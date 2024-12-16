X
Top Week 16 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Rush, Mac Jones

2 weeks ago
Anthony Richardson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
Fantasy managers were treated to several fantastic fantasy performances entering the fantasy playoffs. Four quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Jayden Daniels) had more than 20 fantasy points. Two (Jackson and Rodgers) had over 30 points.

It wasn’t all great for fantasy managers though. Patrick Mahomes suffered a week-to-week ankle injury. There were also plenty of quarterbacks who struggled to put up 10 fantasy points, including Jameis Winston and Will Levis, who were benched in bad losses.

In this article, I will be focusing on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered).

Single-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo: 56% rostered

It was another subpar passing attempt for Anthony Richardson, but he was once again able to produce a fantasy-viable performance thanks to his ability as a rusher.

Richardson has been the starter for four straight games after his early season benching. He has at least 12.0 fantasy points in each game and two games with 21.0 or more points scored. The second-year quarterback continues to have an excellent floor for fantasy managers thanks to his rushing upside, but he’s far too inconsistent throwing the ball to truly produce a ceiling week.

Richardson remains one of the premier rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. Since returning to the starting lineup, he’s logged four straight games with at least 48 rushing yards. He’s also scored four touchdowns during that span.

The Colts have matchups against the Titans and Giants remaining in the fantasy playoffs. Neither team has a remarkable secondary, which certainly helps Richardson’s odds of having a better-than-average passing performance.

If the young quarterback can find more consistency as a passer against bad defenses and pair it with his increased workload as a rusher, he can win a fantasy matchup on his own.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Yahoo: 34% rostered

The Jets’ playoff hopes are dead, but Aaron Rodgers has been playing his best stretch of football since the team’s Week 12 bye. Rodgers had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 14, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns while adding six carries for 45 yards. Most importantly, his connection with Davante Adams looked as strong as ever.

Rodgers had his first 30+ point fantasy week of the season against Jacksonville’s poor secondary. It was his fourth straight game with 14.0 or more fantasy points this season. Since Week 7, Rodgers has 13 touchdown passes with just one interception. He has multiple passing touchdowns in five of his last seven contests.

New York is only playing for pride at this point, but Rodgers is starting to knock off the obvious rust from his 2023 Achilles tendon injury. The Jets have at least 30 passing attempts in every game since their bye week.

Week 16 could be another shootout affair for the Jets against a Rams team looking for a playoff berth. Los Angeles is the perfect opponent for the fantasy playoffs thanks to their excellent offense and subpar secondary.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Yahoo: 1% rostered

The Falcons finally decided to pull the ripcord on the Kirk Cousins experience. Cousins has been brutal over the last five games, throwing just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. Atlanta will now turn to 2024 top-10 pick Michael Penix Jr. to see if he can spark their offense.

This will be the first time we get an extended look at the rookie quarterback coming off an exceptional final season with the Washington Huskies. Penix led Washington to the National Championship game in 2023, completing 65.4% of his passes for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

Penix Jr. has all the physical tools to be an excellent NFL quarterback and will get an excellent matchup against the New York Giants. He is worth rostering in all leagues, especially due to his awesome offensive line and weapons that can generate big plays after the catch (Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts).

Two-QB Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo: 8% rostered

Cooper Rush continues to play well under center in Dallas by being safe with the football and getting the ball to his playmakers at wide receiver. While the results haven’t been extraordinary for fantasy, Rush has emerged as a consistent QB2 during his time as the starter.

Rush completed 18 of 29 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers in Week 15. The career backup had his highest fantasy total of the season (19.1 fantasy points). He now has exceeded 13.0 fantasy points in four of his last five starts and has at least 11.0 points in five straight games.

The Cowboys’ offense has been able to take advantage of bad defenses in recent weeks for fantasy managers. That won’t change in Week 16 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule. The Buccaneers have been the worst defense in fantasy at stopping the quarterback position.

Cooper Rush lacks high-end QB1 upside, but he’s shown to be a high-floor QB2 during this stretch of starts in Dallas. That shouldn’t change against Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yahoo: 3% rostered

Mac Jones has posted a respectable fantasy production since Jacksonville’s Week 12 bye. The veteran quarterback has hit at least 18.0 fantasy points in two of his last three games despite operating a passing attack that has Brian Thomas Jr. as the only notable fantasy wide receiver.

The veteran quarterback completed 31 of 46 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Jets in Week 15. He also added four carries for 29 yards.

Jacksonville is now averaging 36.3 passing attempts in the last three weeks, which has allowed Jones to maintain some level of fantasy relevance. He has four passing touchdowns and four interceptions during that time. He’s also logged at least three carries in four of five starts this season.

The Jaguars have another good quarterback matchup in Week 16 against a Raiders defense without their two most impactful defensive linemen (Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins). It won’t feel good starting Mac Jones, but his ability to put up points through passing volume can no longer be ignored.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Yahoo: 7% rostered

Bryce Young was once again efficient despite a big loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The second-year quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His day in fantasy was salvaged thanks to three carries for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Since Carolina’s bye week, Young has scored at least 12.0 fantasy points in four straight games. He has 971 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions passing. He also has at least three rushing attempts and 12 rushing yards during that stretch while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Young isn’t going to single-handedly win any fantasy matchups, but he has shown the ability to provide a respectable floor since taking the starting quarterback job back from Andy Dalton. The Panthers have two positive quarterback matchups against Arizona and Tampa Bay in the fantasy playoffs.

The Panthers will continue to be in negative game scripts thanks to their bad defense, which will give Young plenty of opportunity to provide QB2-level production down the stretch.



