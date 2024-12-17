X
Week 16 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Romeo Doubs, Hollywood Brown, Brenton Strange, Kendre Miller, Patrick Taylor

2 weeks ago by
Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
Congratulations to the fantasy managers who picked up the win and are heading into the final four of the fantasy playoffs. The grind never stops. At RotoBaller HQ, we are here to help you earn those bragging rights and hoist the championship hardware in 2024 with our Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire rankings for 2024. It's time to scour the waiver wire and add those players who could help secure that fantasy championship.

There were more crucial injuries last week, with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffering a broken foot in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his season. Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a mild high-ankle ankle sprain on Sunday and is considered week-to-week. The fantasy playoffs continue, and more questions must be answered after Sunday's results. Is Romeo Doubs Green Bay's No. 1 wide receiver? David Montgomery is out for the season. Does Craig Reynolds become a must-add? Is Michael Penix Jr. the top quarterback option to add in Week 16?

Our waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions. One of the industry's sharpest fantasy football minds, Nick Mariano, brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 60 potential options. Good luck in Week 16 on the waiver wire!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 16?

Finally, below, you'll see our weekly rankings for the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size). Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Kendre Miller RB 27 Add in All Leagues
2 Alexander Mattison RB 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
3 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
4 Romeo Doubs WR 42 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Jalen McMillan WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Tyjae Spears RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
7 Quentin Johnston WR 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
8 Brenton Strange TE 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Tank Bigsby RB 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
10 Ameer Abdullah RB 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Marquise Brown WR 27 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Craig Reynolds RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Tyler Allgeier RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Rashod Bateman WR 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Christian Watson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Keon Coleman WR 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Elijah Moore WR 20 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Michael Wilson WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Gus Edwards RB 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Adonai Mitchell WR 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Jalen Coker WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Tim Patrick WR 4 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 DeMario Douglas WR 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Malik Washington WR 0 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Kenneth Gainwell RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Audric Estime RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Stone Smartt TE 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Antonio Gibson RB 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Justice Hill RB 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Demarcus Robinson WR 17 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Kimani Vidal RB 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
35 Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Hunter Henry TE 49 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Blake Corum RB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Ray Davis RB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Raheem Mostert RB 45 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Cedric Tillman WR 30 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Devin Singletary RB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Sione Vaki RB 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Joshua Palmer WR 15 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 32 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Sterling Shepard WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
46 Tre Tucker WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Noah Gray TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Grant Calcaterra TE 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Ben Sinnott TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Devaughn Vele WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 KaVontae Turpin WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Chig Okonkwo TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Calvin Austin III WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Parker Washington WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Sean Tucker RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Tyler Higbee TE 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Jordan Akins TE 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 0 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 D'Onta Foreman RB 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Isaiah Davis RB 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Michael Penix Jr. QB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Russell Wilson QB 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Aaron Rodgers QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Drake Maye QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Cooper Rush QB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
68 Mason Rudolph QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
69 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Green Bay Packers DST 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Atlanta Falcons DST 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Indianapolis Colts DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Las Vegas Raiders DST 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Los Angeles Chargers DST 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
75 Tennessee Titans DST 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 16 Waiver Wire Articles

In addition to the Week 16 waiver wire rankings, here's a look at some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller. Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick new Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool - bookmark that! Here are more detailed Week 16 waiver wire articles:



More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




