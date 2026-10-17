RotoBaller's updated Week 6 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The full Week 6 slate kicks off in a few hours, so it's time to double-check our fantasy football lineups. Managers may need an alternative at tight end, as Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson are on bye, and proven options like Colston Loveland have had an underwhelming start to the season. Fortunately, below you will find our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 6.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|22
|1
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|23
|2
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|31
|3
|4
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|45
|3
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|47
|3
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|48
|3
|7
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|50
|4
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|51
|4
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|60
|5
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|64
|6
|11
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|67
|6
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|71
|6
|13
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|73
|6
|14
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|76
|7
|15
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|82
|7
|16
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|84
|7
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|85
|7
|18
|Darren Waller
|TE
|90
|8
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|92
|8
|20
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|93
|8
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|100
|9
|22
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|104
|9
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|109
|9
|24
|Cade Otton
|TE
|111
|10
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|113
|10
|26
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|114
|10
|27
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|117
|10
|28
|Noah Fant
|TE
|127
|11
|29
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|132
|12
|30
|Evan Engram
|TE
|138
|13
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|143
|13
|32
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|145
|13
|33
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|146
|13
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|148
|13
|35
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|150
|13
|36
|Noah Gray
|TE
|163
|13
|37
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|165
|14
|38
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|166
|14
|39
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|171
|14
|40
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|177
|14
|41
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|178
|14
|42
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|182
|14
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|189
|14
|44
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|190
|14
|45
|Sam Roush
|TE
|191
|14
|46
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|195
|14
|47
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|198
|14
|48
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|199
|15
|49
|John Bates
|TE
|201
|15
|50
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|203
|15
|51
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|207
|15
|52
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|208
|15
|53
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|209
|15
|54
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|211
|15
|55
|Davis Allen
|TE
|214
|15
|56
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|215
|15
|57
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|216
|15
|58
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|217
|15
|59
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|223
|16
|60
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|224
|16
|61
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|226
|16
|62
|Cade Stover
|TE
|229
|16
|63
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|230
|16
|64
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|231
|16
|65
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|233
|16
|66
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|235
|16
|67
|Hayden Rucci
|TE
|236
|16
|68
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|238
|16
|69
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|242
|16
|70
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|254
|17
|71
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|263
|17
|72
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|264
|17
|73
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|271
|17
|74
|Payne Durham
|TE
|280
Week 6 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in four of five targets for just 16 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It was his first game this season with fewer than 53 receiving yards, though the Saints struggled to move the ball offensively as a whole. Johnson will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game and ranking around the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends.
His 78.1% catch rate and 5.0 receptions per game are both career highs, and with wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (back) both questionable, Johnson could be asked to take on a larger role in the offense. He is a strong bounce-back candidate and ranks as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has been a letdown for fantasy over the season's first month-plus, but sits favorably ahead of a road game with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The former tenth overall pick in the 2025 draft has struggled to find consistency in his second campaign. It's a surprise, given how much Loveland was talked up this offseason as a key cog in Chicago's attack.
There's still time to turn his season around, and it could happen as soon as this Sunday if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns from a three-game absence. However, the issue remains that the offense has too many viable receivers to support consistently, and a highly effective ground game.
Atlanta is mostly a middle-of-the-road fantasy matchup for tight ends, but owners should still temper expectations until Loveland delivers the breakout we've been waiting for. The Washington native is RotoBaller's PPR TE13 for Week 6.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has multiple catches in every game this season and showed a high ceiling with a 12-catch performance against the Bengals in Week 2. He only has a total of eight catches in his three games since then, though, after recording three catches for 30 yards against the Titans in Houston's first win of the season last week.
The team added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade this week, who will also compete for targets from C.J. Stroud, meaning Schultz's target share could shrink even more in the coming weeks. He will remain a possession and check-down option, but he's not getting enough reliable looks to make him a starting tight end in standard-sized leagues.
In his Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville, he's the No. 21 tight end in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week, making him a low-end TE2 in most formats who should only be started in case of emergency in most formats.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) popped up on the injury report after a disappointing four receptions for 28 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Still, he practiced in full all week and has no injury designation heading into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Andrews' dropped potential touchdown reception and fumble almost certainly frustrated managers who started the veteran tight end for his floor last week.
However, after the game, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said he never considered reducing Andrews' targets, and Doyle praised the tight end for his resiliency, accountability, and leadership, according to Baltimore Ravens Staff Writer Clifton Brown. These sentiments strongly suggest he will continue to have a dedicated niche in the Ravens' offense, but such praise doesn't always translate to fantasy points.
That said, the veteran does rank second on the team in targets (30), routes (111), and receptions (22) through five games. Looking ahead to Week 6, the Browns are a middle-of-the-road matchup for Andrews, allowing three touchdowns to tight ends in five games and giving up around 15 PPR points per game to the position.
This potential vulnerability may benefit Andrews this weekend, who has seen two red zone opportunities in each of the last two games. Andrews will likely get his usual five or six targets and profiles as a touchdown-dependent fringe TE1 in Week 6.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson:
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