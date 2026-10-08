Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Jacoby Brissett, TreVeyon Henderson, KC Concepcion Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tre' Harris.
The 2026 NFL season rolls on to Week 5, so it's time to continue my weekly bold predictions column. This is where I'm trying to predict which players will hit their ceilings this week. I'll focus on players who you're likely on the fence with in start-and-sit decisions.
Last week, I had some good calls, including Bryce Young, Alvin Kamara, and Jameson Williams. We'll look to build on that with this week's column.
For Week 5 bold predictions, I'm on Jacoby Brissett, TreVeyon Henderson, KC Concepcion Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., and Tre' Harris.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-3 QB for Week 5
Brissett has really struggled this year, but he has a great opportunity to provide a spike week against the Lions. Detroit's pass defense has been a disaster, allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
This game has a massive 54.5-point total, the highest-scoring environment you could ask for when targeting a quarterback with upside. Arizona also has home-field advantage, which should help Brissett and the Cardinals offense keep pace in what could turn into a shootout.
The best QBs in fantasy football this year:
QB1: Josh Allen (28.6 PPG)
QB2: Whoever Faces The Lions (28.4 PPG)
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 5, 2026
We've seen quarterbacks like Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, and Young each have huge games against the Lions. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Arizona's offense.
Arizona has also been relatively pass-heavy all year, which is ideal for this matchup. Detroit has allowed an 11:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through four games, so there's a realistic path to multiple passing touchdowns here.
The Cardinals are also 5.5-point underdogs, which could force Brissett into a pass-heavy game script. With Trey McBride operating as his primary target and Arizona likely playing from behind, Brissett has a legitimate shot at finishing among the top three fantasy quarterbacks this week.
TreVeyon Henderson Finishes as a Top-10 RB for Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson has been disappointing for fantasy managers this season, but he could be in line for a breakout performance against the Raiders. Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury in last week's win over the Bills and was limited in Wednesday's practice, putting his availability for Week 5 in question.
We've already seen what Henderson can do without Stevenson. In three games without his backfield mate last season, Henderson averaged 24.3 PPR fantasy points, rushing for 264 yards and scoring five total touchdowns. That included a 147-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers, followed by three touchdowns against the Jets. Even if Stevenson plays, it could be in a limited role.
Henderson hasn't been efficient this season, rushing for just 42 yards on 14 carries against Buffalo last week. However, he showed flashes of his upside in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, finishing with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. His explosive playmaking ability gives him a high ceiling whenever he gets enough opportunities.
The matchup against Las Vegas is appealing, especially after what we saw last week. Kenneth Walker III torched the Raiders for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yard run. Henderson has similar breakaway speed, making him capable of exploiting the same defensive weaknesses.
Stevenson's absence would give Henderson a path to a featured workload, including more opportunities in the passing game. He caught 10 passes in three games without Stevenson last season, showing that he can contribute as a receiver when given a larger role.
KC Concepcion Jr. Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 5
Concepcion hasn't delivered a true breakout performance yet, but that could change in Week 5 against the Jets. The Browns rookie has quietly emerged as a key piece in Cleveland's passing attack. His growing role suggests it's only a matter of time before the fantasy production follows.
Concepcion has seen at least eight targets in consecutive games, including nine against the Panthers in Week 3 and eight against the Steelers in Week 4. He caught five passes for a career-high 64 yards against Pittsburgh, giving fantasy managers a glimpse of what he can do with consistent opportunities.
The underlying usage is even more encouraging. Concepcion leads Cleveland with a 24.3% target share through four games, ahead of Harold Fannin Jr. and fellow rookie Denzel Boston. He also played 92% of the offensive snaps against Pittsburgh, a clear sign that the Browns are trusting him with a larger role.
What's interesting is that Boston has been significantly more productive despite seeing fewer targets. Boston has 284 receiving yards compared to Concepcion's 144, but Concepcion is being targeted more frequently. The biggest difference is how they're being used, with Boston drawing more downfield opportunities, while Concepcion operates primarily underneath.
Concepcion has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he has already established himself as one of Cleveland's primary receiving options. If he can turn another eight-target game into six or seven receptions and find the end zone, a top-20 fantasy finish is within reach.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 5
Harrison has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football this season, but I'm predicting a surprise spike week against the Lions. Detroit's pass defense has been getting shredded all year, giving Harrison a chance to finally make an impact despite his limited involvement in Arizona's offense.
The biggest concern is Harrison's role. Michael Wilson and McBride have dominated the targets, leaving Harrison as a distant third option in the passing game. Wilson has drawn 30 targets over the last two weeks alone, while Harrison has struggled to establish any chemistry with Brissett.
However, Harrison's downfield usage makes him an intriguing option in this particular matchup. While McBride and Wilson handle most of the underneath and intermediate targets, Harrison is capable of stretching the field. He doesn't need eight or nine receptions to deliver a strong fantasy performance if he can connect with Brissett on a couple of explosive plays.
The game environment is ideal for Harrison. This Cardinals-Lions game has a huge 54.5-point total, with Arizona at home against a Detroit defense that has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks.
Harrison is difficult to trust given his lack of volume, but this is the type of matchup where he can overcome those concerns. If Detroit jumps out to an early lead, Arizona could be forced into an aggressive passing game script, creating more opportunities for Harrison to get loose downfield and catch a long touchdown.
Tre' Harris Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 5
Harris is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in the Chargers' passing game. He could be in line for a breakout performance against the Broncos. The second-year receiver has quietly put together two strong games. Injuries on both sides could create an ideal opportunity for him to deliver a big fantasy performance.
Harris has cleared 60 receiving yards in consecutive games, catching six passes for 76 yards against the Bills before adding three receptions for 60 yards against the Seahawks. He's averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per reception this season, showing his ability to generate chunk plays rather than relying entirely on volume.
Clean route by Tre' Harris
@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mqJUheqaS4
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The biggest development is Ladd McConkey's injury. McConkey aggravated a foot injury against Seattle and missed Wednesday's practice, putting his Week 5 availability in question. Harris could be asked to take on an even larger role if McConkey is unable to play, particularly with Quentin Johnston also dealing with a chest injury.
The matchup against Denver is also more appealing than usual. Patrick Surtain II suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers and will be out for a couple of weeks, while fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss is dealing with a rib injury. That makes this a more exploitable matchup.
Harris has already shown his big-play ability this season, including a 53-yard reception against the Raiders in Week 2. Perhaps he can get loose in this spot as well.
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