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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 6 - Trevor Lawrence, Garrett Wilson, Jake Ferguson, more

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Garrett Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 6 of 2026. Given these Week 6 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Thursday Night Football is the enemy of fantasy football. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the only player who managed to score more than 14.7 PPR points in the Broncos vs. Seahawks matchup, and Bo Nix once again "found a way to win" with 4.0 yards per attempt. He now has 13 wins in games with 6.0 yards per attempt or fewer; no other quarterback has more than 5 wins in such games since Nix was drafted. Anyway, it's now time for the main Sunday slate.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was unfortunately my worst week. It started off great with Jalen Hurts' poor performance in London (though none of us knew he was playing with a blood clot) and David Montgomery's 1.1 PPR points before his injury, but everything went downhill after that. Jordan Love finished as the QB7, executing the Packers' "air raid" game plan to perfection. Tyler Warren and the half-injured Mike Evans also had top-six performances at their positions. Let's bounce back and go for some big wins this week!

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Trevor Lawrence, QB, vs. Houston Texans

"Never trust the Texans' defense again," I said last week. But this pick isn't necessarily because of their current defensive prowess; it's mostly due to Lawrence's history against Houston, his top divisional rival for the last few years.

No, one good performance against the winless Titans with a struggling Cam Ward isn't enough to bring the Texans' defense back to the top five of most people's rankings.

But they have always done an exceptional job against Trevor Lawrence, and with momentum on their side, could do it again.

The elite quarterback has thrown eight touchdowns to 11 interceptions with a 77.6 passer rating in 10 games against the Texans, and his fantasy stats don't look much better.

Lawrence has averaged just 11.6 fantasy points per game and hasn't put up more than 15.0 points against them since Week 12 of the 2023 season.

The Texans are finally looking to get serious after their woeful start to the season, and they are clearly better than their 1-4 record suggests. They rank 9th in defensive EPA/play and 13th in offensive EPA/play, one of only six teams to rank in the top 13 in both categories.

A win over Lawrence's Jags would be crucial for the Texans' playoff chances, and they should be grateful this game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Lawrence's preferred "home" in London, as he averages 17.6 fantasy points per game there compared to 14.0 PPG at Wembley.

 

Emeka Egbuka, WR, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Well, it's finally here, the game I have been awaiting for almost a year. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers are nowhere near what I or other Bucs fans expected them to be when the season started, which should make any bragging rights from winning this game meaningless.

Baker Mayfield tried to test his ability to grip and throw the football this week, but it didn't go too well, which means rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels will start his third game for the Bucs.

Daniels showed some poise last week, beating the Cowboys in a massive upset on Thursday Night Football.

Daniels has only averaged 1.6 completed air yards per attempt so far this season, and he obviously has limitations as a passer. His passes behind the line of scrimmage favor players like Chris Godwin Jr., but not Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka did manage to find the endzone against Dallas, but it was a rushing touchdown. The Cowboys' defense ranks dead last in net yards allowed per drive, so I don't expect the Steelers, who rank 13th in that category, to bend so easily.

No player has had over 100 receiving yards against the Steelers this season, which is quite impressive when you consider the players they've played (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Denzel Boston, and others).

I certainly don't expect Egbuka to be the one to break that trend, and I do expect him to struggle.

 

Omarion Hampton, RB, at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers' playoff hopes are all but over now. After all, no team in NFL history has ever made the postseason following a 0-5 start. Similar to the Texans and Buccaneers, it's a far cry from their pre-season expectations; it's even worse for the Chargers because they're still winless.

Omarion Hampton, who was viewed as a first-to-second-round fantasy pick heading into this season, has been one of the most disappointing players on this Chargers team.

He is currently the PPR RB25 and is being outscored by several backup running backs such as Brian Robinson Jr. and Kyle Monangai.

Hampton's season outlook is pretty bleak, as he'll face off against the Chiefs (twice), Texans, Ravens, Patriots, Buccaneers, and 49ers. That's seven remaining games against top-12 run defenses, and the two Chiefs games are probably the ones he and Chargers fans should fear the most.

Steve Spagnuolo's defense is coming off a bye week, having held Jonathan Taylor to 3.8 yards per carry while not allowing any other player to run for over 58 yards.

Hampton has 109 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 30 attempts against the Chiefs in his career, finishing outside of the PPR fantasy RB top 30 on both occasions.

 

Garrett Wilson, WR, at New England Patriots

Dread it, run from it, the Patriots' defense arrives all the same. Despite their slip-up against the Jaguars, which may have been fueled by Drake Maye's turnovers that put them in bad positions, the Patriots' defense has been dominant over their last 11 games.

In that stretch, which includes their run to Super Bowl LX, the Patriots' defense has given up just 14.7 points per game. They rank seventh in EPA/dropback and ninth in fewest net passing yards allowed so far this season.

Garrett Wilson has taken the leap to superstardom so far this season, carrying the Jets' offense with two 100-yard outings.

But the Patriots' defense will be a massive test for him, and so will be the returning Christian Gonzalez. Per PFF, Wilson has been limited to just five catches for 26 yards when guarded by Gonzalez

 

Jake Ferguson, TE, at Green Bay Packers

Jake Ferguson has had a very slow start to the 2026 season so far. Apart from his PPR TE4 performance in Week 2, Ferguson hasn't been a top-18 PPR tight end in any other week. He's quickly falling into the "must drop" category.

The once-promising tight end, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Cowboys in 2025, will have to do a lot to turn his season around following a woeful performance in Week 5.

He had multiple drops against the Buccaneers, the last of which led to a game-losing interception.

Sadly for Ferguson, the Packers have been experts at defending tight ends so far this season. They have allowed just 160 yards to TEs, the fourth-lowest mark in the league, and haven't allowed a tight end to have over 80 yards since Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Ferguson famously scored a hat-trick (three touchdowns) in the Cowboys' upset playoff loss to the Packers in 2023, but almost everything will have to go right for him to even get close to replicating that performance.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Trevor Lawrence, Emeka Egbuka, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, and Jake Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Trevor Lawrence, Emeka Egbuka, Omarion Hampton, Garrett Wilson, and Jake Ferguson:

Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Huntley
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jameis Winston
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Anthony Gould
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Burton
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalon Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Payne Durham
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Zavier Scott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Charlie Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Adam Prentice
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tanner McKee
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Elijah Moore
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Rasheen Ali
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Ricard
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Xavier Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Charlie Woerner
Trevor Lawrence
vs
New England Patriots
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Audric Estime
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Trevor Lawrence
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kameron Johnson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Skyler Bell
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Denver Broncos
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brashard Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Chris Manhertz
Trevor Lawrence
vs
New York Giants
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Ogletree
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Houston Texans
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malachi Corley
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Chicago Bears
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tutu Atwell
Trevor Lawrence
vs
New Orleans Saints
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Carson Steele
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Barion Brown
Trevor Lawrence
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Savion Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Carolina Panthers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deion Burks
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Buffalo Bills
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dareke Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cleveland Browns
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jake Briningstool
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Julius Chestnut
Trevor Lawrence
vs
New York Jets
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan James
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Greg Dortch
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Benson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tennessee Titans
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Zavion Thomas
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Green Bay Packers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Derius Davis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Washington Commanders
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jahdae Walker
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Nikko Remigio
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Johnny Mundt
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Travis Hunter
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Loop
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Isaiah Davis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Little
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jason Myers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ben Sinnott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Hunter Luepke
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Harrison Butker
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Hayden Rucci
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Bass
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Chris Boswell
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cairo Santos
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jackson Hawes
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Trey Smack
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Trevor Etienne
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matt Gay
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ian Thomas
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Blake Grupe
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Cuevas
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cade Stover
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendre Miller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
RJ Harvey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brenton Strange
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darren Waller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Najee Harris
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keon Coleman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
AJ Barner
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cade Otton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darnell Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rachaad White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Mayer
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malachi Fields
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justice Hill
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demario Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
James Cook III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darius Cooper
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Noah Fant
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Makai Lemon
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Holani
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Royals
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Antonio Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Nailor
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Efton Chism III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ted Hurst
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Troy Franklin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cyrus Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jacob Cowing
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jahan Dotson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cody White
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyle Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Cameron
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Treylon Burks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Brooks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devontez Walker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tim Patrick
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bo Melton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Reggie Virgil
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Bond
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Emeka Egbuka
vs
John Metchie III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brandon Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Calvin Ridley
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zachariah Branch
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tez Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tory Horton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bryce Lance
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dyami Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chimere Dike
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Watkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Hunter
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nikko Remigio
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jahdae Walker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derius Davis
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zavion Thomas
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mark Andrews
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kendre Miller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brenton Strange
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Omarion Hampton
vs
Hunter Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
KC Concepcion
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dameon Pierce
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
vs
Germie Bernard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darren Waller
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jake Ferguson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omarion Hampton
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omarion Hampton
vs
DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omarion Hampton
vs
Xavier Worthy
Omarion Hampton
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Kelce
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cade Otton
Omarion Hampton
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Isaiah Likely
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
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Darnell Washington
Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Kenyon Sadiq
Omarion Hampton
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Dalton Kincaid
Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
vs
Michael Mayer
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malachi Fields
Omarion Hampton
vs
A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
vs
Justice Hill
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
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Omarion Hampton
vs
DK Metcalf
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kimani Vidal
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Coker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Darius Cooper
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emmett Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Noah Fant
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cooper Kupp
Omarion Hampton
vs
Michael Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Makai Lemon
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Kittle
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Holani
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Royals
Omarion Hampton
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Antonio Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Matthew Golden
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jalen Nailor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
vs
Efton Chism III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Evan Engram
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaelon Black
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Austin Ekeler
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isaiah Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ty Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bam Knight
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Omarion Hampton
vs
CJ Donaldson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Goodson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Seth McGowan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Badie
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dylan Laube
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
vs
Corey Kiner
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trevor Etienne
Omarion Hampton
vs
Hunter Luepke
Omarion Hampton
vs
Isaiah Davis
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan James
Omarion Hampton
vs
Julius Chestnut
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carson Steele
Omarion Hampton
vs
Brashard Smith
Omarion Hampton
vs
Audric Estime
Omarion Hampton
vs
Patrick Ricard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rasheen Ali
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adam Prentice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Zavier Scott
Omarion Hampton
vs
Michael Burton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Garrett Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Garrett Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Garrett Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Garrett Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Garrett Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Garrett Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Garrett Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Garrett Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Noah Fant
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Garrett Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Garrett Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cody White
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Garrett Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Garrett Wilson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devontez Walker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tim Patrick
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bo Melton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Reggie Virgil
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Garrett Wilson
vs
John Metchie III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandon Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tory Horton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bryce Lance
Garrett Wilson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dyami Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chimere Dike
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Hunter
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nikko Remigio
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Derius Davis
Garrett Wilson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Jake Ferguson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jake Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jake Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Najee Harris
Jake Ferguson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kendre Miller
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jake Ferguson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Germie Bernard
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jake Ferguson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rachaad White
Jake Ferguson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jake Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
Justice Hill
Jake Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jake Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Jake Ferguson
vs
DJ Moore
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jake Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darius Cooper
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jake Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jake Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jake Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Jake Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
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vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Royals
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jake Ferguson
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Josh Downs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
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Jalen Nailor
Jake Ferguson
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Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
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Efton Chism III
Jake Ferguson
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Terry Mclaurin
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Evan Engram
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Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
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Devonta Smith
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kaelon Black
Jake Ferguson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jake Ferguson
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Jaylin Noel
Jake Ferguson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jake Ferguson
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Austin Ekeler
Jake Ferguson
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Luther Burden III
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Colby Parkinson
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DK Metcalf
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Isaiah Williams
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Braelon Allen
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Eli Raridon
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Jalen Coker
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Gunnar Helm
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Emanuel Wilson
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Ty Johnson
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Cole Kmet
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Ted Hurst
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Mike Evans
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Charlie Kolar
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Michael Wilson
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Roschon Johnson
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George Pickens
Jake Ferguson
vs
Troy Franklin
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jake Ferguson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jake Ferguson
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Xavier Hutchinson
Jake Ferguson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jake Ferguson
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Cyrus Allen
Jake Ferguson
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Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
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Noah Gray
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Dawson Knox
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Mason Taylor
Jake Ferguson
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Austin Hooper
Jake Ferguson
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Jonnu Smith
Jake Ferguson
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Foster Moreau
Jake Ferguson
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Matthew Hibner
Jake Ferguson
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Tommy Tremble
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Daniel Bellinger
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Sam Roush
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Blake Whiteheart
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Luke Farrell
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Jeremy Ruckert
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John Bates
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Teagan Quitoriano
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Elijah Arroyo
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Elijah Higgins
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Mitchell Evans
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Nate Adkins
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Davis Allen
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Adam Trautman
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Nate Boerkircher
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Luke Schoonmaker
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
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Hayden Rucci
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Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

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Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
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Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
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