Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper, among others https://t.co/VTHdxWvLJw
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2026
Here's the latest real update we have on Hall, which came on October 14. Obviously, Glenn didn't say Hall was coming back because he wasn't yet. What we do know is that the injury probably isn't season-ending and he's not even on injured reserve.
My analysis points to a limited return to practice this upcoming week, and a potential return in Week 7 with a smaller role as he ramps up again or in Week 8 with a solid workload.
Breece Hall Fantasy Football Outlook
Interestingly, Allen has handled his time as the starter well. He has averaged over 4.7 yards per carry on 41 carries in the last two games and has rushed for more than four yards per carry in each of the last three games, which Hall has missed.
Hall, meanwhile, has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. We've seen this story before, as Allen is a much bigger back and has done better at plowing through defenders. Hall is a better receiving back, but needs more space to work.
Breece Hall is tied with the most 20+ mph with 2.
Here are the runs, hopefully breece is back and healthy soon. https://t.co/ts3a0x6Xk2
— mrthreetosixhunter (@mrthree_tosix) October 16, 2026
Hall's best asset is his speed, so it's possible we could see Allen continue to take the bulk of the goal-line touches and get more short-yardage work moving forward. In this offense, running Hall straight up the middle hasn't been very effective.
The starter has more upside in PPR leagues for now. Allen's lack of pass-catching means he has a very low floor. But we probably won't see Hall become a workhorse back, so high-end RB1 production is out of the question in his current role.
When I say Breece Hall lacks in vision this is what I mean.
Breece HAS TO see this. https://t.co/zFjxFaBHe7
— Frankie V (@FrankieVitz) August 11, 2025
In his first few games back, he may also be limited due to his quad injury and could cede enough rushing work and snaps to Allen to make him a risky fantasy starter. Long-term, Allen has made a good case to take at least a few more touches away from Hall.
This could push Hall into midrange RB2 territory, which would be a hit to his value. Still, he'll be a must-start in all fantasy leagues, as the majority of No. 1 running backs in the NFL are, due to the scarcity of the position.
And his receiving upside will likely keep him fantasy relevant all season in PPR leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Braelon Allen, Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Braelon Allen, Omar Cooper Jr., Garrett Wilson:
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