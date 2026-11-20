November 20, 2026

Andy's Week 9 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, streamers, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 9 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! We're back with another waiver wire and streamers article. With most teams now past the quarter-mark of their season, we have ample information to identify the top matchups we want to target.

With Thanksgiving (in the United States) this week, the schedule is a bit more challenging, but that does not mean we cannot find some sneaky options to win our weekly matchup or bolster our roto stats.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code CHAMP. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass , get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

Week 9 Streaming Grid and Schedule

Schedule Notes

There are no games on Thursday (Thanksgiving in the United States)

Only one game on Tuesday (VEG vs. EDM) and two on Sunday

Ottawa has a four-game slate but has three very difficult matchups

The Wild have an edge among the four-game slate teams as two games are on the "light slates"

Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, November 19 AM.

Maxim Shabanov, RW, Minnesota Wild

Rostered - 10%

With the Wild playing two games on the lighter slates of the schedule this week and facing some of the best matchups (San Jose and Chicago), many Minnesota skaters will be on this week's list. Maxim Shabanov made his NHL debut last season and played 44 games, scoring five goals with 13 helpers.

However, he has taken a massive forward leap in Year 2, already putting nine pucks in the back of the net while chipping in 13 hits and nine blocked shots. He currently plays on the team's third forward line but is on the top power-play unit, which puts him on this list.

Minnesota's power-play ranks sixth in xGoals For per MoneyPuck.com, and Shabanov has played a major role, as four of his last six goals have come on the man-advantage.

Connor Brown, RW, New Jersey Devils

Rostered - 3%

The Devils sit at the top of the streaming grid among the four-game teams. While most of the New Jersey PP1 and top-six are widely rostered, veteran winger Connor Brown is in nearly 97% of all Yahoo waiver wires. Brown missed the start of the campaign with a lower-body injury but has made a significant impact on the box score on a near-nightly basis since.

Across 14 contests, the 32-year-old has scored five goals and added five helpers. Brown has logged 20 shots on goal and chipped in 11 hits and four blocked shots. Since the start of November, Brown has tallied seven points in eight games while averaging over a half point per game and just under two shots on goal per game (14 in this stretch).

However, despite skating to the third forward line, Brown has been moved up to the top power-play unit and seen his overall ice time grow. As shown below, Brown's usage in his first six games is much lower than what he's seeing in November.

Stat TOI/G PPTOI/G First 6 Games 13:12 0:03 Last 8 Games 17:12 3:26

Brown is a top streamer with a favorable four-game set amid his current usage.

Judd Caulfield, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Rostered - 5%

The Anaheim Ducks are lighting up the score sheet nightly, largely thanks to the record-breaking pace of Cutter Gauthier. However, despite currently skating on the team's top unit and power play, Judd Caulfield is a widely available option in nearly all formats ahead of Week 9.

Caulfield, a rookie, has tallied 11 points in his first 20 NHL games while logging 22 shots on goal and averaging 73 hits. When he is not on the score sheet, Caulfield is providing nightly value by averaging 3.65 hits per game.

Over his last 12 games, his offensive production has picked up, tallying eight points (three goals) compared to three points over his first eight career games.

Under the hood, he has generated a strong 52% Corsi% with a 52.6% On-Ice xG%. He will have plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet in a four-game stretch while chipping in double-digit hits. Skating on a line with Gauthier and Leo Carlsson will only further raise his offensive output.

Bobby McMann, LW/RW, Seattle Kraken

Rostered -12%

Bobby McMann enters Thursday on a 12-game goal-scoring drought but could be due for a significant positive regression this week. The Kraken begin the week with two very favorable matchups, including a tilt against the Ducks on the shorter Monday night slate. While managers can likely pivot to a weekend streamer after their matchup against the Blackhawks, he could have some sneaky value for those needing a scoring boost.

McMann is currently seeing time on both the top forward line and the power-play unit. His line with Matt Beniers and Jordan Eberle has generated a solid 2.16 xGoals For Per 60. However, when you look under the hood, McMann has generated a -2.6 Goals Above Shooting Talent, suggesting he's been quite unlucky on the score sheet.

Even when he's not putting pucks in the back of the net, he is averaging two hits per game, which raises his floor in banger formats. McMann is coming off a 29-goal season and is due for a significant positive regression. Given his usage, McMann could hold long-term value once he snaps this skid.

Danila Yurov, C/RW, Minnesota Wild

Rostered - 5%

Our other Minnesota forward is a deeper name. Yurov skates on the third line alongside Shabanov but sees time on the second power-play unit, unlike Shabanov, who sees time on the PP1. However, Yurov enters Week 9 on a bit of a surge, making him a great streamer on a four-game set.

Over his last six games, Yurov has tallied six points (five goals) while logging three hits and nine blocked shots. This season, Yurov has logged 15 blocked shots, with most coming during this recent stretch. During the first 15 games, he totaled only five points with six blocked shots.

His usage isn't as encouraging as Shabanov's, but his recent surge puts him on the deep-league streaming radar.

Other Names:

Arseny Gritsyuk, NJD (45% rostered but check your waiver wire in shallower leagues!)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, DET (30% rostered, top add for shallower leagues with a favorable schedule)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Rostered - 22%



Rinzel made our column last week when he was sitting at just 5% rostered and narrowly met our requirement ahead of Week 9. I hope you picked him up early!

With Bowen Byram on the IR, Sam Rinzel has taken over PP1 duties in Chicago and has looked quite comfortable. Since the start of the month (his last seven games), Rinzel has tallied nine helpers, with four of them coming on the man-advantage.

During this stretch, Rinzel has logged just seven hits and three blocks, which does lower his floor. However, those needing a defender with scoring upside as a parity target. Even though Connor Bedard is back on the shelf, Rinzel still gets more than two minutes of power-play time nightly and should continue to find himself on the scoresheet.

Sam Dickinson, D, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 14%

The QB duties on San Jose's top power-play continue to be a game of musical chairs, but for now, Sam Dickinson holds that role. Over his last three games, the young blue-liner has averaged 3:36 PPTOI/G. Before that, he saw just four seconds of man-advantage time per game.

This season, Dickinson has not been overly productive, but his usage is not the most conducive for him. He has tallied only four points in 22 games but has added 25 hits and 25 blocked shots, which does give him some value.

Managers looking for an upside option at the blueline should consider picking up Dickinson, as he could be given the keys to the role if he finds early success. Playing on a power-play unit that currently sits 21st in conversion rate should give Dickson ample opportunity to spark it. The Sharks have tried many skaters in the position, including veteran Dmitry Orlov, but none of them have been able to get the job done.

If Dickinson can produce, he will hold the role for much of the winter.

Will Borgen, D, Boston Bruins

Rostered - 10%

The final blue-liner we will spotlight is a traditional streamer. The Bruins have a three-game stretch but have very favorable matchups, including a tilt against the Canucks on a short Sunday slate.

Borgen is not the most efficient player in the offensive zone but is valuable in category formats. The 29-year-old has tallied just five points through 22 games but has logged 55 hits with 34 blocked shots. He is seeing second-pairing minutes and averaging 19:14 TOI/G, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Over his last six games, he has averaged over two hits and two blocked shots per game, and his fortunes should continue in Week 9. He could also get involved in the scoring, especially in favorable matchups like the one on the short Sunday slate.

Other Names:

Brett Pesce, NJD (plays top pairing minutes, favorable four-game slate with eight points and 28 blocks in his last 14 games)

Jared Spurgeon, MIN (also plays top pairing minutes, favorable four-game slate)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9

Nico Daws, G, Winnipeg Jets

Rostered - 5%

Stuart Skinner may be on the hot seat in Winnipeg. Entering Thursday, the veteran netminder holds a rough .846% SV% with a 4.16 GAA over his last eight appearances. During this stretch, he has picked up four victories, but he has not done much of the heavy lifting. Per MoneyPuck, Skinner has generated a rough -3.2 Goals Saved Above Expected.

Since October 15 (his last six games), Nico Daws has posted a 4-1 record with a steady .922% SV% and a 1.80 GAA. A four-goal game on October 30 was an outlier, and removing it would make his ratios look even more dominant.

While Daws' underlying -0.9 Goals Saved Above Expected (per MoneyPuck) doesn't jump off the page, he's been the far more productive option in Winnipeg and could steal time away from the veteran.

Those looking for a No. 3 with upside should consider picking him up, as his volume should only continue to increase.

Sebastian Cossa, G, Utah Mammoth

Rostered - 19%

Rounding out our list will be another No. 2 option who has seen his stick grow. Karel Vejmelka has allowed eight goals in his last two games and carries an .848% SV% over his last nine outings. During this stretch, he has picked up just one victory while dropping six in regulation.

Like Daws, this has given Sebastian Cossa more opportunities. While Cossa has not been that impressive, managers looking for a No. 2/No. 3 center should consider picking him up. Cossa is coming off a dominant 30-for-31 outing on Wednesday over the Avalanche but posted a .865% SV% over his previous six games.

Nonetheless, while he is not an immediate must-start, those needing a volume option should consider taking a look. Vejmelka was a workhorse in 2025, but that is unlikely to happen again in 2026. Cossa could very well split this crease going forward.

Other Names:

Daniil Tarasov, DET (28% Rostered)

Joonas Korpisalo, NYR (24% Rostered)