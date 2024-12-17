X
Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Jerome Ford, Kendre Miller, Jalen McMillan, Malik Washington, Jalen Coker, Rashod Bateman

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Jerome Ford - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Parameters
2. Quarterbacks - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16
3. Running Backs - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16
4. Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16
5. Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16
6. Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 16
7. Team Defenses (D/ST) to Consider for Weeks 17
8. Kickers - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 16
9. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to our Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire pickups article for the 2024 season. With just two weeks left, fantasy managers can easily identify their starting lineup in Weeks 16 and 17. We can never know when injuries will strike, so keeping 1-2 bench pieces you're comfortable starting is important. After that, however, fantasy managers should target upside players.

That means cutting your third, fourth, and fifth bench players for handcuffs or high-upside players. You should also utilize these final roster spots for quarterback, tight end, or defensive streamers. That's only relevant if you're streaming these positions.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Parameters

A few rules before we get started. Every league is different. Different roster formats. Different roster sizes. That makes this one of the more challenging articles because every league’s waiver wire can look dramatically different.

Even what host site you use matters. ESPN has rankings that are different from those of Yahoo!, which have rankings that are different from those of CBS or NFL, and all of that impacts which players are drafted or not drafted. This year, we’ll be using ESPN’s roster percentages.

The vast majority of players use ESPN. It’s a simple numbers game. We’ll only identify quarterbacks and tight ends with a roster percentage of less than 55%. For running backs and receivers, that number will drop to 45%. We won’t be diving into defenses and kickers too much, but I’ll identify a few streamers to target at those positions each week with a roster percentage below 60%.

Each position will be arranged based on who you should prioritize first at that position. In an attempt to cater to leagues of all sizes, you will see many players listed at each position, but remember, they're arranged in the order in which you add them. Hopefully, this makes the article relevant to even those playing in deep 12-team leagues or 14-team leagues.

 

Quarterbacks - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16

Strong Bench and Streamer Options

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - 39.3% Rostered

Matthew Stafford didn't do much this past Thursday against the 49ers, but that was true for every offensive player. The steady rainfall played a significant role in the team's offensive output. He has two tough matchups to close the season against the Jets and Cardinals. They've allowed the 21st and 23rd-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, respectively.

The schedule does Stafford no favors, but this offense has been playing well lately. This offense can explode anytime with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, and a healthy offensive line. That was displayed in Week 14 when they played the Bills and scored over 40 points.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears - 44.8% Rostered

Since Thomas Brown started calling the plays, Caleb Williams has scored 14 or more points in all four starts. In two of those contests, he scored just higher than 26 points. This stretch included games against Detroit, Chicago, Green Bay, and San Francisco. Two of them were on the road, three were divisional games, but all of them were against quality defenses. Williams has improved his play recently and shown a ceiling that we hadn't seen before.

He closes out with games against Minnesota, Detroit, and Seattle. Just a few weeks ago, against Minnesota and Detroit, Williams scored 53 fantasy points, more than 26 points in both outings. The volume has been good. Since the play-caller switch, he's averaged 35 pass attempts per game. He's likely to be ranked inside the top-16 moving forward, but he has top-10 upside.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - 52.2% Rostered

Since regaining his starting job, Anthony Richardson has had two games with over 21 points and two games with under 13. Luckily, he did well in the two starts where he had a favorable matchup (Jets and Patriots) and struggled against two difficult matchups (Lions and Broncos). Why is that good? It gives fantasy managers reasons to believe he can produce when the matchup is positive.

His week 16 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, has allowed the 17th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season through Weeks 1-14. That's not a matchup fantasy managers should attack, but it's not one they need to avoid, either. If you're desperate, Richardson is a decent but not great start next week.

In Week 17, however, he plays the Giants. They've allowed the ninth-most points to quarterbacks this season. Lamar Jackson just lit New York up this past weekend for 36.1 points. He'll be one of the elite streamers during championship week.

Other Players to Consider:

 

Running Backs - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16

Must Add

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns - 32.4% Rostered

Jerome Ford is an absolute must-add this week. Nick Chubb has been confirmed to have suffered a broken foot, ending his 2024 season. That'll put Ford into the starter's role once again, and with little depth behind him, he's likely to operate in a three-down role for the Browns. Earlier in the year, before Chubb's return, Ford was playing over 70% of the team's snaps.

Ford averaged 9.94 half-PPR PPG during Chubb's absence, putting him on the RB3 radar. The matchups could push him even higher. The Dolphins have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. While the Bengals have been a more difficult matchup, that's only because everyone can throw on them. Ford is the team's preferred pass-catching back, so he shouldn't be game-scripted out. Both games could be shoot-outs, giving Ford plenty of scoring potential.

Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders - 32.3% Rostered

UPDATE: Sincere McCormick left Monday's game with an ankle injury and did not return. There are concerns it may be a high ankle sprain. Fantasy managers will need to track his injury status throughout the week.

Sincere McCormick played 41 of the team's 67 snaps and ran a route on ten of the team's 41 dropbacks. He finished with 78 yards on the ground and two catches for 11 yards. He finished 9.9 half-PPR points. Due to injuries, Zamir White and Alexander Mattison have missed the last few weeks. The team played Ameer Abdullah far less this past weekend after almost utilizing him as a workhorse back the past two weeks.

With the Raiders likely more focused on 2025, there's a good chance they will give McCormick an audition these final weeks of the season. That'll make McCormick a volume-dependent RB3 in the same fashion as Mattison. The dreadfulness of the Las Vegas offense will limit his weekly upside, but McCormick should be good for 12-to-18 touches per week, which provides a decent floor for fantasy managers.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 8.0% Rostered

Alvin Kamara left their game this past weekend with a hamstring injury. He did not return. Hamstring injuries can be tricky and are often a 1-to-3 week injury. Given New Orleans' record and how close we are to the end of the season, Kamara may be shut down. It's even more possible they're cautious with him, causing him to at least miss Week 16. Kendre Miller played 23 of the team's 27 snaps after Kamara exited the game.

If Kamara is inactive next week, Miller will likely be ranked as a top-36 running back in Week 16. The Saints play the Packers and Raiders to close out the fantasy football season. They have allowed the 17th and 16th-most fantasy points to running backs this season, respectively.

RB3/4s

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars - 49.8% Rostered

Tank Bigsby found the end zone the week before and scored 12.7 half-PPR points. This week, he failed to find the end zone and scored 4.2 half-PPR points. This is kind of who he is for fantasy football. Bigsby has just five catches all year, so he's not giving fantasy managers any PPR value.

Bigsby had 18 carries in Week 14, while Jacksonville played with a lead in a competitive game against the Titans. This week, it was more of a back-and-fourth-scoring affair, which led to fewer carries. Bigsby is game-script and touchdown-dependent. However, he's still seeing double-digit touches, keeping on the RB3 radar.

Their Week 16 matchup against the Raiders is one Jacksonville can be competitive in and even win, giving Bigsby more fantasy appeal. The same is true for Week 17, when they play the Titans again. Their next two matchups will give Bigsby RB3 value, with RB2 upside if he can find the end zone.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 43.2% Rostered

Tony Pollard has been banged up recently, often not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. With Tennessee's postseason hopes dashed, it's possible that eventually, Pollard will be forced to miss time, or they'll be more cautious with him and limit his touches. Tyjae Spears played 39 of the team's 70 snaps this past weekend, even out-snapping Pollard. Much of that occurred in the fourth quarter when he played 19 of the team's 20 snaps.

He did play on two of the team's three snaps inside the five-yard line. He also ran 27 routes to Pollard's seven. Spears finished with six targets, six receptions, 87 yards, and a touchdown. He also had four carries for five yards and another touchdown. He finished with 24.2 half-PPR points.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons - 38.1% Rostered

Tyler Allgeier continues to see 7-to-10 touches per game, just enough to give him standalone value for desperate fantasy managers. Ideally, fantasy managers have better options than Allgeier, but he sees enough weekly touches to start him if you're truly desperate. The real reason to roster Allgeier is on the off-chance Bijan Robinson gets hurt tonight or in Week 16, which would shoot Allgeier up the running back ranks.

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers - 57.1% Rostered

The fact that Gus Edwards is the Chargers' No. 1 running back should give him RB3 value, but he shouldn't be viewed as anything more than an RB4 who is a touchdown-dependent RB3. He's seeing roughly 8-to-11 touches almost exclusively on the ground. He hasn't scored more than 6.0 half-PPR points in a game without a touchdown this year. Even in the two games where he found the end zone, he's failed to score double-digits.

His Week 16 opponent is Denver, one of the more difficult running back matchups. However, his Week 17 game against the Patriots is more appealing. That's a game Los Angeles should play with a lead, giving them more opportunity to lean on the running game. Despite this, it's hard to have much confidence in Edwards. He also offers no contingency value since he's already the starter.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders - 16.7% Rostered

Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders - 37.3% Rostered

With McCormick’s Week 16 status very much up in the air, both of these running backs move up the weekly rankings and become desperation starts as RB4s. McCormick, as mentioned earlier left Monday night’s game with what is believed to be a high ankle sprain. He was ruled out and did not return. These injuries can take a few weeks to heal, so fantasy managers will need to track his status and look for new, updated reports on his condition.

Meanwhile, Abdullah and Mattison will be the beneficiaries if McCormick cannot go. Mattison has been woefully inefficient, but Abdullah is strictly a pass-catching back. Fantasy managers should expect these two to work in tandem with each other.

Mattison will be the early-down and short-yardage grinder. He’ll likely have 9-13 carries and limited involvement in the passing game. He’s also the most likely to find the end zone on the ground. He's nothing more than a touchdown-dependent RB4 with little to no upside.

If you’re adding one of these guys, prioritize Abdullah especially in any PPR leagues. He’ll operate as the team’s pass-catching back. He’ll play in the two minute drill, in negative game scripts, and third downs. Given that role, his floor is a bit safer than Mattison’s but neither player makes for an appealing start despite the favorable matchup.

Pure Handcuffs

The following players offer no standalone value. They should not be started under circumstances based on the current status quo. However, if the starters ahead of them on the depth chart are injured and forced to miss time, all of these players would see their fantasy value skyrocket. These players are in the order you should prioritize them. The players listed first have the most contingency value. Handcuffs aren't as valuable as they were at the beginning of the season. That's because we're running out of weeks for the starters to get hurt. That sounds dark, but it's the reason we roster handcuffs. If you have a roster spot and want to add someone with high upside, target the players on the top of this list.

 

Wide Receivers - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16

WR3s

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers - 56.4% Rostered

Adam Thielen has 28 targets in his last three games, which has resulted in him scoring 42.2 half-PPR points. He's scored over 7.5 half-PPR points in all three games. Thielen has five or more catches in three consecutive games and is averaging 14.0 half-PPR PPG in the last three weeks. He's scored 19.9 and 14.7 in two of those outings.

He should be on the WR3 radar moving forward, which is an even better option in full-PPR scoring. The Panthers close out the season with games against the Cardinals and Buccaneers. Neither matchup is imposing for receivers. The Buccaneers have allowed the 11th-most points to receivers this season.

WR4s and WR5s Who are Solid Bye-Week and Injury Replacements

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 10.2% Rostered

Jalen McMillan is coming off his best two games of his rookie season. He had seven targets, four receptions, 59 yards, and two touchdowns last week en route to 19.9 half-PPR points. This week, he had six targets, five receptions, 75 yards, and one touchdown. He finished with 16.0 half-PPR points.

He has been running hot on touchdowns; there's no denying that, but the utilization has been extremely promising. McMillan has back-to-back weeks with six or more targets and four or more receptions. While we shouldn't expect him to find the end zone every week, he's seeing enough weekly volume to put together a quality outing without a score.

For instance, McMillan would have scored 10.0 half-PPR points this past weekend, even without a touchdown. He has two great matchups coming up, as well. Tampa Bay will face off against Dallas and Carolina, who are both in the top-13 in fantasy points allowed to receivers.

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns - 34.5% Rostered

Just a few weeks ago, Cedric Tillman looked like a league-winner, but due to a concussion and his missing two consecutive games, Tillman has found his way back onto the majority of the league's waiver wire. Before leaving in Week 12, he had four targets and a 25% target share. In the four games prior (Weeks 8-11), Tillman had been averaging 15.5 half-PPR PPG. He scored over 14 half-PPR points in three of those contests.

In all four of those games, Tillman had eight or more targets and averaged ten targets, six receptions, and 75 yards per game. If he's available in your league, he's worth adding, especially considering how pass-heavy the Browns have been with Jameis Winston under center.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 50.0% Rostered

Keon Coleman was injured in Week 9 and left early, scoring only 4.6 half-PPR points. Buffalo was on a bye in Week 12, which caused Coleman's rostered percentage to drop. He's unlikely to be available in competitive leagues, but Coleman should be added if he is. From Weeks 4-8, Coleman averaged 5.4 targets, 3.2 receptions, and 64.2 yards per game en route to a 10.4 half-PPR PPG. Even more appealing is the fact that Coleman was getting better every week. In Weeks 7 and 8, his last two full games before leaving Week 9 early, he had 14 targets, nine receptions, 195 yards, one touchdown, and 30 total half-PPR points.

In his first game back, Coleman led the team's receivers in snaps played. He ran 20 routes. Khalil Shakir paced Buffalo's receivers with 23. He only finished with two targets, which should be understandable in his first game back. Coleman is primarily targeted downfield, so he'll be prone to some dud weeks, but he has weekly upside in that role with Josh Allen as his quarterback.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - 19.2% Rostered

Rashod Bateman is having the best season of his career and fantasy managers should take notice. He's played in 13 games this season and scored double-digits in five. That includes two games where he's scored 20 or more points. Bateman only has two games with more than five targets, but he's the team's primary deep threat, and with how they're able to run the ball, play-action has been devastating to opposing defenses.

Bateman can be added but shouldn't be started in a tough Week 16 matchup against the Steelers. However, in Week 17, Baltimore plays the Texans, who give up the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers this season. That contest could be a potential shootout, giving Bateman even more fantasy appeal.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers - 40.4% Rostered

In his first game back after a two-game absence due to a concussion, Romeo Doubs had five targets, three receptions, 40 yards, and two touchdowns. He finished with 17.5 half-PPR points. He's played in 11 games this year and Doubs has scored 7.0 half-PPR points in seven of them. He has six or more targets in five of those 11 games.

Green Bay's passing attack has taken a backseat to Josh Jacobs the past couple of weeks, but this is still one of the better offenses in the NFL. Doubs has shown himself to be a trusted target for Jordan Love in the end zone. Before getting hurt, Doubs routinely played the most snaps among Packers receivers. He also has a great Week 17 matchup on the road against Minnesota, who has yielded a ton of points to receivers this season.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 56.2% Rostered

Quentin Johnston has played in 12 games this season and he has scored 11.0 half-PPR points or more in six of those contests. He's been incredibly touchdown-dependent, however. The most points he's scored in a game where he hasn't found the end zone is 5.3. There is certainly some risk involved with starting Johnston; that much is unquestioned. He has four games with less than 4.0 half-PPR points.

However, in the past two weeks, Johnston has seen 17 targets. That's the most he's had over any two-game stretch this season. He also has back-to-back games of five receptions. He has five catches in just one other game this year. In terms of utilization, it's Johnston's best two-game stretch of the season. He's also found the end zone in back-to-back games. Johnston has WR2/3 upside on any given week. However, the Chargers do have two tougher matchups against Denver and New England in the next two weeks. That's something to keep in mind.

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 0.2% Rostered

Jaylen Waddle hurt his knee in their Week 15 game and did not return. At this time, there's limited information about the injury. That resulted in a career-best game for Malik Washington. He finished second on the team in snaps, routes, and targets. Malik Washington had six targets and caught five of them for 52 yards. He finished with 7.7 half-PPR points. If Waddle cannot play in Week 16, Washington would likely start for the Dolphins opposite Tyreek Hill.

Tua Tagovailoa had been playing lights out before his Week 15 dud against Houston, although the team's pass rate had recently increased. That's a good thing for Washington and the Dolphins' pass-catchers. They play the 49ers in Week 16, who have been tough on receivers. However, in Week 17, they play the Browns, who have been very generous to receivers this year, giving up the fifth-most half-PPR PPG (32.5) to the position.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers - 1.4% Rostered

Jalen Coker returned from a multi-week absence and finished second on the team in routes run and targets, behind Adam Thielen in both categories. Coker had been getting more involved in the offense before his injury, and he largely picked up where he left off. Coker finished with six targets, four receptions, 110 yards, and a touchdown en route to 19.0 half-PPR points.

The Panthers have a great Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers, who have been very generous to receivers. Bryce Young had been playing well recently before a hiccup this past weekend. Coker is clearly one of Carolina's top-two receivers and should be viewed on the WR5 radar.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns - 22.3% Rostered

Hopefully, Jameis Winston's interception surge doesn't mean he'll get benched. That would be very bad news for all the Cleveland pass-catchers. Winston was benched this past weekend, but the game was out of hand, largely due to his repeated turnovers. It's something to keep an eye on moving forward. Fantasy managers need Winston to remain the starter. If he doesn't, Elijah Moore should be ignored.

Moore is coming off a dud of a game. However, the weather was terrible as it was rainy, cold, and very windy to the point where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing offense struggled as well. Moore had another game with Winston under center played in a snowstorm. In the other five games where Winston started, Moore has been averaging 10.5 half-PPR PPG. In those five games, he averaged 9.4 targets per game.

As long as Winston remains the starter, Moore will continue to have WR4/5 value. However, it is important to note that Cedric Tillman has been out for several weeks. His return will likely negatively impact Moore's volume.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints - 20.8% Rostered

Fantasy managers should have low expectations for the Saints' offense moving forward. Derek Carr broke his non-throwing hand in Week 14. It's unknown how long he'll be out, but given the team's record, it could end Carr's season. Jake Haener started for the Saints before being benched due to Spencer Rattler's incompetence. However, Haener only got the start due to Rattler's early-season incompetence when Carr missed time before.

It's hard to have any confidence in this offense moving forward. However, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the team's almost lone dependable pass-catcher. He has consecutive games with seven targets. Despite not scoring a touchdown, MVS has scored 7.0 half-PPR points or more in back-to-back weeks. That's good news for fantasy managers. He's provided some fantasy value despite not finding the end zone. MVS a boom-or-bust option, but he's shown more consistency in the past two weeks than we've been accustomed to. He's a WR5 with some weekly upside, but the team's quarterback situation is dire.

Others to Consider (Deep-Bench Options):

 

Tight Ends - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 16

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 51.2% Rostered

Pat Freiermuth is on a bit of a heater. He's scored over 7.5 half-PPR points in five out of his last six games. During that stretch, Freiermuth is averaging 9.55 half-PPR PPG. He has two games with more than 9.0 half-PPR points and another two with more than 12.0 half-PPR points.

Freiermuth gets two very fantasy-friendly matchups to finish the year. In Week 16, he'll face off against Baltimore, who allows the 11th-most points to tight ends. Then, in Week 17, they play the Chiefs, who have allowed the second-most points to tight ends. With George Pickens still nursing a hamstring injury, Freiermuth could remain a more prominent part of their passing attack.

Others to Consider:

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 16

  • Green Bay Packers - 41.2% Rostered (vs. New Orleans Saints)
  • Atlanta Falcons - 15.0% Rostered (vs. New York Giants)
  • Buffalo Bills - 48.1% Rostered (vs. New England Patriots)
  • Detroit Lions - 64.5% Rostered (at Chicago Bears)
  • Arizona Cardinals - 52.7% Rostered (at Carolina Panthers)
  • Cincinnati Bengals - 49.1% Rostered (vs. Cleveland Browns)
  • Indianapolis Colts - 11.8% Rostered (vs. Tennessee Titans)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 40.4% Rostered (at Dallas Cowboys)

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) to Consider for Weeks 17

  • Buffalo Bills - 48.1% Rostered (vs. New York Jets)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 40.4% Rostered (vs. Carolina Panthers)
  • Los Angeles Chargers - 52.2 % Rostered (at New England)
  • Miami Dolphins - 50.6% Rostered (at Cleveland Browns)
  • New Orleans Saints - 38.2% Rostered (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Tennessee Titans - 23.9% Rostered (at Jacksonville Jaguars)
  • Indianapolis Colts - 11.8% Rostered (at New York Giants)

 

Kickers - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 16

 

