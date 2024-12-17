X
Week 16 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

2 weeks ago by
Packers Defense - Rashan Gary IDP Rankings, D/ST Streamers, Fantasy Football Team Defense
In This Article hide
1. Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16
2. Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16
3. Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16
4. Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16
5. Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16
6. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our Week 16 fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season. Every week, we go through the best and worst fantasy defenses. Since, for most gamers, this week of action will determine a spot in their championship match, we will tier and rank every D/ST.

With the semi-finals here, starting the right defense is critical to success. Picking the right D/ST can really bail you out if some of your regular starters bust. With that said, let's take a look at some of this week's best and worst D/ST options. 

Make sure you follow RotoBaller on X and check out RotoBaller.com for all your fantasy football needs. Here are the top DST options for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
1 1 Green Bay Packers vs. NO 49% 14.25
1 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. NYG 37% 11.25
1 3 Minnesota Vikings at SEA 95% 18.5
1 4 Buffalo Bills vs. NE 75% 16.25
1 5 Philadelphia Eagles at WAS 87% 21.25

1. Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. NO 

GB favored by 13.5, Total ~42

Green Bay takes the top spot following a strong showing on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. They will take on a New Orleans Saints team that could once again be starting a backup quarterback and could be without star running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it's Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener under center, New Orleans' offense shouldn't give Green Bay's defense too many fits. Yes, Rattler nearly led the Saints to a last-second victory over the Washington Commanders, but this Packers defense is a very different unit compared to Washington's. Should Derek Carr return this week, we would drop the Saints in our rankings a few spots, but they would still be one of the better D/ST plays this week.

2. Atlanta Falcons D/ST vs. NYG

ATL favored by 10, Total ~42.5

Atlanta's pass rush has picked up in recent weeks. Now they get a tasty matchup against the hapless New York Giants. Tommy DeVito was injured last week. That means New York could be forced to start Tim Boyle at quarterback. That alone is reason enough to want a piece of the Falcons defense this week. They should post a respectable score against the Giants' offense with upside for more depending on your league's scoring.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at SEA

MIN favored by 4.5, Total ~41.5

With Geno Smith's status up in the air, Minnesota becomes a very intriguing D/ST play. If Smith can't suit up, that would mean Sam Howell would be in line to start. Howell looked awful Sunday night after taking over for Smith. He has a penchant for taking sacks and turning the football over.

That seems like a bad combination when going up against an aggressive, blitzing Brian Flores defense. If Howell does get the nod, Minnesota's D/ST is likely to put up a crooked number that could carry gamers into their championship game.

4. Buffalo Bills D/ST vs. NE

BUF favored by 14, Total ~46.5

Despite having a few holes, Buffalo's defense still ranks fifth in the league in total takeaways. They are towards the middle of the league in sacks, but Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been sacked nearly three times per game since taking over as starter. This game does have some shootout potential that could hurt Buffalo's D/ST, but this is a good spot to deploy them against a rookie quarterback. Look for Buffalo to get after Maye and force the rookie into a few mistakes.

5. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST at WAS

PHI favored by 3.5, Total ~46

The Eagles draw a road date with their division rival. They previously faced Washington earlier this year and sacked rookie Jayden Daniels three times and forced an interception. The Commanders have a lot of talent on offense, and that might make this seem like a scary spot to deploy Philadelphia. However, the Eagles boast arguably the best defense in the league and have earned the benefit of the doubt to start them here.

 

Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
2 6 Arizona Cardinals at CAR 39% 21
2 7 Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU 86% 21.25
2 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL 44% 22.25
2 9 Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE 39% 21.25

6. Arizona Cardinals D/ST at CAR

ARI favored by 4.5, Total ~46.5

The Cardinals D/ST had previously been identified as one to target during the fantasy playoffs by some of my RotoBaller colleagues, and this is a great spot to start them. Carolina's offense has shown more fight as of late, but they experienced a big setback last week against the Dallas Cowboys and still rank just 29th in offensive DVOA per FTN Fantasy. Arizona's defense has had its own struggles throughout the season, but they are worthy of a start this week if you've been streaming D/STs.

7. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. Houston

KC favored by 3, Total ~41.5

The Chiefs are coming off a 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns where they forced six turnovers and sacked Cleveland quarterbacks six times. It was a performance that many fantasy owners appreciated. Kansas City has a tougher draw this week as they go against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, but it's still not overly-intimidating. Stroud has not played well as of late, and has generally been a disappointment for fantasy managers in 2024 -- he has only scored more than 20 fantasy points three times this year, and only one time since Week 6. This projects to be a lower-scoring game which is generally a good thing for DSTs -- and while Kansas City might not have the same success as last week in Cleveland, the Chiefs are one of the better DST options to roll with in Week 16.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST at DAL

TB favored by 4.5, Total ~49

Cooper Rush has played better for the Cowboys the last few weeks, but he still doesn't pose a huge risk to opposing defenses. Tampa Bay's defense did a fantastic job limiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense this past Sunday. They sacked Herbert three times and forced an interception as well. This unit is picking up steam at the right time, and they should have success against Rush and a questionable Cowboys offensive line.

9. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. CLE

CIN favored by 7, Total ~49.5

This game has one of the highest projected totals on the Week 16 card and given the play of Cincinnati's defense, it's easy to see why. However, the Browns will either be starting turnover machine Jameis Winston again at quarterback or seeing what they have in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. It's a risky proposition to trust the Bengals' defense, but this is a good spot to take a shot on them scoring a few turnovers with either quarterback starting for the Browns. Winston would be better for the Browns offense and would probably force this game into a shootout, but we all know he is good for a pick-six or two. That alone makes the Bengals' D/ST worth a start.

 

Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo Owned % Implied Vegas Point Against
3 10 Houston Texans at KC 47% 18.75
3 11 Denver Broncos at LAC 83% 22.75
3 12 Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN 21% 19
3 13 Los Angeles Rams at NYJ 11% 22.25
3 14 Detroit Lions at CHI 62% 19.75

10. Houston Texans D/ST at KC

HOU favored by 2.5, Total ~40

Normally, it's not a good idea to play a defense going against the Chiefs, but will Patrick Mahomes be playing in this game? Houston is currently second in the league in sacks. Carson Wentz would start for Kansas City if Mahomes can't go, and Wentz is known for holding onto the football too long and taking unnecessary sacks. If Mahomes does play, then Houston will drop in our rankings, but if Wentz is under center, then Houston could rack up some points by taking down the former North Dakota State Bison multiple times.

11. Denver Broncos D/ST at LAC

LAC favored by 3, Total ~42.5

This is not the best spot to deploy Denver's defense as they go up against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. However, Denver has been one of the best defenses in the league and has consistently found a way to score fantasy points. They lead the league in sacks and are sixth in takeaways. It's not the best matchup, but it's also hard to completely move away from Denver's D/ST when they keep delivering for owners.

12. Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

IND favored by 3.5, Total ~42.5

Mason Rudolph is expected to start for the Titans, following last week's benching of Will Levis. Either way, the Colts could rack up a few takeaways in Week 16. Indianapolis has had at least two sacks in every game this season (except last week), and has had four sacks in five different games. The Colts also had three interceptions last week, and are now facing a team that has given up the most fantasy points to opposing team defenses. It's debatable how much of an upgrade Rudolph is over Levis, so Indianapolis should have success against him as well. All of that might make Indianapolis your best bet for a D/ST if you miss out on other options above.

13. Los Angeles Rams D/ST at NYJ

LAR favored by 4.5, Total ~46.5

The Rams' defense hasn't been among the best in the league and has really struggled at times. However, they go against a Jets offense that has had its own share of troubles this year. New York found a way to score 32 points last week, but that was against a Jaguars defense that ranks last in the league in several defensive categories. This could be another spot where the New York offense has success, but Rams rookie Jared Verse could make life difficult for Aaron Rodgers and crew. If you're in a tough spot at D/ST, the Rams might be worth a flier.

14. Detroit Lions D/ST at CHI

DET favored by 7, Total ~ 46.5

The Lions would be higher on our list, but they continue to take heavy casualties on defense. It feels like injuries could begin to take their toll on this unit. They are still worthy of a start here against Caleb Williams and the lowly Bears offense, but Detroit's D/ST may have sneaky bust potential in this game if they can't consistently pressure Williams.

 

Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
4 15 Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN 43% 19.75
4 16 Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT 94% 19.5
4 17 Las Vegas Raiders vs. JAX 4% 19.25

Most of these D/STs should be avoided. However, if you're in a pinch, the Chargers are a good fallback option. Los Angeles is coming off a terrible performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will look to bounce back against the Broncos on Thursday night. Bo Nix has thrown five interceptions in his last two games, including three last week versus the Colts, and has cooled off considerably following a white-hot streak. His struggles the last few weeks could give the Chargers a chance to get some takeaways.

 

Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo Owned % Implied Vegas Point Against
5 18 San Francisco 49ers at MIA 73% 23.75
5 19 Miami Dolphins vs. SF 48% 22.25
5 20 Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL 90% 25.75
6 21 Washington Commanders vs. PHI 62% 24.5
6 22 Chicago Bears vs. DET 36% 26.5
6 23 New York Jets vs. LAR 62% 24.75
6 24 Tennessee Titans at IND 26% 23.5
6 25 Carolina Panthers vs. ARZ 2% 25.5
6 26 Cleveland Browns at CIN 36% 27.5
6 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. TB 40% 26.75
6 28 Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN 22% 23.25
6 29 New York Giants at ATL 3% 26.25
6 30 New England Patriots at BUF 3% 30.25
6 31 New Orleans Saints at GB 47% 27.75
6 32 Jacksonville Jaguars at LV 8% 20.5

Fantasy gamers should try their best to avoid starting defenses in Tiers 5 and 6. There are some good units in here, but they have bad matchups. The Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST might stand out on paper, but T.J. Watt's status for this week is completely up in the air. If he doesn't play, it could be very difficult for Pittsburgh to slow down Baltimore's high-powered offense. If you're forced to start one of these defenses to earn a spot in your title game, let's just say you will probably need others on your roster to pick up the slack.



More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]

Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft

Week 18 is always tough to navigate for fantasy football and DFS. Several teams will rest key starters, so we're here to help our Week 18 fantasy football tight end rankings. Let's dig into the player rankings below to see where TEs on the start-sit bubble like Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach […]

Sam Darnold - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more

If your fantasy football league plays on to Week 18 or you are just reviewing rankings for DFS purposes, our Week 18 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024 are here to assist your league-winning or tournament-winning lineup calls. Let's navigate the rankings below to find out where key QBs like Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell […]

Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)

If you love high-stakes NFL DFS action on small slates, this Saturday is your time to shine! With just two divisional matchups on the schedule, every lineup decision is magnified. The action kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns at 5:30 p.m. EST, where the Ravens are heavy favorites with an implied […]

Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

Though most season-long fantasy football leagues wrapped up last week, there are still some squads in action in Week 18. We're here to help with those tough start/sit decisions at the WR position! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" WRs that will have a fantasy football impact in Week 18, as well as […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 18 Targets and Avoids (2024)

Welcome to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season! There are so many different pools, fantasy leagues, weekly bets, and futures bets that it's hard to decide what to do with these choices. But survivor pools are the oldest and simplest leagues out there. All you have to do is […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Pick'em Pool Picks (Week 18) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2024)

We’ve reached the final week of the NFL regular season. While some games will be of no consequence, others will come with significant playoff implications. Each week of the NFL season, I’ll share my picks for each game and rank their selections for those who play in a format that requires it. The games will […]

Russell Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our […]