RotoBaller's updated Week 12 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! Even though 10 teams have already taken the field, there is still a busy Sunday slate ahead of us. The wide receiver position has some question marks entering the weekend as Parker Washington was ruled out and the 49ers WRs will be without their QB1, Brock Purdy. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 12 will help you put the final touches on your lineup.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|5
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|9
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|13
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|14
|2
|8
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|18
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|20
|2
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|26
|2
|11
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|32
|3
|14
|Chris Olave
|WR
|37
|3
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|38
|3
|16
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|40
|3
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|41
|3
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|43
|4
|19
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|45
|4
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|46
|4
|21
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|47
|4
|22
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|52
|4
|23
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|53
|4
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|54
|4
|25
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|56
|5
|27
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|60
|5
|28
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|64
|5
|29
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|65
|5
|30
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|68
|5
|31
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|69
|5
|32
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|70
|5
|33
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|72
|5
|34
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|73
|5
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|76
|5
|36
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|79
|6
|37
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|80
|6
|38
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|86
|6
|39
|Josh Downs
|WR
|87
|6
|40
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|89
|6
|41
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|90
|7
|42
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|93
|7
|43
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|96
|7
|44
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|97
|7
|45
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|98
|7
|46
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|99
|8
|47
|Tank Dell
|WR
|101
|8
|48
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|103
|8
|49
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|105
|8
|50
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|110
|8
|51
|Malik Washington
|WR
|111
|8
|52
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|116
|8
|53
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|117
|8
|54
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|118
|9
|55
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|119
|9
|56
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|122
|9
|57
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|123
|9
|58
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|124
|9
|59
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|125
|9
|60
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|126
|10
|61
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|127
|10
|62
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|133
|10
|63
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|136
|10
|64
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|139
|10
|65
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|140
|10
|66
|Tre Harris
|WR
|142
|11
|67
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|145
|11
|68
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|146
|11
|69
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|147
|11
|70
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|148
|11
|71
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|149
|11
|72
|Tai Felton
|WR
|150
|11
|73
|Savion Williams
|WR
|151
|11
|74
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|152
|11
|75
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|153
|12
|76
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|154
|12
|77
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|156
|12
|78
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|157
|12
|79
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|158
|12
|80
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|159
|12
|81
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|160
|12
|82
|Jack Bech
|WR
|165
|12
|83
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|166
|12
|84
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|167
|13
|85
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|168
|13
|86
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|171
|13
|87
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|172
|13
|88
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|173
|13
|89
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|177
|13
|90
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|179
|14
|91
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|182
|15
|92
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|183
|15
|93
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|185
|15
|94
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|186
|15
|95
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|187
|15
|96
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|190
|16
|97
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|191
|16
|98
|Chris Bell
|WR
|194
|16
|99
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|195
|16
|100
|Chris Blair
|WR
|198
|16
|101
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|199
|16
|102
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|204
|16
|103
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|205
|16
|104
|Deion Burks
|WR
|207
|16
|105
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|210
|16
|106
|Zay Jones
|WR
|212
|16
|107
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|216
|16
|108
|Tory Horton
|WR
|218
|16
|109
|Colbie Young
|WR
|219
|16
|110
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|221
|16
|111
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|223
|16
|112
|John Metchie III
|WR
|224
|16
|113
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|226
|16
|114
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|227
|16
|115
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|228
|16
|116
|Myles Price
|WR
|230
|16
|117
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|233
|16
|118
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|234
|16
|119
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|237
|16
|120
|Cody White
|WR
|241
|16
|121
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|251
|16
|122
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|252
|16
|123
|Max Hurleman
|WR
|254
|16
|124
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|255
|16
|125
|Beaux Collins
|WR
|260
|16
|126
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|267
|16
|127
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|269
|16
|128
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|270
|16
|129
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|278
Week 12 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate recorded two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in his return from a shoulder injury against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, though virtually all of his production came on a somewhat fortunate 59-yard touchdown that was more a product of defensive ineptitude than anything else.
While his five targets were somewhat underwhelming, the rookie played 90% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and should have ample opportunity to reestablish himself as Cam Ward's primary receiving option with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Tate practiced fully throughout the week and enters Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars without an injury designation. Jacksonville has been considerably more vulnerable through the air than on the ground, and the Titans will likely be playing from behind for much of the contest. Tate remains an intriguing WR3/flex option with upside in his second game back.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings once again unlocked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with their midseason trade, which could yield big dividends in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The superstar receiver lost a costly fumble in a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but more importantly for fantasy managers, has gotten back to his old self alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Jefferson drew 22 targets in back-to-back road games against two quality opponents, and now the Vikings return home to face a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, 21st in defensive EPA, and 28th against PPR receivers.
Additionally, Atlanta's offense ranks tied for 29th in turnovers, which has frequently put opposing offenses in great field position, presenting a decent chance Minnesota creates at least one short field. As RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver in Week 12, Jefferson should be locked in as a WR1 option in every format.
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas will occupy the top spot on the depth chart in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that doesn't make him a lock for a top-36 finish in fantasy football. The Patriots' passing game could face some real adversity in Week 12, as quarterback Tommy DeVito makes his first start of the year in place of Drake Maye (ankle).
The good news for Douglas is that he should be the top target when the offense is on the field, after the team ruled out A.J. Brown (hamstring) ahead of the weekend. The bad news is that DeVito threw for just 81 yards in his last game and could struggle to support any fantasy-relevant receivers.
Douglas was held to just one catch for four yards while playing with DeVito in Week 10, although it's worth noting that he was competing for volume with Brown in that game. As it stands, Douglas ranks as the overall WR57 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for fantasy football.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London ranks 10th in the league in receiving yards with 801, although touchdowns have been hard to come by, recording just one through 10 games. With WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Zachariah Branch (hamstring) set to miss Week 12, the 6-foot-4 wideout could earn a few more looks than usual. Week 12 brings a very tough matchup on paper, though, a road contest against the Vikings, who allow the second-fewest passing yards per game and fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.
However, the 49ers may have provided a blueprint for beating that defense, torching them for 255 yards and three TDs in Week 11. With cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (quad) also set to miss his second straight game, the matchup may be a bit less daunting, but the 25-year-old still gets a downgrade, settling in as a WR2 as the No. 22 WR this week at RotoBaller.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Drake London, Chimere Dike, Jakobi Meyers, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Drake London, Chimere Dike, Jakobi Meyers, DeMario Douglas:
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