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Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Juwan Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 6 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The full Week 6 slate kicks off in a few hours, so it's time to double-check our fantasy football lineups. Managers may need an alternative at tight end, as Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson are on bye, and proven options like Colston Loveland have had an underwhelming start to the season. Fortunately, below you will find our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 6.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 22
1 2 Trey McBride TE 23
2 3 George Kittle TE 31
3 4 Tyler Warren TE 45
3 5 Dalton Kincaid TE 47
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE 48
3 7 Isaiah Likely TE 50
4 8 Travis Kelce TE 51
4 9 Juwan Johnson TE 60
5 10 Dallas Goedert TE 64
6 11 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 67
6 12 Pat Freiermuth TE 71
6 13 Colston Loveland TE 73
6 14 Hunter Henry TE 76
7 15 Mark Andrews TE 82
7 16 Brenton Strange TE 84
7 17 Tyler Higbee TE 85
7 18 Darren Waller TE 90
8 19 Jake Ferguson TE 92
8 20 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 93
8 21 Dalton Schultz TE 100
9 22 Chig Okonkwo TE 104
9 23 AJ Barner TE 109
9 24 Cade Otton TE 111
10 25 Darnell Washington TE 113
10 26 Kenyon Sadiq TE 114
10 27 Michael Mayer TE 117
10 28 Noah Fant TE 127
11 29 Oronde Gadsden II TE 132
12 30 Evan Engram TE 138
13 31 Colby Parkinson TE 143
13 32 Eli Raridon TE 145
13 33 Gunnar Helm TE 146
13 34 Cole Kmet TE 148
13 35 Charlie Kolar TE 150
13 36 Noah Gray TE 163
13 37 Dawson Knox TE 165
14 38 Mason Taylor TE 166
14 39 Austin Hooper TE 171
14 40 Jonnu Smith TE 177
14 41 Foster Moreau TE 178
14 42 Matthew Hibner TE 182
14 43 Tommy Tremble TE 189
14 44 Daniel Bellinger TE 190
14 45 Sam Roush TE 191
14 46 Blake Whiteheart TE 195
14 47 Luke Farrell TE 198
14 48 Jeremy Ruckert TE 199
15 49 John Bates TE 201
15 50 Teagan Quitoriano TE 203
15 51 Elijah Arroyo TE 207
15 52 Elijah Higgins TE 208
15 53 Mitchell Evans TE 209
15 54 Nate Adkins TE 211
15 55 Davis Allen TE 214
15 56 Adam Trautman TE 215
15 57 Nate Boerkircher TE 216
15 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 217
15 59 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 223
16 60 Oscar Delp TE 224
16 61 Tanner Koziol TE 226
16 62 Cade Stover TE 229
16 63 Josh Cuevas TE 230
16 64 Ian Thomas TE 231
16 65 Jackson Hawes TE 233
16 66 Mo Alie-Cox TE 235
16 67 Hayden Rucci TE 236
16 68 Ben Sinnott TE 238
16 69 Johnny Mundt TE 242
16 70 Jake Briningstool TE 254
17 71 Drew Ogletree TE 263
17 72 Chris Manhertz TE 264
17 73 Charlie Woerner TE 271
17 74 Payne Durham TE 280

 

Week 6 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in four of five targets for just 16 yards in Week 5's loss to the Vikings. It was his first game this season with fewer than 53 receiving yards, though the Saints struggled to move the ball offensively as a whole. Johnson will look to bounce back against a Giants defense allowing 199.4 passing yards per game and ranking around the middle of the pack against opposing tight ends.

His 78.1% catch rate and 5.0 receptions per game are both career highs, and with wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) and running back Alvin Kamara (back) both questionable, Johnson could be asked to take on a larger role in the offense. He is a strong bounce-back candidate and ranks as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has been a letdown for fantasy over the season's first month-plus, but sits favorably ahead of a road game with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The former tenth overall pick in the 2025 draft has struggled to find consistency in his second campaign. It's a surprise, given how much Loveland was talked up this offseason as a key cog in Chicago's attack.

There's still time to turn his season around, and it could happen as soon as this Sunday if quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) returns from a three-game absence. However, the issue remains that the offense has too many viable receivers to support consistently, and a highly effective ground game.

Atlanta is mostly a middle-of-the-road fantasy matchup for tight ends, but owners should still temper expectations until Loveland delivers the breakout we've been waiting for. The Washington native is RotoBaller's PPR TE13 for Week 6.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has multiple catches in every game this season and showed a high ceiling with a 12-catch performance against the Bengals in Week 2. He only has a total of eight catches in his three games since then, though, after recording three catches for 30 yards against the Titans in Houston's first win of the season last week.

The team added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade this week, who will also compete for targets from C.J. Stroud, meaning Schultz's target share could shrink even more in the coming weeks. He will remain a possession and check-down option, but he's not getting enough reliable looks to make him a starting tight end in standard-sized leagues.

In his Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville, he's the No. 21 tight end in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week, making him a low-end TE2 in most formats who should only be started in case of emergency in most formats.

 

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) popped up on the injury report after a disappointing four receptions for 28 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Still, he practiced in full all week and has no injury designation heading into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Andrews' dropped potential touchdown reception and fumble almost certainly frustrated managers who started the veteran tight end for his floor last week.

However, after the game, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said he never considered reducing Andrews' targets, and Doyle praised the tight end for his resiliency, accountability, and leadership, according to Baltimore Ravens Staff Writer Clifton Brown. These sentiments strongly suggest he will continue to have a dedicated niche in the Ravens' offense, but such praise doesn't always translate to fantasy points.

That said, the veteran does rank second on the team in targets (30), routes (111), and receptions (22) through five games. Looking ahead to Week 6, the Browns are a middle-of-the-road matchup for Andrews, allowing three touchdowns to tight ends in five games and giving up around 15 PPR points per game to the position.

This potential vulnerability may benefit Andrews this weekend, who has seen two red zone opportunities in each of the last two games. Andrews will likely get his usual five or six targets and profiles as a touchdown-dependent fringe TE1 in Week 6.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Dalton Schultz, Mark Andrews, Colston Loveland, Juwan Johnson:

Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Austin Hooper
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Schultz
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Schultz
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dalton Schultz
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Roush
Dalton Schultz
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Dalton Schultz
vs
Luke Farrell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Dalton Schultz
vs
John Bates
Dalton Schultz
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Dalton Schultz
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Eli Raridon
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Gray
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Mason Taylor
Mark Andrews
vs
Austin Hooper
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Foster Moreau
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mark Andrews
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Roush
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Mark Andrews
vs
Luke Farrell
Mark Andrews
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Mark Andrews
vs
John Bates
Mark Andrews
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Fant
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Eli Raridon
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Charlie Kolar
Colston Loveland
vs
Noah Gray
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Mason Taylor
Colston Loveland
vs
Austin Hooper
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonnu Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Foster Moreau
Colston Loveland
vs
Matthew Hibner
Colston Loveland
vs
Tommy Tremble
Colston Loveland
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Roush
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Colston Loveland
vs
Luke Farrell
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Colston Loveland
vs
John Bates
Colston Loveland
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Colston Loveland
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Roush
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luke Farrell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
Juwan Johnson
vs
John Bates

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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