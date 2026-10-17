RotoBaller's updated Week 6 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The WR position is not as deep in Week 6, as elite options like Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins, and Justin Jefferson are all off on a bye. As a result, managers may need to dig a bit deeper to fill their starting lineup. Fortunately, managers can use our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 6 below to help with those difficult lineup decisions.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|7
|2
|4
|Christian Watson
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|Drake London
|WR
|11
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|13
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|14
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|17
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|18
|2
|10
|Davante Adams
|WR
|24
|2
|11
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|26
|3
|12
|Parker Washington
|WR
|27
|3
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|30
|3
|14
|George Pickens
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|33
|3
|16
|Mike Evans
|WR
|34
|3
|17
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|35
|3
|18
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|38
|4
|19
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|43
|4
|22
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|44
|4
|23
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|4
|24
|Josh Downs
|WR
|49
|4
|25
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|55
|5
|28
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|57
|5
|29
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|58
|5
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|59
|5
|31
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|61
|5
|32
|DJ Moore
|WR
|62
|5
|33
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|5
|34
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|66
|5
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|69
|5
|36
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|72
|6
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|74
|6
|38
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|77
|6
|39
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|79
|6
|40
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|86
|6
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|88
|7
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|91
|7
|43
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|97
|7
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|98
|7
|45
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|99
|7
|46
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|101
|8
|47
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|103
|8
|48
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|105
|8
|49
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|106
|8
|50
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|107
|8
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|108
|8
|52
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|112
|8
|53
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|118
|8
|54
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|121
|9
|55
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|123
|9
|56
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|125
|9
|57
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|128
|9
|58
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|129
|9
|59
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|133
|9
|60
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|135
|10
|61
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|136
|10
|62
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|137
|10
|63
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|139
|10
|64
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|141
|10
|65
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|144
|10
|66
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|149
|11
|67
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|152
|11
|68
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|153
|11
|69
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|154
|11
|70
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|155
|11
|71
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|158
|11
|72
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|159
|11
|73
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|160
|11
|74
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|161
|11
|75
|Cody White
|WR
|162
|12
|76
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|167
|12
|77
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|169
|12
|78
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|170
|12
|79
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|172
|12
|80
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|173
|12
|81
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|174
|12
|82
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|176
|12
|83
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|179
|12
|84
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|180
|13
|85
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|183
|13
|86
|Bo Melton
|WR
|184
|13
|87
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|185
|13
|88
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|186
|13
|89
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|187
|13
|90
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|188
|14
|91
|John Metchie III
|WR
|192
|15
|92
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|193
|15
|93
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|196
|15
|94
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|197
|15
|95
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|200
|15
|96
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|204
|16
|97
|Tory Horton
|WR
|206
|16
|98
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|210
|16
|99
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|212
|16
|100
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|218
|16
|101
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|219
|16
|102
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|225
|16
|103
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|228
|16
|104
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|234
|16
|105
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|239
|16
|106
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|241
|16
|107
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|243
|16
|108
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|244
|16
|109
|Derius Davis
|WR
|245
|16
|110
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|247
|16
|111
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|249
|16
|112
|Malik Benson
|WR
|250
|16
|113
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|251
|16
|114
|Justin Watson
|WR
|255
|16
|115
|Dareke Young
|WR
|256
|16
|116
|Deion Burks
|WR
|257
|16
|117
|Savion Williams
|WR
|258
|16
|118
|Barion Brown
|WR
|259
|16
|119
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|261
|16
|120
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|262
|16
|121
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|266
|16
|122
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|267
|16
|123
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|268
|16
|124
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|269
|16
|125
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|272
|16
|126
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|275
|16
|127
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|277
|16
|128
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|278
|16
|129
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|282
Week 6 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson was surprisingly unproductive without Marvin Harrison Jr. in the lineup against the Lions last week. On the cusp of being traded, the outbound Harrison was inactive, but Wilson had just four catches for 30 yards on seven targets in the loss.
In Week 6, he draws a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will likely see a lot of cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite the challenge, there is room for optimism regarding Wilson's outlook. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranks fourth in pass attempts per game and will likely be throwing a lot again on Sunday in an effort to keep up with the Rams' production on offense.
Also, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers and has given up at least one score to the position in four of their first five games. Wilson projects as a WR2 and should be in starting lineups for Week 6.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 after a quad injury kept him out of two consecutive contests. In the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he should be started in fantasy football leagues as a WR2 with upside for more. He dominated production of Panthers wideouts in Week 1, though he cooled off a bit in Week 2 and got hurt in Week 3.
It would be foolish to ignore a 33.8 PPR fantasy point outing from Coker, though, even if the general assumption is that he's the clear WR2 for his team, behind wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Coker has flashed major talent as a separator and at making tough contested catches, and should have a prominent role in one of the league's better passing offenses.
Coker should be locked into starting lineups for his massive single-game upside at the position, even if he doesn't repeat his Week 1 exploits against one of the weakest pass defenses in the league.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze lines up for a dream Week 6 matchup against the hosting Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Odunze's snap share and target totals have increased with each passing game this season. However, it hasn't amounted to much in the box score for the University of Washington product, as he's averaged just 54.6 receiving yards per game.
Odunze is talented, and his profile has some underlying positives, but he'll be nothing more than a volatile WR3 until proven otherwise. Fortunately, Chicago may get Caleb Williams (hamstring) back this Sunday, which would significantly boost the offense's skill players. Atlanta has been stout against the run in 2026, but it's a favorable unit to attack through the air, giving up the sixth-most yards per game (248.4).
Moreover, they allow a decent amount of points (24.4). Odunze would obviously be in much better standing for fantasy with Williams at the helm. Still, his high-volume role at least makes him intriguing against softer opposition. The third-year wideout is RotoBaller's PPR WR34.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) surprised some managers this week with a different injury designation than the hamstring and foot injuries he carried between Weeks 2 and 5. Still, he lacks a questionable tag as the team heads to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start again this weekend while Lamar Jackson (ankle) continues to heal, but Flowers' usage between quarterbacks was largely similar.
In Week 5, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards and sustained a 28% target share, 27% air yards share, and 97% route participation, all consistent with his 2025 and 2026 season averages. The only troubling metric was Flowers' sharp decline in air yards per target (4.4), nearly half his normal amount. Huntley was pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and took three sacks against the Falcons, and the Ravens face another aggressive front in Week 6.
The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley less time to throw, which may lead to shorter targets again for Flowers.
However, Flowers' 196 yards after catch, the sixth-highest for qualified receivers, should instill optimism that the team's top pass-catcher can overcome this drawback. Despite the potential for a low-scoring AFC North slog and a backup quarterback, Flowers is a must-start WR1 in every fantasy format in Week 6.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Michael Wilson, Rome Odunze, Zay Flowers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jalen Coker, Michael Wilson, Rome Odunze, Zay Flowers:
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