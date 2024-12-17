Congratulations to the fantasy managers who picked up the win and are heading into the final four of the fantasy playoffs. The grind never stops. At RotoBaller HQ, we are here to help you earn those bragging rights and hoist the championship hardware in 2024 with our Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire rankings for 2024. It's time to scour the waiver wire and add those players who could help secure that fantasy championship.
There were more crucial injuries last week, with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffering a broken foot in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his season. Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a mild high-ankle ankle sprain on Sunday and is considered week-to-week. The fantasy playoffs continue, and more questions must be answered after Sunday's results. Is Romeo Doubs Green Bay's No. 1 wide receiver? David Montgomery is out for the season. Does Craig Reynolds become a must-add? Is Michael Penix Jr. the top quarterback option to add in Week 16?
Our waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions. One of the industry's sharpest fantasy football minds, Nick Mariano, brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 60 potential options. Good luck in Week 16 on the waiver wire!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 16?
Finally, below, you'll see our weekly rankings for the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size). Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|27
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|3
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|5
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|6
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|7
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|8
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|10
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|19
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|27
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Christian Watson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Malik Washington
|WR
|0
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Audric Estime
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Justice Hill
|RB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|17
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|35
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|36
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|49
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|37
|Blake Corum
|RB
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|38
|Ray Davis
|RB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|39
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|45
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|40
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|30
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|32
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|46
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Noah Gray
|TE
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Parker Washington
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Drake Maye
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|68
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|69
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|43
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|75
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 16 Waiver Wire Articles
In addition to the Week 16 waiver wire rankings, here's a look at some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller. Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick new Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool - bookmark that! Here are more detailed Week 16 waiver wire articles:
