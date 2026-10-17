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Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Michael Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The WR position is not as deep in Week 6, as elite options like Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tee Higgins, and Justin Jefferson are all off on a bye. As a result, managers may need to dig a bit deeper to fill their starting lineup. Fortunately, managers can use our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 6 below to help with those difficult lineup decisions.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 2
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 6
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 7
2 4 Christian Watson WR 9
2 5 Drake London WR 11
2 6 Nico Collins WR 13
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 14
2 8 Chris Olave WR 17
2 9 Malik Nabers WR 18
2 10 Davante Adams WR 24
2 11 Matthew Golden WR 26
3 12 Parker Washington WR 27
3 13 Garrett Wilson WR 30
3 14 George Pickens WR 32
3 15 Michael Wilson WR 33
3 16 Mike Evans WR 34
3 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR 35
3 18 Jalen Coker WR 38
4 19 DK Metcalf WR 40
4 20 Luther Burden III WR 41
4 21 A.J. Brown WR 43
4 22 DeVonta Smith WR 44
4 23 Terry McLaurin WR 46
4 24 Josh Downs WR 49
4 25 Denzel Boston WR 52
5 26 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 54
5 27 Carnell Tate WR 55
5 28 Jaylen Waddle WR 57
5 29 Tre Tucker WR 58
5 30 Stefon Diggs WR 59
5 31 Xavier Worthy WR 61
5 32 DJ Moore WR 62
5 33 Devaughn Vele WR 63
5 34 Rome Odunze WR 66
5 35 Emeka Egbuka WR 69
5 36 Germie Bernard WR 72
6 37 Jakobi Meyers WR 74
6 38 Keenan Allen WR 77
6 39 Ladd McConkey WR 79
6 40 KC Concepcion WR 86
6 41 Kendrick Bourne WR 88
7 42 Dontayvion Wicks WR 91
7 43 Romeo Doubs WR 97
7 44 Courtland Sutton WR 98
7 45 Ryan Flournoy WR 99
7 46 Khalil Shakir WR 101
8 47 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 103
8 48 Quentin Johnston WR 105
8 49 Keon Coleman WR 106
8 50 Rashod Bateman WR 107
8 51 Kalif Raymond WR 108
8 52 Brandin Cooks WR 112
8 53 Malachi Fields WR 118
8 54 DeMario Douglas WR 121
9 55 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 123
9 56 Darius Cooper WR 125
9 57 Cooper Kupp WR 128
9 58 Makai Lemon WR 129
9 59 Jalen Royals WR 133
9 60 Antonio Williams WR 135
10 61 Jalen Nailor WR 136
10 62 Efton Chism III WR 137
10 63 Rashid Shaheed WR 139
10 64 Jaylin Noel WR 141
10 65 Isaiah Williams WR 144
10 66 Ted Hurst WR 149
11 67 Troy Franklin WR 152
11 68 Kayshon Boutte WR 153
11 69 Xavier Hutchinson WR 154
11 70 Cyrus Allen WR 155
11 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 158
11 72 Jacob Cowing WR 159
11 73 Darnell Mooney WR 160
11 74 Jahan Dotson WR 161
11 75 Cody White WR 162
12 76 Kyle Williams WR 167
12 77 Josh Cameron WR 169
12 78 Treylon Burks WR 170
12 79 Jerry Jeudy WR 172
12 80 Brycen Tremayne WR 173
12 81 Jalen Brooks WR 174
12 82 Laquon Treadwell WR 176
12 83 Elic Ayomanor WR 179
12 84 Devontez Walker WR 180
13 85 Tim Patrick WR 183
13 86 Bo Melton WR 184
13 87 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 185
13 88 Reggie Virgil WR 186
13 89 Isaiah Bond WR 187
13 90 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 188
14 91 John Metchie III WR 192
15 92 Brandon Smith WR 193
15 93 Calvin Ridley WR 196
15 94 Zachariah Branch WR 197
15 95 Tez Johnson WR 200
15 96 Konata Mumpfield WR 204
16 97 Tory Horton WR 206
16 98 Bryce Lance WR 210
16 99 KaVontae Turpin WR 212
16 100 Dyami Brown WR 218
16 101 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 219
16 102 Chimere Dike WR 225
16 103 Jordan Watkins WR 228
16 104 Theo Wease Jr. WR 234
16 105 Kaden Wetjen WR 239
16 106 Travis Hunter WR 241
16 107 Nikko Remigio WR 243
16 108 Jahdae Walker WR 244
16 109 Derius Davis WR 245
16 110 Elijah Sarratt WR 247
16 111 Zavion Thomas WR 249
16 112 Malik Benson WR 250
16 113 Greg Dortch WR 251
16 114 Justin Watson WR 255
16 115 Dareke Young WR 256
16 116 Deion Burks WR 257
16 117 Savion Williams WR 258
16 118 Barion Brown WR 259
16 119 Tutu Atwell WR 261
16 120 Malachi Corley WR 262
16 121 Skyler Bell WR 266
16 122 Kameron Johnson WR 267
16 123 LaJohntay Wester WR 268
16 124 Jonathan Mingo WR 269
16 125 Xavier Smith WR 272
16 126 Elijah Moore WR 275
16 127 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 277
16 128 Charlie Jones WR 278
16 129 Anthony Gould WR 282

 

Week 6 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson was surprisingly unproductive without Marvin Harrison Jr. in the lineup against the Lions last week. On the cusp of being traded, the outbound Harrison was inactive, but Wilson had just four catches for 30 yards on seven targets in the loss.

In Week 6, he draws a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will likely see a lot of cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite the challenge, there is room for optimism regarding Wilson's outlook. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett ranks fourth in pass attempts per game and will likely be throwing a lot again on Sunday in an effort to keep up with the Rams' production on offense.

Also, Los Angeles has allowed the third-most touchdowns to wide receivers and has given up at least one score to the position in four of their first five games. Wilson projects as a WR2 and should be in starting lineups for Week 6.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 after a quad injury kept him out of two consecutive contests. In the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, he should be started in fantasy football leagues as a WR2 with upside for more. He dominated production of Panthers wideouts in Week 1, though he cooled off a bit in Week 2 and got hurt in Week 3.

It would be foolish to ignore a 33.8 PPR fantasy point outing from Coker, though, even if the general assumption is that he's the clear WR2 for his team, behind wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Coker has flashed major talent as a separator and at making tough contested catches, and should have a prominent role in one of the league's better passing offenses.

Coker should be locked into starting lineups for his massive single-game upside at the position, even if he doesn't repeat his Week 1 exploits against one of the weakest pass defenses in the league.

 

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze lines up for a dream Week 6 matchup against the hosting Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Odunze's snap share and target totals have increased with each passing game this season. However, it hasn't amounted to much in the box score for the University of Washington product, as he's averaged just 54.6 receiving yards per game.

Odunze is talented, and his profile has some underlying positives, but he'll be nothing more than a volatile WR3 until proven otherwise. Fortunately, Chicago may get Caleb Williams (hamstring) back this Sunday, which would significantly boost the offense's skill players. Atlanta has been stout against the run in 2026, but it's a favorable unit to attack through the air, giving up the sixth-most yards per game (248.4).

Moreover, they allow a decent amount of points (24.4). Odunze would obviously be in much better standing for fantasy with Williams at the helm. Still, his high-volume role at least makes him intriguing against softer opposition. The third-year wideout is RotoBaller's PPR WR34.

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (toe) surprised some managers this week with a different injury designation than the hamstring and foot injuries he carried between Weeks 2 and 5. Still, he lacks a questionable tag as the team heads to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start again this weekend while Lamar Jackson (ankle) continues to heal, but Flowers' usage between quarterbacks was largely similar.

In Week 5, Flowers caught eight of his nine targets for 53 yards and sustained a 28% target share, 27% air yards share, and 97% route participation, all consistent with his 2025 and 2026 season averages. The only troubling metric was Flowers' sharp decline in air yards per target (4.4), nearly half his normal amount. Huntley was pressured on 37.8% of his dropbacks and took three sacks against the Falcons, and the Ravens face another aggressive front in Week 6.

The Browns' pass rush, which has the NFL's fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (41.3%) and sack rate (8.2%), could give Huntley less time to throw, which may lead to shorter targets again for Flowers.

However, Flowers' 196 yards after catch, the sixth-highest for qualified receivers, should instill optimism that the team's top pass-catcher can overcome this drawback. Despite the potential for a low-scoring AFC North slog and a backup quarterback, Flowers is a must-start WR1 in every fantasy format in Week 6.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jalen Coker, Michael Wilson, Rome Odunze, Zay Flowers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Jalen Coker, Michael Wilson, Rome Odunze, Zay Flowers:

Jalen Coker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Warren
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jalen Coker
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Bowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
James Cook III
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Keon Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandin Cooks
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Germie Bernard
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Keon Coleman

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Scott Engel's Week 6 Lineup Rankings
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 6 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
NBA

Cam Christie Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
DeVonta Smith

Good to Go for Week 6
Rico Dowdle

Questionable Despite Full Practices
Saquon Barkley

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
DK Metcalf

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Second Straight Game
Caleb Williams

Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Chris Olave

Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
A.J. Brown

Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Quinshon Judkins

Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Play in Week 6
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Michael Penix Jr.

Cleared to Start Sunday
Saquon Barkley

has Missed Practice All Week
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Scott Engel's Week 6 Lineup Rankings
Landmines to Avoid, Fade for Week 6 Lineups?
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
Weekend Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 6